AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cruise sector is poised for a significant transformation with the unveiling of a new vessel by AROYA Cruises, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to global tourism and maritime competitiveness.

Operated by Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund-owned company, the new service features a refurbished 335-meter vessel, catering to passengers’ preferences.

With 19 decks and 1,682 refined cabins, this ship aims to redefine Arabian holiday experiences, the company said in a press release.

With Saudi Arabia seeking to diversify its economic portfolio, the launch of this new cruise line stands as a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and competitive presence in the global tourism and voyage sectors.

Commenting on the latest development, Cruise Saudi CEO Lars Clasen said: “This marks an exciting milestone for Cruise Saudi in creating a world-class cruise industry in Saudi Arabia, while offering a new way to holiday in the Kingdom for locals. We look forward to welcoming the first passengers onboard.”

AROYA Cruises will set sail from Jeddah in 2024.

Cruise Saudi was officially launched in 2021 to develop the infrastructure and services required to scale a full-suite cruise market in Saudi.

The company is responsible for the development and operation of cruise berths and terminals as cruise gateways to key Saudi destinations, as well as scaling cruise services, from marketing to Shorex design and coordination and ship operations.

The PIF-owned company welcomes cruise lines from around the globe to include Saudi as a port of call on their itineraries and add new destinations across the Kingdom that boast rich cultural heritage, history, and natural wonders.

Earlier in October, it announced investments into various tech organizations for its AROYA Cruises.

The company said that the project had entered its inaugural phase of technology stack development, solidifying partnerships with globally renowned tech companies.

These strategic collaborations, featuring Monitor Deloitte, Alibaba Cloud SA and theICEway as well as SourceToad, Otalio and Versonix Seaware, underscore Cruise Saudi’s commitment to providing passengers with a seamless journey from booking to boarding and beyond.