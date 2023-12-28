You are here

AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   

Operated by Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund-owned company, the new service features a refurbished 335-meter vessel. Supplied
Operated by Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund-owned company, the new service features a refurbished 335-meter vessel. Supplied
Updated 41 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   

AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   
Updated 41 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cruise sector is poised for a significant transformation with the unveiling of a new vessel by AROYA Cruises, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to global tourism and maritime competitiveness.  

Operated by Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund-owned company, the new service features a refurbished 335-meter vessel, catering to passengers’ preferences.  

With 19 decks and 1,682 refined cabins, this ship aims to redefine Arabian holiday experiences, the company said in a press release.  

With Saudi Arabia seeking to diversify its economic portfolio, the launch of this new cruise line stands as a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and competitive presence in the global tourism and voyage sectors.  

Commenting on the latest development, Cruise Saudi CEO Lars Clasen said: “This marks an exciting milestone for Cruise Saudi in creating a world-class cruise industry in Saudi Arabia, while offering a new way to holiday in the Kingdom for locals. We look forward to welcoming the first passengers onboard.”

AROYA Cruises will set sail from Jeddah in 2024.

Cruise Saudi was officially launched in 2021 to develop the infrastructure and services required to scale a full-suite cruise market in Saudi.  

The company is responsible for the development and operation of cruise berths and terminals as cruise gateways to key Saudi destinations, as well as scaling cruise services, from marketing to Shorex design and coordination and ship operations. 

The PIF-owned company welcomes cruise lines from around the globe to include Saudi as a port of call on their itineraries and add new destinations across the Kingdom that boast rich cultural heritage, history, and natural wonders. 

Earlier in October, it announced investments into various tech organizations for its AROYA Cruises. 

The company said that the project had entered its inaugural phase of technology stack development, solidifying partnerships with globally renowned tech companies. 

These strategic collaborations, featuring Monitor Deloitte, Alibaba Cloud SA and theICEway as well as SourceToad, Otalio and Versonix Seaware, underscore Cruise Saudi’s commitment to providing passengers with a seamless journey from booking to boarding and beyond. 

 

 

Topics: cruise Saudi

NHC and New Murabba Development Co. sign MoU to raise sustainability standards  

NHC and New Murabba Development Co. sign MoU to raise sustainability standards  
Updated 11 sec ago
   ARAB NEWS  
NHC and New Murabba Development Co. sign MoU to raise sustainability standards  

NHC and New Murabba Development Co. sign MoU to raise sustainability standards  
Updated 11 sec ago
   ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s latest downtown project in Riyadh is set to prioritize sustainability, as New Murabba Development Co. signs an agreement with the National Housing Co., aligning the initiative with Vision 2030 standards. 

The memorandum of understanding aims to unify efforts and enhance cooperation between the two parties, exploring opportunities in the field of sustainability assessment.   

The MoU also seeks to achieve future collaboration and common goals to enhance integration, promoting its concept in residential, commercial, and community undertakings within the New Murabba Development project. 

Topics: sustainability

SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats

SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats
Updated 35 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats

SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats
Updated 35 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is among five countries to have received a recognition certification from the World Health Organization for eliminating artificial trans fats in food products. 

The Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, obtained the credentials alongside Denmark, Lithuania, Poland, and Thailand. 

This came after providing the international team with a report detailing the efforts to prevent the use of partially hydrogenated oil. 

Topics: sfda WHO

Saudi Arabia working to ensure stability of global oil markets, says crown prince  

Saudi Arabia working to ensure stability of global oil markets, says crown prince  
Updated 41 min 27 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Saudi Arabia working to ensure stability of global oil markets, says crown prince  

Saudi Arabia working to ensure stability of global oil markets, says crown prince  
Updated 41 min 27 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the global economy’s energy markets is geared toward bolstering the stability of the global oil markets, according to the crown prince.  

The remarks were made during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s opening address at the annual royal inaugural speech of the fourth year of the eighth session of the Shoura Council on Wednesday. 

According to a release by the Ministry of Energy, he emphasized the Kingdom’s crucial role in establishing and continuing the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, through spending that aims to accelerate market stability and ensure the sustainability of its supplies. 

The Saudi prime minister highlighted the significance of oil in supporting global economic growth, expressing the Kingdom’s eagerness to develop and invest in all its energy resources. 

In his address, he also spotlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to “new energy” programs and initiatives, citing their “positive impact on the Saudi economy,” according to the release. 

He further added that through plans and programs aimed at increasing the contribution of renewable energy sources, the Kingdom aims to have about 50 percent of its energy produced through renewables by 2030. 

The crown prince said: “Your country has achieved leadership in protecting the environment by introducing local and international initiatives that rely on clean energy and contribute to reducing carbon emissions, the most important of which are the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.”  

He emphasized that developing a plan with clear milestones to achieve global goals affirms the Kingdom’s commitment to international sustainability efforts and contributes to increasing the region’s capabilities to protect the Earth. 

The crown prince also noted that Saudi Arabia will continue working toward economic transformation in accordance with the goals of Vision 2030, stating that the positive results achieved already show the promise of more success in future economic reforms to strengthen the financial position of the Kingdom. 

Topics: saudi crown prince Saudi Crown Prince Mohamad bin Salman

Ma'aden unveils potential gold rush site near the Mansourah-Massarah project 

Ma’aden unveils potential gold rush site near the Mansourah-Massarah project 
Updated 4 min 36 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Ma’aden unveils potential gold rush site near the Mansourah-Massarah project 

Ma’aden unveils potential gold rush site near the Mansourah-Massarah project 
Updated 4 min 36 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co. has announced the discovery of a substantial gold resource potential along a 100 km strike from the existing Mansourah-Massarah gold mine.    

The state-owned firm, also known as Ma’aden, unveiled this as the first discovery within its intensive exploration program launched in 2022, according to a statement.   

The initiative aims to build a mineral production line, develop the resource base of the Kingdom, and support Ma’aden’s ambition to transform mining into the third pillar of the Saudi economy.   

Robert Wilt, CEO of Ma’aden, said: “This discovery of the new gold region is a catalyst for the world’s gold rush discoveries and a key part of our growth strategy.”  

Moreover, he added that this unearthing supports the diversification of income sources in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030 while solidifying mining as a fundamental component of the region’s economic framework.   

The exploration results indicate that resources are available at depth, suggesting an abundance of wealth in the mine, with the potential for further extension through underground development. 

“The Arabian Shield has enormous potential that requires more world-class discoveries, and this discovery is the first of many discoveries that we expect to make,” he said. 

The CEO went on to say that, in the coming years, as the largest mining firm in Saudi Arabia, Ma’aden is working to develop the sector in the Kingdom and will continue to support its growth and renaissance. 

“Last year, Ma’aden embarked on one of the largest exploration programs in the world. These discoveries are important evidence of the untapped potential of Saudi Arabia’s mineral resources,” Wilt noted. 

Exploration around Mansourah and Massarah is focused on identifying potential deposits of similar geological scale and deposits. 

The volume of gold resources in Mansourah and Massarah amounted to an estimated 7 million ounces at the end of 2023, with a production capacity of 250,000 ounces annually. 

In 2021, Ma’aden awarded a $880 million contract at its Mansourah-Massarah gold mines, marking the company’s largest-ever investment in the gold sector at the time.  

The agreement was signed at the time for Jac Rijk Al-Rushaid Contracting and Services Co. to provide operational mining services at the gold mines. 

The range of services was expected to include drilling, scaling, loading, hauling and re-handling as well as ore control, dewatering, crusher feed, and all related production activities at the mines.  

Topics: Maaden Gold Mining

GCC and South Korea sign historic free trade agreement to enhance economic ties  

GCC and South Korea sign historic free trade agreement to enhance economic ties  
Updated 28 December 2023
   ARAB NEWS  
GCC and South Korea sign historic free trade agreement to enhance economic ties  

GCC and South Korea sign historic free trade agreement to enhance economic ties  
Updated 28 December 2023
   ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council and South Korea are set to bolster their economic ties with a new free trade agreement. 

The deal, inked in Seoul by Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, the secretary-general of the GCC, and Ahn Duk-geun, the East Asian country’s minister of trade, marks a “historic step” toward achieving Gulf economic integration, according to a press note. 

Al-Budaiwi highlighted that this signing resulted from conclusions spanning five negotiating rounds, reflecting the genuine mutual desire to strengthen the strategic partnership and foster economic cooperation between the two sides.  

The secretary-general also stated that the agreement is expected to increase bilateral commerce, enhance trade in goods and services between the parties, and promote economic diversification plans in the Gulf countries and South Korea. 

Additionally, he emphasized that the agreement aligns with the directives of the leaders of the GCC countries. 

Topics: GCC South Korea Trade deal

