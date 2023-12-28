Saudi railways in deal with Bahri to provide international freight services 

RIYADH: International freight forwarding services across the Kingdom will be strengthened further as Saudi Arabia Railways has entered into an agreement with Bahri Logistics.

Under the terms of the three-year agreement, Bahri Logistics will serve as SAR’s primary freight forwarding service provider for both imports and exports, according to a press statement.

The deal was signed by Soror Basalom, president of Bahri Logistics, and Salah bin Abdullah Al-Omair, vice president of shared services at SAR.

SAR is the owner and operator of the railway networks in the Kingdom and plays a crucial role in supporting the goals of building an integrated transportation system.

“We at Bahri Logistics are incredibly proud to partner with such a crucial national company. Leveraging expertise gained over several decades, we will deliver seamless freight forwarding services to SAR and its customers in line with the highest global standards,” said Basalom.

Commenting on the deal, Al-Omair said that SAR is working on developing its solutions and enhancing the efficiency of railway transportation to provide exceptional services to clients in all railway networks across the Kingdom.

He added: “Bahri Logistics has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s most trusted industry partners, and we look forward to enhancing SAR’s offerings in the coming years through this partnership. We hope that this alliance will strengthen our capabilities and contribute to the continued growth and success of both organizations.”