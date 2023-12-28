You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lives of Spiders’ by Ximena Nelson

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lives of Spiders’ by Ximena Nelson

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lives of Spiders’ by Ximena Nelson
Short Url

https://arab.news/225kp

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lives of Spiders’ by Ximena Nelson

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Lives of Spiders’ by Ximena Nelson
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Spiders are dominant predators in virtually every terrestrial ecosystem on the planet. A marvel of evolution with species numbering in the tens of thousands, they have been walking the earth since before the dinosaurs. Spiders manipulate the silk strands of their webs to act as a sensory field, which vibrates across wide frequencies that they can read in detail, while young spiders spin silk lines that interact with the electrical fields in the atmosphere, enabling them to balloon across huge distances.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Privileging Place’ by Meaghan Stiman

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Privileging Place’ by Meaghan Stiman
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Privileging Place’ by Meaghan Stiman

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Privileging Place’ by Meaghan Stiman
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

In recent decades, Americans have purchased second homes at unprecedented rates. In “Privileging Place,” Meaghan Stiman examines the experiences of predominantly upper middle-class suburbanites who bought second homes in the city or the country.

Drawing on interviews with more than 60 owners of second homes and ethnographic data collected over the course of two years in Rangeley, Maine, and Boston, Massachusetts, Stiman uncovers the motivations of these homeowners and analyzes the local consequences of
their actions.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Mathematics of Wave Propagation’ by Julian L. Davis
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Mathematics of Wave Propagation’ by Julian L. Davis
What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Task’ by David Badre
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Task’ by David Badre

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Mathematics of Wave Propagation’ by Julian L. Davis

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Mathematics of Wave Propagation’ by Julian L. Davis
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Mathematics of Wave Propagation’ by Julian L. Davis

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Mathematics of Wave Propagation’ by Julian L. Davis
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News

Earthquakes, a plucked string, ocean waves crashing on the beach, the sound waves that allow us to recognize known voices.

Waves are everywhere, and the propagation and classical properties of these apparently disparate phenomena can be described by the same mathematical methods: variational calculus, characteristics theory, and caustics.

Taking a medium-by-medium approach, Julian Davis explains the mathematics needed to understand wave propagation in inviscid and viscous fluids, elastic solids, viscoelastic solids, and thermoelastic media, including hyperbolic partial differential equations and characteristics theory, which makes possible geometric solutions to nonlinear wave problems. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Task’ by David Badre
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Task’ by David Badre
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Bugs Rule!’

Review: Dark wit of ‘Diary of a Country Prosecutor’ has not faded over time

Review: Dark wit of ‘Diary of a Country Prosecutor’ has not faded over time
Updated 26 December 2023
MANAL SHAKIR
Follow

Review: Dark wit of ‘Diary of a Country Prosecutor’ has not faded over time

Review: Dark wit of ‘Diary of a Country Prosecutor’ has not faded over time
Updated 26 December 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: In the1920s, a town in the Egyptian Delta keeps a legal officer busy in “Diary of a Country Prosecutor” by prolific Egyptian author, playwright, and essayist Tawfik Al-Hakim. First published in 1937 and reprinted with a new introduction by Richard Littler, author and playwright, in 2023, the novel is suspended in time with a quick-witted public prosecutor at its helm, whose European education and obsession with the proper application of the law keeps him in Upper Egypt. Translated into English by Abba Eban, Tawfik Al-Hakim’s novel has been circulating for nearly a century, without a hint of his dark wit nor his complex observations fading over time.  

Readers meet the town’s legal officer in the middle of the night when a telephone message informs him that a man named Kamar Al-Dawla has been shot. The legal officer, his assistant, a police inspector, the town administrator, the head of the village, and policemen make their way to the scene of the crime, first by car, then a barge over the Nile, then horses to the field. The man’s condition is grave but it is important to write a detailed report before an ambulance is called and the man is treated.  

With a band of characters who attempt to make a life in the town, the legal officer must help dispense the law as best he can, with the help of one judge who speeds through every case so that he can take the 11 o’clock train home and the other who meticulously goes over every detail of every case. A man is fined for washing his clothes in the canal, another is penalized for eating wheat he grew before paying tax, and so on. The Napoleonic Code that is enforced on a country and its people is foreign and incomprehensible.   

While a mystery is at the heart of the book, the manipulation of law is the main theme. In the foreword by novelist P.H. Newby, he writes that the satire is savage and that justice is of no consequence to the powers that be. The fellahin, Egyptian peasantry, suffer “routine criminality amongst those who are meant to uphold the law.” Richard Littler points out that the Nile Delta town is almost like a dystopian bureaucracy where the human who must abide by the law is of less value than the law itself.  

Topics: Diary of a Country Prosecutor

What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Task’ by David Badre

What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Task’ by David Badre
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Task’ by David Badre

What We Are Reading Today: ‘On Task’ by David Badre
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News

Why is it hard to text and drive at the same time? How do you resist eating that extra piece of cake? Why does staring at a tax form feel mentally exhausting?

In “On Task,” cognitive neuroscientist David Badre presents the first authoritative introduction to the neuroscience of cognitive control—the remarkable ways that our brains devise sophisticated actions to achieve our goals.

We barely notice this routine part of our lives. Yet, cognitive control, also known as executive function, is an astonishing phenomenon that has a profound impact on our well-being.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Bugs Rule!’
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Birdpedia

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Bugs Rule!’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 24 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Bugs Rule!’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 24 December 2023
Arab News

Authors: WHITNEY CRANSHAW AND RICHARD REDAK

“Bugs Rule!” provides a lively introduction to the biology and natural history of insects and their non-insect cousins, such as spiders, scorpions, and centipedes. This richly illustrated textbook features more than 830 color photos, a concise overview of the basics of entomology, and numerous sidebars that highlight and explain key points. Detailed chapters cover each of the major insect groups, describing their physiology, behaviors, feeding habits, reproduction, human interactions, and more.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Birdpedia
What We Are Reading Today: Data Science for Neuroimaging
books
What We Are Reading Today: Data Science for Neuroimaging

Latest updates

Dubai announces new strategy to boost media sector’s profile, value
Dubai announces new strategy to boost media sector’s profile, value
Tour of Gaza City reveals extent of destruction caused by weeks of Israeli bombardment
Tour of Gaza City reveals extent of destruction caused by weeks of Israeli bombardment
Arab Parliament holds special session in support of Palestine
Victims of an Israeli army strike arrive at Kuwait hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec. 28, 2023. (AFP)
Year in review: Lebanon ends crisis-filled 2023 on the precipice of war
Year in review: Lebanon ends crisis-filled 2023 on the precipice of war
SAMA’s total assets in November reach $485.64tn
SAMA’s total assets in November reach $485.64tn

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.