The Biden administration once more bypasses Congress on an emergency weapons sale to Israel

An Israeli army self-propelled artillery howitzer fires rounds from a position near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel on December 28, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian children inspect the damage following Israeli bombardment in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on December 29, 2023. (AFP) on December 28, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AP
  • The emergency determination means the purchase will bypass the congressional review requirement for foreign military sales
  • The Biden administration made a similar decision on Dec. 9, to approve the sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth more than $106 million
WASHINGTON: For the second time this month the Biden administration is bypassing Congress to approve an emergency weapons sale to Israel as Israel continues to prosecute its war against Hamas in Gaza under increasing international criticism.
The State Department said Friday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had told Congress that he had made a second emergency determination covering a $147.5 million sale for equipment, including fuses, charges and primers, that is needed to make the 155 mm shells that Israel has already purchased function.
“Given the urgency of Israel’s defensive needs, the secretary notified Congress that he had exercised his delegated authority to determine an emergency existed necessitating the immediate approval of the transfer,” the department said.
“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to ensure Israel is able to defend itself against the threats it faces,” it said.
The emergency determination means the purchase will bypass the congressional review requirement for foreign military sales. Such determinations are rare, but not unprecedented, when administrations see an urgent need for weapons to be delivered without waiting for lawmakers’ approval.
Blinken made a similar decision on Dec. 9, to approve the sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth more than $106 million.
Both moves have come as President Joe Biden’s request for a nearly $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs remains stalled in Congress, caught up in a debate over US immigration policy and border security. Some Democratic lawmakers have spoken of making the proposed $14.3 billion in American assistance to its Mideast ally contingent on concrete steps by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza during the war with Hamas.
The State Department sought to counter potential criticism of the sale on human rights grounds by saying it was in constant touch with Israel to emphasize the importance of minimizing civilian casualties, which have soared since Israel began its response to the Hamas attacks in Israel on Oct. 7.
“We continue to strongly emphasize to the government of Israel that they must not only comply with international humanitarian law, but also take every feasible step to prevent harm to civilians,” it said.
“Hamas hides behind civilians and has embedded itself among the civilian population, but that does not lessen Israel’s responsibility and strategic imperative to distinguish between civilians and Hamas terrorists as it conducts its military operations,” the department said. “This type of campaign can only be won by protecting civilians.”
Bypassing Congress with emergency determinations for arms sales is an unusual step that has in the past met resistance from lawmakers, who normally have a period of time to weigh in on proposed weapons transfers and, in some cases, block them.
In May 2019, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an emergency determination for an $8.1 billion sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan after it became clear that the Trump administration would have trouble overcoming lawmakers’ concerns about the Saudi and UAE-led war in Yemen.
Pompeo came under heavy criticism for the move, which some believed may have violated the law because many of the weapons involved had yet to be built and could not be delivered urgently. But he was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation.
At least four administrations have used the authority since 1979. President George H.W. Bush’s administration used it during the Gulf War to get arms quickly to Saudi Arabia.

Russian strikes on Ukraine ‘appalling assaults’: senior UN official

Russian strikes on Ukraine ‘appalling assaults’: senior UN official
Updated 30 December 2023
AFP
Russian strikes on Ukraine ‘appalling assaults’: senior UN official

Russian strikes on Ukraine ‘appalling assaults’: senior UN official
  • The attacks triggered international condemnation and fresh promises of military support to Ukraine
Updated 30 December 2023
AFP

United Nations, US: A senior UN official condemned Russia on Friday for its “appalling assaults” on Ukraine which saw some 158 missiles and drones launched, which Kyiv blamed for the deaths of at least 30 people.
Schools, a maternity hospital, shopping arcades and blocks of flats were among the buildings hit in the nationwide barrage that also wounded over a hundred, said Ukrainian officials.
“Regrettably, today’s appalling assaults were only the latest in a series of escalating attacks by the Russian Federation,” said UN assistant secretary-general Mohamed Khiari.
“The (UN) Secretary-General unequivocally condemns, in the strongest possible terms, today’s appalling attacks on cities and towns across Ukraine. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must stop immediately.”
The attacks — which also saw a Russian missile passing through Polish airspace — triggered international condemnation and fresh promises of military support to Ukraine, which has been fighting off invading Russian troops since late February 2022.
“We mourn this tragic loss of life,” said the US representative to the UN Security Council, calling it the largest aerial assault by Russia against Ukraine since the start of the war.
“Russia launched 158 combined drones and missiles against Ukraine — including 36 Shahad UAVs and 122 missiles... (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s objective remains unchanged, he seeks to obliterate Ukraine and subjugate its people.”

Trump ballot decision leads Maine lawmaker to call for impeachment of top state election official

Trump ballot decision leads Maine lawmaker to call for impeachment of top state election official
Updated 30 December 2023
AP
Trump ballot decision leads Maine lawmaker to call for impeachment of top state election official

Trump ballot decision leads Maine lawmaker to call for impeachment of top state election official
Updated 30 December 2023
AP

PORTLAND, Maine: Maine’s top election official could face an impeachment attempt in the state Legislature over her decision to keep former President Donald Trump off the Republican primary ballot.
At least one Republican lawmaker has vowed to pursue impeachment against Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows despite long odds in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.
Bellows said Friday that she had no comment on the impeachment effort, but said she was duty-bound by state law to make a determination on three challenges brought by registered Maine voters. She reiterated that she suspended her decision pending an anticipated appeal by Trump in Superior Court.
“Under Maine law, I have not only the authority but the obligation to act,” she said. “I will follow the Constitution and the rule of law as directed by the courts,” she added.
Bellows’ decision Thursday followed a ruling earlier this month by the Colorado Supreme Court that removed Trump from the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. That decision is on hold until the US Supreme Court decides whether Trump violated the Civil War-era provision prohibiting those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.
“In 150 years, no candidate was kept off a ballot for engaging in an insurrection. It’s now happened twice to Donald Trump in the last two weeks. There will be major pressure on the Supreme Court to offer clarity very soon,” said Derek Muller, a Notre Dame Law School professor and election law scholar.
In Maine, state Rep. John Andrews, who sits on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, called the decision “hyper-partisanship on full display” as he pressed for an impeachment proceeding. He said he sent a notice to the state revisor’s office for a joint order to set the wheels in motion ahead of lawmakers’ return to Augusta next week.
“There is bipartisan opposition to the extreme decision made by the secretary of state. She has clearly overstepped her authority. It remains to be seen if her effort at voter suppression will garner enough Democrat support to remove her from her position,” said House Republican leader Billy Bob Faulkingham.
Among Maine’s congressional delegation, only Democratic US Rep. Chellie Pingree, who represents the liberal 1st Congressional District, supported Bellows’ conclusion that Trump incited an insurrection, justifying his removal from the March 5 primary ballot.
US Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said Friday that absent a final judicial determination on the issue of insurrection, the decision on whether Trump should be considered for president “should rest with the people as expressed in free and fair elections.”
US Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat representing the 2nd Congressional District, agreed that “until (Trump) is found guilty of the crime of insurrection, he should be allowed on the ballot.”
Republican Susan Collins, the state’s senior senator, was one of handful of Republicans to vote to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial, and she criticized him for failing to obey his oath of office in a floor speech.
But she nonetheless disagreed with Bellows’ decision. “Maine voters should decide who wins the election, not a secretary of state chosen by the Legislature,” she said.
The secretary of state’s decision makes Maine something of an outlier in New England. Election officials in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont have said Trump will be on the ballot.

Triumphs and tests: Brazil’s Lula marks one year back in office

Triumphs and tests: Brazil’s Lula marks one year back in office
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Triumphs and tests: Brazil’s Lula marks one year back in office

Triumphs and tests: Brazil’s Lula marks one year back in office
  • The leftist veteran Lula narrowly won the presidency from his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro in a bitter election that deeply divided Brazil
  • Brazil’s inflation has continued to fall, and Lula managed to obtain four consecutive interest rate cuts
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

RIO DE JANEIRO: In the year since Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva returned to office, he has overseen a reduction in Amazon deforestation and some wins on the economic front.
However, new environmental and fiscal challenges are looming for the 78-year-old leader of Latin America’s biggest economy.
Here are some things you need to know about Lula’s first year back in power:

• The leftist veteran Lula narrowly won the presidency from his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro in a bitter election that deeply divided Brazil, leaving him no honeymoon period at the start of his third term in office.
A week after he was sworn in, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters invaded government buildings in the capital in January 8 riots.
“Lula has to face more challenges than during previous mandates. He had no grace period and faced a hostile parliament” dominated by the right, said Andre Rosa, a political scientist at the University of Brasilia.
Nevertheless, he managed to push through significant social aid programs and the economy has been doing better than expected.
“We are coming to the end of the year in a very good situation, I would say exceptional even, when we know the state in which we found the country,” Lula said after his final cabinet meeting for 2023.

• Brazil’s inflation has continued to fall, and Lula — after months of standoff with the Central Bank — managed to obtain four consecutive interest rate cuts.
The government estimates growth of three percent in 2023, after the economy performed better than expected in first three quarters, and unemployment figures are at their lowest since 2015.
The end of the year was marked by parliament adopting a vast reform of the tax system that the business community has demanded for over three decades.
The reform was welcomed by the S&P Global ratings agency which upgraded Brazil from BB- to BB, following fellow credit rating agency Fitch which did so in July.
However, some economists warn the government could struggle to balance public finances in 2024, when growth is expected to slow.

• One of Brazil’s most high-profile challenges has been the destruction of the Amazon, and deforestation halved between January and November compared to the same period in 2022.
Suely Araujo, a senior specialist of Brazil’s Climate Observatory, said that one of the factors was “increased controls” by IBAMA, the government’s main environmental agency which suffered severe budget and staff cuts under Bolsonaro.
The government also approved eight new indigenous reserves, considered by scientists to be essential defenses against deforestation.
But the good news on the rainforest — whose carbon-absorbing trees are key to the climate race — was offset by record-high deforestation for November in the Cerrado savanna, a biodiverse region below the Amazon that has been hit by a recent surge in clear-cutting, mainly for farming.
Lula’s government has also faced criticism for oil exploration projects near the mouth of the Amazon, and its announcement in the middle of global climate talks that it planned to join OPEC+, an expansion of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
“Being a leader on climate and joining OPEC+ is incompatible,” said Araujo.

• Lula paid visits to the United States, China, attended a BRICS summit in South Africa and a G7 meeting in Japan, along with the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, to show Brazil was back on the international scene after ties deteriorated under Bolsonaro.
While Rosa, the political scientist said foreign relations have improved, Lula has also caused consternation with his stance on the conflict in Ukraine, where he says both Kyiv and Moscow are equally responsible for the war.
Lula has also accused Israel of committing the “equivalent of terrorism” in Gaza by killing innocent women and children in its war on Hamas.
In 2024, experts expect him to focus more on internal politics and rising crime ahead of municipal elections in October.
 

Pakistan bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with Palestine

Pakistan bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with Palestine
Updated 29 December 2023
Pakistan bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with Palestine

Pakistan bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with Palestine
  • Prime Minister Kakar urges Pakistanis to welcome new year with simplicity in solidarity with Gaza
  • Israel’s relentless military campaign in Gaza has resulted in the killing of over 21,000 Palestinians
Updated 29 December 2023
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday announced his government’s move to ban New Year celebrations in solidarity with the people of Palestine, as Israel continues its relentless military campaign in Gaza.
Israel has killed over 21,000 Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 7, according to official figures from the Gaza Health Ministry. Israel’s air and ground attacks have drawn sharp criticism from Muslim countries around the world, including Pakistan, and increased calls for an immediate cease-fire.
In an exclusive video message, Pakistan’s prime minister condemned Israel’s actions in Palestine, saying that Islamabad had repeatedly called for a cease-fire in the Middle East.
“Keeping in mind the extremely concerning situation in Palestine, and to express solidarity with our oppressed Palestinian brethren, there will be a complete ban by the government of Pakistan on any functions related to New Year,” Kakar said.
He urged the masses to express solidarity with the people of Palestine by welcoming the new year with simplicity.
Kakar said Pakistan has already sent two consignments of aid to Gaza and that a third would soon be sent as well.
Gaza’s spiraling humanitarian crisis has amplified calls for an end to the hostilities.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to keep up the campaign to destroy Hamas.
Gaza’s 2.4 million people have suffered severe shortages of water, food, fuel and medicines, with only limited aid entering the territory.
An estimated 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced, the UN says.

Bangladeshi activists warn of global threat posed by Israel’s onslaught on Gaza

Bangladeshi activists warn of global threat posed by Israel’s onslaught on Gaza
Updated 29 December 2023
Bangladeshi activists warn of global threat posed by Israel’s onslaught on Gaza

Bangladeshi activists warn of global threat posed by Israel’s onslaught on Gaza
  • Protesters say that killings in Gaza will lead to more destruction worldwide
  • Israel’s disregard of international law puts world in peril, organizer says
Updated 29 December 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: More than 2,000 people gathered at a rally in Bangladesh on Friday to show solidarity with Palestine and warn of the danger that Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza poses to the world.

The protest was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee, Bangladesh, a group that was formed by educators, writers and activists at Dhaka University earlier this month.

The committee is led by Prof. Serajul Islam Choudhury, a prominent Bangladeshi public intellectual and literary critic, who said the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, which have killed more than 21,300 people since early October, were comparable to the Holocaust.

“The ancestors of today’s Israeli people have witnessed the Holocaust,” he said in his speech at the rally. “The Israelis are now conducting the same Holocaust on the Palestinian people.”

The protesters, holding banners reading “Free Palestine” and “Stop Genocide,” gathered at Shabang Circle — the Dhaka neighborhood that hosts Bangladesh’s most prominent educational institutions.

Prof. Anu Muhammad, committee member and economist, told Arab News that “a genocide has been taking place every day in Gaza” that disregards the UN and international law.

“One single country that is patronized by the US and other colonial powers is committing this day after day. It’s a danger and threat to the whole world and human civilization. If a country or a group of nations (carries out) this sort of indiscriminate action, there should be protests against it everywhere in the world,” he said. “We are holding today’s protest to express our solidarity with the Palestinian people ... This sort of (display of) public opinion and solidarity has some significance.”

Bangladeshis gather at Shabang Circle in Dhaka to take part in a rally organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee on Dec. 29, 2023. (AN Photo)

Mohammad Salman, a schoolteacher, joined the protest believing that people around the world should unite against the Israeli military’s attacks on Gaza.

“Raise your voices against this genocide. The killing of innocent people can’t be justified by any means,” he said. “It’s a shame that we have seen some superpowers applying veto power against any (UN) resolution over the Israeli atrocities in Gaza. How many lives do Palestinians need to sacrifice to establish their rights to their own land?”

Tamanna Rahman, a homemaker who joined the protest with her daughters, said that, in situations like this, people had to stand up for others, as it could also potentially affect their own future safety.

“I am a mother of two children. Seeing the blood of children in Gaza shed every day on TV, I can’t hold my tears. If the systematic killing in Gaza goes unpunished, then I can’t feel safe. It might be that tomorrow I will face the same fate as the Gazans,” she told Arab News.

“None of us will be safe in a world of revenge. This genocide will only increase hatred and cause more destruction.”

