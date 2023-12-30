You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian strike on Russia kills one, 32 drones downed: authorities

Ukrainian strike on Russia kills one, 32 drones downed: authorities
Russia earlier launched about 110 missiles and drones against Ukrainian targets, in what appeared to be one of the biggest aerial barrages of the 22-month war. (File/AP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
Ukrainian strike on Russia kills one, 32 drones downed: authorities

Ukrainian strike on Russia kills one, 32 drones downed: authorities
  Belgorod's water supply system was damaged in the attack
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP
MOSCOW: A Ukrainian strike on a residential building in the city of Belgorod left one person dead while a total of 32 drones were intercepted overnight including in the Moscow region, Russian authorities said.
The strike on Belgorod, which is close to the border, killed one person and wounded four others, Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that the city’s water supply system was damaged in Friday’s attack.
The Russian defense ministry said air defense systems destroyed a total of 13 missiles over the region, which borders Ukraine.
Separately, the ministry said 32 drones had been intercepted and destroyed in the border regions of Bryansk and Kursk and also in Oryol and the Moscow region.
Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz had reported the destruction of a “drone-type aircraft” above the regional capital.
Belgorod city is 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which was heavily hit by Russian forces on Friday morning according to Ukrainian authorities.
At least 30 people were killed and more than 160 wounded in Ukraine on Friday in a series of Russian strikes across the country, according to Kyiv.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Xi urges Chinese envoys to create 'diplomatic iron army'

Xi urges Chinese envoys to create ‘diplomatic iron army’
Updated 30 December 2023
Reuters
Xi urges Chinese envoys to create ‘diplomatic iron army’

Xi urges Chinese envoys to create ‘diplomatic iron army’
  • His remarks harked back to a more brash, confrontational style of rhetoric adopted by Chinese diplomats since 2020
  • Xi set out his new policy at a conference during which he lashed out against the West’s “bullying” and “hegemony”e
Updated 30 December 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged Chinese ambassadors to forge a “diplomatic iron army” loyal to the Communist Party, reviving the abrasive “Wolf Warrior” rhetoric propagated by some diplomats as a sign of China’s increasingly assertive foreign policy.
“Dare to be good at struggle and to become defenders of the national interest. It is necessary to... resolutely safeguard the interests of national sovereignty, security and development with a posture of readiness and a firm will to defy strong powers,” Xi told Chinese overseas envoys gathered in Beijing, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
His remarks harked back to a more brash, confrontational style of rhetoric adopted by Chinese diplomats since 2020, which had been less prominent this year as China sought to attract foreign investment for its weakened economy.
Ties with the United States thawed briefly after Xi met US President Joe Biden in November, but China is also currently engaged in diplomatic disputes with the Philippines over a contested reef in the South China Sea, as well as Japan over its discharge of nuclear-contaminated wastewater from its wrecked Fukushima reactor.
Xi also urged envoys to adhere to Party discipline, repeating the word “strict” seven times in an annual keynote speech after the Central Foreign Affairs Work Conference, a secretive high-level Communist Party foreign policy planning meeting that takes place once every five years, concluded on Thursday.
“It is necessary to put rules and discipline in front, strictly discipline oneself, take strict responsibility... and create a diplomatic iron army that is loyal to the Party... dares to and is good at struggle, and observes strict discipline,” Xi said during the envoys’ conference at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People.
Xi’s remarks come amid a renewed disciplinary push among China’s diplomatic corps after the previous foreign minister, Qin Gang, was removed from his post in July, having served only seven months in the role amid rumors of an affair.
“Loyalty to the Party, the country and the people is the glorious tradition of the diplomatic front,” said Xi.
“It is necessary to build a strong line of ideological defense... and be an astute person with firm political beliefs who strictly complies with rules and discipline.”
Xi also emphasised the need for China to increase its international influence to combat what he believes are the West’s attempts to contain and suppress China, repeating the word “struggle” five times.
“We must make broad and deep friendships, and the fight to win people’s hearts must not only be carried out in temples but deeply among the masses. We must use foreign language and methods to tell the China story well,” said Xi, echoing a June 2021 speech in which he urged officials to create a “trustworthy, lovable and respectable” image of China.
At the Central Foreign Affairs Work Conference, Xi also lashed out against the West’s “bullying” and “hegemony,” urging diplomats and officials to “carry forward our fighting spirit.” 

Topics: Xi Jinping "diplomatic iron army "wolf warrior China

US man charged for attempt to aid Al-Shabab after Oct 7 attack on Israel

US man charged for attempt to aid Al-Shabab after Oct 7 attack on Israel
Updated 30 December 2023
Reuters
US man charged for attempt to aid Al-Shabab after Oct 7 attack on Israel

US man charged for attempt to aid Al-Shabab after Oct 7 attack on Israel
  • Karrem Nasr, an American citizen who moved from New Jersey to Egypt around July, was taken into custody in Nairobi, Kenya on Dec. 14 and brought to the US
  • US DOJ says he took steps to join and receive training from Al-Shabab, planning to meet members of the organization in Kenya for further travel to Somalia to join the group
Updated 30 December 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A New Jersey man arrested in Kenya has been charged for trying to aid militant Islamist group Al-Shabab, the US Justice Department said, alleging he was motivated by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel to wage violence.
The arrest comes amid heightened incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia in the wake of the Israel-Gaza war, which have raised terror threat levels in the United States.
Karrem Nasr, a US citizen who moved from New Jersey to Egypt around July, was taken into custody in Nairobi on Dec. 14 and brought to the US on Thursday, the Justice Department said in a statement on Friday.
The 23-year-old has been charged with “attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization,” which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to prosecutors.
The United States designates Al-Shabab as a “foreign terrorist organization.”
“As alleged, Karrem Nasr, motivated by the heinous terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, devoted himself to waging violent jihad against America and its allies,” US Attorney Damian Williams said.
Nasr traveled from Egypt to Kenya “bent on joining and training with Al-Shabab,” prosecutors said.
In communications exchanged with an FBI confidential source and postings online, Nasr stated that he had been thinking about “engaging in jihad for a long time, and he was particularly motivated to become a jihadi by the October 7, 2023 Hamas terrorist attack in Israel,” prosecutors added.
Nasr took steps to join and receive training from Al-Shabab, planning to meet members of the organization in Kenya for further travel to Somalia to join the group, the Justice Department said. He was taken into custody by Kenyan authorities.
It was not clear whether Nasr had legal representation.
The Justice Department has said it was monitoring rising threats against Jews and Muslims in the United States due to soaring levels of antisemitism and Islamophobia linked to the war in the Middle East.
In early December, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the threat level was so elevated that he saw “blinking lights everywhere.”

Topics: Al-Shabab terror group Kenya Karrem Nasr Hamas-Israel

The Biden administration once more bypasses Congress on an emergency weapons sale to Israel

The Biden administration once more bypasses Congress on an emergency weapons sale to Israel
Updated 30 December 2023
AP
The Biden administration once more bypasses Congress on an emergency weapons sale to Israel

The Biden administration once more bypasses Congress on an emergency weapons sale to Israel
  • The emergency determination means the purchase will bypass the congressional review requirement for foreign military sales
  • The Biden administration made a similar decision on Dec. 9, to approve the sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth more than $106 million
Updated 30 December 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: For the second time this month the Biden administration is bypassing Congress to approve an emergency weapons sale to Israel as Israel continues to prosecute its war against Hamas in Gaza under increasing international criticism.
The State Department said Friday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had told Congress that he had made a second emergency determination covering a $147.5 million sale for equipment, including fuses, charges and primers, that is needed to make the 155 mm shells that Israel has already purchased function.
“Given the urgency of Israel’s defensive needs, the secretary notified Congress that he had exercised his delegated authority to determine an emergency existed necessitating the immediate approval of the transfer,” the department said.
“The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national interests to ensure Israel is able to defend itself against the threats it faces,” it said.
The emergency determination means the purchase will bypass the congressional review requirement for foreign military sales. Such determinations are rare, but not unprecedented, when administrations see an urgent need for weapons to be delivered without waiting for lawmakers’ approval.
Blinken made a similar decision on Dec. 9, to approve the sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth more than $106 million.
Both moves have come as President Joe Biden’s request for a nearly $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs remains stalled in Congress, caught up in a debate over US immigration policy and border security. Some Democratic lawmakers have spoken of making the proposed $14.3 billion in American assistance to its Mideast ally contingent on concrete steps by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza during the war with Hamas.
The State Department sought to counter potential criticism of the sale on human rights grounds by saying it was in constant touch with Israel to emphasize the importance of minimizing civilian casualties, which have soared since Israel began its response to the Hamas attacks in Israel on Oct. 7.
“We continue to strongly emphasize to the government of Israel that they must not only comply with international humanitarian law, but also take every feasible step to prevent harm to civilians,” it said.
“Hamas hides behind civilians and has embedded itself among the civilian population, but that does not lessen Israel’s responsibility and strategic imperative to distinguish between civilians and Hamas terrorists as it conducts its military operations,” the department said. “This type of campaign can only be won by protecting civilians.”
Bypassing Congress with emergency determinations for arms sales is an unusual step that has in the past met resistance from lawmakers, who normally have a period of time to weigh in on proposed weapons transfers and, in some cases, block them.
In May 2019, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an emergency determination for an $8.1 billion sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan after it became clear that the Trump administration would have trouble overcoming lawmakers’ concerns about the Saudi and UAE-led war in Yemen.
Pompeo came under heavy criticism for the move, which some believed may have violated the law because many of the weapons involved had yet to be built and could not be delivered urgently. But he was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation.
At least four administrations have used the authority since 1979. President George H.W. Bush’s administration used it during the Gulf War to get arms quickly to Saudi Arabia.

Topics: War on Gaza US aid to Israel

Russian strikes on Ukraine 'appalling assaults': senior UN official

Russian strikes on Ukraine ‘appalling assaults’: senior UN official
Updated 30 December 2023
AFP
Russian strikes on Ukraine ‘appalling assaults’: senior UN official

Russian strikes on Ukraine ‘appalling assaults’: senior UN official
  The attacks triggered international condemnation and fresh promises of military support to Ukraine
Updated 30 December 2023
AFP

United Nations, US: A senior UN official condemned Russia on Friday for its “appalling assaults” on Ukraine which saw some 158 missiles and drones launched, which Kyiv blamed for the deaths of at least 30 people.
Schools, a maternity hospital, shopping arcades and blocks of flats were among the buildings hit in the nationwide barrage that also wounded over a hundred, said Ukrainian officials.
“Regrettably, today’s appalling assaults were only the latest in a series of escalating attacks by the Russian Federation,” said UN assistant secretary-general Mohamed Khiari.
“The (UN) Secretary-General unequivocally condemns, in the strongest possible terms, today’s appalling attacks on cities and towns across Ukraine. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must stop immediately.”
The attacks — which also saw a Russian missile passing through Polish airspace — triggered international condemnation and fresh promises of military support to Ukraine, which has been fighting off invading Russian troops since late February 2022.
“We mourn this tragic loss of life,” said the US representative to the UN Security Council, calling it the largest aerial assault by Russia against Ukraine since the start of the war.
“Russia launched 158 combined drones and missiles against Ukraine — including 36 Shahad UAVs and 122 missiles... (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s objective remains unchanged, he seeks to obliterate Ukraine and subjugate its people.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump ballot decision leads Maine lawmaker to call for impeachment of top state election official

Trump ballot decision leads Maine lawmaker to call for impeachment of top state election official
Updated 30 December 2023
AP
Trump ballot decision leads Maine lawmaker to call for impeachment of top state election official

Trump ballot decision leads Maine lawmaker to call for impeachment of top state election official
Updated 30 December 2023
AP

PORTLAND, Maine: Maine’s top election official could face an impeachment attempt in the state Legislature over her decision to keep former President Donald Trump off the Republican primary ballot.
At least one Republican lawmaker has vowed to pursue impeachment against Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows despite long odds in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.
Bellows said Friday that she had no comment on the impeachment effort, but said she was duty-bound by state law to make a determination on three challenges brought by registered Maine voters. She reiterated that she suspended her decision pending an anticipated appeal by Trump in Superior Court.
“Under Maine law, I have not only the authority but the obligation to act,” she said. “I will follow the Constitution and the rule of law as directed by the courts,” she added.
Bellows’ decision Thursday followed a ruling earlier this month by the Colorado Supreme Court that removed Trump from the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. That decision is on hold until the US Supreme Court decides whether Trump violated the Civil War-era provision prohibiting those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.
“In 150 years, no candidate was kept off a ballot for engaging in an insurrection. It’s now happened twice to Donald Trump in the last two weeks. There will be major pressure on the Supreme Court to offer clarity very soon,” said Derek Muller, a Notre Dame Law School professor and election law scholar.
In Maine, state Rep. John Andrews, who sits on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, called the decision “hyper-partisanship on full display” as he pressed for an impeachment proceeding. He said he sent a notice to the state revisor’s office for a joint order to set the wheels in motion ahead of lawmakers’ return to Augusta next week.
“There is bipartisan opposition to the extreme decision made by the secretary of state. She has clearly overstepped her authority. It remains to be seen if her effort at voter suppression will garner enough Democrat support to remove her from her position,” said House Republican leader Billy Bob Faulkingham.
Among Maine’s congressional delegation, only Democratic US Rep. Chellie Pingree, who represents the liberal 1st Congressional District, supported Bellows’ conclusion that Trump incited an insurrection, justifying his removal from the March 5 primary ballot.
US Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said Friday that absent a final judicial determination on the issue of insurrection, the decision on whether Trump should be considered for president “should rest with the people as expressed in free and fair elections.”
US Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat representing the 2nd Congressional District, agreed that “until (Trump) is found guilty of the crime of insurrection, he should be allowed on the ballot.”
Republican Susan Collins, the state’s senior senator, was one of handful of Republicans to vote to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial, and she criticized him for failing to obey his oath of office in a floor speech.
But she nonetheless disagreed with Bellows’ decision. “Maine voters should decide who wins the election, not a secretary of state chosen by the Legislature,” she said.
The secretary of state’s decision makes Maine something of an outlier in New England. Election officials in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont have said Trump will be on the ballot.

Topics: 2024 US Elections Donald Trump

