Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine says 13 million tons exported through Black Sea corridor
A Panama-flagged bulk carrier, which was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Thursday, was headed to a River Danube port to load grain and has hit a mine in the Black Sea, in Odesa region, on December 28, 2023. (Handout via REUTERS)
AFP
Ukraine says 13 million tons exported through Black Sea corridor
  • The corridor was created in August to link Ukraine’s ports to the Bosphorus Straits after Moscow refused to agree on a new accord to allow cereal exports through the contested Black Sea
AFP
KYIV: Ukraine has exported about 13 million tons of merchandise on some 400 ships since setting up a protected maritime corridor in August to fend off Russian threats, a government minister said Saturday.

While Ukraine had few military achievements on land in 2023, on the Black Sea it has pushed Russia’s much larger navy away from its coasts, allowing the resumption of grain exports.
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said he was “grateful” to Ukraine’s international partners “for ensuring the operation of the Corridor in conditions of military aggression.”
The corridor was created in August to link Ukraine’s ports to the Bosphorus Straits, several weeks after Moscow refused to agree on a new accord to allow cereal exports through the contested Black Sea.
The now-defunct accord had allowed Ukraine to export nearly 33 million tons of cereals and other foodstuffs over a year.
The sea route is particularly important now because several land border crossings have been blocked in recent months by Polish truckers unhappy with Ukrainian competition.
Russia had threatened to target ships arriving and leaving Ukrainian ports, and has attacked port and grain storage facilities.
A Panamanian-flagged grain carrier headed to a Ukrainian port hit a mine this week, wounding two sailors.
On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky saluted his country’s maritime success, claiming that his forces had “reconquered the sea” this year.
 

Venezuela says troops will stay deployed until British military vessel leaves waters off Guyana

AP
Venezuela says troops will stay deployed until British military vessel leaves waters off Guyana

Venezuela says troops will stay deployed until British military vessel leaves waters off Guyana
  • Venezuela’s has renewed claims to Guyana's Essequibo, a sparsely populated stretch of land that is rich in oil and minerals
  • Venezuela has long argued it was cheated out of the territory when Europeans and the US set the border
AP

MEXICO CITY: Venezuela said Saturday it will continue to deploy nearly 6,000 troops until a British military vessel sent to neighboring Guyana leaves the waters off the coast of the two South American nations.

In a video posted to X, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino appeared surrounded by military officers in front of a marked up map of Venezuela and Guyana, a former British colony.
Padrdino said the forces are “safeguarding our national sovereignty.”
“Armed forces have been deployed not just in the east of the country, but across the entire territory,” he said. “They will be there until this British imperialist boat leaves the disputed waters between Venezuela and Guyana.”
The Defense Ministry confirmed to The Associated Press that the video was made at a military base in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas.
The video comes after weeks of tensions between the two countries over Venezuela’s renewed claim to a region in Guyana known as Essequibo, a sparsely populated stretch of land roughly the size of Florida that is rich in oil and minerals. Operations generate some $1 billion a year for the impoverished country of nearly 800,000 people that saw its economy expand by nearly 60 percent in the first half of this year.
Venezuela has long argued it was cheated out of the territory when Europeans and the US set the border. Guayana, which has controlled the zone for decades, says the original agreement was legally binding and the dispute should be decided by the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands.
The century-old dispute was recently reignited with the discovery of oil in Guyana, and has escalated since Venezuela reported that its citizens voted in a Dec. 3 referendum to claim Essequibo, which makes up two-thirds of its smaller neighbor.
Critics of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro say the socialist leader is using the tensions to distract from internal turmoil and stoke nationalism in the lead up to presidential elections next year.
In recent weeks, the leaders of Guyana and Venezuela promised in a tense meeting that neither side would use threats or force against the other, but failed to reach agreement on how to address the bitter dispute.
Tensions came to another head with Friday’s arrival in Guyana of the Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Trent, which officials said had been taking part in an operation combatting drug smuggling in the Caribbean near the coast of Guyana. Most recently used to intercept pirates and drug smugglers off Africa, the ship is equipped with cannons and a landing pad for helicopters and drones and can carry around 50 marines.
Maduro said the ship’s deployment violates the shaky agreement between Venezuela and Guyana, calling its presence a threat to his country. In response, Maduro ordered Venezuela’s military — including air and naval forces — to conduct exercises near the disputed area.
“We believe in diplomacy, in dialogue and in peace, but no one is going to threaten Venezuela,” Maduro said. “This is an unacceptable threat to any sovereign country in Latin America.”
Guyana’s government rejected Maduro’s claims, with officials saying that the visit was a planned activity aimed at improving the nation’s defense capabilities and that the ship’s visit would continue as scheduled.
During talks earlier in December, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said his nation reserved its right to work with partners to ensure the defense of his country. Guyana has a military of only 3,000 soldiers, 200 sailors and four small patrol boats known as Barracudas, while Venezuela has about 235,000 active military personnel in its army, air force, navy and national guard.
“Nothing that we do or have done is threatening Venezuela,” Guyana’s vice president, Bharrat Jagdeo, told reporters in Georgetown, the nation’s capital.

Taliban balk at UN Security Council plan for special Afghan envoy on gender, human rights

Taliban balk at UN Security Council plan for special Afghan envoy on gender, human rights
AFP
Taliban balk at UN Security Council plan for special Afghan envoy on gender, human rights

Taliban balk at UN Security Council plan for special Afghan envoy on gender, human rights
  • The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any country or world body 
  • Many are torn over engaging with Kabul rulers in bid to roll back controls on women 
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities on Saturday criticized the UN Security Council’s plan for a special envoy to promote gender and human rights in the country as “unnecessary.”
The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any country or world body, and the United Nations refers to the administration as the “Taliban de facto authorities.”
Many are torn over engaging with Kabul’s rulers in a bid to roll back their controls on women and girls, or freezing them out until they make concessions such as reopening educational opportunities for females.
On Friday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution calling for the appointment of a special envoy for Afghanistan to increase engagement with the country and its Taliban leaders.
But foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said a new envoy “is unnecessary as Afghanistan is not a conflict zone and is ruled by a central government that is able to secure its national interests.”
In a post on social media site X, he said the Taliban government welcomes “more robust and enhanced engagement” with the UN, but special envoys “have complicated situations further via imposition of external solutions.”
“The approach of the government of Afghanistan will ultimately be guided by the unaltered religious beliefs, cultural values and national interests of the people of Afghanistan,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Since the Taliban surged back to power in August 2021, Kabul’s new rulers have insisted on their right to impose harsh social controls in accordance with their austere interpretation of Islam.
They have rejected appeals to obey international law as undue meddling in their domestic affairs.
Teenage girls have been banned from attending most secondary schools and women from universities, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.
Late in 2022, women were prohibited from entering parks, funfairs, gyms and public baths.
The UN resolution followed an independent assessment report issued in November calling for greater engagement with Afghanistan.
It was adopted after 13 members of the Security Council voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained.

Hindi writers translate Mahmoud Darwish, Refaat Alareer to break silence on Palestine

Hindi writers translate Mahmoud Darwish, Refaat Alareer to break silence on Palestine
Hindi writers translate Mahmoud Darwish, Refaat Alareer to break silence on Palestine

Hindi writers translate Mahmoud Darwish, Refaat Alareer to break silence on Palestine
  • Alareer, one of 32 Palestinian poets featured, was killed in Gaza this month
  • Collection of 84 works aims to break ‘near total silence in India’ on attacks by Israel, translator says
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: To break the silence in India on Israel’s violence against Palestinians, Hindi writers have published a new volume featuring works from 32 prominent Palestinian poets, including Mahmoud Darwish and Refaat Alareer.

Once an integral part of India’s foreign policy, support for Palestine has been nearly absent recently.

In the wake of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, which since October have killed at least 21,500 people, demonstrations in India of solidarity with Palestinians have been dispersed and awareness campaigns stifled.

The publication of “Kavita Ka Kaam Aansoo Ponchana Nahi” (It’s Not Poetry’s Job To Wipe Away Tears) — a volume of 84 poems released earlier this week — is an attempt by the authors to create greater awareness of the plight of the Palestinians, not only in the past two months, but over 75 years of Israeli occupation.

Besides Darwish, who gave voice to the Palestinian struggle before his death in 2008, and Alareer, who was killed in Gaza this month, the volume includes works from Taha Muhammad Ali, Kamal Nasser, Fadwa Tuqan, Ahlam Bsharat, Rauda Morcos, Dareen Tatour, Zakaria Mohammad and Hosam Marouf, among others.

Prof. Apoorvanand Jha, who teaches Hindi literature at Delhi University and was one of five writers who translated the text, told Arab News the desire to publish the works “came from the near total silence in India on Israeli violence, killing and genocide of Palestinians.”

Jha said he and the other translators saw a need to rekindle the long-standing Indian tradition of solidarity with the oppressed.

“Many of us grew up with the words of the Palestinian writer Mahmoud Darwish, who has shaped our sensibilities as a great poet. We thought of bringing Palestinian voices closer to Hindi-speaking people,” he said.

“People in Europe, America and other places are coming to the streets almost daily despite threats from the government, but unfortunately we did not see that kind of protest. Campuses are largely silent and that saddened us.”

Purwa Bharadwaj, the book’s editor, saw it as a way to give representation to different poetic voices.

“The attempt was to bring in diverse voices from Palestine,” she said. “The poems are not only lamentation, they are also verses that give hope even at a grim time.”

Publisher Nidheesh Tyagi, who was also one of the translators, said the translations were based on the English versions of the poems to speed up the publishing process.

“There was an urgency to bring out the book,” he said. “The selection of poems was carefully done … the poets in this collection are from different periods and generations.”

The most recent work is Alareer’s “If I Must Die,” a poem he shared on his social media in English just a month before he was killed.

Alareer was a professor of English literature at the Islamic University of Gaza. The poem, which has been widely shared on X and translated into dozens of languages, concludes with the words: “If I must die, let it bring hope, let it be a tale.”

For the Hindi writer Yadvendra, translating Palestinian poetry has become a tale of solidarity.

“Through poems, I want to tell that I am standing with the people of Palestine,” he told Arab News.

“The attempt being made by Israel to destroy the symbols and memories of Palestine, that is disturbing … I feel it’s my social and literary responsibility to bring their feelings to the consciousness of the Hindi audience.”

Saudi Arabia employs highest number of Sri Lankan workers in 2023

Saudi Arabia employs highest number of Sri Lankan workers in 2023
Saudi Arabia employs highest number of Sri Lankan workers in 2023

Saudi Arabia employs highest number of Sri Lankan workers in 2023
  • Workers employed in the Kingdom contributed 15-20% of Sri Lanka’s remittances
  • Every year, more than 200,000 migrant workers leave Sri Lanka to work abroad
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Saudi Arabia has ranked first in providing work opportunities to Sri Lankan expats in 2023, as more than 63,000 of them found employment in the Kingdom.

Every year, more than 200,000 migrant workers leave Sri Lanka to work abroad.
They are a main source of foreign exchange for the country, which since last year was gripped by its worst ever financial crisis.

P.M. Amza, Sri Lanka’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, estimated that in 2023 remittances amounted to over $7 billion, of which a significant portion was contributed by expat workers in the Kingdom.

“During the year 2023, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become the number one country, generating 63,000 employment (opportunities) for Sri Lankans,” he told Arab News on Saturday.

“Of the annual remittances amounting to $7-8 billion a year, a sizable portion has been generated from the Kingdom, which is in the region of 15 to 20 percent of the total remittances.”

Gulf Cooperation Council countries are a preferred choice for Sri Lankan workers, with Saudi Arabia being their key destination, lately also attracting skilled professionals to its megaprojects under Vision 2030.

These projects, in addition to a new employment scheme under the Skill Verification Program, were the main factors making the Kingdom increasingly attractive to Sri Lankans, according to Amza.

The SVP agreement signed in March aims to improve the professional competence of employees in the Saudi labor market and ease the recruitment process of skilled workers from the island nation.

Under the deal — which covers 23 professions — Saudi employers recognize accreditations issued by Sri Lanka’s Tertiary and Vocational Education Commission.

“The year 2023 has seen the qualitative and quantitative increase of employment opportunities for Sri Lankans in the Kingdom,” Amza said, adding that while half of Sri Lankan expats have been employed in the domestic sector, this year showed growth in the number of those working in the construction and hospitality sector.

“The signing of the agreement on the Skill Verification Program between the two countries has also contributed to this increase of skill and professional categories of employment, which stood as nearly 12,000 during 2023.”

UN Security Council seeks special envoy for Afghanistan over gender, human rights issues

UN Security Council seeks special envoy for Afghanistan over gender, human rights issues
AFP
UN Security Council seeks special envoy for Afghanistan over gender, human rights issues

UN Security Council seeks special envoy for Afghanistan over gender, human rights issues
  • The world body adopts a resolution for increased international engagement with the Afghan Taliban
  • The Taliban crave for international recognition, with the UN resolution calling them ‘de facto authorities’
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on Friday calling for the appointment of a special envoy for Afghanistan to increase engagement with the country and its Taliban leaders.

It followed an independent assessment report issued in November which called for greater engagement with Afghanistan following the return to power of the Taliban in August 2021.

The resolution calls on the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to name a special envoy to promote the independent report’s recommendations, particularly regarding gender and human rights.

The resolution was adopted after 13 members of the Security Council voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained.

“The UAE and Japan firmly believe the independent assessment serves as the best basis for discussions going forward,” said Japan’s UN ambassador Yamazaki Kazuyuki ahead of the vote.

“The resolution highlights the need to increase international engagement in a more coherent, coordinated and structured manner, as the independent assessment states.”

The United Arab Emirates and Japan have responsibility for raising the situation in Afghanistan at the Security Council as so-called “pen-holders” for the issue.

The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any country or world body and the United Nations refers to the administration as the “Taliban de facto authorities.”

Officials initially promised a softer version of the strict Islamic rule that characterized their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, but restrictions have gradually been reintroduced – particularly affecting women.

Teenage girls have been banned from attending most secondary schools and women from universities, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.

In November 2022 women were prohibited from entering parks, funfairs, gyms and public baths.

“The United States strongly supports this resolution’s call for a UN Special Envoy for Afghanistan. A Special Envoy will be well positioned to coordinate international engagement on Afghanistan, including with relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders,” said the United States’ representative following the adoption of the resolution.

