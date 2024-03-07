You are here

Saudi Arabia tops real estate project pipeline in GCC for 2024: CBRE 

Saudi Arabia tops real estate project pipeline in GCC for 2024: CBRE 
CBRE believes the Middle East real estate market is anticipated to sustain its upward trajectory in 2024. Shutterstock
Updated 07 March 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia tops real estate project pipeline in GCC for 2024: CBRE 

Saudi Arabia tops real estate project pipeline in GCC for 2024: CBRE 
Updated 07 March 2024
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is powering growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council’s real estate sector, accounting for 63.1 percent of total projects in the region in 2024, a new report showed. 

According to consultancy firm CBRE, the total value of the projects pipeline across the GCC is estimated at $1.68 trillion in 2024 – an increase from $1.38 trillion the previous year.

The Kingdom accounts for $1.06 trillion of this total. 

The UAE follows Saudi Arabia, with $409 billion, representing 24.1 percent of the planned spend. Oman contributes 5.2 percent, Kuwait represents 3.2 percent while Qatar and Bahrain account for 2.9 percent and 1.3 percent resepectively.

In its report, CBRE revealed that the growth of real estate projects in the GCC is a fundamental component of the region’s diversification strategies. 

Taimur Khan, head of research, Middle East and North Africa region at CBRE, said: “The region’s economic prospects remain positive, defying the global macroeconomic backdrop as regional economies are set for stronger growth and inbound investment levels, something which will continue to underpin a strong performance and demand in the region’s real estate sector.” 

He added: “In the GCC’s residential market, price performance has almost uniformly been positive over the course of 2023. Whilst the direction of price changes has converged toward a largely positive territory, we continue to see a significant polarization in the rates of growth witnessed, something we expect to see continue.”  

In its report, CBRE added that the Middle East real estate market is anticipated to sustain its upward trajectory in 2024, buoyed by robust economic growth, high demand, and limited supply. 

According to the consultancy firm, office sector occupier activity in 2024 will center around Riyadh due to high demand from both national and international occupiers.  

However, CBRE added that global economic headwinds and lack of stock in key GCC markets may hamper market activity levels in the office sector.  

The report further pointed out that average price growth in Riyadh will materially outperform other key cities in the residential sector in Saudi Arabia.  

In the hospitality sector, CBRE expects the Kingdom to witness a bright transition in 2024 as it is ready to receive visitors to its tourist destinations.  

“In Saudi Arabia, the year will be a transitional one, as new destinations continue to be developed, and traditional homes of domestic leisure visitation such as Al Khobar, Jeddah and Abha find themselves in a more competitive market,” stated CBRE. 

Startup of the Week – US-based SambaNova sets sights on Saudi market

Startup of the Week – US-based SambaNova sets sights on Saudi market
Updated 14 September 2024
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s potential as a global leader in artificial intelligence is drawing attention from major industry players, with SambaNova Systems being one of the latest to invest in the region.

The US-based, multi-billion-dollar AI solutions provider plans to deliver advanced infrastructure to support Saudi Arabia’s economic growth, aiming to position the Kingdom as a key hub for innovation and development.

The company specializes in providing advanced machine learning and AI solutions to enterprises.

SambaNova’s technology helps businesses accelerate adoption of the technology, improve decision-making, and drive operational efficiency across industries.

Marshall Choy, senior vice president of product at SambaNova Systems, highlighted the company’s intent to provide durable AI facilities that will fuel economic growth in the region, positioning Saudi Arabia as a key player in the industry.

“We are making a strategic investment in Saudi Arabia because the region — like the US — believes AI is a strategic imperative to fuel its economic growth and become a global hub for knowledge-based innovation,” Choy told Arab News.

Marshall Choy, senior vice president of product at SambaNova Systems. (Supplied)

He stated that AI is reshaping global dynamics and enabling businesses to gain a competitive edge by improving decision-making, reducing costs, and allowing companies to operate on-premise with enhanced data privacy.

A prosperous future

“Our goal is to provide durable AI infrastructure to promote the prosperous future of the Kingdom by deploying SambaNova Systems,” Choy added.

He also noted that collaboration with local Saudi organizations will be key in developing AI expertise in the region, stating that SambaNova aims to “help enable, through collaboration, durable model leadership to help establish the Kingdom’s leadership in the Middle East and North Africa.”

Choy also explained that the company’s expansion into Saudi Arabia will enable it to reach other Gulf countries.

Skill enablement, he said, will be another pillar of the partnership, achieved through structured training programs to foster deep expertise in AI engineering.

This expansion aligns with SambaNova’s broader strategic vision, which focuses on forming partnerships that support digital transformation for both government institutions and corporations. Choy noted that AI is increasingly essential for nearly every organization.

“Nearly every company needs to be an AI company. We believe AI is an asset, not a tool, and SambaNova delivers enterprise customers secure ownership of their models, as well as the ability to train them on their data, maximizing the value of their AI investment,” Choy said.

The senior vice president sees AI as an accelerant for productivity that will not only drive technology and business but societal and economic advancement.

Choy further emphasized the critical role of the Saudi government in the region’s AI expansion.

With the government’s $40- billion investment plan in the technology, there is strong support for the industry’s development.

“Having native sovereign AI capabilities in the Kingdom will enable that fast transition and acceleration from a technology and infrastructure perspective,” he added.

The company is also working with the Kingdom to build a strong infrastructure that will position the nation as a regional leader for the technology, Choy explained.

He highlighted that partnerships between government ministries, private enterprises, and providers like SambaNova will be fundamental to success, both at the national and corporate levels.

The company aims to be the number one AI provider in the Saudi market. Accordingly, SambaNova has partnered with the Kingdom’s largest company, Aramco.

The partnership saw SambaNova deploy systems on site for the energy giant, serving up AI capabilities for its internal intelligence system called Metabrain.

“Metabrain was a project where we co-developed an AI model trained on 90 years of Aramco historical data, this is a model that was completely built on SambaNova infrastructure,” Choy stated.

This model of collaboration has proven effective in other markets, and SambaNova expects the same success in Saudi Arabia.

Boosting the startup ecosystem

Beyond technological advancements, Choy stressed that AI would have a significant impact on the Kingdom’s growing startup ecosystem, fostering innovation and enabling businesses to scale.

“We see this as having a very profound impact on how the growing Saudi startup ecosystem is able to foster innovation and properly grow their businesses using state-of-the-art AI capabilities like SambaNova Suite,” Choy said.

The business environment in Saudi Arabia is also well-suited to SambaNova’s growth and innovation goals, according to the official.

He observed a “willingness and an appetite to engage, collaborate, and move forward quickly” in the Kingdom, fueled by the ambitious AI adoption and acceleration goals set by the Saudi government.

Looking to the future, SambaNova envisions further developments in its operations in the Kingdom, including co-designing with its Saudi partners to create more localized or regionalized solutions and capabilities specific for the domestic market.

“The people of Saudi Arabia are incredibly welcoming,” Choy said, adding: “I was thrilled to exchange ideas with people who are equally passionate about the possibilities of AI and how it will impact the way we all live and work.”

As SambaNova Systems continues to expand into Saudi Arabia, the company remains committed to its mission of helping the Kingdom achieve its long-term AI goals while contributing to the region’s broader digital transformation.

Saudi Arabia's bold recycling plan will see it become a world-leader, experts believe

Saudi Arabia's bold recycling plan will see it become a world-leader, experts believe
Updated 14 September 2024
REEM WALID 
Follow

Saudi Arabia's bold recycling plan will see it become a world-leader, experts believe

Saudi Arabia's bold recycling plan will see it become a world-leader, experts believe
  • This initiative is anticipated to contribute approximately SR120 billion ($31.99 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product
Updated 14 September 2024
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: In an era marked by growing environmental concerns and the pursuit of sustainable development, recycling has emerged as a crucial driver of economic prosperity for countries worldwide.

Beyond its environmental benefits, recycling holds significant economic advantages, fostering job creation, stimulating local industries, and bolstering long-term economic stability.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to make the most of this industry, and in January the Kingdom’s Ministry of Environment announced a comprehensive plan to recycle a significant portion – up to 95 percent – of the country’s waste. 

This initiative is anticipated to contribute approximately SR120 billion ($31.99 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product, and aims to generate over 100,000 employment opportunities for the Kingdom’s nationals. 

When fully implemented, the plan will see the recycling of around 100 million tonnes of waste annually, showcasing the nation’s commitment to sustainability.

The program aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader sustainable development goals, emphasizing the implementation of well-designed strategies and processes across various sectors, including the National Environment Strategy.

Thinking behind the plan

According to Julien Vermersch, partner at Bain and Co. Middle East, the Kingdom’s ambition to divert 90 percent of its waste away from landfills by 2040 is not only going to be achieved via recycling.

“Whilst increasing circularity and materials recovery will certainly be a very significant lever – in particular because today only about 5 percent of the waste is recycled – this cannot be the only lever,” Vermersch told Arab News.

“Some waste streams, e.g. specific hazardous waste, cannot easily be recycled and in some cases incineration with heat recovery, i.e. waste-to-energy, will remain a better option,” he added.

There are more than economic factors at play in this plan, Vermersch explained, pointing to the rapid urbanization and population growth in the Kingdom putting existing infrastructure under significant pressure.

“All key urban centers are struggling with landfill saturation and whilst it is possible to open new sites or expand existing ones, this trend will rapidly become unsustainable as urban developments continue. Then landfills pose a real environmental threat,” he said.

The Bain and Co. partner shed light on the fact that despite some advancements in this area, the effective management of leachate remains a persistent challenge in urban and industrial areas, as evidenced by numerous reported instances of soil and groundwater contamination over time.

“Additionally, in the absence of gas capture systems, the decomposition of organic wastes in landfills is a major source of methane emissions  – estimated to be around 30-50 Mtpa (million tonnes per annum) of CO2 equivalent emissions, which is 5-7 percent of the total greenhouse emissions of the Kingdom,” Vermersch said.

He further noted that the Kingdom’s landfill diversion target is consistent with what is already achieved in a number of European countries or select advanced Asian countries.

“The ambition to get there by 2040 however is quite bold. For these countries that have made the transition, getting to 90 percent landfill diversion has been a 25-plus years journey requiring stringent regulations, public engagement to build awareness and support and massive capital investments in new waste management infrastructure,” the partner clarified.

Yves Takchi, principal and global co-lead for Arthur D. Little Waste, Water and Circularity Competence Center, told Arab News that according to the National Center for Waste Management the overall ambition is similar across all waste streams, with the combined landfill diversion targets close to 90 percent for all types.

“To achieve this diversion rate, Saudi Arabia has put a great emphasis on recycling, but is also aiming to deploy a variety of other techniques such as waste-to-energy to complement it. The landfill diversion targets that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has embraced are rooted in an ambitious and yet scientific approach to transform the waste management sector in the country,” Takchi said.

He went on to explain that at a strategic level, countries have three high level options to manage the waste that is generated by its economy.

“Firstly, most economies with a nascent waste management sector treat waste management as a sanitation service and focus on reducing expenditures while safeguarding public health. This often means that they heavily rely on sanitary landfilling as a cheap and effective method to dispose of waste. The second approach is adopted by countries that want to minimize the waste that goes to landfills while still maintaining convenience and ease of implementation,” said Takchi.

He added that the usual objectives in this scenario are to avoid landfilling in recognition of its environmental damage and unnecessary space usage, as well as to leverage waste to fuel the increasingly energy demanding economies.

The Arthur D. Little official also said that countries in this situation usually end up relying heavily on recovery technologies such as waste-to-energy and refuse-derived fuel, which although have a higher cost and only marginal improvements in environmental performance, are much easier to put in place and rely much less on citizen participation and behavioral change.

Takchi argued that world-leaders in waste management follow the third approach. 

“These countries have managed to put in place systems that strive toward a circular economy approach – as opposed to the linear use-throw-dump model. Their waste systems follow the waste hierarchy, which maximizes first the reduction and reuse of waste materials, then the usage of recycling as the next best alternative, with waste to energy and energy recovery transitional and residual treatments before landfilling,” he said.

With regards to the Kingdom, Takchi believes that Saudi Arabia has “rightly understood” that it is in a unique position to leapfrog from its current model to the more advanced, ambitious model. 

“The country as a whole is embarking on a massive transformation journey embodied by Vision 2030, which has paved the way for massive investments in infrastructure across sectors and has demonstrated that the Saudi people are remarkably adaptable and embracing of positive change,” he said. 

The benefits of this model include environmental protection of land, air and water, a growth in local socio-economic value by increasing investments in infrastructure and creating jobs, and enabling self-sufficiency in materials by keeping scarce resources – like rare metals and minerals – flowing within the economy, which improves the trade balance.

Initiatives implemented to support recycling goals

According to Takchi, the Kingdom has galvanized the sector through the creation of two separate entities – Saudi Investment Recycling Co., and the National Center for Waste Management, also known as MWAN.

The former was established by the Public Investment Fund to act as a sector champion, unlocking access to capital and investing in sector-building investments in partnership with local and world leading companies.

MWAN created a unified sector regulator that consolidated the previously fragmented regulatory ecosystem and took the lead on putting in place the ambitious public-sector led efforts to enable the sector’s transformation.

“We have already seen developments from both entities, with SIRC having put in place recycling initiatives and multiple massive investments announced  – including mega scale infrastructure for Riyadh City. On the other hand, MWAN has already put in place the unified Waste Management Law and its Implementing Regulations, the new regulatory framework for the sector that has finally resolved fragmentation of regulation challenges,” Takchi added.

The Global Co-Lead for Arthur D. Little Waste also said that MWAN has also begun to improve the compliance environment, having embarked on a large-scale master-planning exercise across the different regions in Saudi Arabia. 

It has also announced multiple sector-enabling initiatives aimed at preventing waste at the source, incentivizing resource recovery and maximizing diversion from landfills and including the launch of hundreds of investment opportunities.

“The key success factors to accelerate this paradigm shift will be to find the optimal balance of planning and action and to maintain collaboration and alignment behind the national agenda of an extremely complex ecosystem of many actors, including regulators, municipalities, royal commissions, investors, operators, commercial and industrial players and even citizens,” Takchi said.

Key government support

Strong government backing and regulatory support are essential for the successful transformation of the waste management sector.

Bain and Co. Middle East’s Vermersch highlighted the costly nature of the transition from landfilling to recycling, incineration or waste-to-energy.

“When you look at countries that have very low landfilling rates today, they have introduced over 30 years ago either landfill taxes that have risen to significant levels and/or very stringent landfill restrictions/bans,” he added.

That said, the partner underlined that in order to make this transition possible, an effective system to sort the waste is essential – which typically relies on segregation at the source and requires municipalities to step in.

“As we can see with the example of Riyadh that has been piloting a multi-bin system in recent years, it is not enough to just roll out the new collection infrastructure. It takes awareness campaigns and meaningful community engagements to educate residents and businesses on the importance of sorting waste and on how to use the new system effectively,” Vermersch said.

Takchi said that like most complex and ambitious transformation initiatives that fall within the framework of Vision 2030, the government has a crucial role to play to ensure success for the waste management sector, and that was the impetus behind the creation of MWAN.

“Such a massive leapfrog requires a clear national level direction of travel and strategy to be clear to all actors in the sector. That will allow us to fully synergize efforts and accelerate change. The government also has an important part to play in laying down the necessary enablers to unlock private sector investment and ensure the successful deployment of infrastructure and services,” he said.

EEC's capital optimization plan to shore up financial position and sustain growth: CEO

EEC's capital optimization plan to shore up financial position and sustain growth: CEO
Updated 14 September 2024
SYED AMEEN KADER
Follow

EEC's capital optimization plan to shore up financial position and sustain growth: CEO

EEC's capital optimization plan to shore up financial position and sustain growth: CEO
  • EEC will convert SR4 billion of debt into share capital
Updated 14 September 2024
SYED AMEEN KADER

RIYADH: Saudi master developer Emaar The Economic City’s SR8.7 billion ($2.32 billion) capital optimization plan is a “strategic response” to its current financial challenges, according to its CEO.

Speaking to Arab News, Abdulaziz Al-Nowaiser emphasized that the initiative is designed to address severe financial issues, including a significant revenue drop and a substantial increase in net loss.

The plan will provide the company, 25 percent owned by PIF, with greater flexibility to invest in key projects and support its ongoing premium city operations.

Additionally, EEC will convert SR4 billion of debt into share capital. This move is designed to reduce leverage and interest expenses, enhancing financial stability.

EEC is the master developer of the King Abdullah Economic City, a 185-sq. km. development on the Red Sea coast, where over 100 multinational and Saudi companies have already established a home.

Abdulaziz Al-Nowaiser, chief executive of Emaar The Economic City. (Supplied)

“The capital optimization plan is holistic — it is designed to shore up our financial position while allowing us to continue to invest in key growth projects that we believe will support our return to sustainable shareholder value creation,” said Al-Nowaiser, who took charge of the company in May.

“Quarterly financial performance will be driven by our efforts to secure new contracts and attract businesses and project partners to KAEC, and this is what management is focused on,” he told Arab News.

Al-Nowaiser said that the company made very positive strides in business development during the first half of 2024 and expects to make further progress in the second half. He added that the company looks forward to updating the market in the coming months. “The capital optimization plan will achieve its full positive impact in the mid- to long-term.”

Strategic overhaul

The need for such a plan became evident after Saudi Exchange-listed EEC reported an 82 percent drop in revenue and a staggering 460 percent increase in net loss in the second quarter of 2024. This financial downturn has underscored the urgency for a strategic overhaul.

Al-Nowaiser, who holds a Master’s degree in Accounting from Case Western Reserve University in the US, emphasized that the plan is intended to support a turnaround in EEC’s financial performance through targeted initiatives.

“High/growing debt levels and elevated interest expense exacerbated some of the challenges EEC faced in the last few years resulting in growing accumulated losses,” Al-Nowaiser explained. “The need for a comprehensive capital restructuring and optimization plan became evident to ensure long-term sustainability and create a strong platform for future growth.”

Vision 2030

The plan aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the economy and stimulate growth across various sectors. Al-Nowaiser emphasized that EEC’s strategy supports Vision 2030’s objectives by focusing on transforming KAEC into a major industrial, logistics, and tourism hub.

“The plan is meticulously linked with our long-term strategy, which is in turn closely aligned with the objectives of Vision 2030,” said Al-Nowaiser, who has around 22 years of experience in executive and advisory roles at other companies.

Above, the signing ceremony of the term sheet for EEC’s SR3.8 billion Shariah-compliant syndicated loan restructuring. (Supplied)

He mentioned that EEC is making its efforts to develop residential communities with diverse housing options and high-quality social infrastructure.

Additionally, the CEO said they are working on building a city that “we believe will become a premier tourism and entertainment destination by enhancing visitor services and hosting international events.”

Financial stability

A significant component of the plan is the SR3.8 billion debt restructuring, which involves syndication with banks. This restructuring aims to align repayment schedules with EEC’s investment and operational needs.

“This is very positive for our liquidity profile and balance sheet,” Al-Nowaiser explained, adding that the principal objective of the syndicated loan restructuring is to “re-align the repayment schedules for our bank debt facilities with our own investment plan and operational turnaround and liquidity profile.”

Regarding the conversion of SR4 billion of debt into share capital, the CEO said this represents a previous SR2.9 billion facility from the Ministry of Finance, along with a SR1.1 billion previously standing shareholder loan from PIF.

“The purpose of this debt conversion is to significantly de-leverage our balance sheet and reduce interest expense,” he said.

The plan also features a SR1 billion new shareholder facility from PIF. “The convertible shareholder loan from PIF plays an important role in bolstering our liquidity position and providing the necessary short- and medium-term funding for us to invest in critical and transformative growth projects, which are what will make our turnaround possible,” Al-Nowaiser said.

Another important aspect of the strategic financial restructuring is the planned capital decrease, aimed at stabilizing EEC’s balance sheet by eliminating accumulated losses.

“This is an important measure required for us to take in order to extinguish our accumulated losses and create a ‘clean slate’,” Al-Nowaiser stated. “It is important to note that the capital decrease will have no adverse impact on the operations of our business, but simply cleans up our balance sheet.”

Future prospects

Looking ahead, EEC is advancing several high-profile projects within KAEC. These include the King Abdullah Economic City Stadium, a 45,000-seat sports arena scheduled to open by 2032.

“As you will probably be aware, we’ve been growing our sports, entertainment, tourism and hospitality offerings extensively,” Al-Nowaiser said.

The stadium will be a multi-functional hub, including hotels, mixed-use areas, and sports clinics. It will host major events like the FIFA World Cup 2034 and contribute significantly to KAEC’s potential as a world-class sports, entertainment, and tourism destination.

“This builds on our track record for sporting venues, for example the city has been host to the Royal Greens international golf course since 2017, which has gained prominence and won multiple awards to become one of the most important golf courses, not just in the region, but rather globally,” he added.

EEC is also progressing with notable hospitality projects, including a waterfront resort in partnership with Vivienda, a luxury eco-friendly resort with Envi, and the Rixos at Emerald Shores project with FTG Development.

These projects will play a key role in enhancing KAEC’s profile and supporting its long-term growth objectives.

Strategic priorities

EEC’s strategic priorities also include real estate development and asset management. The company aims to attract and retain reputable developers and investors, execute an efficient master plan for KAEC, and improve the performance of its assets.

The developer will also be focusing on selective execution of signature projects, upgrading and monetizing current real estate inventory, and partnering with top operators to enhance asset performance.

The long-term goal for EEC is to achieve positive cash flows, invest in residential projects, and grow the asset management business to ensure sustainable performance.

The company is prioritizing the continued upgrade of KAEC’s utilities and infrastructure, creating a stable and efficient operating model for investors and residents.

With its strategic location along the Red Sea coast and proximity to King Abdullah Port, KAEC is well-positioned to attract businesses and support economic growth.

EEC’s commitment to Vision 2030 is evident in its efforts to contribute to national objectives, including economic diversification, job creation, and growth in non-oil sectors.

As the developer moves forward with its financial restructuring and strategic initiatives, the company remains dedicated to aligning its efforts with the broader goals of Vision 2030.

With a robust pipeline of projects and a clear focus on financial stability and growth, EEC is positioning itself for a successful future, contributing to the broader economic transformation of Saudi Arabia.

“By creating a strong financial footing, we are in a position to enable a ‘thriving economy’ built on diversification and growth – by developing KAEC as a major industrial and logistics hub, and leveraging our Special Economic Zone status to attract global and local businesses – thereby supporting non-oil revenue growth,” Al-Nowaiser said.

Standard & Poor's affirms Kingdom's 'A/A-1' credit rating, outlook revised to 'Positive'

Standard & Poor's affirms Kingdom's 'A/A-1' credit rating, outlook revised to 'Positive'
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

Standard & Poor's affirms Kingdom's 'A/A-1' credit rating, outlook revised to 'Positive'

Standard & Poor's affirms Kingdom's 'A/A-1' credit rating, outlook revised to 'Positive'
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Standard & Poor’s (S&P) affirmed the Kingdom’s credit rating in local and foreign currency at “A/A-1” with an improvement in outlook from “stable” to “positive,” according to its recently issued report.

S&P explained that its affirmation of the Kingdom’s strong credit rating results from the Kingdom’s continued efforts in comprehensive reforms and investments, which will contribute to supporting the development of the non-oil economy and the sustainability of public finances, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

S&P indicated its expectation of increasing growth in the non-oil sector in the Kingdom in the medium term as a result of its continued implementation of the initiatives of Saudi Vision 2030, with the prioritization of accelerating major infrastructure projects with the aim of easing pressure on public finances.

S&P expected that the Kingdom’s gross domestic product will continue to grow during the years 2024-2027, based on the remarkable growth in investments in the non-oil sector, the rise in consumption rates, and its expectation that the Kingdom will emerge in the long term as a more diversified economy, with more job opportunities for young people and broader workforce participation.

“We project stronger growth averaging 4.3 percent over 2025-2027,” S&P said in its report.

However, the ratings agency cautioned execution risks could arise from a sharper fall in oil prices and volumes and the ensuing impact on public finances, tight supply, skills shortages, and developing basic infrastructure like housing.

Saudi banks' aggregate profit reaches an all-time high of $2.1bn; loans hit $744.4bn

Saudi banks' aggregate profit reaches an all-time high of $2.1bn; loans hit $744.4bn
Updated 13 September 2024
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Saudi banks' aggregate profit reaches an all-time high of $2.1bn; loans hit $744.4bn

Saudi banks' aggregate profit reaches an all-time high of $2.1bn; loans hit $744.4bn
Updated 13 September 2024
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi banks aggregate profit before zakat and tax reached an all time high of SR7.83 billion ($2.1 billion) in July, marking an annual 23 percent rise, newly released data has revealed.

According to the Kingdom’s central bank, also known as SAMA, from January to the end of July the financial institutions reported total profits of SR50.22 billion, up 13 percent from SR44.5 billion during the same period last year.

Total deposits grew by 8 percent during this period, reaching SR2.64 trillion, with term deposits experiencing the highest growth at 20 percent, totaling SR930.24 billion.

Demand accounts, which make up 53 percent of total deposits, saw a more modest increase of 5 percent, bringing the total to SR1.4 trillion.

On the asset side, total bank credit rose to SR2.79 trillion, marking a 12 percent increase in July compared to the same month of 2023.

The loans-to-deposits ratio, a key metric for assessing a bank’s liquidity, climbed to 80.73 percent, up from 78.84 percent a year earlier.

The expansion of Saudi Arabia’s banking sector is being driven by a combination of favorable economic conditions and strategic initiatives.

High oil prices, coupled with continued government spending, have created a robust operating environment for banks, enabling them to support the Kingdom’s ambitious giga-projects and the broader Vision 2030 strategy.

This economic backdrop has also contributed to solid non-oil GDP growth, further bolstering the banking industry’s performance.

In addition to these traditional growth drivers, the rise of fintech is playing a transformative role in reshaping the sector’s landscape.

SAMA has been pivotal in regulating this sector, ensuring that innovation thrives within a secure and well-governed framework.

By implementing initiatives such as the open banking framework and supporting fintech companies through its regulatory sandbox, SAMA is driving technological advancements that enhance efficiency, improve consumer experience, and expand financial inclusion.

High interest rates in the Kingdom have further boosted profits on loans, as banks benefit from the increased interest income. 

However, this environment has also intensified competition among financial institutions for financing opportunities, as they vie to attract borrowers and secure their market share.

McKinsey’s research on the Saudi banking sector revealed that the those institutions distinguishing themselves are those increasingly focused on meeting the high expectations of young, tech-savvy consumers — a strategy that offers a significant competitive advantage.

The research underscores a strong link between positive customer experiences and improved financial performance, demonstrated by higher cross-sell and retention rates.

To capitalize on this trend, GCC banks are fully digitizing their customer journeys, transforming every step from the initial touchpoint to successful fulfillment.

In the UAE and Saudi Arabia, several banks are reimagining both retail services, such as onboarding, personal loans, credit cards, and home financing, and corporate services, including MSME and midsize corporate onboarding and credit renewals.

Beyond revamping these journeys, GCC banks are also leveraging generative AI and other advanced technologies to enhance customer self-service capabilities, reduce reliance on assisted service channels, and automate issue resolution, thereby further improving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

