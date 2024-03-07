You are here

Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 15.98 points to close at 12,578

Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 15.98 points to close at 12,578
Some 98 of the listed stocks advanced, while 120 retreated. Shutterstock
Updated 07 March 2024
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 15.98 points to close at 12,578

Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 15.98 points to close at 12,578
Updated 07 March 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index surged on Thursday, gaining 15.98 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 12,577.88.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR9.73 billion ($2.59 billion) as 98 of the listed stocks advanced, while 120 retreated. 

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index increased by 2.04 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 1,602.93.

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped, losing 119.17 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 26,454.12. This comes as 30 of the listed stocks advanced, while 29 retreated.

The best-performing stock of the day was Electrical Industries Co., whose share price surged by 8.70 percent to SR4.75.

Other top performers included East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry and Alkhaleej Training and Education Co., whose share prices soared by 8.17 percent and 6.04 percent, to stand at SR135 and SR36, respectively.

In addition to this, other stocks to see rises included Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Co. and Alujain Corp.

The worst performer was Saudi Company for Hardware, whose share price dropped by 5.09 percent to SR38.20.

Other fallers were Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. as well as AYYAN Investment Co., whose share prices dropped by 4.71 percent and 4.44 percent to stand at SR28.35 and SR25.80, respectively.

CATRION Catering Holding Co. and Arabian Contracting Services Co. also performed poorly.

On the announcements front, Riyadh Cables Group Co. revealed its annual financial results for 2023, with revenues amounting to SR7.82 billion, up from SR6.85 billion in the previous year, driven by the increase in the volumes and quantities sold.

Additionally, net profit reached SR518.4 million in 2023 up from SR351.8 million in the previous year, due to the increase in revenues coupled with product mix.

Saudi Cement Co. also announced its annual financial results for 2023, with revenues reaching SR1.46 billion, compared to SR1.41 billion in the previous year, attributing the upstick to the increase in the quantities and value of sales.

The company’s net profit decreased in 2023 and reached SR381 million down from SR398.8 million in 2022, mainly due to an increase in selling and distribution expenses as well as a rise in general and administrative expenses and a surge in financial charges.

The company also attributed the downfall in its net profit to a decrease in share of profit of investment in an associate and increase in zakat expense, in spite of the rise in other revenues and increase in gain on sale of investment related to the subsidiary.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Ejaro partners with Tawuniya to offer daily motor insurance policies for rentals

Ejaro partners with Tawuniya to offer daily motor insurance policies for rentals
Updated 11 March 2024
Arab News
Ejaro partners with Tawuniya to offer daily motor insurance policies for rentals

Ejaro partners with Tawuniya to offer daily motor insurance policies for rentals
Updated 11 March 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Car rental platform Ejaro will offer renters customized insurance options after it partnered with Tawuniya to offer daily coverage plans.

Under the deal with the largest insurance firm in Saudi Arabia, users of Ejaro can avail protective coverage throughout their rental period, according to a statement. 

Touted to be the first of its kind in the Kingdom, the insurance product is designed to match the duration of vehicle rentals, which is expected to provide flexibility and convenience to users. 

The press statement added that this coverage will be available from the second quarter of this year, signifying a transformative shift in the insurance landscape of the car-sharing industry. 

Mohammed Khashoggi, CEO of Ejaro, said: “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Tawuniya to offer this ground-breaking product in the peer-to-peer car rental industry.” 

He added: “We believe this product will significantly enhance our services and provide an excellent solution for our hosts and guests within the Ejaro platform.”

In a statement, the company said that its daily motor insurance product would utilize advanced technologies to determine insurance costs based on the car’s rental period, the driving behavior of the user, and accident history. 

“This partnership with Ejaro aligns perfectly with Tawuniya’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. We are excited to join forces with Ejaro to introduce this revolutionary product, which will elevate the rental experience for customers and set a new standard in the Saudi Arabian insurance market,” said Mansour Abo Thnain, CEO of Motor Insurance at Tawuniya. 

Established in 2019, Ejaro provides peer-to-peer car-sharing services to enable individuals to generate additional income.

In January, the firm concluded a pre-series A investment round, securing over SR12.3 million ($3.3 million) led by cooperative and angel investors. 

Ejaro said that this reserve would be used to develop and expand the firm’s plans to strengthen its position in the car rental sector across the Middle East and North Africa region. 

“Completing this funding round alongside our strategic partnerships reflects our commitment to innovation and meeting the needs of our customers,” said Khashoggi at the time.

Topics: Ejaro Tawuniya Insurance Car rental

Turkiye to tighten fiscal policy more to help trim inflation, Simsek says 

Turkiye to tighten fiscal policy more to help trim inflation, Simsek says 
Updated 11 March 2024
REUTERS 
Turkiye to tighten fiscal policy more to help trim inflation, Simsek says 

Turkiye to tighten fiscal policy more to help trim inflation, Simsek says 
Updated 11 March 2024
REUTERS 

ISTANBUL: The Turkish government will continue to tighten fiscal policy to help the central bank reduce inflation, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday, also highlighting the agency Fitch’s upgrade of the country/s sovereign rating. 

In comments on social media platform X, he said Turkiye was committed to maintaining sound policies and implementing structural reforms, while attaining price stability remained its top priority. 

Annual inflation rose to 67 percent in February, above expectations and maintaining pressure for tight monetary policy. Economists expect it to decline to around 40 percent by year end. 

“The CBRT is committed to anchoring inflation expectations using all the tools at its disposal. We will continue to tighten fiscal policy to help the CBRT reduce inflation,” Simsek said. 

The lira weakened further on Monday, hitting a fresh record low of 32.0075 against the dollar to bring its losses this year to nearly 8 percent. 

Fitch raised Turkiye’s rating to “B+” from “B” on Friday, saying tighter approaches to monetary policy were helping combat inflationary trends. 

After President Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election in May, Turkiye abandoned its unorthodox low interest rate policy in favour of tightening, raising its key rate to 45 percent from 8.5 percent since June. 

Turkiye is expected to take more policy steps to cool inflation after local elections on March 31, setting the stage for more pain for Turks already struggling after years of soaring prices, according to data and some economists. 

Topics: Turkiye Inflation

Qatar's international reserves surge by 4.91% to $67.69bn

Qatar’s international reserves surge by 4.91% to $67.69bn
Updated 11 March 2024
Arab News
Qatar’s international reserves surge by 4.91% to $67.69bn

Qatar’s international reserves surge by 4.91% to $67.69bn
Updated 11 March 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s international reserves increased by 4.91 percent annually to 246.49 billion Qatari riyals ($67.69 billion) in February, driven by higher balances in foreign banks.

According to the country’s official news agency, balances held in foreign banks saw an increase of about 6.81 billion riyals, reaching 19.03 billion riyals by the end of February 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Moreover, official reserves by the end of the second month of 2024 also witnessed a significant uptick, amounting to 187.55 billion riyals. 

This indicates a substantial increase of approximately 10.73 billion riyals from the same period last year, despite a slight decline in balances of bonds and foreign treasury bills, which dipped by 897 million riyals to 138.965 billion riyals in February.

The official reserves comprise various crucial components including foreign bonds and bills, cash reserves held with foreign banks, gold holdings, special drawing rights deposits, and Qatar's stake in the International Monetary Fund.

Gold reserves saw a significant surge, reaching 24.41 billion riyals by the end of February 2024, marking an increase of approximately 4.89 billion riyals compared to same month of 2023.

In addition to the official reserves, there are other liquid assets such as foreign currency deposits.

Conversely, Qatar’s shares in Special Drawing Rights deposits at the IMF saw a slight decrease, dropping by 69 million riyals from February 2023 to reach 5.17 billion riyals by the end of February 2024.

IMF projection

According to the IMF, Qatar’s economy is expected to stabilize in the near future after experiencing a surge in 2022 due to hosting the FIFA World Cup. 

The Washington-based lender has forecasted a 1.9 percent growth in the country’s gross domestic product for 2024. 

Highlighting Qatar’s resilience to recent global disturbances, IMF stated that the country’s economic prospects are promising. Furthermore, it noted that the Hamas-Israel conflict has not had any discernible impact on Qatar.

“Risks are broadly balanced. Maintaining prudent macroeconomic policy and intensifying reform efforts will support Qatar’s resilience to shocks and accelerate its economic transformation,” the IMF said.

Topics: Qatar international reserves Foreign reserves

Ministries ink deal to integrate economics into Saudi school curriculum

Ministries ink deal to integrate economics into Saudi school curriculum
Updated 11 March 2024
Arab News
Ministries ink deal to integrate economics into Saudi school curriculum

Ministries ink deal to integrate economics into Saudi school curriculum
Updated 11 March 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Economics is set to be added to the Saudi school curriculum, thanks to an agreement by two ministries, aligning education with workforce needs. 

The memorandum of understanding, signed by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim and Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan, aims to introduce students to the importance of economics and public policy specializations to meet the labor market requirements. 

The MoU also aims to attract scholarship students and graduates according to the needs and directions of the Ministry of Economy and Planning and develop educational content to align with the Kingdom’s goals. 

The two ministries collaborated on scholarship programs encompassing public policy, public administration, economics, and various other disciplines. Additionally, they worked on enhancing cooperation in other areas. 

On a technological note, during the Human Capability Initiative in February, Al-Benyan stated that global estimates suggest technology adoptions and expansion are poised to transform 70 percent of business practices worldwide. 

“As economists continue to navigate this dynamic labor market landscape, it is more critical than ever to work inclusively to promote positive human capability outcomes,” the minister said.  

He emphasized the importance of harnessing human potential in a world that is constantly changing. Furthermore, he highlighted the need to address evolving labor market dynamics both locally and globally. 

Al-Benyan mentioned that Saudi Arabia’s Human Capability Development Program, which encompasses strategies across all stages of learning, from early childhood to lifelong learning, aims to unleash individuals’ full potential. 

Furthermore, he underscored the importance of collaboration between the government, private sector, and non-profit organizations to ensure success and prosperity for all. 

“To make these efforts a reality, Saudi Arabia will come working with all partners to explore opportunities and promote innovative policy design and solutions advancing human capability,” Al-Benyan added. 

During the conference, Saudi Arabia officially joined the Global Partnership for Education fund, making a $38 million contribution. 

This is the largest fund exclusively dedicated to enhancing the performance of the education sector in low-income and middle-income countries. 

Topics: Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim Minister of Education Yousef Al-Benyan

Dubai's non-oil private sector hits fastest growth since May 2019 with PMI at 58.5 

Dubai’s non-oil private sector hits fastest growth since May 2019 with PMI at 58.5 
Updated 43 min ago
ARAB NEWS 
Dubai’s non-oil private sector hits fastest growth since May 2019 with PMI at 58.5 

Dubai’s non-oil private sector hits fastest growth since May 2019 with PMI at 58.5 
Updated 43 min ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Dubai’s non-oil private sector maintained its growth momentum in February, with the Emirate’s Purchasing Managers’ Index reaching 58.5 – the highest since May 2019. a survey showed. 

According to the PMI report by S&P Global, the significant growth in Dubai’s private sector was driven by an increased volume of new orders. This surge prompted companies to hire people at the fastest rate in the last eight years. 

In January, Dubai’s PMI stood at 56.6, compared to 57.7 in December and 56.8 in November. 

According to S&P Global, any PMI reading above 50 indicates growth in the non-oil sector, while readings below 50 signal contraction. 

David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The Dubai PMI climbed to 58.5 in February, which is its joint-strongest reading since 2015 – matching May 2019 – and suggests that the Dubai non-oil economy is growing rapidly so far this year.” 

He added: “The reading signals that the Dubai non-oil sector is one of the fastest growing worldwide according to global PMI data.” 

The survey revealed that 36 percent of the respondents saw their output increase since the previous poll period, signaling the fastest upturn in one-and-a-half years.

Firms cited a rise in demand, strong market conditions, and greater project work as reasons for higher output in February. 

The report added that average output charges decreased at the fastest pace in eight months, with the most prominent reduction seen in the wholesale and retail sectors. 

“Output and new order volumes are proving especially robust, with companies reporting new clients, higher demand and a still improving economy post-pandemic,” said Owen. 

Similarly, after slipping to a five-month PMI low in January, the rate of new business growth accelerated midway into the first quarter, with sharper expansions recorded in all the key industries monitored by the survey. 

Regarding the future outlook, Dubai non-oil companies had a more positive view compared to that seen in January, with around 19 percent of survey respondents expecting output to grow and the rest remaining neutral. 

“Inflationary pressures remained soft which encouraged greater sales promotions, while employment and inventory growth strengthened. All this suggests that the non-oil sector’s expansion has further to run during 2024,” added Owen. 

Topics: S&P Global dubia Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)

