Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams and Martin Garrix shine at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix concert

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, known for its speed, glamour, and adrenaline-pumping Formula One action, is not just a platform for F1 excitement but also a magnet for international performers. The post-race concert on Saturday saw the likes of Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, and Martin Garrix hit the stage at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Keys showcased her remarkable vocal skill with versions of hit songs like “Fallin’,” “Girl On Fire,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and “No One” along with many others. Addressing the audience, she stated: “I am thrilled to be here in Jeddah tonight. This is my first visit to the city, and I am so grateful for the incredible welcome and the opportunity to share my music with all of you. Thank you for your love and support.”
Williams, known for his talents as a producer, musician, and songwriter, delighted the audience with performances of his chart-topping hits, including the uplifting anthem “Happy,” and the infectious groove of “Get Lucky.”
Dutch DJ Martin Garrix took the stage with his electrifying performance. The acclaimed “Animals” artist, who held the number one spot on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list for three consecutive years, treated the audience to remixes of popular tracks like “Shakes” and “Scared to Be Lonely,” among others.
Angelina Rose from Germany, attending the concert for the first time in Saudi Arabia said, “The Grand Prix concert was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will never forget. From Alicia Keys’ soulful vocals to Pharrell Williams’ infectious energy and Martin Garrix’s electrifying beats, the lineup was a perfect blend of talent and entertainment. The atmosphere was buzzing with excitement, and the crowd’s enthusiasm was amazing.”
Reem Hassan, another attendee, told Arab News: “The outstanding performances had everyone dancing and singing along. Seeing artists like Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams live was a dream come true. The artists not only delivered phenomenal performances but also connected with the audience on a deeper level, spreading messages of love and unity through their music. I enjoyed singing with Alicia Keys the most as there were songs with lyrics on the screen which allowed us to sing with her and feel the rhythm.”
Dania, a mother of of two, said: “Attending the concert with my two children was truly magical. Watching Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams perform our favorite song together was a dream come true. Despite children not typically being allowed at concerts, this event allowed us to share a special moment and create memories.”
On Friday night, US rapper ASAP Rocky performed at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, showcasing his unique style and hits like “Riot” and “Praise the Lord.” Joining him were Australian DJ and producer Fisher, Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, and Egyptian singer Mahmoud El-Esseily.