Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams and Martin Garrix shine at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix concert

Alicia Keys hit the stage in Jeddah on Saturday night. (Arab News)
Updated 10 March 2024
Afshan Aziz
Updated 10 March 2024
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH:  The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, known for its speed, glamour, and adrenaline-pumping Formula One action, is not just a platform for F1 excitement but also a magnet for international performers. The post-race concert on Saturday saw the likes of Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, and Martin Garrix hit the stage at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.  

Keys showcased her remarkable vocal skill with versions of hit songs like “Fallin’,” “Girl On Fire,” “If I Ain’t Got You,” and “No One” along with many others. Addressing the audience, she stated: “I am thrilled to be here in Jeddah tonight. This is my first visit to the city, and  I am so grateful for the incredible welcome and the opportunity to share my music with all of you. Thank you for your love and support.”

Williams, known for his talents as a producer, musician, and songwriter, delighted the audience with performances of his chart-topping hits, including the uplifting anthem “Happy,” and the infectious groove of “Get Lucky.”

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix took the stage with his electrifying performance. The acclaimed “Animals” artist, who held the number one spot on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list for three consecutive years, treated the audience to remixes of popular tracks like “Shakes” and “Scared to Be Lonely,” among others.

Angelina Rose from Germany, attending the concert for the first time in Saudi Arabia said, “The Grand Prix concert was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will never forget. From Alicia Keys’ soulful vocals to Pharrell Williams’ infectious energy and Martin Garrix’s electrifying beats, the lineup was a perfect blend of talent and entertainment. The atmosphere was buzzing with excitement, and the crowd’s enthusiasm was amazing.”

Reem Hassan, another attendee, told Arab News: “The outstanding performances had everyone dancing and singing along. Seeing artists like Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams live was a dream come true. The artists not only delivered phenomenal performances but also connected with the audience on a deeper level, spreading messages of love and unity through their music. I enjoyed singing with Alicia Keys the most as there were songs with lyrics on the screen which allowed us to sing with her and feel the rhythm.”

Dania, a mother of of two, said: “Attending the concert with my two children was truly magical. Watching Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams perform our favorite song together was a dream come true. Despite children not typically being allowed at concerts, this event allowed us to share a special moment and create memories.”

On Friday night, US rapper ASAP Rocky performed at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, showcasing his unique style and hits like “Riot” and “Praise the Lord.” Joining him were Australian DJ and producer Fisher, Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram, and Egyptian singer Mahmoud El-Esseily.

Topics: F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Pharrell Williams Alicia Keys Martin Garrix

Updated 20 September 2024
Rawaa Talass
  The Saudi artist, who died earlier this month, led an inspiring life of a 'true pioneer'  
Updated 20 September 2024
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Safeya Binzagr, one of Saudi Arabia’s foremost female artists, died on Sept. 12 at the age of 84. Art institutions, artists, cultural experts and enthusiasts and former students were quick to pay tribute.  

Among them was the influential Swiss curator and art critic Hans Ulrich Olbrist, who posted a picture of a handwritten note from Binzagr from 2022. “If you have the will, you will,” it read; a quote that encapsulates Binzagr’s own story as a persevering artist, who has been affectionately called “the mother of Saudi art.”  

Binzagr was born in 1940 in the Harat Al-Sham neighborhood of Jeddah, a place she developed a long-lasting bond with. From a young age, at a time when it was rare for Saudi and Arab women to travel, Binzagr had the opportunity to see the world outside of the Kingdom. When she was seven, her family relocated to Egypt, where she was educated until high school.  

'Zabun' 1969. (Supplied)

Although she was away from her beloved Jeddah, the streets of Cairo reminded her of home. “The scent of the old alleys lingered with her, their images dwelled in her memory, and a strong sense of nostalgia pulled her back to a special place enriched by the warmth of its people, their valuable customs and traditions,” reads a statement published by Darat Safeya Binzagr, the late artist’s cultural center. 

England played an important role in her formative years too. After completing her education in Egypt, Binzagr moved there to attend finishing school, and in 1976, she graduated with a degree in drawing and graphics from London’s prestigious St Martin’s School of Art.  

1968 was a defining year for the artist, then in her late twenties. She showed her paintings publicly for the first time in the Kingdom (along with her Saudi contemporary, the late Egypt-trained artist Mounirah Mosly) at Dar at-Tarbiyah al-Haditha School in Jeddah, making them reportedly the first women to exhibit their art in Saudi Arabia.  

Traditional costumes inside Darat Safeya Binzagr. (Supplied)

During the 1970s and 1980s, the ever-active Binzagr held shows in Jeddah (where she eventually returned), Dharan, Madinah, London, Paris and Geneva. She continues to be honored in public events decades later. For instance, at the Diriyah Biennale in Riyadh earlier this year, a selection of her colorful drawings of women in traditional Saudi attires charmed audiences.  

Binzagr’s oeuvre was mostly devoted to telling a variety of narratives surrounding Saudi culture, everyday scenery and architectural heritage. Whether depicting a wedding ceremony or pilgrims at the Holy Kaaba, children playing games or hardworking fishermen, she was a dedicated chronicler of her surroundings, but also a preserver of native traditions, which some were forgetting as the country rapidly modernized. 

Perhaps Binzagr’s greatest work is “Al Zabun,” her stunning 1969 portrait of a woman dressed in a bright yellow gown, seated against an ornamental background. It has been described as “The Arab Mona Lisa” or “The Mona Lisa of Hijaz.” The title, according to a statement from Darat Safeya Binzagr, refers to the type of dress the woman is wearing.  

'Memories' 1987. (Supplied)

“The bodice underneath, which served as a vest or bra, was fastened by six buttons of silver, gold or diamonds — depending of her wealth — all connected by a chain,” the statement explains. “Her hair is worn in the Mihrama wa Mudawwarah style, in which the hair was braided with a cotton scarf coiled around the head, then covered with a cap.”  

But arguably Binzagr’s greatest achievement in her storied career was the establishment of her namesake cultural center in Jeddah in 2000, where countless students have had the opportunity to study art, thanks to Binzagr’s generosity and commitment to education.  

Safeya's paintings. (Supplied)

One of the center’s former pupils, artist Daniah Alsaleh, told Arab News: “I had the privilege of studying at Safeya Binzagr’s atelier from the early 2000s until around 2008, under the guidance of painter Dorothy Boyer. Safeya created a unique space where students could immerse themselves in the principles of drawing and painting, something that was quite rare at the time. She would often visit our lessons, sharing her personal experiences and stories about her work. Her passion extended beyond art — she was a dedicated collector of traditional Saudi costumes, tea cups, and various artifacts, and had a remarkable eye for beauty. Safeya also opened her extensive art library to the public, fostering a sense of community and education.  

“I am incredibly grateful for the impact she had on my artistic journey,” Alsaleh continued. “Safeya was a true pioneer, dedicated to both art and education, and her contributions will continue to inspire many.” 

Topics: Safeya Binzagr

Updated 20 September 2024
Arab News
Updated 20 September 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s MDLBEAST announced on Thursday the star-studded lineup of artists and DJs from around the world for its 2024 Soundstorm music festival, scheduled to take place from Dec. 12 to 14.

The lineup for the festival’s fifth edition includes US rap stars Tyler, the Creator, Jason Derulo and G-Eazy. Rising hip-hop artist Russ and Nigerian singer Tems, known for her R&B and Afrobeat hits, are also set to perform.

House music fans can look forward to sets from Black Coffee, Afrojack, DJ Snake and trance legend Armin van Buuren. The festival will also feature techno and house acts like Adam Beyer, Bedouin and Ricardo Villalobos, while David Guetta, James Hype and Morten promise electrifying performances.

The electronic lineup also features renowned acts like Meduza, Kölsch, Sonny Fodera, and Folamour, alongside emerging talents Miss Monique, Tita Lau, and Megatronic, offering a diverse range of styles.

The festival will also host previously announced stars, including Eminem, Muse, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Adriatique, Boris Brejcha, Marco Carola, Richie Hawtin, Brina Knaus, Chelina Manuhutu, Fleur Shore, Baloo, Anmarz, Dorar and Vinyl Mode.

As the region’s biggest music festival, Soundstorm delivers a vibrant mix of music styles and genres from around the world.

Ramadan Al-Haratani, CEO of MDLBEAST, said in a statement: “Soundstorm, the region’s biggest music festival, has successfully made a remarkable impact on the regional and global music scene, making it an eagerly anticipated annual festival for music fans worldwide.

“This has contributed to enhancing the Kingdom’s position in the music entertainment sector.”

Topics: MDLBeast SOUNDSTORM

Updated 20 September 2024
Adam Grundey
  South Korean film is billed as an action-comedy, but the laughs rapidly fade
Updated 20 September 2024
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: South Korean director Jason Kim’s latest project, “Officer Black Belt,” is marketed as an action-comedy. And for the first 40 minutes or so, you can see why: it sets out as a so-so take on the “odd couple/buddy cop” trope. But then comes a shift.

The story: likeable-but-aimless Lee Jung-do (Kim Woo-bin) spends most of his time hanging with his gamer friends and working as a delivery driver for his dad’s restaurant. One night, he happens across a probation officer who’s being badly beaten by one of the violent ex-cons whose ankle bracelets he monitors. Jung-do, it turns out, is a master martial artist. He rushes to help the probation officer, likely saving his life.

Probation department manager Kim Sun-min (Kim Sung-kyun) offers Jung-do a temporary job while the officer he saved recovers. He accepts, and the two quickly become friends — despite a considerable age gap and what at first seems like a major difference in lifestyle choices. There are some vaguely humorous scenes as the two get to know one another and as Jung-do gets to grips with his new role — and with several parolees.

The general goofiness of these early scenes takes a turn when a notorious child abuser is released from prison and becomes the responsibility of the already over-worked probation department. The fight scenes are no longer comic-book-style entertainment, but grimly lethal, and the storyline gets especially dark when a young girl is abducted with the intent of forcing her to ‘star’ in a video for a dark web pornographer.

It's impossible to overstate just how jarring this narrative and stylistic shift is; but it’s a bit like watching an episode of “Friends” and having Phoebe turn up at the coffee shop bloodied and traumatized having been brutally assaulted. It’s not just a shock, but a shock that feels entirely out of place contextually.

Whether that’s intentional, as an attempt to subvert audience expectations, or simply sloppy storytelling is hard to say — and the result is ultimately the same: confusion. Which is only compounded when the director delivers a ludicrously saccharine, plot-hole-riddled ending.

Woo-bin, who shows himself to be a charismatic and capable lead, deserves better.

Topics: Officer Black Belt Netflix

Updated 20 September 2024
Arab News
  This free exhibition runs at Dubai's Kutubna Cultural Center until Oct. 13 
Updated 20 September 2024
Arab News

Amine El-Bacha 

‘L’Orchestre’ 

The late Lebanese painter, who died in 2019, was — according to the exhibition brochure — “an ardent observer of people and places and a master colorist who always managed a synergistic ensemble of light and hues.” This particular piece was inspired by — and an homage to — his brother, Toufic, a respected musician and composer. (The brothers’ uncle was also a composer and a painter.) El-Bacha is quoted in the exhibition notes as having once said, “One can hear music while looking at my artwork.”  

Najat Makki 

‘Untitled’ 

This is a fine example of the veteran Emirati artist’s abstract takes on the natural landscape of her homeland — a constant theme of her work, along with local folklore. Makki is a true pioneer; she was the first Emirati woman to gain a government scholarship to study art abroad (which she did in the late 1970s). She studied at the College of Fine Arts in Cairo, and has been heavily influenced by Egyptian artists including the Alsader brothers and Mahmoud Mukhtar. In 2018, Makki spoke to the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation about her fascination with color. “When I was a child, my father owned a herbal medicine shop. It was full of boxes of herbs as well as indigo dye and alum-block. I used them all to paint on paper bags. That’s when I started to love color … I learned about light and shadow from watching my mother fold our clothes. My relationship with color didn’t just come; I worked on it by learning from everything I saw.” 

Khaled Ben Slimane 

‘Wind’ 

This is one of several calligraphic paintings by the Tunisian artist on show at the exhibition based on the classical elements. Although best known for his ceramic works, Ben Slimane is also an accomplished painter, as these works show. Calligraphy also forms a major part of his work — he often uses Qur’anic verses in his pieces, which tend to be a blend of Islamic and Western artistic influences. 

Farid Aouad  

‘Sortie de Metro’ 

The melancholy beauty of this Aouad painting is typical of the late Lebanese artist’s work, as is the subject matter — the city of Paris. He first traveled to the French capital in his early twenties and it later became his home, after spending the Fifties in Beirut. “In Paris he dedicated himself to immortalizing the City of Light and its legendary cafés, bars, bistros and metro,” the show notes explain. That might sound like he was having a good time. Not so. “He lived his life in solitude, misery and poverty,” the notes state. “He often depicted scenes of lonely strangers in the city.” 

Saad El-Khadem 

‘Landscape’ 

El-Khadem is widely regarded as one of the most significant figures in Egyptian modern art. He was of aristocratic descent, and was a keen historian and anthropologist as well as an artist. His marriage in 1954 to Effat Naghi — arguably Egypt’s most prominent 20th-century female artist — cemented his celebrity. This landscape is one of El-Khadem’s more traditional works, showing no real sign of what auction house Bonham’s described as his “profound interest in folklore, traditional rituals, practices and esoteric religious beliefs.” 

Topics: Kutubna Cultural Center One Hundred Years of Painting: Arab Art from 1916 to 2017

Updated 19 September 2024
Arab News
  Nahed Turkistani, a professor of ceramic art at Jeddah University and one of the exhibition's organizers, said the event featured around 20 Saudi works
  Turkistani highlighted the distinctiveness of the Saudi pieces which showcased works representing innovative artistic ideas
Updated 19 September 2024
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi artworks at the second edition of the Beyond the Frame art exhibition — currently at the Cairo Opera House — have attracted visitors of various nationalities and ages, who have praised the diversity and uniqueness of the works.

Nahed Turkistani, a professor of ceramic art at Jeddah University and one of the exhibition’s organizers, said the event featured around 20 Saudi works in photography, sculpture, Arabic calligraphy, and painting.

She highlighted the distinctiveness of the Saudi pieces which showcased works representing innovative artistic ideas reflecting intellectualism, diversity and creativity.

Turkistani said the event emphasized the spirit of cooperation and cultural and artistic exchange between the participating Arab countries, with the focus on the traditions of the societies involved.

She also noted the support provided by the Saudi Embassy in Egypt during the event.

Topics: Nahed Turkistani Jeddah University Beyond the Frame Saudi embassy in Egypt

