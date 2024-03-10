Ramy Youssef set to host ‘SNL’ ahead of new comedy special

REVIEW: Colin Farrell is resplendent as Batman villain in ‘The Penguin,’ HBO’s new slow-burn crime epic

DUBAI: Audiences will be forgiven for rolling their eyes at yet-another supervillain origin story. But thanks to Colin Farrell’s “The Penguin,” for the first time in a very long time, you won’t walk away from your TV feeling mildly dissatisfied or pining for the long-gone golden age of superhero storytelling.

HBO’s eight-episode limited series — written and created by Lauren LeFranc (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Chuck”) — tells the story of the rise of Oswald “the Penguin” Cobb, or just “Oz,” from underworld criminal to mob kingpin; and does so in a richly realized manner that will earn comparisons to TV epics such as “The Sopranos.”

The show begins a week after the events of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” (2022), where the citizens of Gotham are recovering from the deadly floods released by the Riddler, destroying entire neighborhoods and killing thousands. Oz (Farrell, who again disappears into the role thanks to game-changing prosthetics and acting instincts honed over decades) plans to exploit the chaos of the floods and the power vacuum left behind by the recent death of mob boss Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong).

Helping him in his endeavour is young Victor (Rhenzy Feliz), a wannabe criminal who lost everything to the flood. Oz and Victor’s pseudo father-son dynamic forms the beating heart of a tragic story of corruption, greed and violence; and accurately depicts how monsters are not born but created by a society that is sick at its core.

Additionally stirring the pot is Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone, Carmine Falcone’s daughter who is released from Arkham Asylum after a 10-year stint and is looking to take control of her father’s empire.

“The Penguin” sings when Farrell is on screen. The Irish actor gives the role his all, and watching him go from impulsive and rage-filled violence to quiet vulnerability to easy charm and then wounded puppy is a treat to behold.

And it is not always an easy watch, either. An episode dedicated to Sofia’s backstory that examines her life before, during and immediately after her stint in Arkham Asylum makes for a riveting but incredibly grizzly and difficult sit. Milioti handles Sofia’s justified anger and need for control and power with mesmerizing charm and deliciously dark humor.

With “The Penguin,” LeFranc has created something truly transformative, and no amount of superhero fatigue should keep you from watching it.