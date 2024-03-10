Ramy Youssef set to host ‘SNL’ ahead of new comedy special

DUBAI: US Egyptian comedian, writer and actor Ramy Youssef is set to host “Saturday Night Live” for the very first time on March 30 with Travis Scott serving as the night’s musical act. The news was revealed on Saturday as Josh Brolin took on hosting duties with Ariana Grande performing.
Youssef is currently promoting his new comedy special titled “Ramy Youssef: More Feelings,” premiering on March 23.
The comedy special’s trailer sees Youssef “offer his unique reflections on our divided world, the unexpected perils of charitable giving and more,” hitting on topics including “the 2024 presidential election, the importance of prayer, and a childhood book report that changed the course of his life.”
Youssef received a nomination for the Critics’ Choice Awards and a Writers Guild Award in 2020 for his inaugural HBO comedy special, “Ramy Youssef: Feelings.”
Ajwa Aljoudi shows off Saudi fashion at the Emmy Awards
Updated 45 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Riyadh-based TV host Ajwa Aljoudi was spotted at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in Hollywood in a look by Saudi designer Eman Alajlan.
Aljoudi, who also has a post at the Saudi Film Commission, showed off a mustard gown by the eponymous fashion house which was established in 2003.
The column gown featured black bow-and-feather detailing on the back.
Meanwhile, Emmy-winning actress, comedian and writer Quinta Brunson showed off a mermaid sculpted gown from Lebanese designer Georges Chakra’s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 couture collection on the red carpet.
TV’s top stars sparkled on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards, back in its regular September time slot after twin Hollywood strikes delayed last year's ceremony to January, AFP reported.
“Shogun” star Anna Sawai was ready for her close-up — she accepted her Emmy for best actress in a drama in a fire-engine red strapless Vera Wang gown with a flounce just below the hips. Actress Kurumi Nakata, the wife of “Shogun” star Tadanobu Asano, brought a touch of the show to the red carpet in a traditional Japanese kimono.
Sofia Vergara, nominated for her performance as a notorious Colombian drug lord in “Griselda,” rocked a strapless ruched red Dolce & Gabbana gown with a plunging neckline and Ayo Edibiri, a winner at the last Emmys for her work on “The Bear” and a nominee again on Sunday, looked glam in a strapless printed red, black and yellow Bottega Veneta gown with a high slit.
Black is always on point for Hollywood events, but blue also was everywhere at the Emmys, according to a report by AFP.
Selena Gomez, a first-time acting nominee for “Only Murders in the Building,” wowed in a form-fitting Ralph Lauren black velvet gown with a glittering silver halter neckline and a train and Brie Larson, nominated for “Lessons in Chemistry,” adopted the peplum trend in a beaded blue Chanel gown with thin sparkling straps, a full skirt and a sweet black bow at the waist.
Glittering silver and gold looks definitely felt like a trend on the red carpet.
Jennifer Aniston, once again nominated for best actress in a drama for “The Morning Show,” sparkled in a sheer silvery strapless Oscar de la Renta gown with intricate pearl beading while “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan, a presenter at the Emmys, glimmered in an off-the-shoulder silver Prabal Gurung sequin gown with the on-trend sculpted peplum at the waist.
Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nourah Al-Faisal ‘breathes new life’ into Asprey collection
Updated 15 September 2024
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: British luxury company Asprey is continuing its collaboration with Saudi Princess Nourah Al-Faisal, the founder of Nuun Jewels, with a reimagined version of Asprey’s Feather Jewelry Collection.
The new collection, designed by Princess Nourah, comes after she collaborated with the label on a capsule collection of bags in July 2023.
“When I approached this collection, I saw an opportunity to breathe new life into Asprey’s iconic feather designs. I wanted to honor that legacy while infusing it with the playfulness and innovation that’s become synonymous with the brand,” she told Arab News of the new launch.
The original Feather collection draws inspiration from royal heraldry, featuring designs that echo the feathers adorning the Prince of Wales’s heraldic badge, where three white ostrich feathers emerge from a gold coronet.
Now, Princess Noura has put her own spin on the collection with her unique aesthetic visible in the choice of materials.
Coloured titanium is complemented by sparkling gemstones ranging from the most delicate hues to rich, saturated tones, characteristic of Nuun Jewels’ style. From pale pink sapphires and morganite to pastel yellow diamonds, the interplay of colors is something Princess Nourah is known for.
“By experimenting with unexpected colors and materials, I’ve tried to create pieces that feel both fresh and timeless. There’s a subtle nod to Art Deco in there, which I’ve balanced with the contemporary aesthetic of my own brand, Nuun Jewels,” she said.
The Asprey x Nuun Feather Collection is a feather in the cap of Asprey, with its chairman telling Arab News he is keen to ensure the luxury goods house remains synonymous with “innovation” despite its more than 200-year history.
“This collection not only showcases (Princess Nourah’s) visionary creativity but also exemplifies Asprey’s relentless pursuit of excellence and beauty through innovation and tradition,” John Rigas, chairman of Asprey, said.
The collection consists of 13 pieces that can be made to order in different colours and metal combinations, with a statement necklace to be revealed in 2025.
Danielle Deadwyler shows off Elie Saab look at ‘The Piano Lesson’ screening in New York
Updated 15 September 2024
Arab News
DUBAI: US actress Danielle Deadwyler showed off a bubblegum pink cocktail dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab at a screening of “The Piano Lesson” in New York.
The outfit hailed from Saab’s Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection and featured a belted waist with a slightly flowing skirt.
Deadwyler stars in “The Piano Lesson,” an American drama directed by Malcolm Washington, who co-wrote the screenplay with Virgil Williams. Set to hit US theaters on Nov. 8, it will stream worldwide on Netflix on Nov. 22 and stars Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, Skylar Aleece Smith, and Corey Hawkins.
The film is based on August Wilson’s 1987 Pulitzer Prize–winning play of the same name.
It is set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression and follows the lives of the Charles family as they decide what to do with an heirloom, the family piano, which is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor.
The director spoke to Deadline about the upcoming release, saying: “’The Piano Lesson’ is a story that centers on a brother and sister’s disagreement on what to do with a family heirloom, but underneath the surface is a story about ancestry, legacy, and how the decisions that our ancestors made affect the lives we lived today.
“When I first read the script, I was in a place in my life where I was digitizing a bunch of family photos, and I was looking at the faces of my ancestors, thinking about the lives that they lived and the connection to my own. So when I actually read the text itself, it really spoke to me in a way that forced me to engage with the material in a meaningful way,” he added.
The film also played at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, with Deadwyler hitting the red carpet in a Dior Resort 2025 metallic embroidered dress that riffed on the current Joan of Arc-inspired trend with its armor-style aesthetic.
French actress Camille Razat steps out in Amina Muaddi heels at ‘Emily in Paris’ photocall
Updated 14 September 2024
Arab News
DUBAI: French actress and model Camille Razat this week attended the “Emily in Paris” season four photocall in Paris, stepping out in a pair of heels by Romanian-Jordanian designer, Amina Muaddi.
The star chose the footwear designer’s “Charlotte Sling” heels that featured a black patent finish. These shoes are designed with a squared oblique toe and include a slingback strap secured with a silver buckle. The structure is supported by a block heel.
Completing her ensemble, Razat, who portrays Camille, one of Emily’s friends in the series, wore a tailored black suit from the French luxury fashion house Celine. The outfit was complemented by a crisp white shirt and a black tie.
The photocall featured the series’ lead, Lily Collins, who plays Emily. Accompanied by her husband, Charlie McDowell, Collins promoted the hit series in a sheer-net Christian Dior dress adorned with a long fringe, complemented by a black blazer and heels. Charlie matched her ensemble with a black suit.
Co-stars, Ashley Park and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, attended the event, along with series creator Darren Star, director and executive producer, Andrew Fleming, and costume designer, Marylin Fitoussi.
Leroy-Beaulieu wore a full-length, white sequined Saint Laurent gown featuring a high neckline and a halter-style top with a backless detail. The ensemble was complemented by long, black satin gloves.
Meanwhile, Park wore a velvet dress from Alessandra Rich featuring a contrasting white satin collar and a row of decorative gold buttons down the front. The dress had a fitted silhouette that ended just below the knee. She accessorized her look with a Judith Leiber bag and pointed black heels with golden accents.
Since launching her eponymous footwear line in August 2018, Muaddi has attracted a loyal following of celebrities including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Her brand, known for its distinctive footwear, bags and jewelry, has quickly become a favorite among the fashion elite.
Following the launch, Muaddi has seen a series of successful events, notably her collaboration with Rihanna’s Fenty collection. This partnership proved to be immensely successful, earning the Collaborator of the Year award at the 34th FN Achievement Awards in 2020.
A year after this accolade, Muaddi’s influence and success were further recognized when she was named one of Women’s Wear Daily and Footwear News’ 50 Most Powerful Women.
REVIEW: Colin Farrell is resplendent as Batman villain in ‘The Penguin,’ HBO’s new slow-burn crime epic
The spin-off of Matt Reeves’ ‘Batman’ — a lush and fully realized mob drama — drops weekly on OSN from Sept. 20
Updated 14 September 2024
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Audiences will be forgiven for rolling their eyes at yet-another supervillain origin story. But thanks to Colin Farrell’s “The Penguin,” for the first time in a very long time, you won’t walk away from your TV feeling mildly dissatisfied or pining for the long-gone golden age of superhero storytelling.
HBO’s eight-episode limited series — written and created by Lauren LeFranc (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Chuck”) — tells the story of the rise of Oswald “the Penguin” Cobb, or just “Oz,” from underworld criminal to mob kingpin; and does so in a richly realized manner that will earn comparisons to TV epics such as “The Sopranos.”
The show begins a week after the events of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” (2022), where the citizens of Gotham are recovering from the deadly floods released by the Riddler, destroying entire neighborhoods and killing thousands. Oz (Farrell, who again disappears into the role thanks to game-changing prosthetics and acting instincts honed over decades) plans to exploit the chaos of the floods and the power vacuum left behind by the recent death of mob boss Carmine Falcone (Mark Strong).
Helping him in his endeavour is young Victor (Rhenzy Feliz), a wannabe criminal who lost everything to the flood. Oz and Victor’s pseudo father-son dynamic forms the beating heart of a tragic story of corruption, greed and violence; and accurately depicts how monsters are not born but created by a society that is sick at its core.
Additionally stirring the pot is Cristin Milioti’s Sofia Falcone, Carmine Falcone’s daughter who is released from Arkham Asylum after a 10-year stint and is looking to take control of her father’s empire.
“The Penguin” sings when Farrell is on screen. The Irish actor gives the role his all, and watching him go from impulsive and rage-filled violence to quiet vulnerability to easy charm and then wounded puppy is a treat to behold.
And it is not always an easy watch, either. An episode dedicated to Sofia’s backstory that examines her life before, during and immediately after her stint in Arkham Asylum makes for a riveting but incredibly grizzly and difficult sit. Milioti handles Sofia’s justified anger and need for control and power with mesmerizing charm and deliciously dark humor.
With “The Penguin,” LeFranc has created something truly transformative, and no amount of superhero fatigue should keep you from watching it.