You are here

  • Home
  • Floods kill 43 in Indonesia’s West Sumatra, 15 missing

Floods kill 43 in Indonesia’s West Sumatra, 15 missing

Floods kill 43 in Indonesia’s West Sumatra, 15 missing
Indonesia’s national disaster and management agency said in a statement almost 200 houses were damaged and 72 hectares of lands, including rice fields, were affected. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pj743

Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Floods kill 43 in Indonesia’s West Sumatra, 15 missing

Floods kill 43 in Indonesia’s West Sumatra, 15 missing
  • Torrential rain on Saturday evening triggered flash floods, landslides, and cold lava flow in three districts in West Sumatra province
  • Around 400 personnel, including rescuers, police, and military, were deployed to search for the missing people on Monday
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

TANAH DATAR: Flash floods and mud slides in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province killed at least 43 people over the weekend while a search for 15 missing people continued, authorities said on Monday.
Torrential rain on Saturday evening triggered flash floods, landslides, and cold lava flow — a mud-like mixture of volcanic ash, rock debris and water — in three districts in West Sumatra province, Abdul Malik, chief of the provincial rescue team, said.
The cold lava flow, known in Indonesia as a lahar, came from Mount Marapi, one of Sumatra’s most active volcanoes.
In December, more than 20 people were killed after Marapi erupted. A series of eruptions has followed since.
“The heavy rain swept materials such as ash and large rocks from the Marapi volcano,” said Abdul Malik, who later added in a statement that 43 people had died and 15 remained missing.
“Cold lava flow and flash floods have always been threats to us recently. But the problem is, it always happens late at night until dawn,” he said.
Abdul said around 400 personnel, including rescuers, police, and military, were deployed to search for the missing people on Monday, helped by at least eight excavators and drones.
The national disaster and management agency BNPB said in a statement almost 200 houses were damaged and 72 hectares (178 acres) of lands, including rice fields, were affected. At least 159 people from Agam district were evacuated to nearby schools.
Footage shared by BNPB showed roads and rice fields covered by mud. Video also showed the wreckage of damaged homes and buildings, while the floods brought logs and large rocks into settlements.
Eko Widodo, a 43-year-old survivor, said: “The flooding was sudden and the river became blocked which resulted in the flow of water everywhere and it was out of control.”

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Landslides hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 18 people
World
Landslides hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 18 people
In Indonesia, deforestation is intensifying disasters from severe weather and climate change
World
In Indonesia, deforestation is intensifying disasters from severe weather and climate change

German court backs intelligence agency’s designation of far-right party as suspected extremist case

German court backs intelligence agency’s designation of far-right party as suspected extremist case
Updated 5 sec ago
AP
Follow

German court backs intelligence agency’s designation of far-right party as suspected extremist case

German court backs intelligence agency’s designation of far-right party as suspected extremist case
  • The party could still seek to appeal the verdict at a federal court
Updated 5 sec ago
AP
BERLIN: Germany’s domestic intelligence agency was justified in designating the far-right Alternative for Germany as a suspected case of extremism, a court ruled Monday, rejecting an appeal from the opposition party.
The administrative court in Muenster ruled in favor of the BfV intelligence agency, upholding a 2022 decision by a lower court in Cologne, German news agency dpa reported. Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has rejected the designation strongly.
The party could still seek to appeal the verdict at a federal court.
AfD was formed in 2013 and has moved steadily to the right over the years. Its platform initially centered on opposition to bailouts for struggling eurozone members, but its vehement opposition to then-Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision to allow in large numbers of refugees and other migrants in 2015 established the party as a significant political force.
AfD has been polling strongly in Germany in recent months as discontent is high with center-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition government.
However, its support declined somewhat following a media report in January that extremists met to discuss the deportation of millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship, and that some figures from the party attended. The report triggered mass protests in the country against the rise of the far-right.

Two Americans, one Russian citizen among 20 detained in Georgia, Russia’s TASS reports

Two Americans, one Russian citizen among 20 detained in Georgia, Russia’s TASS reports
Updated 13 May 2024
AFP
Follow

Two Americans, one Russian citizen among 20 detained in Georgia, Russia’s TASS reports

Two Americans, one Russian citizen among 20 detained in Georgia, Russia’s TASS reports
  • 20 people detained at protests in Tbilisi while Georgian lawmakers were debating a “foreign agents” bill
Updated 13 May 2024
AFP

Tbilisi: Some 1,000 protesters stood firm outside parliament in Georgia on Monday, vowing not to back down in their fight against a Russia-styled “foreign agent” bill, a day before it’s due to be adopted.
Protests have gripped the small Caucasus nation for weeks over the bill, which critics say will erode democracy and derail the ex-Soviet republic’s long-held ambition of joining the European Union.
Critics say the measure, which resembles one Russia has used to crack down on dissent, will steer Tbilisi back under Moscow’s influence.
The ruling Georgian Dream party has portrayed it as necessary for Georgia’s sovereignty, saying it will boost transparency of civil groups’ funding.
The bill is due to go for a third and final reading in parliament on Tuesday.
On Monday, it passed a committee vote, a final step before it goes for a vote in parliament.
The bill targets NGOs that receive foreign funding, with Georgian Dream’s billionaire backer Bidzina Ivanishvili accusing them of working on foreign orders and plotting a revolution.
Part of Tbilisi’s main Rustaveli Avenue was closed off around parliament on Monday.
Hundreds of riot police officers lined a street behind parliament, and some scuffles broke out between them and protesters.
Authorities a day earlier warned that they would arrest people who blocked parliament, but thousands defied the warning and came to the parliament’s gates anyway.
“We are planning to stay here for as long as it takes,” 22-year-old Mariam Kalandadze told AFP.
“This law means not joining Europe,” she said, adding that “this is something that I have wanted my whole life.”

Topics: Russia US Georgia

Related

Georgian police disperse protesters as parliament approves ‘foreign bill’ on second reading
World
Georgian police disperse protesters as parliament approves ‘foreign bill’ on second reading
Thousands protest in Georgia as parliament votes on so-called ‘Russian law’ targeting media
World
Thousands protest in Georgia as parliament votes on so-called ‘Russian law’ targeting media

Russia downs 16 Ukraine-launched missiles, 31 drones

Russia downs 16 Ukraine-launched missiles, 31 drones
Updated 13 May 2024
Reuters
Follow

Russia downs 16 Ukraine-launched missiles, 31 drones

Russia downs 16 Ukraine-launched missiles, 31 drones
  • Russian defense ministry: 12 guided missiles were launched from a Ukrainian Vilkha multiple rocket launcher
  • Four Storm Shadow aircraft guided missiles and seven drones were downed over Crimea
Updated 13 May 2024
Reuters

The Russian defense ministry said on Monday its air defense systems destroyed 16 missiles and 31 drones that Ukraine launched at Russian territory overnight, including 12 missiles over the battered border region of Belgorod.
Five houses were damaged in Belgorod, but according to preliminary information, there were no injuries, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
On Sunday, 15 people were killed in Belgorod when a section of an apartment block collapsed after being struck by fragments of a Soviet-era missile, launched by Ukraine and shot down by Russian forces, Russia said.
The Russian defense ministry said on Monday the 12 guided missiles were launched from a Ukrainian Vilkha multiple rocket launcher.
The ministry also said four Storm Shadow aircraft guided missiles and seven drones were downed over Crimea, eight drones were destroyed over the Kursk region and four were intercepted over the Lipetsk region.
A drone sparked a short-lived fire at an electrical substation in the Kursk region, Igor Artamonov, the governor of the region in Russia’s south, wrote on Telegram.
“There are no casualties. The fire in the territory of the electrical substation is being extinguished,” Artamonov said.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv says that targeting Russia’s military, transport and energy infrastructure undermines Moscow’s war effort and is an answer to the countless deadly attacks by Russia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Civilians evacuated from northeast Ukraine as Russia steps up assault
World
Civilians evacuated from northeast Ukraine as Russia steps up assault
US announces a new $400 million package of weapons for Ukraine to try to hold off Russian advances
World
US announces a new $400 million package of weapons for Ukraine to try to hold off Russian advances

Western Canada blazes cause evacuations, air quality concerns

Western Canada blazes cause evacuations, air quality concerns
Updated 13 May 2024
Reuters
Follow

Western Canada blazes cause evacuations, air quality concerns

Western Canada blazes cause evacuations, air quality concerns
  • Authorities issued an evacuation order for a community in British Columbia and warn of poor air quality across provinces
Updated 13 May 2024
Reuters

TORONTO: The season’s first major wildfires have spread to roughly 10,000 hectares across Western Canada on Sunday as authorities issued an evacuation order for a community in British Columbia and warned of poor air quality across provinces.
In British Columbia, thousands of residents in Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and Fort Nelson First Nations were evacuated as the nearby blaze nearly doubled to 4,136 hectares.
Northern Rockies Regional Municipality Mayor Rob Fraser in a TV interview said most of the 3,500 residents in and around Fort Nelson had been evacuated.
Fort Nelson First Nation, seven kilometers from the town, also issued an evacuation order for Fontas, an Indigenous community.
Across the border in Alberta, residents of Fort McMurray, an oil hub which suffered extensive damage from wildfires in 2016, were asked to prepare to leave.
However, by the end of the day, favorable weather helped by a shower forecast tamed fire growth at Fort McMurray. Authorities said they expected fire activity to remain low with more showers expected on Monday.
Alberta continued to stress the two wildfires were extreme and out of control and recorded 43 active fires, including one located 16km southwest of Fort McMurray. By Sunday, authorities revised the area affected by fire to 6,579 hectares, much larger than what was reported on Friday.
Fraser said the fire was started by a tree blown down by strong winds falling onto a power line.
Six crews of wildland firefighters, 13 helicopters and airtankers were taming the fire on Sunday, said Alberta authorities.
Evacuation alerts were in place for Fort McMurray, Saprae Creek Estates and expanded to Gregoire Lake Estates and Rickards Landing Industrial Park.
Although there is no immediate risk to these communities, the alert ensures residents are prepared to evacuate if conditions change.
Smoke in Fort McMurray on Saturday was coming from fires in northern British Columbia, Alberta said.
Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement that extends from British Columbia to Ontario on Sunday.
Last year, a veil of smoke blanketed the US East Coast, tinging the skies a fluorescent orange as smoke reached parts of Europe as hundreds of forest fires burnt millions of acres of land and forced about 120,000 people to leave their homes.
The federal government has warned Canada faces another “catastrophic” wildfire season as it forecast higher-than-normal spring and summer temperatures across much of the country, boosted by El Nino weather conditions.
Canada experienced one of its warmest winters with low to non-existent snow in many areas, raising fears ahead of a hot summer triggering blazes in forests and wildlands amid an ongoing drought.

Topics: Canada

Related

British Columbia declares state of emergency as firefighters battle blazes
World
British Columbia declares state of emergency as firefighters battle blazes
Canadian wildfires hit Indigenous communities’ land and culture
World
Canadian wildfires hit Indigenous communities’ land and culture

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management— report 

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management— report 
Updated 13 May 2024
Reuters
Follow

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management— report 

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management— report 
  • India has been developing port to transport goods to Iran, Afghanistan and Central Asia to avoid Karachi
  • Sanctions imposed by Washington on Iran have slowed down Chabahar port’s development work 
Updated 13 May 2024
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India is likely to sign an agreement with Iran on Monday to manage the southeastern Iranian port of Chabahar for the next 10 years, the Economic Times reported.

India Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is likely to travel to Iran to sign the agreement, the report said, citing unidentified sources.

The Indian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

India has been developing a part of the port in Chabahar, which is located on Iran’s southeastern coast along the Gulf of Oman, as a way to transport goods to Iran, Afghanistan and central Asian countries that avoids the port of Karachi in its rival Pakistan.

US sanctions on Iran, however, have slowed down the port’s development. 

Topics: Chabahar Port India Chabahar port Arab News Pakistan

Latest updates

German court backs intelligence agency’s designation of far-right party as suspected extremist case
German court backs intelligence agency’s designation of far-right party as suspected extremist case
US actor Mahershala Ali to star in NYC thriller ‘77 Blackout’
US actor Mahershala Ali to star in NYC thriller ‘77 Blackout’
Avantika shows off Geyanna Youness gown in Los Angeles
Avantika shows off Geyanna Youness gown in Los Angeles
Felix da Costa wins historic third Berlin E-Prix
Felix da Costa wins historic third Berlin E-Prix
Saudi team ready for World Para Athletics Championships in Japan
Saudi team ready for World Para Athletics Championships in Japan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.