You are here

  • Home
  • EV transition targets out of reach without mining more copper than in all of history: IEF

EV transition targets out of reach without mining more copper than in all of history: IEF

EV transition targets out of reach without mining more copper than in all of history: IEF
Policy makers should consider shifting the focus from 100 percent electric vehicles to hybrid models, according to the report. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/mze34

Updated 15 May 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

EV transition targets out of reach without mining more copper than in all of history: IEF

EV transition targets out of reach without mining more copper than in all of history: IEF
Updated 15 May 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

RIYADH: The world needs to mine more than double the amount of copper ever excavated in human history if it wants to hit widespread electric vehicle targets, according to a new study.

Analysis by the International Energy Forum warns that unless the industry is rapidly expanded, there will not be enough of the metal available to ensure the 2025 EV adoption goals set by the UN’s  Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

According to the report, electrifying the global vehicle fleet would necessitate the opening of 55 percent more new copper mines by 2035 – and this expansion needs to be encouraged by governments. 

The IEF study also warned that copper demand between 2018 and 2050 is set to be 115 percent greater than all of the metal that has ever been excavated before this point.

As a result, policy makers should consider shifting the focus from 100 percent electric vehicles to hybrid models to help stop the automotive industry dominating this resource, which is widely used across the economy. 

“Under today’s policy settings for copper mining, it is highly unlikely that there will be enough additional new mines to achieve 100 percent electric vehicles by 2035, only the first small step toward decarbonization. So we need to manage this transition,” said Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of the IEF. 

He added: “To make the best use of the available copper supply, governments should prioritize economy-wide electrification, which is the foundation of climate policy. Moreover, governments need to incentivize and support new copper mine projects because, without it, 100 percent adoption of EVs is not an achievable target.” 

McMonigle said that the EV industry will continue to be a significant segment in the automotive market and “should continue to thrive based on consumer preference and the growing array of vehicles available, but 100 percent adoption by 2035 is unlikely.” 

Hybrid electric vehicles an option to minimize copper demand

According to the report, copper plays a crucial role in electricity generation, distribution, and storage, and the adoption of EVs is one of the most effective solutions for reducing the reliance on fossil fuels. 

However, unprecedented copper requirements of electric car batteries will compete with the electricity needs of countries which are in the early stages of development. 

“Copper demand for EV manufacture could increase the price of copper very substantially and significantly impede the advance of less developed areas,” the report said. 

The energy think tank said that manufacturing a traditional internal combustion engine vehicle requires 24 kg of copper, while an EV demands 60 kg. 

On the other hand, a hybrid electric vehicle requires 29 kg of copper, which would have a negligible impact on the demand for metal.

“Policymakers might consider changing the vehicle electrification goal from 100 percent EV to 100 percent hybrid manufacture by 2035. This would allow for future output of existing and new copper mines to be used for the developing world to catch up with the developed world in electrification,” said IEF in the report. 




Copper mining needs to expand rapidly to meet demand. Shutterstock

According to the US Department of Energy, hybrid EVs are powered by an internal combustion engine and one or more electric motors, which use the power stored in batteries. 

A hybrid EV cannot be plugged in to charge the battery. Instead, the battery is charged through regenerative braking and by the internal combustion engine. 

Citing a report by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, IEF further pointed out that EVs and hybrids scored similarly based on their cost to human health from air pollution associated with vehicle manufacturing and disposal, the production and distribution of fuel or electricity, and vehicle tailpipe emissions. 

Responsible copper mining strategy to be encouraged

The energy forum also underscored the importance of encouraging responsible copper mining strategies by governments worldwide to meet the demand for this metal. 

“The baseline outlook for copper supply in the report, based on historical trends, sees supply rising by 82 percent by 2050, peaking in 2086, and then falling sharply. However, the report also cites projections based on the pipeline of copper projects, which shows a decline in supply as soon as 2026,” said IEF. 

It added: “The report argues that mining should be recognized as essential, and exploration and responsible copper mine development strongly encouraged.” 

The analysis highlighted that the mining industry is facing various challenges including limited land access, low discovery rates and a 23-year lead time for mines to come into production. 

The energy think tank added that governments are hesitant to approve mine permits even in areas where significant copper reserves are discovered. 

According to IEF, the mining industry will need to explore and mine deeper to obtain the copper the world needs, while exploration in subsurface mines will be safer and have a smaller environmental footprint.  

“The message that we may not be able to mine materials fast enough to meet humanity’s desires even if there are more than enough of these materials to meet all of humanity’s needs has proven difficult to effectively deliver, yet its effective delivery and subsequent discussion is necessary to the formulation of realistic energy resource policies,” said IEF. 

In April, the International Energy Agency released an additional report stating that global battery production must be scaled up to meet the climate and energy security goals set at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference.

During the COP28 summit, nearly 200 countries agreed to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, double the pace of energy efficiency improvements, and transition away from fossil fuels.

The IEA report also added that ensuring energy security requires greater diversity in supply chains, including extracting and processing the critical minerals used in batteries.

Topics: Mining electric vehicles copper International Energy Forum (IEF)

Related

London Metal Exchange set to establish copper and zinc delivery point in Jeddah 
Business & Economy
London Metal Exchange set to establish copper and zinc delivery point in Jeddah 

Saudi minister and US counterpart agree road map for cooperation in energy sector

Saudi minister and US counterpart agree road map for cooperation in energy sector
Updated 15 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi minister and US counterpart agree road map for cooperation in energy sector

Saudi minister and US counterpart agree road map for cooperation in energy sector
  • During meeting in Riyadh, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Jennifer Granholm discuss ways to enhance energy-related collaborations
  • They also review Kingdom’s efforts to tackle climate change through local and regional initiatives, including the Saudi and the Middle East green initiatives
Updated 15 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi minister of energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and the US secretary of energy, Jennifer Granholm, on Wednesday agreed a road map for cooperation between the countries in the sector.
During a meeting in Riyadh, they also discussed ways in which collaborations might be enhanced in energy-related fields such as carbon management, clean hydrogen, nuclear energy, electricity and renewables, innovation, energy-sector supply chain resilience, and energy efficiency. The two countries signed a Partnership Framework for Advancing Clean Energy in July, 2022.
The officials also reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to tackle climate change through local and regional initiatives based on a circular carbon economy, including the Saudi and the Middle East green initiatives, the ministry said.
The new road map represents a joint plan for energy cooperation that establishes a timeline and outlines critical projects for collaboration, officials said.
Both sides agreed to engage in various activities to implement the road map, including: exchanges of knowledge on policies related to the joint plans, such as standards and regulatory frameworks; enhancement of joint research and development, especially in the field of new technologies; and the building of human capital through training and exchanges of expertise.

Topics: Saudi minister of energy Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Jennifer Granholm energy clean hydrogen

Related

Energy deals with Brazil, Japan, and Jordan signed off by Saudi Cabinet
Business & Economy
Energy deals with Brazil, Japan, and Jordan signed off by Saudi Cabinet
Saudi energy minister attends Tashkent International Investment Forum
Saudi Arabia
Saudi energy minister attends Tashkent International Investment Forum

Speed of Saudi innovation ‘wowing’ UK, says British trade campaign executive

Speed of Saudi innovation ‘wowing’ UK, says British trade campaign executive
Updated 15 May 2024
Nadin Hassan 
Follow

Speed of Saudi innovation ‘wowing’ UK, says British trade campaign executive

Speed of Saudi innovation ‘wowing’ UK, says British trade campaign executive
Updated 15 May 2024
Nadin Hassan 

RIYADH: UK delegates at the GREAT Futures Initiative Conference have been “wowed” by Saudi Arabia's business landscape, according to a senior British trade executive. 

Speaking during an interview with Arab News, Kate Taylor Tett, director of the GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland Campaign, noted that the event served as a catalyst for change and progress by facilitating cross-sectoral collaboration and dialogue between counterparts from both nations.

She also stressed the fast pace of innovation observed in Saudi Arabia, which has left a strong impression.

“I think what this event has done is put Saudi right at the top of that list. So at the moment, you know, Saudi is the 24th biggest trading partner for the UK,” Tett said.

She added: “I think this top event will really accelerate that because people see it as an opportunity that they need to address right now, not at some point in the future, and hopefully that’s really exciting for businesses.”

Tett also stated that the event attendees were impressed by what they experienced in Saudi Arabia, which led to a shift in their opinions about the market.

“I haven’t spoken to a single person at this event who hasn’t been wowed by what they’ve seen when they’ve come here. I think their opinions have shifted, and that in itself is a huge opportunity,” she said.

Tett also explained that the event is not just a two-day gathering; it is a program that extends over a year and involves various collaborations between UK businesses and counterparts in Saudi Arabia. 

“I know there’ll be lots of sort of cross-fertilization in that way, so this, these two days are very much a catalyst for initially a year-long program. But I think what you’ll see is that then that becomes a leap pad for things beyond that,” she said.

Commenting on the UK-Saudi partnerships, Tett emphasized the significance of innovation in collaboration between countries that are actively engaged in progressive undertakings.

She also stressed the fast pace of innovation observed in Saudi Arabia, which has left a strong impression.

“Everybody I’ve spoken to here has just been wowed by the pace of innovation in Saudi. And clearly bringing that innovation together and companies working together just creates these huge opportunities which have an economic benefit on both sides of the partnership,” Tett underscored.

She added: “I think what really hit me has been the energy and the positivity of everybody that I’ve met. I spent some time working in the world of startups, and I think Saudi feels like a huge startup. Everything feels possible.”

She concluded by expressing her enthusiasm among the participants and describing their collective drive to make progress as “really infectious.”

Topics: main Saudi-Uk trade ties GREAT Futures Conference

Related

Saudi Arabia, UK to strengthen cooperation in tourism sector video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, UK to strengthen cooperation in tourism sector

Saudi property forum to enhance local real estate supply chain access

Saudi property forum to enhance local real estate supply chain access
Updated 15 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi property forum to enhance local real estate supply chain access

Saudi property forum to enhance local real estate supply chain access
Updated 15 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi real estate firms are poised to gain improved access to the supply chain with major industry players set to gather in Riyadh for an event designed to enhance cooperation and forge partnerships.

Under the patronage of the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, the National Housing Co. will host the Real Estate Supply Chain Forum from May 20 to 21 at the JW Marriot Hotel Riyadh, with the aim of fostering the growth of the property sector.

The event will gather a diverse array of local and international companies, consultants, contractors, and manufacturers to explore collaborative opportunities aimed at delivering integrated housing projects focused on quality and affordability, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The forum will also provide promising investment opportunities, facilitate the signing of investment agreements and strategic partnerships, establish new standards, and find innovative solutions for real estate development.

Additionally, the gathering will unveil the latest agreements to secure supply chains between the NHC and a range of local and global partners.

Several scheduled dialogue sessions will showcase the latest technologies in the building materials industries. These talks will facilitate the exchange of expertise between local and international companies, aiming to enhance the supply chain network.

On May 5, the NHC signed a deal with China’s leading firm, CITIC Construction Group, to establish an industrial city and logistic zones for building materials, comprising 12 factories, with the objective of securing supply chains for the NHC’s housing projects.

NHC CEO Mohammad Al-Buty finalized the deal during Al-Hogail’s official visit to China.

The NHC said the agreement with the Chinese construction group is part of its efforts to secure supply chains for its housing projects and ensure their timely completion and high quality.

The Saudi company highlighted that the deal includes the construction of 12 factories specializing in building materials, harnessing Chinese expertise, and involving local factories to uplift business standards.

It added that the agreement also aims to draw top-tier service providers across various company sectors, its subsidiaries, and other projects.

The firm pointed out that the pact is expected to maximize the economic and developmental impact of the real estate sector in the Kingdom, develop housing projects, enhance their quality, and promote national transformation in the construction sector through these industrial cities and logistic zones.

Topics: main real estate Real Estate Supply Chain Forum

Related

Saudi bank loans increase by 11% in March to hit $712bn, fueled by real estate activities
Business & Economy
Saudi bank loans increase by 11% in March to hit $712bn, fueled by real estate activities

British Airways to resume Jeddah operations, enhancing UK-Saudi connectivity

British Airways to resume Jeddah operations, enhancing UK-Saudi connectivity
Updated 15 May 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

British Airways to resume Jeddah operations, enhancing UK-Saudi connectivity

British Airways to resume Jeddah operations, enhancing UK-Saudi connectivity
Updated 15 May 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: British Airways is set to resume operations in Jeddah after a five-year hiatus, aiming to enhance connectivity to the Kingdom, the airline said. 

Announced at the GREAT Futures Initiative Conference held in Riyadh, the route is scheduled to commence on Nov. 4, offering year-round service to the Saudi city from London Heathrow, according to a press release. 

The new service, operated by the Boeing 787 fleet, will total four flights per week, and sit alongside the daily operations between Riyadh and Heathrow.

Speaking at the event, Colm Lacy, British Airways’ chief commercial officer, said: “We have a long history of connecting families, friends and businesses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with our home in London.” 

He added: “There are significant opportunities for businesses in both countries, so we’re pleased we can re-build our connectivity and strengthen links between the two kingdoms.”  

In a joint statement, Mazen Johar, CEO of Jeddah Airports, and Majid Khan, CEO of Saudi Air Connectivity Program, said: “The return of the UK’s flag carrier to Jeddah, with new flights from London Heathrow, will further strengthen our air connectivity from the capital.” 

They added: "With British Airways’ leading network in the UK, Europe, and onwards to North America, travelers can experience an untouched wonder, Saudi Arabia, through one of the leading global carriers, further supporting our growing inbound tourism and aviation market.”  

Earlier this week, the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation released a statement revealing that an ambitious roadmap outlining Saudi Arabia’s tenfold growth in the aviation sector into a $2 billion industry is on track to be unveiled at the Future Aviation Forum in May. 

The plans encompass the business jet segment, including charter, private, and corporate aircraft, and aim to bolster Saudi Arabia’s development as a global high-value enterprise and tourist destination, the statement noted at the time. 

It also highlighted that the plan comes after Saudi Arabia revised its 2030 tourism target upward from 100 million to 150 million visitors in October 2023. 

Also earlier this week, the Kingdom’s Minister of Commerce announced that partnerships between Saudi Arabia and the UK encompass over 60 initiatives across 13 sectors, with trade between the countries up by a third since 2018. 

During the opening remarks of the GREAT Futures Initiative Conference, Majid Al-Qasabi noted that bilateral trade surged between 2018 and 2023, exceeding £79 billion ($99.12 billion). 

With over 1,100 active licenses for UK investors, developments such as the giga-projects in the Kingdom and policy reforms are enhancing business opportunities, the minister emphasized. 

Topics: Tourism & Transport British Airways Jeddah aviation

Related

Saudi Arabia to reveal roadmap to turn aviation sector into $2bn industry
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to reveal roadmap to turn aviation sector into $2bn industry

Closing Bell: Saudi main index dips for the second consecutive day 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index dips for the second consecutive day 
Updated 15 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index dips for the second consecutive day 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index dips for the second consecutive day 
Updated 15 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward movement for the second consecutive day, as it shed 17.71 points to close at 12,103.20.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Wednesday was SR6.30 billion ($1.68 billion), with 128 stocks advancing and 96 declining.  

On the other hand, Nomu, the parallel market, marginally went up by 0.03 percent to 26,666.16.  

However, the MSCI Tadawul Index edged down by 0.47 percent to close at 1,512.30.  

Saudi Industrial Development Co. was the best-performing stock on the main index. The company’s share price surged by 9.95 percent to SR9.61.  

Other top performers were Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. and Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share prices soared by 9.9 percent and 7.69 percent respectively.  

The worst-performing stock was Basic Chemical Industries Co., as its share price slipped by 7.57 percent to SR33.60.  

On the announcements front, Seera Group Holding revealed that its net profit rose to SR61 million in the first quarter of this year, representing a rise of 7.01 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.  

In a Tadawul statement, the travel firm noted its total revenue for the first quarter stood at SR1.07 billion year on year driven by continued growth in the car rental and travel platform segments and the new acquisitions within Portman Travel Group.  

Lumi Rental Co. also announced its financial results. The company said that its net profit fell by 11.15 percent to SR44.71 million in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2023.  

Zamil Industrial Investment Co., which reported its earnings, revealed that it swung to a net profit of SR5.42 million in the first three months of this year, compared to a net loss of 13.81 million in the same period of the preceding year.  

Zamil attributed the rise in profits to its sales growth, which went up by 25.5 percent, along with higher operating income in the steel and insulation sectors.  

Meanwhile, Shatirah House Restaurant Co., also known as Burgerizzr, reported a net profit of SR5.3 million in the first quarter of this year, compared to the SR1.4 million net loss it incurred in the same quarter of 2023. 

In a Tadawul statement, Burgerizzr said that the rise in net profit was driven by higher same-store sales and an increased number of guests. 

Topics: Finance

Latest updates

South Africa seeks halt to Israel’s Rafah offensive at World Court
South Africa seeks halt to Israel’s Rafah offensive at World Court
Israel PM says no humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah
Israel PM says no humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah
Celtic secures third straight league title in Scotland and stays on course for a trophy double
Celtic secures third straight league title in Scotland and stays on course for a trophy double
Dentsu opens sports practice in MENA with Riyadh HQ
Dentsu opens sports practice in MENA with Riyadh HQ
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Bartleby and Me’
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Bartleby and Me’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.