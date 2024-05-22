You are here

ICAO summit in Riyadh shows recognition of Saudi Arabia's role in aviation sector: GACA president

ICAO summit in Riyadh shows recognition of Saudi Arabia’s role in aviation sector: GACA president
The ICAO Facilitation 2024 Global Summit was launched in Riyadh on May 21, in conjunction with the Future Aviation Forum being held in the Saudi capital. SPA
RIYADH: The decision of the International Civil Aviation Organization to host its Facilitation Global Summit in Riyadh underscores Saudi Arabia’s leading position in the sector, an official said. 

Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, noted that Riyadh’s selection to host the summit also recognizes the Kingdom’s outstanding contributions to the international civil aviation community.

The ICAO Facilitation 2024 Global Summit was launched in Riyadh on May 21, in conjunction with the Future Aviation Forum being held in the Saudi capital. 

During the event’s opening speech, Al-Duailej highlighted that the summit is an opportunity to share various initiatives GACA has implemented in the Kingdom to elevate the passenger experience. 

The gathering includes 30 speakers and more than 500 aviation experts and specialists who will discuss the industry’s opportunities and challenges. 

The GACA president further noted that the authority has implemented a monitoring and inspection program to ensure that Saudi international airports comply with the standards and recommendations outlined in ICAO’s Annex 9 directives. 

“Annex 9 — Facilitation is based on 10 articles of the Chicago Convention which require that the civil aviation community comply with laws governing the inspection of aircraft, cargo and passengers by authorities concerned with customs, immigration, agriculture and public health,” according to the ICAO website. 

It added: “Under the Convention, States are obligated to adopt standards and expedite the necessary formalities in order to minimize operational delays.” 

Al-Duailej pointed out that Saudi Arabia is cooperating with international aviation authorities and continuing its investments in advanced safety technologies to provide passengers transiting the Kingdom’s airports with a smooth travel experience. 

For his part, Salvatore Sciacchitano, president of ICAO, said that the summit will empower aviation mechanisms globally. 

Speaking to Arab News on May 21, Sciacchitano said that Saudi Arabia is a “model” for sustainable practices in the aviation sector, as the Kingdom’s growth in the industry aligns with global standards. 

He also predicted that global air traffic will reach 11.5 billion by 2050, up from the current 4.6 billion. 

Sciacchitano added that the technological revolution will accelerate the aviation sector’s growth, allowing the world to accommodate more airplanes in the sky and more space on the ground. 

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

GCC banks' net profit surge 10.5 percent to 14.4bn: Kamco Invest

GCC banks’ net profit surge 10.5 percent to 14.4bn: Kamco Invest
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Net profit of banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region surged by 10.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024 to $14.4 billion, an analysis showed.

In its latest report, Kamco Invest said that the bottom line performance of these banks also witnessed a rise of 11.8 percent in the first quarter compared to the previous three months. 

The study added that an increase in lending continued in the region despite higher borrowing costs. 

“The strong growth came despite a fall in revenues during the quarter and reflected a fall in total operating expenses coupled with a steep fall in quarterly impairments,” said the asset management company. 

According to the analysis, banks in Saudi Arabia registered the most robust growth in the first quarter of 2023 at 3.3 percent, while gross credit data for UAE banks showed an increase of 1.1 percent during the first two months of the year. 

“Data on listed banks showed gross loans reaching a record high of $2.02 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2024, registering a quarter-on-quarter growth of 1.8 percent while aggregate net loans reached $1.92 trillion after a sequential growth of 2.3 percent,” the report added. 

Kamco Invest revealed that customer deposits grew at a much stronger pace during the quarter as depositors eyed higher interest income. 

The report noted that total customer deposits in the GCC region reached $2.45 trillion at the end of the first quarter after witnessing the most extensive quarter-on-quarter growth in for a year at 2.8 percent. 

However, in the first quarter, the total revenue of listed banks in the GCC region fell for the first time in 12 quarters to $31.4 billion due to the impact of elevated interest rates. 

According to the analysis, the first quarter registered a flattish gain in total interest income, reaching $50.5 billion, with the yield on credit averaging at 4.3 percent, in line with the trend over the last three quarters. 

However, the continued rise in interest expenses, which reached $29.3 billion for the quarter, more than offset the growth in interest income

On the other hand, aggregate non-interest income declined for the first time in six quarters during the first quarter to reach $10.2 billion, from $10.7 billion in the last three months of 2023. 

“Non-interest income also witnessed a decline during the quarter after a fall in other interest income more than offset a growth in management fees and commission income during the first quarter of 2024,” the report added.

Saudi point-of-sale spending drops 6.9%: SAMA data

Saudi point-of-sale spending drops 6.9%: SAMA data
Updated 26 min 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi point-of-sale spending drops 6.9%: SAMA data

Saudi point-of-sale spending drops 6.9%: SAMA data
Updated 26 min 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sales spending registered a 6.9 percent decline in the third week of May, compared to the previous seven days, reaching SR11.65 billion ($3.11 billion), official figures showed. 

The latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed that spending on beverages and food, which accounts for the largest share at 15 percent, saw a 9.3 percent decline, reaching SR1.77 billion, during the week from May 12 to 18. 

Meanwhile, transactions at restaurants and cafes, holding a 14.8 percent share, recorded a slower decline of 5.4 percent, amounting to SR1.73 billion. 

Saudi spending on miscellaneous goods and services, which include personal care items, supplies, maintenance, and cleaning, constituted the third-highest share and witnessed a 7.1 percent decline in that week, reaching SR1.44 billion. 

Despite comprising only 1 percent of the week’s overall POS value, spending on education recorded the largest decline, dropping 23.2 percent to SR152.33 million. 

In recent years, this sector has received the highest proportion of government spending compared to other areas of the economy. The education system is being overhauled to better prepare the national workforce to compete in an increasingly technology- and information-driven global economy. 

The telecommunications sector experienced the second-largest decline in POS transaction value, dropping 10.1 percent to SR95 million. 

According to data from SAMA, approximately 35 percent of POS spending occurred in Riyadh, with the total transaction value reaching SR4.04 billion. However, this represents a 5.4 percent decrease from the previous week.  

Riyadh has experienced significant expansion, becoming a central hub for growth and development. Numerous new businesses are establishing operations in the city, attracted by its dynamic economic environment and strategic opportunities for investment and innovation. 

Spending in Jeddah followed closely, accounting for around 14 percent of the total and reaching SR1.65 billion; however, it marked a 6.2 percent weekly decline. 

The two cities that registered the highest declines in POS spending were Hail and Tabouk, with decreases of 10.5 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively. The value of transactions in Hail reached SR176 million, while in Tabouk it was SR221 million. 

Oil Updates – crude slips for third session on likely 'higher for longer' US rates

Oil Updates – crude slips for third session on likely ‘higher for longer’ US rates
Updated 22 May 2024
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – crude slips for third session on likely ‘higher for longer’ US rates

Oil Updates – crude slips for third session on likely ‘higher for longer’ US rates
Updated 22 May 2024
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday on expectations the Federal Reserve might keep US interest rates higher for longer due to sustained inflation, potentially impacting fuel use in the world’s largest oil consumer, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures were down 71 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $82.17 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 73 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $77.93 as of 9:50 a.m. Saudi time.

Oil prices settled about 1 percent lower on Tuesday.

Fed policymakers said on Tuesday the US central bank should wait several more months to ensure that inflation really is back on track toward its 2 percent target before cutting interest rates.

Higher borrowing costs can slow economic growth and pressure oil demand.

US crude oil and gasoline inventories rose last week, while distillates fell, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday.

Ahead of this weekend’s Memorial Day holiday, which kicks off the US peak summer driving season, retail gasoline prices fell for the fourth consecutive week. US prices of diesel, a key refined product for both the industrial sector and transport, have also slipped.

Investors are awaiting minutes from the Fed’s last policy meeting and weekly US oil inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration due later on Wednesday.

“The Federal Open Market Committee minutes will be scrutinized for Fed’s assessment of bumpy Q1 inflation and clues on the timing and extent of potential interest rate cuts in 2024,” ANZ analysts said in a report.

“It’s more of a wait and see ‘what the data is telling us’ approach,” ANZ said.

The eurozone has all but promised a rate cut on June 6 amid more positive economic outlook. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview aired on Tuesday that she was “really confident” eurozone inflation was under control.

EU states give final endorsement to AI rules

EU states give final endorsement to AI rules
Updated 21 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

EU states give final endorsement to AI rules

EU states give final endorsement to AI rules
  • The EU says the law will protect citizens from AI’s dangers while harnessing the technology’s potential in Europe
Updated 21 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: EU states on Tuesday gave their final backing to landmark rules on artificial intelligence that will govern powerful systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The European Parliament had already approved the law in March and it will now enter into force after being published in the official EU journal in the coming days.

The EU says the law will protect citizens from AI’s dangers while harnessing the technology’s potential in Europe.

First proposed in 2021, the rules took on greater urgency after ChatGPT arrived in 2022, showing generative AI’s human-like ability to produce eloquent text within seconds.

Other examples of generative AI include Dall-E and Midjourney, which can produce images in nearly any style with a simple input in everyday language. The law known as the “AI Act” takes a risk-based approach: if a system is high-risk, a company has a tougher set of obligations to fulfill to protect citizens’ rights.

There are strict bans on using AI for predictive policing and systems that use biometric information to infer an individual’s race, religion or sexual orientation. Companies will have to comply by 2026 but rules covering AI models like ChatGPT will apply 12 months after the law becomes official.

Pledge

The world’s leading companies pledged at the start of a mini summit on AI to develop the technology safely, including pulling the plug if they can’t rein in the most extreme risks.

World leaders are expected to hammer out further agreements on artificial intelligence as they gathered virtually to discuss AI’s potential risks but also ways to promote its benefits and innovation.

The AI Seoul Summit is a low-key follow-up to November’s high-profile AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park in the UK, where participating countries agreed to work together to contain the potentially “catastrophic” risks posed by breakneck advances in AI.

The two-day meeting — co-hosted by South Korea and the UK — also comes as major tech companies like Meta, OpenAI and Google roll out the latest versions of their AI models.

They’re among 16 AI companies that made voluntary commitments to AI safety as the talks got underway, according to a British government announcement. 

The companies, which also include Amazon, Microsoft, France’s Mistral AI, China’s Zhipu.ai, and G42 of the UAE, vowed to ensure safety of their most cutting edge AI models with promises of accountable governance and public transparency.

The pledge includes publishing safety frameworks setting out how they will measure risks of these models.

Saudi Arabia is a model of sustainable aviation practices: ICAO official

Saudi Arabia is a model of sustainable aviation practices: ICAO official
Updated 6 min 17 sec ago
Reina Takla
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Saudi Arabia is a model of sustainable aviation practices: ICAO official

Saudi Arabia is a model of sustainable aviation practices: ICAO official
Updated 6 min 17 sec ago
Reina Takla Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is a “model” for sustainable practices in the aviation sector, said president of the International Civil Aviation Organization Council.

In an interview with Arab News during the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, Salvatore Sciacchitano emphasized the Kingdom’s position as an emerging leader in sustainable aviation. 

Speaking about the global agenda to reduce carbon emissions, Sciacchitano said: “Saudi Arabia is in this sense a model because their plan of development is in the perspective of sustainability. This is very positive.” 

“They have projects for low-carbon emission fuels. That means fossil fuels but to produce reduced emissions thanks to green energy that is used for the production. So this is a good direction,” he added.  

The ICAO official highlighted the importance of adhering to international standards and practices, saying that Saudi Arabia’s aviation growth aligns with global standards.  

He stated: “The regulations are there, we call SARPs, standards and recommended practices, these are applicable all over the world to all 193 (member) states of ICAO.” 

Highlighting the role of the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, Sciacchitano praised the support of the authority to the Regional Safety Oversight Organization, which is a way to put resources together at the regional level. 

“Let me say that the GACA is well advanced in terms of programs, projects, training, and also providing support at (the) regional level,” he said. 

“In this sense, Saudi Arabia is well prepared, not just to support its own development, but also to support the development of the region,” he added. 

Sciacchitano said ICAO is there to support its member states. Although he believes that the Kingdom is fully capable of achieving its goals independently. “We absolutely support them with our expertise,” he added. 

Sciacchitano predicted a significant increase in global air traffic, with the number of passengers expected to reach 11.5 billion by 2050, up from the current 4.6 billion.  

He emphasized the need for technological advancements to accommodate this growth, stating that technologies will allow the world to accommodate more airplanes in the air and more space on the ground. 

