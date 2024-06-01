You are here

date 2024-06-01

Sabalenka reaches French Open last 16

Sabalenka reaches French Open last 16
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves against Spain’s Paula Badosa during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, on Jun. 1, 2024. (AP)
Updated 01 June 2024
AFP
Sabalenka reaches French Open last 16

Sabalenka reaches French Open last 16
  • Sabalenka, a semifinalist in Paris in 2023, has made at least the last four at her past six Grand Slams
Updated 01 June 2024
AFP
PARIS: Aryna Sabalenka overcame a sluggish start to defeat close friend Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-1 on Saturday to take her place in the last 16 of the French Open.
Former world number two Badosa led 5-3 in the first set but two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka reeled off 10 of the final 11 games to sweep into the second week for the second year in a row.
Sabalenka, a semifinalist in Paris in 2023, has made at least the last four at her past six Grand Slams and is expected to be Iga Swiatek’s chief rival in the Pole’s bid for a fourth French Open title.

Sabalenka, Zverev eye French Open semis after Djokovic withdrawal

Sabalenka, Zverev eye French Open semis after Djokovic withdrawal
Updated 2 min 51 sec ago
AFP
Sabalenka, Zverev eye French Open semis after Djokovic withdrawal

Sabalenka, Zverev eye French Open semis after Djokovic withdrawal
  • “When you finally get there, to your goal, it actually gives you so much confidence in yourself,” the Belarusian said
  • Zverev and De Minaur, playing in only his second Slam quarter-final, will face off for the remaining last-four spot against Ruud
Updated 2 min 51 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Aryna Sabalenka eyes a place in a seventh consecutive Grand Slam semifinal when she takes on Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva at the French Open on Wednesday, with the schedule diminished following the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic.
The other two singles quarter-finals on Court Philippe Chatrier see Elena Rybakina face Jasmine Paolini and Alexander Zverev play Alex de Minaur in the night session.
World number two Sabalenka, who is still on course to meet rival Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s final, has not failed to reach a Slam semifinal since lifting her first major title at last year’s Australian Open.
“When you finally get there, to your goal, it actually gives you so much confidence in yourself,” the Belarusian said.
Sabalenka has powered through the draw so far without dropping a set, including a 6-1, 6-2 dismantling of Andreeva’s older sister Erika in the first round.
However, 17-year-old Mirra, the youngest woman to reach the quarter-finals since 2005, could prove a tougher nut to crack despite having failed to win a set against Sabalenka in two previous meetings.
“Of course, we will add a few adjustments,” she said. “We will change something, because the way I played last two times didn’t work.
“I don’t have anything in my head, so I hope my coach will help me with it.”
The winner will play either former Wimbledon champion Rybakina or Italian 12th seed Paolini for a spot in the final.
Rybakina will be a strong favorite to progress, but the 28-year-old Paolini will be full of confidence after an excellent year which has seen her fly up the rankings.
“Before was, like, ‘I cannot win these matches’. I have to, I don’t know, do a miracle,” Paolini said after beating Elina Avanesyan to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.
“But now I step on court, and I say, ‘Okay, I can have my chance’. I have to play well, of course, but I have chances.”
Djokovic had been due to face Casper Ruud in a repeat of last year’s final, but the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s title defense was abruptly ended by a knee injury he suffered during his dramatic last-16 victory over Francisco Cerundolo.
Media reports suggested Djokovic was set to undergo surgery, which would put his participation at Wimbledon and potentially the Paris Olympics in doubt.
Jannik Sinner will now usurp Djokovic as world number one next week and the Italian goes up against Carlos Alcaraz in Friday’s men’s semifinals.
Zverev and De Minaur, playing in only his second Slam quarter-final, will face off for the remaining last-four spot against Ruud.
German fourth seed Zverev will be targeting a fourth straight Roland Garros semifinal after making the last eight for the sixth time in seven years.
He needed five sets to beat Tallon Griekspoor in the third round, before fighting back to defeat Holger Rune in another decider in a last-16 tie which finished at 1:40 am local time — the second-latest finish in French Open history.
“I’ve played a total of eight-and-a-half hours over the last three days so I need to recover,” said Zverev.
“I need to do everything possible to be ready for the quarter-final match.”
Zverev is playing under the shadow of an ongoing trial in Berlin over allegations of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.
Australian De Minaur, seeded 11th, had never even got past the second round in Paris before this year, winning just three of 10 matches.
“It’s one of my best Slam results. Looks like I’ve converted myself into a clay specialist,” De Minaur said.
There will be a first-time French Open men’s champion on Sunday, with Ruud the only man left in the draw who has previously reached the final.

Swiatek roars into French Open semis as Alcaraz battles Tsitsipas

Swiatek roars into French Open semis as Alcaraz battles Tsitsipas
Updated 04 June 2024
Swiatek roars into French Open semis as Alcaraz battles Tsitsipas

Swiatek roars into French Open semis as Alcaraz battles Tsitsipas
  • Swiatek is on course to become the first woman to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen three years in a row
  • “Honestly I think everything worked,” said the 23-year-old Swiatek
Updated 04 June 2024

PARIS: Reigning women’s champion Iga Swiatek continued her ruthless demolition of French Open opponents Tuesday as she stormed into the semifinals, while Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas square off in a repeat of last year’s quarter-final.
Swiatek thrashed Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2 to set up a last-four showdown with American third seed Coco Gauff, the player she beat in the 2022 Roland Garros final.
World number one Swiatek improved her career record in Paris to 33-2 and is on course to become the first woman to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen three years in a row since Justine Henin in 2005-07.
After Swiatek’s 40-minute rout of Anastasia Potapova in the last 16, the only consolation for Vondrousova was her snapping the Pole’s incredible run of 20 consecutive games won early in the second set.
“Honestly I think everything worked,” said the 23-year-old Swiatek. “I felt like I was in the zone today.”
Since saving a match point against Naomi Osaka in round two, Swiatek has looked every bit the tournament favorite and goes into her semifinal with Gauff having won 10 of their 11 meetings, all in straight sets.
Gauff has come up short against Swiatek in four attempts on clay and was beaten by the top seed on her way to the title in Rome last month.
“You don’t want to change your routines. Not to put too much baggage on your shoulders, just treat it like any other match and not something huge,” said Swiatek.
“Against Coco it’s not easy, she really likes playing on clay especially here, I think so I’ll just focus on myself.”
Gauff passed her toughest test of the fortnight as she fought back from a set down to beat three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
The 20-year-old Gauff is set for a third straight Grand Slam semifinal, after also making the last four at the Australian Open.
Tunisian eighth seed Jabeur is still waiting for a maiden major title, having lost three finals and four quarter-finals.
Alcaraz appears to be moving through the gears in Paris after an injury-hit preparation, taking care of 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime with minimal fuss Sunday to make the last eight here for the third year on the trot.
Next up is an opponent he has dominated in his young career, winning all five previous encounters with Tsitsipas. Three of those have come on clay, including Alcaraz’s straight-sets win in the 2023 French Open quarter-finals.
“I’m really looking forward to playing this match. I love this challenge and these kind of matches,” said the 21-year-old Spaniard, attempting to add to his Wimbledon title from a year ago and the 2022 US Open.
“I have seen a lot of matches from Stefanos lately. He has a lot of confidence right now and is playing great tennis. I think I have the key against him so I will try to make him in trouble.”
Tsitsipas found himself in danger of falling two sets behind against Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in the last 16, saving four set points before swinging the match in his favor.
The Greek ninth seed, who lost the 2021 French Open final in five sets to Novak Djokovic, hopes to put a stop to Alcaraz’s dominance.
“He has said in the past he likes playing against me, so I hope he gets to like it a little bit less this time,” said Tsitsipas.
Jannik Sinner dropped his first set of the tournament against Corentin Moutet, but the second seed quickly righted the ship to ease into a seventh Grand Slam quarter-final.
It is the first time he has made the last eight at Roland Garros since the pandemic-delayed 2020 edition, when he was beaten by Rafael Nadal in a match that finished at 1:26am.
That had stood as the record for the latest ending at the French Open prior to Djokovic’s 3:07am conclusion against Lorenzo Musetti in the early hours of Sunday.
Sinner next plays Grigor Dimitrov, the 10th seed from Bulgaria who is set for his first Roland Garros quarter-final on his 14th visit.

Djokovic pulls out of French Open with knee injury

Djokovic pulls out of French Open with knee injury
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters
Djokovic pulls out of French Open with knee injury

Djokovic pulls out of French Open with knee injury
  • The injury ended the Serb’s quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam trophy and will result in him losing the world number one ranking to Jannik Sinner later this month
  • Djokovic has been forced to withdraw from the Roland Garros tournament due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters

PARIS: Novak Djokovic’s disappointing season continued on Tuesday when the defending French Open champion was forced to pull out of the Grand Slam before his quarter-final due to a knee issue.
The injury, sustained in his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo, ended the Serb’s quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam trophy and will result in him losing the world number one ranking to Jannik Sinner later this month.
“Due to a torn medial meniscus in his right knee (discovered during an MRI scan), Djokovic, who was supposed to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals tomorrow, has been forced to withdraw from the Roland Garros tournament,” organizers said.
Last year’s runner-up and seventh seed Ruud will now advance to the semifinals, where he could face fourth seed Alexander Zverev or 11th seed Alex de Minaur.
Monday’s marathon match was the second straight clash in which Djokovic was taken to five sets after his epic against Lorenzo Musetti and he has spent over nine hours on court in the last two rounds at the year’s second major.
The Serb said he had been carrying an injury for a couple of weeks and that the problem had flared up when he slipped during his match against Cerundolo.
The injury could also cast doubts over his fitness for next month’s Wimbledon.
It has been a season to forget for Djokovic after his bid for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title was ended by eventual champion Sinner in the semifinals, before he lost to lucky loser Luca Nardi early at Indian Wells.
Having been stunned by Ruud in the Monte Carlo semifinals, Djokovic was thrashed 6-2 6-3 by Alejandro Tabilo in the third round in Rome last month, two days after being hit on the head by a fan’s water bottle while signing autographs.
Djokovic is still without a trophy this season after one of the most dominant seasons of his career in 2023 during which he claimed three of the four Grand Slam titles.

Ons Jabeur ends Clara Tauson's run to reach French Open quarters

Ons Jabeur ends Clara Tauson’s run to reach French Open quarters
Updated 03 June 2024
Reuters
Ons Jabeur ends Clara Tauson's run to reach French Open quarters

Ons Jabeur ends Clara Tauson's run to reach French Open quarters
  • World number nine Tunisian broke the 72nd-ranked Tauson’s service in a tight third game
  • Ons Jabeur targeting a first Grand Slam title after finishing runner-up twice last year
Updated 03 June 2024
Reuters

PARIS: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur slid into the French Open quarter-finals for the second time when she earned a hard-fought 6-4 6-4 victory over Denmark’s Clara Tauson on Sunday, celebrating by having a singalong with her fans.
World number nine Jabeur broke the 72nd-ranked Tauson’s service in a tight third game and nearly dropped her own right afterwards in a marathon 26-point game but held firm and went on to clinch the first set.


With a superb passing shot, the 29-year-old Tunisian immediately took the lead in the second set but could not hold it and had to wait until the fifth game to break again as Tauson hit two mistimed unforced errors.
Tauson, who defeated 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round and former runner-up Sofia Kenin in the third, nearly drew level in the 10th game but Jabeur kept the upper hand to wrap up victory in little over an hour and a half.
Jabeur waved her arms and bounced up and down while singing along with fans during her post-match interview on court, later saying that the song was a mix of Arabic, French and Italian that she loosely translated as “it’s incredible, step by step to the final”.


Jabeur, targeting a first Grand Slam title after finishing runner-up twice at Wimbledon and at the US Open last year, will face world number three Coco Gauff in the quarter-finals.
“It’s going to be difficult. She’s such a fighter,” Jabeur said of the American. “I know I can bother her also but it’s going to be a great match.”

No marathon this time as Swiatek sprints into French Open quarterfinals

No marathon this time as Swiatek sprints into French Open quarterfinals
Updated 02 June 2024
AP
No marathon this time as Swiatek sprints into French Open quarterfinals

No marathon this time as Swiatek sprints into French Open quarterfinals
  • Defending champion dismisses Anastasia Potapova in just 40 minutes with a crushing 6-0, 6-0 win
  • Swiatek remains on course for her third consecutive French Open title and fourth overall
Updated 02 June 2024
AP

PARIS: After the French Open marathon came the sprint.
Defending champion Iga Swiatek swept into the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in just 40 minutes after a crushing 6-0, 6-0 win against Anastasia Potapova.
Swiatek won without even facing a game point against her. The match ended when Potapova hit a forehand into the net on the first match point.
“I was just really focused and in the zone,” Swiatek said. “It went pretty quickly, pretty weird.”
Their match started at around 11 a.m.
That’s just eight hours after men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic finished his five-set, 4 1/2-hour marathon against Lorenzo Musetti at just after 3 a.m. in the latest finish in tournament history.
Swiatek remains on course for her third consecutive French Open title and fourth overall. The top-ranked Pole will play Wimbleon champion Marketa Vondrousova after the fifth-seeded Czech beat unseeded Serb Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2.
They played on Court Suzanne Lenglen, the only other court with a roof. After five consecutive days with rain delays, play on the other roofless courts got underway on time.
Later Sunday, third-seeded American Coco Gauff took on unseeded Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto.
Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner and two-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz were in men’s fourth-round action.
Second-seeded Sinner faced Frenchman Corentin Moutet and third-seeded Alcaraz played No. 21-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

