You are here

  • Home
  • California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco

California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco

California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco
Above, an AlertCalifornia/UC San Diego monitoring camera image shows smoke rising from the Corral Fire near the city of Tracy, California on June 1, 2024. (AlertCalifornia/UC San Diego via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2b2kg

Updated 02 June 2024
AP
Follow

California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco

California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco
  • Gusty winds have fueled the Corral Fire burning near the city of Tracy, 96 kilometers east of San Francisco
  • The blaze grew to 18 square kilometers within hours, sending dark plumes of smoke high into the sky
Updated 02 June 2024
AP
Follow

SAN FRANCISCO: California firefighters aided by aircraft battled a wind-driven wildfire burning Saturday in an area straddling the San Francisco Bay Area and central California, authorities said.
Gusty winds have fueled the Corral Fire burning near the city of Tracy, 96 kilometers east of San Francisco, and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the city of Livermore, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.
The blaze grew to 18 square kilometers within hours, sending dark plumes of smoke high into the sky. It was 40 percent contained, Cal Fire said.
Interstate 580, which connects the San Francisco Bay Area to San Joaquin County in central California, was closed in both directions from Corral Hollow Road to Interstate 5 due to the lack of visibility from the smoke, the California Department of Transportation said in a statement.
The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order, pinpointing the wildfire in an area east of Interstate 580. Residents between Corral Hollow Road and Tracy Boulevard were ordered to leave their homes, with residents south of Tracy Boulevard told to be prepared for evacuation.

Topics: wildfire US wildfires California US

Related

2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
World
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
Largest wildfire on record in California finally contained
World
Largest wildfire on record in California finally contained

Short on troops, Australia opens military to non-citizens

Short on troops, Australia opens military to non-citizens
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Short on troops, Australia opens military to non-citizens

Short on troops, Australia opens military to non-citizens
  • Looser eligibility criteria would allow ‘permanent residents who have been living in Australia for 12 months’ to serve
  • The Australian Defense Forces can today count on about 90,000 personnel, including reserves
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
SYDNEY: Australia will allow non-citizens to join its armed forces, the government said Tuesday, as the sparsely populated nation struggles to meet recruitment targets.
Defense Minister Richard Marles said that from July, looser eligibility criteria would allow “permanent residents who have been living in Australia for 12 months” to serve.
Citizens from Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States are being favored, he added.
Australia has a coastline that would stretch one-and-a-bit times around the Earth, but a population of just 26 million.
Canberra has surged defense spending in recent years, buying fleets of submarines, jets and scores of fighting vehicles to meet mounting regional tensions.
But it has struggled to find enough pilots, mariners and troops to operate and maintain them.
Experts warn too few Australians don a uniform to meet even current requirements, much less a beefier military of tomorrow.
The Australian Defense Forces can today count on about 90,000 personnel, including reserves, according to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
China’s military, by contrast, has an estimated two million personnel.
Marles said growing the Australian Defense Force was “essential to meet the nation’s security challenges through the next decade and beyond.”

Myanmar junta arrests dozens in bid to stabilize currency

Myanmar junta arrests dozens in bid to stabilize currency
Updated 54 min 25 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Myanmar junta arrests dozens in bid to stabilize currency

Myanmar junta arrests dozens in bid to stabilize currency
  • The kyat currency hit a record low last week, plummeting to around 4,500 per dollar on the black market
  • Black market rates for the kyat have for years been significantly higher than official reference rates
Updated 54 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Myanmar’s junta is cracking down on gold and foreign exchange traders and agents selling foreign real estate, with 35 arrests announced in the last two days as part of efforts to stabilize its rapidly depreciating currency.
State media said these include five people charged with illegally selling condominium units in Thailand and 14 people arrested for allegedly destabilising the foreign currency exchange rate.
The kyat currency hit a record low last week, plummeting to around 4,500 per dollar on the black market, according to five foreign exchange traders.
Black market rates for the kyat have for years been significantly higher than the reference rate of Myanmar’s central bank, currently set at 2,100 kyat per dollar.
“The government is working toward the stability of the country and the rule of law,” the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said on Tuesday, carrying photographs of over a dozen suspects.
“Security organizations have taken action against business people engaged in speculation to hinder the country’s economic development,” it said.
Another 21 people have been arrested for allegedly destabilising gold prices, the newspaper reported on Monday.
The impoverished Southeast Asian country of about 55 million people has been in political and economic turmoil since a 2021 coup when the military ousted an elected civilian government after a decade of tentative democracy and economic reform.
Myanmar’s economy, already fragile after decades of military rule and the pandemic, has wilted since the coup, with foreign investment drying up, exacerbated by western sanctions.
Poverty rates have almost doubled from 24.8 percent in 2017 to 49.7 percent in 2023, according to the United Nations Development Programme.
The shadow National Unity Government (NUG), comprising former lawmakers and other junta opponents, said the military government has printed large volumes of currency since taking power and ramped up military spending, exacerbating the country’s economic problems.
A junta spokesman did not respond to a call from Reuters seeking comment.
“We understand that they are continuing to print kyat,” NUG finance minister Tin Tun Naing said at an online press conference on Monday.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Myanmar’s Rohingya in the crosshairs as fighting escalates in Rakhine
World
Myanmar’s Rohingya in the crosshairs as fighting escalates in Rakhine
Some 45,000 Rohingya have fled fighting in Myanmar: UN
World
Some 45,000 Rohingya have fled fighting in Myanmar: UN

Indonesia’s Mt Ibu volcano erupts, spewing clouds of ash

Indonesia’s Mt Ibu volcano erupts, spewing clouds of ash
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Indonesia’s Mt Ibu volcano erupts, spewing clouds of ash

Indonesia’s Mt Ibu volcano erupts, spewing clouds of ash
  • The volcano on the eastern island of Halmahera erupted at 5:36 a.m. for about two minutes
  • All activities are barred within seven kilometers of the crater
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Mount Ibu volcano erupted on Tuesday, spewing thick columns of grey ash five kilometers into the sky, the volcanology agency said, but there were no immediate reports of evacuations.
The volcano on the eastern island of Halmahera erupted at 5:36 a.m. for about two minutes, said Heruningtyas Desi Purnamasari, an official of the PVMB agency, with all activities barred within seven kilometers (4.4 miles) of the crater.
“The volcano is recently active because there is an intense magma movement,” Heruningtyas said, adding that its alert status was at the highest level, where it has been since May 16.
Clouds of grey ash billowed into the sky from the crater in video images provided by the agency, PVMB, following a smaller eruption on Monday.
They are the latest in a series since May that spurred authorities to evacuate seven nearby villages, although Tuesday’s incident forced no new evacuation, the BNPB disaster agency said.
Indonesia straddles the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” an area of high seismic activity where multiple tectonic plates meet.
Last month, the eruption of the Ruang volcano in North Sulawesi spewed incandescent lava, forcing the evacuation of more than 12,000 people.
More than 60 were killed after flash floods and cold lava flow from Mount Marapi, one of the most active volcanoes in the province of West Sumatra, inundated several nearby districts following torrential rain on May 11.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Hundreds of people evacuated as volcano spews clouds of ash in Indonesia
World
Hundreds of people evacuated as volcano spews clouds of ash in Indonesia
Indonesia’s Mountain Ibu erupts as agency warns local aviation authorities
World
Indonesia’s Mountain Ibu erupts as agency warns local aviation authorities

Philippines rejects Chinese allegation that troops point guns at its coast guard

Philippines rejects Chinese allegation that troops point guns at its coast guard
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Philippines rejects Chinese allegation that troops point guns at its coast guard

Philippines rejects Chinese allegation that troops point guns at its coast guard
  • Chinese state media claimed personnel on a Philippine ship pointed guns at China’s coast guard last month at the Second Thomas Shoal
  • The Second Thomas Shoal is located inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone
Updated 04 June 2024
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine military on Tuesday rejected Chinese allegations that troops stationed on a warship grounded on a disputed South China Sea shoal had pointed guns at its coast guard, insisting its personnel maintained professional conduct.
Philippine troops are governed by rules of engagement and acted with the highest level of professionalism, military spokesperson Francel Margareth Padilla told a press conference.
Chinese state media said on Sunday personnel on a Philippine ship pointed guns at China’s coast guard last month at the Second Thomas Shoal, a flashpoint for repeated flare-ups between the two countries.
Philippine military chief Romeo Brawner said the grounded warship is a commissioned vessel of the Philippine navy so it is authorized to have weapons.
“We have the right to defend ourselves,” Brawner said, adding the Philippines will continue to assert its sovereignty in the area.
The Second Thomas Shoal is located inside the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and China has for years challenged the country’s deployment of a small contingent of marines there aboard a rusty former US ship.
The Sierra Madre was intentionally grounded on the shoal by the Philippines in 1999, as a means of asserting what it says is its sovereignty over the area. China has been accused by Manila of repeated aggressive conduct in disrupting resupply missions to the troops.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its territory, deploying an armada of coast guard vessels, some more than 1,000 km away from its mainland. China has maintained its responses have been appropriate in the face of Philippine encroachment.

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea

Related

Update China says it saw armed Philippine personnel on vessel in disputed South China Sea
World
China says it saw armed Philippine personnel on vessel in disputed South China Sea
Philippines accuses China of water cannon attack on supply vessel
Philippines accuses China of water cannon attack on supply vessel

Seoul suspends military deal with Pyongyang after tensions over North’s trash balloons

Seoul suspends military deal with Pyongyang after tensions over North’s trash balloons
Updated 04 June 2024
AP
Follow

Seoul suspends military deal with Pyongyang after tensions over North’s trash balloons

Seoul suspends military deal with Pyongyang after tensions over North’s trash balloons
  • Animosities between the rival Koreas rose sharply recently after North Korea launched trash-carrying balloons across the border
  • The military agreement requires the two countries to cease all hostile acts against each other at their border
Updated 04 June 2024
AP

SEOUL: South Korea’s government approved the suspension of a contentious military agreement with North Korea on Tuesday, a step that would allow it to take tougher responses to North Korean provocations.
The development came as animosities between the rival Koreas rose sharply recently after North Korea launched trash-carrying balloons across the border in reaction to previous South Korean civilian leafletting campaigns.
South Korea’s Cabinet Council passed a proposal aimed at suspending the 2018 inter-Korean agreement on lowering down frontline military tensions. The proposal will formally take effect when it’s signed by President Yoon Suk Yeol, likely later Tuesday, according to government officials.
During the cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, South Korea’s No. 2 official, said the government assessed that the 2018 deal has weakened South Korean military readiness at a time when repeated North Korean provocations pose real threats to the South Korean public.
Han cited North Korea’s balloon campaign, tests of nuclear-capable weapons targeting South Korea and alleged jamming of GPS navigation signals in the South.
The military agreement — reached during a short-lived era of reconciliation between the Koreas — requires the two countries to cease all hostile acts against each other at their border areas such as live firing drills, aerial drills and psychological warfare.
The accord has invited withering conservative criticism in South Korea that mutual reductions of conventional military strength would end up weakening South’s war readiness while North Korea’s nuclear capability remain intact.
In the past week, North Korea used balloons to drop manure, cigarette butts, scraps of cloth and waste paper on South Korea, prompting South Korea to vow unspecified “unbearable” retaliatory steps. On Sunday, North Korea said it would halt its balloon campaign.
South Korean officials said the suspension of the 2018 deal would allow it to stage frontline military drills but didn’t publicly elaborate on other steps. Observers say South Korea was considering restarting frontline propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts, a Cold War-style psychological campaign that experts say has previously stung in rigidly controlled North Korea as most of its 26 million people are not allowed official accesses to foreign news.
The 2018 deal has already been in limbo after the two Koreas taking some steps in breach of it amid tensions over North Korea’s spy satellite launch last November.

Topics: South Korea North Korea

Related

South Korea to suspend military pact with North over trash balloons
World
South Korea to suspend military pact with North over trash balloons
North Korea dumps trash onto South Korea using hundreds of balloons. Here’s what it means
World
North Korea dumps trash onto South Korea using hundreds of balloons. Here’s what it means

Latest updates

Short on troops, Australia opens military to non-citizens
Short on troops, Australia opens military to non-citizens
Myanmar junta arrests dozens in bid to stabilize currency
Myanmar junta arrests dozens in bid to stabilize currency
Indonesia’s Mt Ibu volcano erupts, spewing clouds of ash
Indonesia’s Mt Ibu volcano erupts, spewing clouds of ash
Afghanistan rout debutants Uganda in T20 World Cup opener
Afghanistan rout debutants Uganda in T20 World Cup opener
Viatina-19, the world’s most expensive cow, is embodiment of Brazil’s beef export ambitions
Viatina-19, the world’s most expensive cow, is embodiment of Brazil’s beef export ambitions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.