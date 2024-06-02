You are here

Trump says prison could be 'breaking point' for supporters

Update Trump says prison could be ‘breaking point’ for supporters
A combination photo shows adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels speaking in New York City, and then- U.S. President Donald Trump speaking in Washington, Michigan, U.S. on April 16, 2018 and April 28, 2018 respectively. (Reuters)
Updated 02 June 2024
AFP
Trump says prison could be ‘breaking point’ for supporters

Trump says prison could be ‘breaking point’ for supporters
  • Former president tells Fox News he is personally ‘OK with’ the idea of being imprisoned over the 34 felony counts in his hush money trial
Updated 02 June 2024
AFP
WASHINGTON DC: Donald Trump has warned that sending him to prison could prove a “breaking point” for his supporters — remarks that will fuel concerns of political violence around the US presidential election on November 5.
In an interview aired Sunday on Fox News, the former president and current Republican White House hopeful acknowledged the possibility of jail time or house arrest following his historic criminal conviction in a hush money trial.
“I’m ok with it,” Trump said, but added he was “not sure the public would stand for it.”
“I think it would be tough for the public to take. You know at a certain point there’s a breaking point,” he added.
The warning will resonate in a country already concerned about the prospect of civil unrest and political harassment in the run-up to the November ballot.
Trump will now be running as a convicted felon, and he has repeatedly made it clear he will not accept the result should he lose to President Joe Biden.
A New York jury on Thursday convicted Trump on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in the final stages of the 2016 presidential campaign to cover up a sex scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels.
It was the first criminal conviction of a former president in US history, and sentencing has been set for July 11 — just days before the Republican convention that will formally anoint Trump as the party’s presidential nominee.
Although each charge carries a possible four-year jail term, experts say it is extremely unlikely that the judge will hand down a custodial sentence.
Trump faces three other criminal trials, including one related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election he lost to Biden.
Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 after he delivered a fiery speech urging the crowd to “fight like hell.”
Speaking to Fox, Trump repeated his assertions that the hush money trial was a “scam” and that his political opponents had “weaponized” the justice system to keep him from returning to the White House.
Biden has called Trump’s attacks on the judiciary and his trial judge reckless, irresponsible and “dangerous.”
Breaking her silence following Trump’s conviction, Stormy Daniels said the former president should be put in prison.
“I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate, or being the volunteer punching bag at a women’s shelter,” Daniels said in an interview with the British tabloid The Mirror published late Saturday.
After years of exchanging insults with Trump on social media, Daniels now says she finally has been “vindicated,” although she admitted she was “shocked” at how quickly the jury rendered its verdict.
Daniels also accused the White House hopeful of being “completely and utterly out of touch with reality” and compared him to a child at one point in the interview.
The former adult film actor and director helped bring Trump down in court with her gripping testimony, which included graphic descriptions of what she says was a casual sexual encounter in 2006.
“Being in court was so intimidating with the jurors looking at you,” she said in the interview, adding that she was glad it was proved that she had been “telling the truth the entire time.”
“It’s not over for me. It’s never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy.”
Trump has continued to deny the sexual encounter, which prosecutors at his trial said had taken place shortly after his wife Melania had given birth.
In his interview with Fox News, Trump said the criminal trial had taken a toll on his wife, who was notably absent as other close family members attended the court proceedings in support.
“She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her,” Trump said. “She has to read all this crap.”
Melania Trump has barely engaged with her husband’s current White House campaign, failing to appear at a single Trump rally, and rarely joins him in public.

Topics: US Donald Trump trial New York stormy daniels

Updated 10 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
Ridiculed for a decade, India's Rahul Gandhi slows Modi juggernaut

Ridiculed for a decade, India’s Rahul Gandhi slows Modi juggernaut
  • Congress looks well set to nearly double its 2019 tally of 52 seats in 543-member parliament 
  • As opposition’s most prominent face, Gandhi has been target of attacks from Modi, his BJP party
Updated 10 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, mocked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters for a decade as an entitled dynast, marked a stunning comeback on Tuesday, emerging at the center of an alliance that made deep inroads into ruling party strongholds.

The scion of India’s fabled Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, he embarked on two cross-country marches against what he called Modi’s politics of hate and fear, giving a jolt of enthusiasm to his Congress party and rehabilitating his own image.

Reduced by a Modi landslide to just 52 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament in 2019, Congress looks well set to nearly double that tally this year, according to the
vote count from the general election.

That total is likely to restrict Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to less than the 272 seats needed to win a majority on its own, and it will have to rely on allies to form the government.

Though it might have to sit another term out of power, Congress will have the loudest voice in a much stronger opposition, with Gandhi at its center.

As the opposition’s most prominent face, Gandhi has been a target of attacks from Modi and other BJP leaders, who often call him “the prince.”

Gandhi’s father, grandmother and great-grandfather have all been prime ministers.

During the campaign, Gandhi, with close-cropped black hair and a scruffy salt-and-pepper stubble, criss-crossed the country as his party’s main face, even though Congress is led by family loyalist Mallikarjun Kharge.

“I think Rahul Gandhi will get credit, not just for mobilization, for his marches, but also for continuously clarifying the Congress’s ideological pitch against the BJP,” said Rahul Verma, political analyst at the Center for Policy Research think tank in New Delhi.

“If there was a moment when Gandhi really emerged, it is now,” he said.

BATTLE AGAINST HATE

At a news conference on Tuesday, Gandhi pulled out a red-jacketed, pocket-sized version of the country’s constitution that he has referred to continuously during the campaign, and said his alliance’s performance was the “first step” in preventing Modi from attempting to change it.

Changing the constitution requires a two-thirds in parliament.

Cambridge-educated Gandhi has often said that he is battling Modi’s BJP not just to wrest power, but to defeat the party’s and its parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Hindu-first character, which goes against India’s secular roots enshrined in the constitution.

“My fight is with the ideology of RSS and BJP which is a threat to our country. The hatred these people spread, they spread violence, I fight against it... This is the battle of my life for me,” he said at a party event two years ago.

BJP rejects these charges.

Single at 53, a trained pilot like his father, and a certified scuba diver, Gandhi is known to be a fitness and martial arts enthusiast and has been seen cycling on New Delhi’s leafy avenues, accompanied by security men.

Though he guards his private life tightly, Gandhi allowed a small peek during the peak of the campaign, sharing a video of him playing with and giving belly rubs to his dog named Yassa, who he said was quite sick, leaving Gandhi “very upset and low.”

A member of parliament since 2004, Gandhi’s attendance has been far below average. His frequent absences from the chamber, and the country, have been the focus of the media and drawn BJP accusations that he does not take politics seriously.

LIKENED TO KENNEDYS

Gandhi has never been a minister in a federal or state government, and has not led his Congress party to a general election victory.

Congress was the largest national political party with a footprint across the country of 1.4 billion people until it was overtaken by the BJP in 2014.

Outside parliament, Gandhi has often reminded his supporters of his family’s commitment and sacrifices, talking about assassinations of his grandmother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and of his father and ex-prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The Gandhi family still dominates Congress and commands fierce loyalty.

The political lineage, likened to the Kennedys in the United States both for the power it has enjoyed and the tragedies that have befallen it, started with Motilal Nehru, who practiced law in the early 20th century and gave up a Western lifestyle to become president of the Congress party.

His son, Jawaharlal, was independence hero Mahatma Gandhi’s closest confidant and prime minister from 1947 until 1964.

Jawaharlal’s daughter, Indira, married a Gandhi who was no relation to the Mahatma, but the name was certainly no handicap in politics. Indira Gandhi became prime minister in 1966, but was voted out in 1977 after imposing a harsh internal emergency on the country, becoming the first of her family to lose a national election.

But the mystique of the dynasty brought her back to power within three years and her son Rajiv took over after she was shot dead by two bodyguards in 1984. Rajiv Gandhi served one term as prime minister and when he was campaigning for a comeback in 1991, he was assassinated by a suicide bomber.

Those killings have made Rahul, his mother Sonia and sister Priyanka among the most protected people in the world. Armed men in suits and dark glasses guard them at public functions and, for security reasons, Rahul even used a false name at university and when he worked in London at the turn of the century. 

Topics: India elections 2024 Congress party Rahul Gandhi

A volcano erupts on a central Philippine island, sending hundreds into evacuation centers

A volcano erupts on a central Philippine island, sending hundreds into evacuation centers
Updated 04 June 2024
AP
A volcano erupts on a central Philippine island, sending hundreds into evacuation centers

A volcano erupts on a central Philippine island, sending hundreds into evacuation centers
  • More than 150 people were in two evacuation centers
  • The eruption prompted authorities to raise an alert level to two in a five-step warning system
Updated 04 June 2024
AP

MANILA: A volcano belched a plume of ash and steam into the night sky in the central Philippines in a powerful explosion that sent more than 700 people fleeing to evacuation camps.
The explosion of Mount Kanlaon Monday night on Negros Island triggered sirens across Canlaon, a city of nearly 60,000 people south of the volcano.
Hundreds fled in government trucks to safety, Canlaon Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas said, adding more than 150 people were in two evacuation centers while others moved to relatives’ homes away from the volcano. No casualties were reported.
The eruption prompted authorities to raise an alert level to two in a five-step warning system, indicating a “moderate level of volcanic unrest.” Kanlaon is one of the country’s 24 most-active volcanoes.
“The explosion was very strong according to villagers, some of whom were screaming in fear,” Cardenas told The Associated Press by telephone. “They felt like they were in a war zone because they could hear the sound of the ashfall hitting their roofs.”
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said at least 796 people from 170 families were moved to evacuation centers in Canlaon and other cities and towns around the volcano and gave assurances that government aircraft were on standby if needed.
Similar volcanic eruptions elsewhere in the Philippines have drawn tourists, but Cardenas said he ordered the temporary closure of resorts in the city, including those that offer mountain-viewing and trail-hiking, to minimize the chances of injuries in case Kanlaon erupts again.
He said police will strictly enforce a no-entry regulation in a 4 -kilometer (2.4-mile) permanent danger zone around the 2,435-meter (7,988-foot) Kanlaon, the highest peak in the central Philippines.
Teresito Bacolcol, who heads the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told AP that Monday night’s eruption scattered ash as far as 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). It was difficult to say if Kanlaon’s restiveness would worsen or the volcano, which has erupted several times in recent decades, would settle down, he said.
Located in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, the Philippines is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms a year, making the Southeast Asian nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

Topics: Philippines Volcanoe

Award-winning photographer returns UK honorary doctorate over university's Israel links

Award-winning photographer returns UK honorary doctorate over university’s Israel links
Updated 04 June 2024
Award-winning photographer returns UK honorary doctorate over university’s Israel links

Award-winning photographer returns UK honorary doctorate over university’s Israel links
  • Shahidul Alam is a world-renowned Bangladeshi photographer, educator and social activist
  • A Time 2018 Person of the Year, he was the first person of color to chair the World Press Photo jury
Updated 04 June 2024
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Renowned Bangladeshi photographer and photojournalist Shahidul Alam has returned his honorary doctorate from the University of the Arts London citing the institution’s partnerships with Israel and efforts to stifle pro-Palestine student protests.

A Time magazine Person of the Year in 2018, Alam, 69, has received numerous accolades for his work documenting human rights abuses and political upheaval across Bangladesh for more than three decades. In 2003, he became the first person of color to chair the World Press Photo jury.

He was awarded an honorary doctorate by the UAL in 2022 for his contributions to civil rights and social justice movements through photography.

He announced the decision to return his degree on Sunday, saying that protesting students are accusing the university of being “a willing accomplice in Israel’s regime of occupation, apartheid and ongoing genocide,” and that he could no longer be associated with UAL.

“Universities are meant to be places for critical thinking, for diverse opinions and for free expression. A university which suppresses legitimate dissent is going against what I believe universities should stand for,” Alam told Arab News on Tuesday.

“A university which is passionate in its condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but conspicuously silent in the face of genocide is hypocritical in its approach to human rights. As a human rights defender, I could not continue to effectively endorse this position by retaining this award.”

For months, protesting UAL students have demanded that the university call for a ceasefire in Gaza and divest from Israel and Israeli-affiliated organizations.

After previously warning protesters against the use of the phrase “from the river to the sea,” UAL recently changed course and said that it championed free speech, but stopped short of meeting student demands.

“I would hope that the UAL administration, through my action, realizes that the world is watching and that the distance between what they profess and what they practice is being exposed. I hope the UAL students feel they’re not alone,” Alam said.

“The students are the ones who have stood for justice. They’ve taken risks and faced persecution. It is important for all freedom-loving people to stand by them.”

Israel’s onslaught on Gaza, which began in October, has killed more than 36,400 Palestinians and injured over 82,000 others, while thousands remain missing under rubble. The Israeli military has blocked water, food and aid supplies to the territory, bringing more than 2 million inhabitants of the besieged enclave to the brink of famine.

“As a person who has personally lived through occupation and genocide, I could relate to the persecution that Palestinians faced,” Alam said, referring to the ethnic cleansing of Bengalis during Bangladesh’s struggle for independence from Pakistan in 1971.

“What is happening now is happening on my watch. There is no way I could have forgiven myself for standing on the wrong side of history, which I would have been doing by remaining silent.”

Topics: Bangladesh

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up tent encampment outside Los Angeles City Hall

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up tent encampment outside Los Angeles City Hall
Updated 04 June 2024
AP
Pro-Palestinian protesters set up tent encampment outside Los Angeles City Hall

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up tent encampment outside Los Angeles City Hall
Updated 04 June 2024
AP

LOS ANGELES: Pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment in front of Los Angeles City Hall Monday night.
About 50 protesters with 20 tents were seen lined up on the sidewalks outside the building at Main and First streets, KABC-TV reported. Several tents had Palestinian flags and phrases such as “Free Palestine” and “Free Gaza.”
The Los Angeles Police Department on X, formerly known as Twitter, said it was monitoring the non-permitted demonstration and urged people to keep an eye out for others on the street.
No arrests and no injuries have been reported. The police department went on an area-wide tactical alert out of an abundance of caution.
More than 3,000 people had been arrested on US campuses before summer break began last month, including protesters at the University of California’s Los Angeles, San Diego and Irvine campuses.
The latest Israel-Hamas war began when Hamas and other militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking an additional 250 hostage. Palestinian militants still hold about 100 captives while Israeli bombardments and ground operations in Gaza have killed more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Topics: War on Gaza Los Angeles City Hall Palestinians Israel

UK's Sunak prepares for first TV debate amid 'election crisis'

UK’s Sunak prepares for first TV debate amid ‘election crisis’
Updated 04 June 2024
AFP
UK’s Sunak prepares for first TV debate amid ‘election crisis’

UK’s Sunak prepares for first TV debate amid ‘election crisis’
Updated 04 June 2024
AFP

LONDON: Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hunkered down Tuesday as he prepared to go head-to-head with Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer in the first televised debate of the UK general election campaign on the back foot.
It comes with Sunak under intense pressure to reset the Tories’ faltering campaign following the release of two polls Monday showing they face defeat in a historic landslide on July 4.
The embattled leader also faces the perilous prospect of the right-wing vote splitting between the Conservatives and Nigel Farage’s Reform party, after the Brexit figurehead U-turned Monday and announced he will stand as a candidate.
Farage’s announcement grabbed headlines and he was set to officially launch his campaign in the seaside resort of Clacton, east of London.
His arrival into the fray diverted attention away from the hour-long debate between Sunak and Starmer, which is due to start at 2000 GMT, and see both quizzed by the audience.
Sunak will reportedly spend the entire day off the campaign trail preparing for the clash, with his performance seen as critical to his party’s fortunes — and the threat posed by Farage.
The Tory-backing Daily Mail called the situation “Rishi’s darkest hour,” while the left-leaning Mirror said he was facing an “election crisis.”
Sunak announced the election on May 22, calling it six months earlier than required and making an inauspicious start in a widely-mocked rain-sodden speech outside 10 Downing Street.
Labour has enjoyed double-digit poll leads for 18 months and that has held firm nearly two weeks into the campaign, with Britons appearing weary of the Conservatives after 14 years in power.
A YouGov survey Monday — using the same nationwide modelling that correctly predicted the 2017 and 2019 general elections — showed Labour on track to win 422 of the 650 seats in parliament.
That prediction would mean Labour winning its best-ever election result, the poll also predicted the Conservatives will suffer their worst defeat in more than a century and see a host of senior ministers ousted.
Another poll from More in Common using similar modelling suggested a Labour majority of 114.
Both were carried out before Farage announced his decision to run for the anti-immigration Reform UK party and return as its leader.
The move came less than two weeks after the populist ex-member of the European Parliament, who has failed seven times to become a British MP, had said he would not stand.
His decision could divert key votes away from the Tories in numerous seats, and help Labour seize power for the first time since 2010.
But interior minister James Cleverly downplayed the significance of the polls while warning against supporting Farage’s party.
“We are focusing exclusively on the one poll that really matters, which is the one on the 4th of July,” he told Sky News on Tuesday.
“Keir Starmer would love people to vote reform, because he knows that a vote for Reform basically opens the door to a Labour government.”

IMMIGRATION PROMISES
Sunak, 44, has made a series of headline-grabbing promises in the campaign’s early days in a bid to appease right-wingers who want him to be tougher on immigration and law and order.
They include vowing to introduce a form of national service for 18 year olds, restrict taxes on pensioners’ incomes and amend Britain’s equality law so that biological sex alone would determine who could use single-sex spaces.
On Tuesday, the party pledged to impose an annual cap on immigration.
Starmer, 61, has been playing it much safer, seeking to reassure voters that Labour will responsibly marshal the economy and Britain’s defense as the center-left party seeks to protect its lead.

Topics: UK Sunak TV Election

