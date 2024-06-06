You are here

Appeals court halts Trump's Georgia case during appeal of order allowing Willis to stay on case

Appeals court halts Trump’s Georgia case during appeal of order allowing Willis to stay on case
Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York City, US, May 31, 2024. (Reuters)
Updated 06 June 2024
AP
Appeals court halts Trump’s Georgia case during appeal of order allowing Willis to stay on case

Appeals court halts Trump’s Georgia case during appeal of order allowing Willis to stay on case
  • The Georgia Court of Appeals’ order on Wednesday prevents Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee from moving forward with pretrial motions as he had planned while the appeal is pending
Updated 06 June 2024
AP
ATLANTA: An appeals court has halted the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others while it reviews the lower court judge’s ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the case.
The Georgia Court of Appeals’ order on Wednesday prevents Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee from moving forward with pretrial motions as he had planned while the appeal is pending. While it was already unlikely that the case would go to trial before the November general election, when Trump is expected to be the Republican nominee for president, this makes that even more certain.
The appeals court on Monday docketed the appeals filed by Trump and eight others and said that “if oral argument is requested and granted” it is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 4. The court will then have until mid-March to rule, and the losing side will be able to appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court.
A spokesperson for Willis declined to comment on the appeals court ruling.
A Fulton County grand jury in August indicted Trump and 18 others, accusing them of participating in a sprawling scheme to illegally try to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Four defendants have pleaded guilty after reaching deals with prosecutors, but Trump and the others have pleaded not guilty. It is one of four criminal cases against Trump.
Trump and eight other defendants had tried to get Willis and her office removed from the case, arguing that a romantic relationship she had with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest. McAfee in March found that no conflict of interest existed that should force Willis off the case, but he granted a request from Trump and the other defendants to seek an appeal of his ruling from the state Court of Appeals.
McAfee wrote that “an odor of mendacity remains.” He said “reasonable questions” over whether Willis and Wade had testified truthfully about the timing of their relationship “further underpin the finding of an appearance of impropriety and the need to make proportional efforts to cure it.” He said Willis could remain on the case only if Wade left, and the special prosecutor submitted his resignation hours later.
The allegations that Willis had improperly benefited from her romance with Wade resulted in a tumultuous couple of months in the case as intimate details of Willis and Wade’s personal lives were aired in court in mid-February.

Topics: Donald Trump Georgia Fani Willis

UN condemns mass public flogging in Afghanistan

UN condemns mass public flogging in Afghanistan
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
UN condemns mass public flogging in Afghanistan

UN condemns mass public flogging in Afghanistan
  • About 63 people were publicly lashed in the northern Saripul province on Tuesday, says UN mission in Afghanistan
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: The United Nations on Wednesday slammed a mass flogging of dozens of people in Afghanistan, and called on the Taliban authorities to end the practice.
About 63 people were publicly lashed in the northern Saripul province on Tuesday, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported.
“UNAMA reiterates its condemnation of corporal punishment and calls for respect for international human rights obligations,” the mission said in a statement posted on X.
Since their return to power in August 2021, the Taliban authorities have reintroduced an extreme interpretation of Islamic law — or sharia.
Crowds have watched public executions and corporal publishments, mainly flogging.
The latter is mostly employed for crimes including theft, adultery and alcohol consumption.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

More than 1 in 4 children under age 5 face 'severe' food poverty: UNICEF

More than 1 in 4 children under age 5 face ‘severe’ food poverty: UNICEF
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
More than 1 in 4 children under age 5 face ‘severe’ food poverty: UNICEF

More than 1 in 4 children under age 5 face ‘severe’ food poverty: UNICEF
  • Some 440 million children under the age of five living in about 100 low- and middle-income countries are living in food poverty
  • Severe child food poverty is concentrated in about 20 countries, with particularly dire situations in Somalia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Afghanistan
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: More than one in four children under the age of five globally live in “severe” food poverty, UNICEF has warned — meaning more than 180 million are at risk of experiencing adverse impacts on their growth and development.

“Severe child food poverty describes children who are surviving on severely deprived diets so they’re only consuming two or less food groups,” Harriet Torlesse, a lead writer of a new UNICEF report published late Wednesday, told AFP.
“It is shocking in this day and age where we know what needs to be done.”
UNICEF recommends that young children eat foods daily from five of eight main groups — breast milk; grains, roots, tubers and plantains; pulses, nuts and seeds; dairy; meat, poultry and fish; eggs; vitamin A-rich fruits and vegetables; and other fruits and vegetables.
But 440 million children under the age of five living in about 100 low- and middle-income countries are living in food poverty, meaning they do not have access to five food groups each day.
Of those, 181 million are experiencing severe food poverty, eating from at most two food groups.
“Children who consume just two food groups per day — for example, rice and some milk — are up to 50 percent more likely to experience severe forms of malnutrition,” UNICEF chief Catherine Russell said in a statement accompanying the report.
That malnutrition can lead to emaciation, a state of being abnormally thin that can be fatal.
And even if these children survive and grow up, “they certainly don’t thrive. So they do less well at school,” Torlesse explained.
“When they’re adults, they find it harder to earn a decent income, and that turns the cycle of poverty from one generation to the next,” the nutrition expert said.
“If you think of what a brain looks like and the heart and the immune system, all these important systems of the body that are so important for development, for protection against disease — they all depend on vitamins and minerals and protein.”

Severe child food poverty is concentrated in about 20 countries, with particularly dire situations in: Somalia, where 63 percent of young children are affected; Guinea (54 percent); Guinea-Bissau (53 percent) and Afghanistan (49 percent).
While data is not available for wealthy countries, children in low-income households there also suffer from nutritional gaps.
The report from the UN Children’s Fund notes the current circumstances in the Gaza Strip, where Israel’s military offensive in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas militants “have brought the food and health systems to collapse.”
From December to April this year, the agency collected five rounds of data by text message from families receiving financial aid in the besieged Palestinian territory.
It showed that about nine in 10 children were living in severe food poverty.
While the data is not necessarily representative, it indicates what UNICEF called an “appalling escalation in nutrition deprivation since 2020, when only 13 percent of children in the Gaza Strip were living in severe child food poverty.”
Worldwide, the agency noted “slow progress over the past decade” in addressing the crisis, and called for better social services and humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable children.
It also called for a rethink of the global food processing system, saying that sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods were being “aggressively marketed to parents and families and are the new normal for feeding children.”
Torlesse explained: “These foods are cheap but they’re also very high in calories. They’re high-energy, high salt, high fat. So they’ll fill stomachs and they’ll remove hunger, but they won’t provide the vitamins and minerals that children need.”
Sugary and salty foods — which children quickly develop a taste for, a habit they can take into adulthood — also contribute to the development of obesity.
 

Topics: UNICEF malnutrition

WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu

WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu

WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

GENEVA: A person died of bird flu in Mexico in the first confirmed case of a human infected with the H5N2 variant, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

The 59-year old, who died on April 24 after developing fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea and nausea, had “no history of exposure to poultry or other animals” and “multiple underlying medical conditions,” the WHO said in a statement.

The resident of the State of Mexico was hospitalized in Mexico City and died the same day, the statement said.

It was the “first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with an influenza A(H5N2) virus reported globally,” the WHO added.

Mexican health authorities reported the confirmed case to the UN health body on May 23 after conducting laboratory tests.

The source of exposure to the virus was unknown, the WHO said, although cases of H5N2 have been reported in poultry in Mexico.

H5N2 cases were detected in a backyard poultry farm in Michoacan state in March, with other outbreaks identified in the State of Mexico, according to the UN health body.

But it said establishing a link between the human case and the poultry infections was so far impossible, estimating the risk to people as “low.”

Mexico’s health ministry said in a statement that the person who died was “a 59-year-old man with a history of chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, (and) long-standing systemic arterial hypertension.”

“There is no risk of contagion for the population,” the statement said, adding that “all samples from identified contacts (of the patient) have been negative.”

Authorities are monitoring farms near the victim’s home and have established a permanent monitoring system to detect other cases in wildlife in the area, the statement added.

A different variant of bird flu, H5N1, has been spreading for weeks among dairy cow herds in the United States, with a small number of cases reported among humans.

But none of the cases are human-to-human infections, with the disease instead jumping from cattle to people, authorities have said. 

Topics: H5N2 bird flu

France detains Ukrainian-Russian man suspected of planning violent act

France detains Ukrainian-Russian man suspected of planning violent act
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
France detains Ukrainian-Russian man suspected of planning violent act

France detains Ukrainian-Russian man suspected of planning violent act
  • Security forces seized the suspect after he injured himself apparently while making a bomb
  • “Products and materials intended to manufacture explosive devices” have been found at his hotel room, said prosecutors
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

PARIS: France’s domestic intelligence agency has detained a 26-year-old Russian-Ukrainian man on suspicion of planning a violent act after he injured himself in an explosion, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The man was treated by a fire brigade on Monday evening “when he suffered serious burns following an explosion,” said the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT).
“Products and materials intended to manufacture explosive devices” have been found at his hotel room, the PNAT said.
According to two sources close to the case, the man stayed at a hotel in the town of Roissy-en-France, home to Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.
“One of these devices had exploded,” the prosecutors said. The man suffered head injuries, according to one of the sources.
The man, who has both Russian and Ukrainian passports, was detained on Monday evening, a source said.
On Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into suspected plans to commit a violent act.
A source, asking not to be named, told AFP that the man was from the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, part of which has been occupied by pro-Russian and Russian forces since 2014.
He appeared to have a “pro-Russian attitude” after fighting “for two years for the Russian army,” added the source.

In an indication of the seriousness of the case, the man is being held by France’s domestic intelligence agency General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) rather than the regular police.
It is not clear at this stage if the man is suspected of acting alone or in a group.
The case has also been immediately placed in the hands of the specialist anti-terror prosecutors rather than criminal prosecutors.
The PNAT has opened an investigation into suspected involvement in a terrorist plot as well as possession of explosives and substances that can be used to make an explosive.
France has raised its security alert to the highest level in the run-up to the Olympic Games in Paris, which run from July 26 to August 11.
This week France is hosting high-profile commemorations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy.
US President Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and other leaders are expected to attend the main event on Thursday.
The presence of so many foreign leaders in France was one reason why the case has been handed to the anti-terror prosecutors, a source said.
Paris has indicated that President Emmanuel Macron is also seeking to ramp up support for Ukraine, including military backing — moves that have angered Moscow.
French security services have arrested a Chechen teenager suspected of plotting an “Islamist-inspired” attack on a football game during the Paris Olympic Games, the interior ministry said last month.
At the end of May, before this arrest, the interior ministry said 50 attacks were foiled by French intelligence services since 2017.
 

Topics: France Russia Ukraine

US congratulates Modi, hopes to work for 'free and open' Asia

US congratulates Modi, hopes to work for ‘free and open’ Asia
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
US congratulates Modi, hopes to work for ‘free and open’ Asia

US congratulates Modi, hopes to work for ‘free and open’ Asia
  • Modi is set for a third term in office after the election, but his Bharatiya Janata Party lost seats and will need coalition partners
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his coalition’s election win, saying it hoped to work with the Hindu nationalist leader on a “free and open” Asia.
“The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential,” President Joe Biden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The White House later announced that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan would be traveling to New Delhi for talks with the government on “shared US-India priorities, including the trusted, strategic technology partnership.”
Separately, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the United States hoped to keep advancing “our partnership with the Indian government to promote prosperity and innovation, address the climate crisis and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” a US catchphrase for opposing assertive moves by China.
Miller in a statement called the election “the largest exercise in democracy in human history,” and commended “Indian voters, poll workers, civil society and journalists.”
The United States since the late 1990s has put a high priority on building relations with India, seeing the billion-plus democracy as like-minded on key areas including the rise of China and the threat of Islamist extremism.
Biden has kept up the courtship, welcoming Modi on a state visit last year and boosting the role of the “Quad” — a group bringing together the United States, India, Japan and Australia, all major democracies with degrees of friction with China.
The embrace of Modi comes despite criticism from human rights groups and some left-wing members of Biden’s Democratic Party over what they see as rising authoritarianism by the Hindu nationalist prime minister.
The Biden administration, while gently raising concerns on human rights, has largely brushed off concerns and moved full-speed ahead with Modi.
But senior US officials quietly warned India of consequences to the relationship after federal prosecutors last year alleged that an Indian intelligence officer was involved in an assassination plot against a Sikh separatist on US soil.
Modi is set for a third term in office after the election, but his Bharatiya Janata Party lost seats and will need coalition partners, falling short of early hopes of a landslide.

Topics: India elections 2024 Narendra Modi India-US

