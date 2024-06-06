Sinopec unit signs $1.1bn deal to build gas pipelines for Aramco

You are here

The contract is for Sinopec Oilfield Service Co. to procure and construct the third-phase of the Master Gas System in Saudi Arabia, the Chinese firm said.
BEIJING: A Sinopec service unit said on Thursday it has signed a 7.956 billion yuan ($1.10 billion) deal to build natural gas pipelines for Saudi Aramco.

The contract is for Sinopec Oilfield Service Co. to procure and construct the third-phase of the Master Gas System in Saudi Arabia, the Chinese firm said.

Sinopec will build parts of the pipeline grid that includes trunk lines with a total length of 2,630 km and 1,340 km of branch lines, part of Aramco’s plan to expand gas distributions across the Kingdom.

Under the deal, Sinopec is expected to complete construction by end of May 2027, the company said.

Earlier this year, Aramco has awarded contracts worth more than $3.3 billion to Sinopec and Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas to build a gas facility in Saudi Arabia.

According to a disclosure on the Spanish Stock Exchange, Sinopec will own 65 percent of the project and Tecnicas Reunidas will have a 35 percent share.

The contract includes the development of a new facility in Saudi Arabia called Riyas natural gas liquids at the Jafurah unconventional gas production project.

The statement added that the contracts cover engineering, procurement and construction, including the building of liquefied natural gas distillation facilities in the Al-Riyas project.

They also include the provision of storage and export facilities. 

According to Aramco’s website, the Jafurah Gas Field contains an estimated 200 trillion standard cubic feet of natural gas, making it the largest such discovery in the Middle East

The energy company described the development as “one of the most ambitious projects in Aramco’s history.”

RIYADH: The oil and gas industry will need cumulative investments worth $4.3 trillion from 2025 to 2030 to meet growing demand and maintain market stability, according to an analysis. 

In its latest report, the International Energy Forum said that the increasing capital expenditure needs are based on an outlook that sees demand for oil rising from 103 million barrels per day in 2023 to 110 million bpd in 2030. 

“More investment in new oil and gas supply is needed to meet growing demand and maintain energy market stability, which is the foundation of global economic and social wellbeing,” said Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of the IEF. 

He added: “Well-supplied and stable energy markets are critical to making progress on climate because the alternative is high prices and volatility, which undermines public support for the transition as we have seen in the past two years.” 

An outlook on global upstream oil and gas capex

According to the report, global upstream oil and gas capital expenditure is expected to grow by $24 billion this year, surpassing $600 billion for the first time in a decade. 

IEF highlighted that annual investment must grow by another $135 billion, or 22 percent, to $738 billion by 2030 to ensure adequate supply.

“This estimate for 2030 is 15 percent higher than we assessed a year ago and 41 percent higher than assessed two years ago due primarily to rising costs and a stronger demand outlook,” said the energy think tank in the report, which was released in association with S&P Global. 

Roger Diwan, vice president at S&P Global Commodity Insights, said that expected production declines and future demand growth will require re-investing existing cash flows even as the transition proceeds.

According to the energy think tank, North America and Latin America will dominate the projected increase in upstream capital expenditure between now and 2030, with over 60 percent of the overall global investments set to happen in the region. 

“While North America is expected to be the largest driver of capex growth to 2030, Latin America will continue to play an increasingly significant role in non-OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) supply growth, particularly for conventional crude, with expansions planned for Brazil and Guyana,” said IEF. 

It added: “Around 2.2 million bpd in new or expanded conventional projects have been approved and are expected to be produced in Latin America by 2030 – this is more than a third of the total 6 million bpd that has been sanctioned globally.” 

The report also noted significant uncertainty around the trajectory for global oil and gas demand and the pace of the energy transition to net zero carbon dioxide emissions. 

“Base-case forecasts from consensus-leading organizations diverge by as much as 7 million bpd for 2030 and this gap widens to 27 million bpd when more ambitious climate scenarios are included,” said the energy think tank. 

Increased investment supports energy transition

According to IEF, a rise in capital expenditure in upstream oil and gas could support energy transition and ensure energy security. 

“A just, orderly, and equitable energy transition requires a foundation of energy security. The past two years have demonstrated the consequences of disorderly transitions: price shocks, shortages, disruptions, political backlash, bitter divisions, and conflict,” said the report. 

It added: “Ensuring adequate investment levels can help provide stability and enable a just transition. But it will require the market to remain nimble and flexible to overcome potential hurdles and adapt to new realities.” 

IEF, however, highlighted that global conventional crude production would fall by over 20 percent by 2035 without additional drilling. 

The energy think tank added that investments in the oil and gas sector made this decade will impact production levels well into the next decade and beyond. 

“Continued upstream investment is needed first to offset expected production declines and then to meet future demand growth. Without additional drilling, we estimate that conventional non-OPEC production would decline by 9 million bpdby 2030 and 14 million bpd by 2035,” said IEF. 

It added: “The decline rates for non-conventional crude, including US shale, are significantly steeper and would see more than 80 percent decline in the next decade.” 

The analysis also revealed that oil and gas companies worldwide have increased their spending to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. 

“The upstream sector accounts for around 60 percent of the oil and gas industry’s greenhouse gas emissions. Companies are increasingly focused on reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions in their upstream operations to meet regulatory requirements, investor expectations, and environmental goals,” said the report. 

Scope 1 emissions are “direct emissions” from sources owned or controlled by the company, while Scope 2 denotes emissions released into the atmosphere from the use of purchased energy. 

These are also known as indirect emissions, as they are generated at another facility, such as a power station.

According to the report, the increased focus on upstream decarbonization has also contributed to the upwardly revised capex forecast. 

IEF also highlighted that energy companies’ strong profits in the past couple of years have helped them invest in capital expenditures directly from operating cash flow, ultimately reducing reliance on debt financing. 

“This is a notable change from COVID and pre-COVID years when the primary constraint on investment was capital availability due to weak cash flow, reliance on external capital, and depressed investor appetite,” the release added. 

In an additional report released in May, IEF said that to meet widespread electric vehicle targets, the world needs to mine more than double the amount of copper ever excavated in human history. 

The analysis noted that electrifying the global vehicle fleet would necessitate the opening of 55 percent more new copper mines by 2035 – and this expansion needs to be encouraged by governments.

Updated 22 min ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia seeks mining partnerships with Morocco, eyes industry transformation

Saudi Arabia seeks mining partnerships with Morocco, eyes industry transformation
Updated 22 min ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia seeks to leverage Morocco’s mining expertise, as both countries hold significant reserves and produce over 40 percent of the world’s phosphate fertilizer, said a top minister. 

The Kingdom’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Alkhorayef, made this statement during a round table meeting with investors and businessmen in the north African country, adding that both nations have the potential to be key partners in major mining projects, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The minister underscored that this aligns with Saudi Arabia’s goal to transform the mining sector into the third pillar of the national industry. 

Additionally, Alkhorayef highlighted the Kingdom’s National Industrial Strategy, which focuses on sectors such as sustainability, food security, pharmaceuticals, and military industries. 

This is mainly linked to Saudi Arabia’s competitive advantages, such as oil and gas, as well as its geographical location, which enables it to access key regions like Africa, the minister explained. 

He also highlighted that the Kingdom has a distinctive edge in future industries, including car battery products, renewable energy, and space-related businesses.

Saudi Aramco cuts Arab light crude price to Asia for July

Saudi Aramco cuts Arab light crude price to Asia for July
Updated 32 min 26 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Aramco cuts Arab light crude price to Asia for July

Saudi Aramco cuts Arab light crude price to Asia for July
Updated 32 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has slashed July’s official selling price for the flagship Arab Light crude it sells to Asia, according to an official statement.

Differentials for the flagship Arab Light grade were priced at Platts Dubai/DME Oman +$2.40 per barrel, down from +$2.90 a barrel in June.

This is the first price cut in five months, data issued by the oil company showed. 

Arab Medium was also lowered to +$1.95 per barrel from +$2.35/b in June, while price for Arab Heavy was cut to +$1.20/b, a decline of 40 cents from the previous month.

For Northwest Europe, the Arab Light OSP was set +$3.10 per barrel over ICE Brent futures, up from +$2.10/b while Medium was hiked from +$1.30/b to +$2.30/b. 

Arab Light for July to the US Gulf was kept unchanged at +$4.75 per barrel over ASCI, while prices for both Medium and Heavy were also maintained at +$5.45/b.

Saudi Arabia’s sukuk and debt capital market up $8bn since 2019

Saudi Arabia’s sukuk and debt capital market up $8bn since 2019
Updated 47 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s sukuk and debt capital market up $8bn since 2019

Saudi Arabia’s sukuk and debt capital market up $8bn since 2019
Updated 47 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sukuk and debt capital market has grown significantly since 2019, surpassing SR30 billion ($7.9 billion), according to the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority.

The regulatory body has announced that the market has witnessed an annual growth rate of 7.9 percent, with unlisted issuances showing a particularly robust yearly growth rate of 9.6 percent.

The unlisted sukuk and debt capital market has expanded from SR72 billion in 2019 to approximately SR105 billion by the end of 2023. 

The total size of the corporate sukuk and debt capital market reached SR125 billion by the end of 2023, compared to SR95 billion at the end of 2019.

“Additionally, the number of companies issuing debt instruments has tripled by the end of 2023 compared to the end of 2019,” CMA said.

In the final quarter of 2023 alone, the Kingdom’s sukuk and bond issuances rose 2.8 percent in value year over year, reaching about SR758.8 billion. 

The growth was attributed to an increase in the listed sukuk and bonds issued by the government, which constituted 70 percent of the total, at SR529.8 billion.

Sukuk are Shariah-compliant financial certificates through which investors gain partial ownership of an issuer’s assets until maturity.

The authority, formed under the Financial Sector Development Program, has played a crucial role in these advancements through its Sukuk and Debt Instruments Market Development Committee.

The committee, chaired by the chairman of the CMA, has launched multiple initiatives to enhance market liquidity and attract a diverse investor base.

In terms of market activity, the value of trades and the number of transactions surged significantly. The traded value reached SR2.5 billion in 2023, up from SR0.8 billion in 2019, with the number of executed transactions increasing from 3,722 in 2021 to 36,961 in 2023.

CMA’s Deputy Assistant of Financing and Investment, Fahad Mohammed bin Hamdan, highlighted the authority’s commitment to fostering a thriving sukuk and debt capital market. 

He pointed out the significant increase in individual investors’ participation, which rose from about 1 percent at the end of 2021 to approximately 12.5 percent by the end of 2023. 

This shift was propelled by a successful public offering of sukuk in the last quarter of 2022, attracting over 125,000 individual investors.

Bin Hamdan added: “At the same time, the share of banks declined from roughly 60 percent at the end of 2021 to 48 percent at the end of 2023. The share of government entities also dropped by 7 percent, from 20 percent at the end of 2021 to 13 percent in 2023.”

He explained that the share of investment funds increased from about 12 percent at the end of 2021 to 15 percent at the end of 2023. Regarding the number of executed transactions in the sukuk and debt capital market, both listed and unlisted, rose to 36,961 in 2023, compared to 3,722 in 2021, an increase of 893 percent.

Sector-wise, by the end of 2023, the financial industry emerged as the most active issuer of sukuk and debt instruments, followed by the energy and public utilities sectors.

Looking ahead, the CMA plans to continue developing the market through 16 strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the legislative environment, incentives, and infrastructure to make the market more attractive to issuers and investors. 

Key measures include easing regulatory frameworks, introducing sustainable bonds, removing withholding tax requirements for local debt instrument issuances, and expanding the REPO framework to include debt capital market instruments.

Bin Hamdan emphasized that these efforts are designed to boost the sukuk and debt capital market’s regional and international competitiveness, ultimately contributing to the broader economic growth and diversification goals of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia is focused on advancing its capital market by encouraging the private sector’s involvement and attracting foreign institutional investors to support key projects in the country.

Saudi Arabia to ramp up oil production capacity in the next 3 years - energy minister

Saudi Arabia to ramp up oil production capacity in the next 3 years - energy minister
Updated 06 June 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Saudi Arabia to ramp up oil production capacity in the next 3 years - energy minister

Saudi Arabia to ramp up oil production capacity in the next 3 years - energy minister
Updated 06 June 2024
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will increase its oil production capacity from 2025 to 2027, before going back to the current level of 12.3 million barrels per day in 2028, the Kingdom’s energy minister has revealed.

Speaking at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, has the option to pause or reverse output increase.

“We adjusted the production capacity from 13 million barrels per day to 12 million bpd. However, in 2025, we will have an incremental increase. We will have a bigger incremental increase in 2026 and 2027. And then we will go back to our 12.3 million bpd production in 2028,” said the energy minister.

He added: “To increase the capacity over the years, you need to have a clear path on how you produce these volumes. But that does not mean what people are now saying, that OPEC+ is shifting from being a price fixer to a market share fighter. Methodologies of intimidation do not work with OPEC+.” 

Referring to media speculations that surfaced last year about the UAE’s plans to leave OPEC, the Saudi energy minister said that the issue was sorted out in a short meeting in Abu Dhabi. 

“People speculated about whether the UAE would be staying or not staying (with OPEC). That issue was sorted out over a lunch in Abu Dhabi. A very nice lunch,” said the minister. 

During the discussion, Haitham Al-Ghais, secretary general of the OPEC+, highlighted the importance of focusing on fundamentals. 

Al-Ghais also expressed optimism about continued strong oil demand, citing a rebound in travel.

“It is important to remain focused on the fundamentals. This is what really drives our decision. We look at economic growth, We look at supply, we look at demand, and yes, we do still believe demand for oil is good and resilient,” said Al-Ghais. 

He added: “Last year, OPEC’s forecast for oil demand was the best. And all those who criticized OPEC’s forecast kept adjusting their number throughout the year.” 

The OPEC+ chief added that more investments are needed in the oil industry to stabilize the market and meet the rising demand. 

Al-Ghais also made it clear that energy sources of all kinds are necessary for the future and that efforts should be made to reduce emissions. 

“By 2030, we have a statistical projection that 600 million people will move to new cities as a part of urbanization. This puts everything into context. We need all sources of energy. We should not discriminate any sources of energy. The focus should be on tackling emissions,” said Al-Ghais. 

During the same panel discussion, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE, Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei, said that the country is committed to both the OPEC group and its consumers. 

Referring to a collective of countries he dubbed “the great eight” - Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Russia, as well as Algeria, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Oman, and Iraq - he said the group had been “sacrificing these additional voluntary cuts to stabilize the market.” 

Al-Mazrouei added: “UAE has been committed to this group, committed to the consumers and the market.”

He added: “The UAE and Saudi Arabia and other major economies in the region are playing a critical role in linking the east with the west and the south with the north.” 

Alexander Novak, deputy prime minister of Russia, said that the world energy sector is sensitive to fluctuations but has the capacity to balance itself. 

“Our goal is to ensure sufficient supply for internal markets safely and securely and ensure that energy resources can be supplied in sufficient quantity to domestic markets,” said Novak. 

He added that Russia continued to reduce oil production in May under its agreement with OPEC+ partners. 

