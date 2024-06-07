You are here

Ancient cooling techniques come to rescue as Indians beat extreme heat

Ancient cooling techniques come to rescue as Indians beat extreme heat
A vendor arranges earthen pots for sale along a sidewalk in Chennai on June 5, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
Ancient cooling techniques come to rescue as Indians beat extreme heat

Ancient cooling techniques come to rescue as Indians beat extreme heat
  • Earthen pots known as matka have been used in the Indian subcontinent for millennia
  • Based on evaporative cooling, the technology is eco-friendly and sustainable
Sanjay Kumar
NEW DELHI: Many Indians remember using clay pots to cool water decades ago, but as summers get hotter, the ancient technique is back, proving infallible in beating extreme heat.

The earthen pots are known as matka and have been used in the Indian subcontinent for millennia. During summertime, roadside stalls selling them pop up everywhere across urban and rural landscapes.

Nathulal Prajapat’s family has been in the business for three generations, producing the earthenware in Rajasthan, the northwestern state which in May was on the meteorological department’s highest alert over severe heatwaves.

Prajapat sells thousands of 20- and 30-liter matkas during the summer months.

“This is the ancient way of beating the heat ... it keeps the water cool and keeps you healthy, as it filters the water too,” he told Arab News.

“We sell at least 20,000 pots ... More and more people are using these local products to keep themselves cool.”

The clay pots cost between $7 and $10 and buyers usually replace them every year.

Dilip Kumar Singh from Pilani in Rajasthan each summer buys at least two to serve his family of five.

“Since childhood, I have been using the earthen pot, much before we got a refrigerator at home. Even after having a refrigerator at home, we still hardly use the water from there to satiate the thirst,” he said.

“Two glasses of water from the fridge will not be as satisfying as one glass of water from the earthen pot.”

As matkas can reduce the temperature by some 8 degrees Celsius, the water also will not get freezing cold.

“You will never catch a cold or sore throat if you drink water from the pitcher,” Singh said.

When a ceramic cooler is filled with water, the liquid sinks into its pores. As it evaporates from the pores, heat is extracted from the air inside the pot. As a result, everything inside stays cold.

On a smaller scale, matkas are now available in the form of flasks and bottles which, unlike 30-liter pitchers, can be carried around.

“Handling a clay bottle is easier than the earthen pot and it occupies less space and there is less danger of it getting broken,” said Namit Agrawal, a professional based in Delhi, where temperatures last week crossed 50 degrees Celsius.

“These indigenous products are a boon in the torturous summer.”

Eco-friendly, sustainable and based on the principles of evaporative cooling instead of electricity, the ancient technology has been inspiring innovation also in architecture, with perforated clay screens installed on buildings, allowing the induced airflow to ventilate the inside with chilled air.

“If we go to ancient times there were houses made of mud. It was much cooler than houses made up of brick and concrete. That is the technology that the terracotta-based walling system has brought back from ancient times,” said Bharti Jasrotia, technology transfer manager at Development Alternatives, a Delhi-based social enterprise and think tank involved in sustainable development.

“There are many architects and designers who have recently been using terracotta-made articles and installing them in the areas where thermal comfort is required.”

The clay systems only require dripping water to make the air cooler by between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius, which makes them affordable.

“We don’t need to use fresh water to drip through it. We can use the wastewater so that we can reduce the water consumption,” Jasrotia said.

“This is eco-friendly since we are not actually doing anything and not burning anything ... It is a good technology to use.”

 

 

First human case of H5N2 died from multiple factors: WHO

Updated 7 sec ago
Follow

First human case of H5N2 died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 died from multiple factors: WHO
Updated 7 sec ago
Mexico’s health ministry said the 59-year-old man had “a history of chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes (and) long-standing systemic arterial hypertension“
“The death is a multi-factorial death, not a death attributable to H5N2,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told

GENEVA: A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said on Friday, adding that investigations were ongoing.
The World Health Organization announced on Wednesday that the first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with H5N2 avian influenza virus had been reported from Mexico.
Mexico’s health ministry said the 59-year-old man had “a history of chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes (and) long-standing systemic arterial hypertension.”
He had been bedridden for three weeks prior to the onset of acute symptoms, developing fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea, nausea and general malaise on April 17.
The man was taken to hospital in Mexico City on April 24 and died later that day.
“The death is a multi-factorial death, not a death attributable to H5N2,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a media briefing in Geneva on Friday.
“The patient came to the hospital after weeks of multi-factorial background of multi other diseases.”
His body was subsequently routinely tested for flu and other viruses, and H5N2 was detected, Lindmeier said.
Seventeen contacts of the case in the hospital were identified. All tested negative for influenza.
In the man’s place of residence, 12 contacts in the weeks beforehand were identified. All likewise tested negative.
“Investigations are ongoing. Serology is ongoing. That means the blood testing of contacts to see if there was any possible earlier infection,” said Lindmeier.
“At this point in time, as its multi-factorial, it’s a multi-factorial death.
“But the infection of H5N2 is being investigated to see whether he was infected by somebody visiting or by any contact with any animals before.”
The WHO said on Wednesday the source of exposure to the virus was currently unknown, though H5N2 viruses have been reported in poultry in Mexico.
Based on available information, the United Nations’ health agency assesses the current risk to the general population posed by the virus as low.
Markus Lipp, senior food safety officer at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, explained why the risk of contracting avian influenza though eating poultry was “negligibly low.”
“In all the hundred years of avian influenza... there has not been any demonstrated food-borne transmission,” he told the briefing, via video-link from the FAO’s headquarters in Rome.
“Animal handlers, of course, who are in extremely close contact with animals may get an infection but it’s an occupational risk. It’s not a food-borne transmission.
“Humans do not have avian influenza receptors in their gastro-intestinal tract, contrary to certain animal species, as far as we know.
“So there is a very slim likelihood, just from that perspective.”
Of all the food safety risks when eating poultry, “probably the lowest risk is connected to avian influenza. There are many other microbiological risks that are more likely to cause harm to consumers if food is inadequately prepared,” he said.

Three killed by strike on Russian-held Ukrainian city

Three killed by strike on Russian-held Ukrainian city
Updated 13 min 11 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Three killed by strike on Russian-held Ukrainian city

Three killed by strike on Russian-held Ukrainian city
  • The main city, also called Lugansk, came under a “massive” missile attack, according to its Russia-appointed head, Leonid Pasechnik
  • The emergency situations ministry said a section of an apartment block had collapsed
Updated 13 min 11 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: A missile attack on the Russian-controlled city of Lugansk in eastern Ukraine on Friday killed three people and injured over 30, Russian officials said.
The eastern Lugansk region is almost entirely under Russian control and Moscow has claimed its full annexation.
The main city, also called Lugansk, came under a “massive” missile attack, according to its Russia-appointed head, Leonid Pasechnik.
The emergency situations ministry said a section of an apartment block had collapsed.
“Unfortunately three people were killed,” the ministry said while rescuers managed to pull seven survivors from the rubble.
It posted images of a five-story block of flats with the facade ripped open from the roof to the ground and a deep crater in the ground.
The regional government said on Telegram that 35 people were injured including three children aged 8 to 16, citing the regional health ministry.
Of these, “five people are in a serious state,” said regional health minister Nataliya Pashchenko.
Pasechnik said on Telegram that “Ukrainian nationalists in the daytime launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure of Lugansk.”
“In one multi-story block, a section has entirely collapsed. There are people under the ruins. Rescuers are working to free them,” Pasechnik said.
Rescuers carried out one elderly casualty on a stretcher, footage posted by the emergency ministry showed.
The Russian defense ministry said Ukraine “deliberately fired five US-made ATACMS missiles at residential districts of the city of Lugansk.”
“Four American missiles were shot down by Russian air defenses. One missile struck two blocks of flats,” the ministry said.

Biden apologizes to Ukraine’s Zelensky for monthslong holdup to weapons that let Russia make gains

Biden apologizes to Ukraine’s Zelensky for monthslong holdup to weapons that let Russia make gains
Updated 36 min 46 sec ago
AP
Follow

Biden apologizes to Ukraine’s Zelensky for monthslong holdup to weapons that let Russia make gains

Biden apologizes to Ukraine’s Zelensky for monthslong holdup to weapons that let Russia make gains
  • Zelensky pressed for all Americans to support his country’s defense against Russia’s invasion
  • The United States is by far Kyiv’s biggest supplier of wartime support
Updated 36 min 46 sec ago
AP

PARIS: US President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time publicly apologized to Ukraine for a monthslong holdup in American military assistance that let Russia make gains on the battlefield, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for bipartisan US support “like it was during World War II.”
Speaking in Paris, where they both attended ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Biden apologized to the Ukrainian people for the weeks of not knowing if more assistance would come while conservative Republicans in Congress held up a $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine for six months.
Still, the Democratic president insisted that the American people were standing by Ukraine for the long haul. “We’re still in. Completely. Thoroughly,” he said.
Zelensky pressed for all Americans to support his country’s defense against Russia’s invasion, and he thanked lawmakers for eventually coming together to approve the weapons package, which has allowed Ukraine to stem Russian advances in recent weeks.
“It’s very important that in this unity, United States of America, all American people stay with Ukraine like it was during World War II,” Zelensky said. “How the United States helped to save human lives, to save Europe. And we count on your continuing support in standing with us shoulder to shoulder.”
The United States is by far Kyiv’s biggest supplier of wartime support, and Ukraine is trying to fend off an intense Russian offensive in eastern areas of the country. The push is focused on the Ukrainian border regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk, but Ukrainian officials say it could spread as Russia’s bigger army seeks to make its advantage tell.
The offensive is seeking to exploit Kyiv’s shortages of ammunition and troops along the roughly 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line.
That shortfall in weaponry came after US military aid was held up in Congress for six months before Biden in April signed the $61 billion package into law.
The slow pace of delivery of pledged Western weaponry has long frustrated Zelensky, as has Biden’s hesitation over supplying more hardware for fear of provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin. That has caused tension in their relationship.
The US will send about $225 million in military aid to Ukraine, US officials said Thursday. The latest package includes munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, as well as mortar systems and an array of artillery rounds, officials said.
Easing their stance amid Russia’s most recent onslaught and with Ukraine’s army reeling, some NATO allies including the US said last week they would allow Ukraine to use weapons they deliver to Kyiv to carry out limited attacks inside Russia.
That step brought a furious response from the Kremlin, which warned that Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II could spin out of control.
Biden and Zelensky attended the anniversary events of D-Day in Normandy, northern France, on Thursday, along with European leaders who have supported Kyiv’s efforts in the war. Biden pledged “we will not walk away” from Ukraine, drawing a direct line from the fight to liberate Europe from Nazi domination to today’s war against Russian aggression.
Ukraine depicts its fight against the Kremlin’s forces as a clash between Western democratic freedom and Russian tyranny. Russia says it is defending itself against a menacing eastward expansion of the NATO military alliance.
In a 20-minute speech Friday at the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament, Zelensky drew a parallel with the sacrifices made during World War II and his country’s current fight.
“This battle is a crossroads,” Zelensky said. “A moment where we can now write history the way we need it. Or we can become victims of history as it suits … our enemy.”
Zelensky, who spoke in Ukrainian, was frequently interrupted by lawmakers’ applause and cheers. He prompted a standing ovation when he said in French: “Dear France, I thank you for standing by our side as we defend life.”
French President Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, announced late Thursday that France will provide Ukraine with its Mirage combat aircraft.
Macron has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine. He said in February that putting Western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not “ruled out.”
Zelensky began a day of meetings in Paris with an official welcome ceremony at the golden-domed Invalides monument, site of Napoleon’s tomb.
During the day, Zelensky was due to visit the Nexter arms manufacturer in Versailles, which makes the Caesar self-propelled howitzers that are among the weapons provided by France to Kyiv’s forces.
He was also to meet with Macron at the Élysée Palace.
Zelensky’s foreign trips aim to keep Ukraine’s plight in the public eye, secure more military help for its fight against Russia’s invasion and lock in long-term Western support through bilateral alliances.
France and Ukraine in February signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement. Zelensky has since signed similar bilateral agreements with many European countries.

Zelensky says hopes Ukraine peace summit will hasten ‘just end’ to war

Zelensky says hopes Ukraine peace summit will hasten ‘just end’ to war
Updated 07 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Zelensky says hopes Ukraine peace summit will hasten ‘just end’ to war

Zelensky says hopes Ukraine peace summit will hasten ‘just end’ to war
Updated 07 June 2024
AFP

PARIS: President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said he hoped a summit hosted by Switzerland this month on bringing peace to Ukraine could hasten a fair end to the conflict.
“The inaugural peace summit could become a format that would bring closer a just end to this war,” Zelensky told the French parliament in an address more than two years after Russia invaded Ukraine.
“I am grateful for all you are already doing and it is a lot. But for a fair peace, more must be done,” he said.
He warned that 80 years after the D-Day landings of World War II, Europe was “unfortunately no longer a continent of peace.”
“It is in Ukraine that lies the key to the security of Europe,” he said, implying peace could not be made along the current lines of control.
“Because without control on Ukraine, Russia will have to be a normal national state and not a colonial empire that is constantly looking for new territory in Europe, as well as Asia and Africa,” he said.

Moscow says US to blame for deaths of Russian women and children

Moscow says US to blame for deaths of Russian women and children
Updated 07 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Moscow says US to blame for deaths of Russian women and children

Moscow says US to blame for deaths of Russian women and children
  • The first time Russia says it holds the United States responsible for civilian deaths on its own soil
  • Strikes had occurred last week in the Belgorod region shortly after the United States
Updated 07 June 2024
Reuters

ST PETERSBURG: Russia alleged on Friday that Ukraine had used US-supplied rockets to kill women and children in a region of southern Russia, and said that Washington was to blame.
It was the first time that Russia has said it holds the United States responsible for civilian deaths on its own soil — an accusation that follows warnings by President Vladimir Putin that the West is playing with fire and risking a global conflict by letting Ukraine fire Western-supplied weapons into Russia.
Reuters could not independently verify the assertion and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine or the United States.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the strikes had occurred last week in the Belgorod region shortly after the United States said it had agreed for the first time to let Ukraine fire US-supplied weapons into Russia.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on May 31 that President Joe Biden had approved the step so Ukraine could defend its Kharkiv region, which lies adjacent to Belgorod. The US still bars Ukraine from firing US weapons deeper into Russia.
Zakharova said statements by Washington giving the green light for such attacks amounted to “a confession...for the murder of children and women in the Belgorod region.”
“Fragments of HIMARS (rockets) will serve as direct proof,” she told reporters.
Zakharova did not present images of any rocket fragments. She did not say how many people had been killed in the alleged incident.
Putin has warned increasingly in recent weeks that the West risks a global conflict if it wades deeper into the Ukraine war. In remarks to foreign editors on Wednesday, he said Russia reserved the right to supply weapons to adversaries of the West in a “symmetrical” response to the Western arming of Ukraine.

