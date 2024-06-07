You are here

  • Home
  • Macron denounces ‘pacifists’ and ‘spirit of defeat’ on Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Macron denounces ‘pacifists’ and ‘spirit of defeat’ on Ukraine

Macron denounces ‘pacifists’ and ‘spirit of defeat’ on Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during a commemorative ceremony in the city of Cherbourg, France. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cw26e

Updated 07 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Macron denounces ‘pacifists’ and ‘spirit of defeat’ on Ukraine

Macron denounces ‘pacifists’ and ‘spirit of defeat’ on Ukraine
  • The French president said he wanted to “finalize” the creation of a coalition of military instructors for Ukraine
Updated 07 June 2024
AFP
Follow

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday lashed out at what he called a “camp of pacifists” and the “spirit of defeat” over Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion, vowing Ukrainian resistance would not end with capitulation.
“We know this camp of pacifists. It is the one of capitulators. It’s the spirit of defeat. We are not like this,” Macron told reporters in Paris alongside Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, in a thinly veiled jab at his critics including the far-right opposition at home.
He added peace in the conflict could not come through the “capitulation of the side who was aggressed.”
“We are for peace in line with international law, but which recognizes the legitimate right of a people to resist when it is aggressed,” Macron said.
“This is the only peace that counts. So the pressure we are exerting is on Russia,” he said.
With a peace summit due in Switzerland later this month, Zelensky said peace had to last.
“It is very important to have a fair and lasting peace. Not for an hour, not for a month, not for a year. Preferably forever.”
Macron also said he wanted to “finalize” the creation of a coalition of military instructors for Ukraine in the coming days.
“We will use the days to come to finalize the largest possible coalition to implement Ukraine’s demand,” Macron said alongside Zelensky who had on Thursday attended ceremonies for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy.
“We want to have a coalition and several of our partners have already given their agreement... We are not alone.”
Zelensky said he was “grateful for this initiative.”
Russian authorities have insisted that French instructors would become a “legitimate target” for Moscow.
“Who would we be to give in to... threats from Russia?” retorted Macron.
He also said he wanted Kyiv’s EU accession talks to start “by the end of the month.”
“France continues to support Ukraine in all areas including on the European level by seeking to have the effective launch of membership negotiations by the end of the month,” Macron said, adding France also wanted an “irreversible path” to NATO membership for Ukraine.
The European Union’s executive told member states earlier Friday that Ukraine and Moldova had met all the criteria needed to launch negotiations to join the bloc, officials said.
A raft of EU countries are pressing the 27-nation bloc to formally start the talks on June 25 — after leaders took the landmark decision to open negotiations in December.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Biden apologizes to Ukraine’s Zelensky for monthslong holdup to weapons that let Russia make gains
World
Biden apologizes to Ukraine’s Zelensky for monthslong holdup to weapons that let Russia make gains
’We will not weaken’: Macron tells Ukraine at D-Day ceremony
World
’We will not weaken’: Macron tells Ukraine at D-Day ceremony

Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report

Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report
Updated 08 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report

Aquaculture overtakes wild fisheries for first time: UN report
  • While wild fisheries production has stayed largely unchanged for decades, aquaculture has increased by 6.6 percent since 2020, says Food and Agriculture Organization report
Updated 08 June 2024
AFP

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica: Aquaculture is playing an increasingly important role in meeting the world’s food needs, surpassing wild fisheries in aquatic animal production for the first time, according to a report published Friday.
With global demand for aquatic foods expected to keep growing, an increase in sustainable production is vital to ensure healthy diets, the United Nations’s Food and Agriculture Organization said.
In 2022, aquaculture yielded 94.4 million tons of aquatic animal production — 51 percent of the total, and 57 percent of the production destined for human consumption, it said.
“Aquatic systems are increasingly recognized as vital for food and nutrition security,” according to the report, released as experts gathered in Costa Rica for talks on ocean conservation.
“Because of their great diversity and capacity to supply ecosystem services and sustain healthy diets, aquatic food systems represent a viable and effective solution that offers greater opportunities to improve global food security and nutrition,” it added.

The president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, speaks during the opening of the Immersed Change Ocean Protection Summit in San Jose on June 7, 2024. (AFP)

While wild fisheries production has stayed largely unchanged for decades, aquaculture has increased by 6.6 percent since 2020, the report noted.
The sustainability of wild fishery resources remained a cause for concern, it added.
The proportion of marine stocks fished within biologically sustainable levels decreased to 62.3 percent in 2021, 2.3 percent lower than in 2019, the report said.
“Urgent action is needed to accelerate fishery stock conservation and rebuilding.”

With the world’s population projected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030, “providing sufficient food, nutrition and livelihoods for this growing population demands significant investments,” it added.
“Aquaculture has a major role to play, particularly in Africa where its great potential is not yet realized,” the report said, noting that more than 40 percent of the world’s population cannot afford a healthy diet.

Hervé Berville, France's secretary of state for the sea and biodiversity, speaks during the opening of the Immersed Change Ocean Protection Summit in San Jose on June 7, 2024. (AFP)

Aquatic products remain one of the most traded food commodities, generating a record $195 billion in 2022 — a 19 percent increase from pre-pandemic levels, it said.
“Despite these significant achievements, the sector still faces major challenges from climate change and disasters, water scarcity, pollution, biodiversity loss” and other man-made impacts, it added.
The report was released to coincide with a meeting in San Jose of country representatives, scientists and international experts to prepare for the third UN Ocean Conference, to be held in France in 2025.
United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Social Affairs Li Junhua said at the start of the talks that protecting the ocean was “not an option but an imperative.”
Costa Rica’s President Rodrigo Chaves, host of the two-day meeting, said that if the world does not act, “we as a generation would be taking away the future of humanity.”
Participants will debate issues including the capacity of the ocean to absorb carbon dioxide, the need for sustainable fishing and tackling marine pollution.
 

Topics: aquaculture FAO Costa Rica

Related

NEOM food company strengthens Saudi aquaculture sector with strategic deals
Saudi Arabia
NEOM food company strengthens Saudi aquaculture sector with strategic deals
Saudi Arabia chosen as main sponsor for International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia chosen as main sponsor for International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture

Ethiopia reports two Amhara officials killed as state of emergency ends

Ethiopia reports two Amhara officials killed as state of emergency ends
Updated 08 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Ethiopia reports two Amhara officials killed as state of emergency ends

Ethiopia reports two Amhara officials killed as state of emergency ends
  • Ethiopia’s government has not officially ended the state of emergency declared in August 2023 and extended by parliament in February
Updated 08 June 2024
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Two local officials in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara state have been killed after the central government let expire a state of emergency that was declared for the conflict-wracked region last year, authorities said.
The heads of the Efrata Gidim and Kewet woreda, or districts, were killed by “extremist entities” on June 2 and 5, local officials said in separate statements.
The phrase is used by the government to refer to the Fano self-defense militia that took up arms against forces they had formerly supported in the Ahmara region a year ago.
Ethiopia’s government has not officially ended the state of emergency declared in August 2023 and extended by parliament in February.
But to remain in place the government needed to seek parliament’s approval by June 4, something it has not done.
Contacted by AFP, the office of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC), an independent state-affiliated body, called for the “restoration of ordinary law enforcement, including the release of those imprisoned during the implementation of the state of emergency,” in a statement dated June 5.
The government has failed so far to end the Fano insurgency in Amhara, home to around 23 million people — the second-largest of the roughly 80 ethno-linguistic groups in the country of 120 million people, Africa’s second most populous.
An influx of refugees from war-torn Sudan and also Eritrea have also stoked tensions in the region.
Last month, the United Nations said around 1,000 refugees had fled a UN-run camp in Amhara after reports of armed robbery, shootings and alleged abductions.
bur-tfg-ayv/js/yad

Desperation rises in search for trapped Nigerian miners

Desperation rises in search for trapped Nigerian miners
Updated 08 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Desperation rises in search for trapped Nigerian miners

Desperation rises in search for trapped Nigerian miners
  • At least one person was killed and six rescued with severe injuries after the mine collapsed on Monday following torrential rains
  • An engineer at the site had confirmed that 20 persons were trapped
Updated 08 June 2024
AFP

KANO, Nigeria: Desperation rose on Friday as Nigerian rescuers worked by hand to dig out around 20 trapped miners, with fears they may not survive after four days buried in a collapsed pit.
At least one person was killed and six rescued with severe injuries after the mine collapsed on Monday following torrential rains, officials said earlier this week.
Ibrahim Audu Husseini, spokesman for the SEMA relief agency in central Niger State, told AFP on Friday that the rescue operation was proving “delicate and more difficult than expected.”
He said workers were having to use chisels and hammers to reach the trapped miners due to a lack of equipment at the site, which is in a remote district plagued by heavily armed gangs.
Husseini warned there were signs the miners may not have survived the collapse.
“The smell of the water seeping from the pit has turned foul, causing fear of the worst,” he said.
“We can’t conclude that the trapped miners are dead because no corpse has been recovered but the foul smell from the water in the pit is sending an alarm.”
The exact number of trapped miners is not clear and officials have given conflicting accounts.
On Wednesday SEMA said the number was more than 30, while on Thursday police told AFP an engineer at the site had “confirmed that 20 persons were trapped,” adding that an investigation had been launched.
SEMA spokesman Husseini said “the government doesn’t have the required equipment for digging into the pit.”
He explained that boulders had rolled down and covered the mine during the heavy rains.
Workers would usually use dynamite to break the rock apart, he said, but had ruled it out as they took the “utmost care not to endanger the lives of those trapped.”
“It is a manual and tedious process that requires patience and care,” he said.
Minerals such as gold, tantalite and lithium are mined in the area.
Shiroro is one of several districts in Niger State terrorized by bandits, who raid remote villages in northwest and central Nigeria to loot as well as kidnap residents for ransom.
Six people were kidnapped in the area on Sunday and another 20 abducted nearby on Tuesday, according to SEMA.
Last year, the Niger State government banned mining activities in Shiroro and other districts due to insecurity and safety concerns.
But artisanal miners have continued to operate, seeking to raise money for food and essentials after bandit raids displaced many from their homes and farms.
 

Topics: Nigeria

Related

Gunmen kill around 40 people in attack in northcentral Nigeria: official
World
Gunmen kill around 40 people in attack in northcentral Nigeria: official
Nigerian troops and village vigilantes rescue kidnapped university students
World
Nigerian troops and village vigilantes rescue kidnapped university students

Denmark’s Prime Minister Frederiksen assaulted in central Copenhagen, man arrested

Denmark’s Prime Minister Frederiksen assaulted in central Copenhagen, man arrested
Updated 07 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

Denmark’s Prime Minister Frederiksen assaulted in central Copenhagen, man arrested

Denmark’s Prime Minister Frederiksen assaulted in central Copenhagen, man arrested
  • “The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident,” her office said
  • Danish Minister of Environment Magnus Heunicke said on X: “I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her”
Updated 07 June 2024
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen walked away following an assault by a man in central Copenhagen on Friday and had no outward signs of harm, a local resident told Reuters.
“Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet (square, red.) in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident,” her office said in a statement without giving further detail.
Copenhagen Police and Denmark’s national security and intelligence service confirmed the incident to Reuters but declined to provide more detail.
“She seemed a little stressed,” Soren Kjergaard, who works as a barista on the square, told Reuters after seeing the prime minister being escorted away by security following the assault.
Danish Minister of Environment Magnus Heunicke said on X: “Mette is naturally shocked by the attack. I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her.”

Topics: Copenhagen Mette Frederiksen assault

Related

Woman charged with assault after UK politician Farage ‘milkshaked’
Offbeat
Woman charged with assault after UK politician Farage ‘milkshaked’

Pope warns of ‘hatred’ fueling future Israel-Hamas conflict

Pope warns of ‘hatred’ fueling future Israel-Hamas conflict
Updated 07 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Pope warns of ‘hatred’ fueling future Israel-Hamas conflict

Pope warns of ‘hatred’ fueling future Israel-Hamas conflict
  • I ask that there be a ceasefire, the Pope said
Updated 07 June 2024
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis deplored Friday a “hatred” sowed by the war between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza that could incite further violence among “future generations,” reiterating his calls for a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages.
“All this suffering, the brutality of war, the violence it unleashes and the hatred it sows even among future generations should convince us all that every war leaves our world worse than it was before,” Francis said.
His comments marked the 10th anniversary of a call for peace in the Holy Land by Israel’s former president Shimon Peres and Mahmud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, at a Vatican meeting in June 2014.
“I think of all who suffer in Israel and Palestine: Christians, Jews and Muslims. I think of how urgent it is that from the rubble of Gaza a decision to stop the weapons will finally arise, and therefore I ask that there be a ceasefire,” he said in a statement released by the Vatican.
“I think of the families and of the Israeli hostages and ask that they be released as soon as possible. I think of the Palestinian population and ask that they be protected and receive all necessary humanitarian aid,” he said.
“All of us must work and commit ourselves to achieving a lasting peace, where the State of Palestine and the State of Israel can live side by side,” he added.
Efforts to mediate a first ceasefire in the Gaza conflict since a week-long pause in November appear to have stalled, only a week after US President Joe Biden offered a new roadmap.
The war was sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack that resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Militants also took 251 hostages, 120 of whom remain in Gaza, including 41 the army says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory military offensive has killed at least 36,731 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza Pope Francis Palestine Israel Gaza

Related

Israel says struck Hamas at UN school in Gaza, 3 reported dead
Middle-East
Israel says struck Hamas at UN school in Gaza, 3 reported dead
Mass casualty events dampening Western outrage over Gaza: UNRWA chief
Middle-East
Mass casualty events dampening Western outrage over Gaza: UNRWA chief

Latest updates

The US is making its biggest push yet to get Israel and Hamas to halt fighting. Is it succeeding?
The US is making its biggest push yet to get Israel and Hamas to halt fighting. Is it succeeding?
Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die in a suitcase faces October trial
Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die in a suitcase faces October trial
Makkah deputy governor receives arriving Indonesian pilgrims as he inspects Hajj services at Jeddah international airport
Makkah deputy governor receives arriving Indonesian pilgrims as he inspects Hajj services at Jeddah international airport
Saudi footballers train in Riyadh ahead of qualifier against Jordan
Saudi footballers train in Riyadh ahead of qualifier against Jordan
UN will declare that both Israel and Hamas are violating children’s rights in armed conflict
UN will declare that both Israel and Hamas are violating children’s rights in armed conflict

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.