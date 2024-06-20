You are here

  North Korea says deal between Putin and Kim requires immediate military assistance in event of war

North Korea says deal between Putin and Kim requires immediate military assistance in event of war

North Korea says deal between Putin and Kim requires immediate military assistance in event of war
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (R) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a welcoming ceremony at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024. KCNA VIA KNS/AFP)
North Korea says deal between Putin and Kim requires immediate military assistance in event of war
Putin signed a mutual defense agreement on June 19 with North Korea's Kim, who offered his "full support" on Ukraine. (KCNA via KNS/AFP)
Updated 20 June 2024
AP
North Korea says deal between Putin and Kim requires immediate military assistance in event of war

North Korea says deal between Putin and Kim requires immediate military assistance in event of war
  Kim and Putin described it as a major upgrade of their relations, covering security, trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties
  A treaty in 1961 between North Korea and the former Soviet Union was discarded after the collapse of the USSR
Updated 20 June 2024
AP
SEOUL, South Korea: A new agreement between Russia and North Korea reached by their leaders requires the countries to use all available means to provide immediate military assistance in the event of war, North Korean state media said.
The North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday reported the language of the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement reached by its leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang on Wednesday. The agency said Article 4 of the agreement states that if one of the countries gets invaded and is pushed into a state of war, the other must deploy “all means at its disposal without delay” to provide “military and other assistance.”
The deal could mark the strongest connection between Moscow and Pyongyang since the end of the Cold War. Both Kim and Putin described it as a major upgrade of their relations, covering security, trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian ties.
The summit came as the US and its allies expressed growing concerns over a possible arms arrangement in which Pyongyang provides Moscow with badly needed munitions for its war in Ukraine, in exchange for economic assistance and technology transfers that could enhance the threat posed by Kim’s nuclear weapons and missile program.
Following their summit, Kim said the two countries had a “fiery friendship,” and that the deal was their “strongest-ever treaty,” putting the relationship at the level of an alliance. He vowed full support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Putin called it a “breakthrough document” reflecting shared desires to move relations to a higher level.
North Korea and the former Soviet Union signed a treaty in 1961, which experts say necessitated Moscow’s military intervention if the North came under attack. The deal was discarded after the collapse of the USSR, replaced by one in 2000 that offered weaker security assurances.
South Korean officials said they were still interpreting the results of the summit, including what Russia’s response might be if the North comes under attack, and whether the new deal promises a similar level of protection with the 1961 treaty. South Korean officials didn’t immediately comment on the North Korean report about the details of the deal.
Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years, with the pace of both Kim’s weapons tests and combined military exercises involving the US, South Korea and Japan intensifying in a tit-for-tat cycle.
The Koreas also have engaged in Cold War-style psychological warfare that involved North Korea dropping tons of trash on the South with balloons, and the South broadcasting anti-North Korean propaganda with its loudspeakers.

Topics: Russia North Korea

Pope says escalation in Lebanon ‘unacceptable’

Pope says escalation in Lebanon ‘unacceptable’
Updated 4 sec ago
Pope says escalation in Lebanon ‘unacceptable’

Pope says escalation in Lebanon ‘unacceptable’
Updated 4 sec ago
Vatican City: Pope Francis on Wednesday slammed the “terrible escalation” of the conflict in Lebanon as “unacceptable,” after Israeli bombings in the south of the country targeting Hezbollah killed hundreds of people.
“I am saddened by the news coming out of Lebanon... but I hope that the international community will make every effort to stop this terrible escalation. This is unacceptable, I express my closeness to the Lebanese people, who have already suffered too much in the recent past,” Francis said.

WikiLeaks’ Assange to make first public appearance since release in Strasbourg

WikiLeaks’ Assange to make first public appearance since release in Strasbourg
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters
WikiLeaks’ Assange to make first public appearance since release in Strasbourg

WikiLeaks’ Assange to make first public appearance since release in Strasbourg
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters

LONDON: WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange is set to make his first public appearance since being freed from a British jail when he gives evidence to the Council of Europe next month, his organization said on Wednesday.
Assange, 53, returned to Australia in June after a deal was struck for his release which saw him plead guilty to violating US espionage law, ending a 14-year British legal odyssey.
His wife Stella, who he married while in a top security London jail, said he would need some time to regain his health and sanity after his long incarceration, as well as to be with their two children who he had never seen outside of a prison.
He will now speak in public for the first time when he gives evidence to the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg on Oct 1.
It comes after a PACE report into his case which concluded he was a political prisoner and called for Britain to hold an inquiry into whether he had been exposed to inhuman treatment.
“It will be an exceptional break from his recovery as (the Council of Europe) invited Julian to provide testimony for the ... Committee’s report into his case and its wider implications,” Stella Assange said on X.

Topics: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange Australia

Greece and Turkiye explore holding talks on maritime zones

Greece and Turkiye explore holding talks on maritime zones
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters
Greece and Turkiye explore holding talks on maritime zones

Greece and Turkiye explore holding talks on maritime zones
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters

ATHENS: Greece and Turkiye will explore whether they can start talks aimed at demarcating their maritime zones, Greece’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Neighbours Greece and Turkiye, both NATO allies but historic foes, have been at odds for decades over a range of issues from airspace to maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean and ethnically split Cyprus.
An agreement on where their maritime zones begin and end is important for determining rights over possible gas reserves and power infrastructure schemes.
Tensions have eased in recent years and both countries agreed last year to reboot their relations, pledging to keep open channels of communication and work on the issues that have kept them apart.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday and discussed bilateral ties, according to statements from the Turkish presidency and the Greek foreign ministry.
“The two leaders tasked the foreign ministers to explore whether conditions are favorable to initiate discussions on the demarcation of the continental shelf and exclusive economic zone,” Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said.
Foreign ministers from the two countries will start preparations for a high-level meeting to take place in Ankara in January, the Greek prime minister’s office said.

Topics: Greece Turkiye

UK sends troops to Cyprus, anticipating mass Lebanon evacuation

UK sends troops to Cyprus, anticipating mass Lebanon evacuation
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters
UK sends troops to Cyprus, anticipating mass Lebanon evacuation

UK sends troops to Cyprus, anticipating mass Lebanon evacuation
  • Starmer said he was very concerned that the region was spiralling out of control
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters

LONDON: Britain is moving troops to Cyprus to help its nationals leave Lebanon, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned that the escalation in fighting between Israel and Hezbollah was pushing the region toward the brink.
The government said in a statement late on Tuesday that 700 troops would travel to Cyprus, bolstering its presence in the area where it already has two Royal Navy ships, aircraft and transport helicopters.
“Events in the past hours and days have demonstrated how volatile this situation is, which is why our message is clear, British nationals should leave now,” said Defense Secretary John Healey.
“Our government is ensuring all preparations are in place to support British nationals should the situation deteriorate.”
Fierce fighting this week between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah has increased fears that nearly a year of conflict will explode and destabilize the Middle East, where a war between Hamas and Israel is already raging in Gaza.
Starmer said he was very concerned that the region was spiralling out of control.
“All parties need to pull back from the brink,” he said in an interview with LBC radio. “I’m obviously going to New York to the UN General Assembly to talk to colleagues and allies, but my message will be very much ceasefire. Pull back from the brink. De-escalate the situation.”
Israel’s offensive since Monday morning has killed 569 people, including 50 children, and wounded 1,835 in Lebanon, Health Minister Firass Abiad has said.
Thousands of displaced people who fled from southern Lebanon were sheltering in schools and other buildings.
Israel has said it is shifting its focus from Gaza to the northern frontier, where Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel in support of Hamas, which is also backed by Iran.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK)

Philippines says its aircraft was shadowed by Chinese navy helicopter during patrol

Philippines says its aircraft was shadowed by Chinese navy helicopter during patrol
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters
Philippines says its aircraft was shadowed by Chinese navy helicopter during patrol

Philippines says its aircraft was shadowed by Chinese navy helicopter during patrol
  • Philippines accuses China of meddling over missiles rebuke
  • China, Philippines spar repeatedly over Scarborough Shoal
  • Philippine military chief wants US missiles permanently
Updated 25 September 2024
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines said on Wednesday its fisheries bureau aircraft was shadowed and approached by a Chinese navy helicopter while on patrol near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, in another face-off between two countries locked in a bitter row over territory.
The Philippine National Security Council (NSC) said the incident took place on Monday and its aircraft was still able to complete its mission. China’s embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
It was the latest in the series of air and sea encounters between the two countries that have sparred over contested areas of the South China Sea, including the Scarborough Shoal, one of Asia’s most contested features, which has been occupied by China’s coast guard for more than a decade.
China’s actions violated air safety regulations, the NSC said in a statement.
Based on its interpretation of old maps, China claims almost the entire South China Sea, including the Scarborough Shoal, coveted for its bountiful fish stocks and a stunning turquoise lagoon.
The shoal, named after a British vessel that got stuck there centuries ago, is located 200 km (124 miles) off the Philippines, inside its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).
A 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration found China’s sweeping claims were not supported by international law, a decision Beijing refuses to recognize.
The tribunal did not determine sovereignty over the Scarborough Shoal, which it said was a traditional fishing ground for several countries.

CHINESE ‘INTERFERENCE’
Separately, the Philippine defense minister told China on Wednesday to withdraw vessels from its EEZ and accused Beijing of trying to meddle in its defense activities, including its use of a US mid-range missile launcher for training.
Reuters reported last week the United States has no immediate plans to pull out the missile system, which can be equipped with cruise missiles capable of striking Chinese targets.
“China is saying that they are alarmed, but that is interference into our internal affairs,” Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told reporters.
“Why don’t they lead by example? Destroy their nuclear arsenal. Remove all their ballistic missile capabilities. Get out of the West Philippine Sea, and get out of Mischief reef,” he added, referring to the Philippine EEZ and a manmade, militarised island built there by China.
China has expressed concern over the deployment of the Typhon system in the Philippines, accusing Washington of fueling an arms race.
Philippine military chief Romeo Brawner on Wednesday said if he had his way, “I would like to have the Typhons here in the Philippines forever.”

Topics: Philipines South China Sea dispute China Navy

