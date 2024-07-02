You are here

Oil Updates – crude trades near 2-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Oil Updates – crude trades near 2-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut
Brent crude futures rose 28 cents to $86.88 per barrel as of 9:34 a.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
Oil Updates – crude trades near 2-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Oil Updates – crude trades near 2-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
NEW DELHI: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, holding near the two-month highs reached in the previous session, on expectations for rising fuel demand from the summer travel season and possible US interest rate cuts that could boost economic growth, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 28 cents to $86.88 per barrel as of 9:34 a.m. Saudi time after gaining 1.9 percent in the previous session to the highest close since April 30.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 20 cents to $83.58 a barrel, after gaining 2.3 percent to its highest since April 26.

The oil price movement “appears to be more fear and sentiment driven than fundamentals,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights, pointing to the outlook for summer fuel demand, the higher chance of conflict between Israel and Iran and Hurricane Beryl as supportive factors.

Gasoline demand in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, is expected to ramp up as the summer travel season picks up with the Independence Day holiday this week. The American Automobile Association has forecast that travel during the holiday period will be 5.2 percent higher than in 2023, with car travel alone 4.8 percent higher than a year earlier.

“This could help gasoline demand recover after a subdued first half of 2024,” ANZ analysts wrote in a note.

On the supply side, markets were planning for possible disruptions from Hurricane Beryl on US oil refining and offshore production. However, forecasts currently show the storm likely moving into Mexico’s Bay of Campeche and causing problems for oil production there.

Beryl struck the Caribbean as a category 4 storm on Monday with warnings from the US National Hurricane Center of an “extremely dangerous situation” after it jumped from a category 1 storm within 10 hours.

Signs of subsiding inflation in the US are renewing hope the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates, possibly in September.

A report on Monday showed US manufacturing activity contracted for a third month, and prices manufacturers paid for some inputs dropped to the lowest level in six months.

Along with a Commerce Department report on Friday showing US inflation data was unchanged in May, that could strengthen the case for lowering US interest rates, a step that would boost economic activity and oil demand.

Still, signs of less-than-expected demand growth have limited gains in oil prices.

Some data shows that crude imports to Asia, the world’s biggest oil consuming region, in the first half of 2024, were lower than last year. This was mainly because of lower imports into China, the world’s biggest oil importer and the second-largest consumer.

PIF's revenue soars 100% to $88.3bn, latest figures show

PIF’s revenue soars 100% to $88.3bn, latest figures show
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News
PIF’s revenue soars 100% to $88.3bn, latest figures show

PIF’s revenue soars 100% to $88.3bn, latest figures show
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has reported strong financial results for 2023, achieving revenues of SR331 billion ($88.3 billion) from its diverse investment portfolio, marking over 100% percent growth from 2022.

Demonstrating robust returns and significant progress toward its long-term objectives, the Public Investment Fund has released its consolidated financial statements for the year ending Dec. 31, 2023, showcasing its efforts in driving the Kingdom’s economic transformation.

The report, conducted by KPMG, confirmed that the consolidated financial statements accurately reflect the group’s financial position in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Prepared and published in line with IFRS and the London Stock Exchange listing requirements, the financial statement reveals the following headline figures for 2023:


Revenues: PIF’s revenues soared to SR331 billion in 2023, more than doubling from SR165 billion in 2022. The telecommunications sector contributed SR71.35 million, representing 30.03 percent of total revenue.

Profit after tax and zakat: The fund reported a profit of SR64 billion compared to a loss of SR17 billion in the previous year.

Total assets: PIF’s total assets increased by 28 percent, rising from SR2.9 trillion to SR3.7 trillion.

Retained earnings and reserves: These increased by 21 percent, from SR583 billion in 2022 to SR707 billion in 2023.

Cash position: At year-end 2023, the cash position was SR243 billion, a more than 30 percent increase from the previous year’s SR187 billion.

The performance of PIF in 2023 underscores its role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s economic goals, showcasing its commitment to transparency, governance, and alignment with international best practices for major financial institutions and sovereign wealth funds.

Covering the period from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023, the report highlighted the significant growth in PIF’s market value, driven by several acquisitions and the transfer of a portion of Aramco shares to the body’s portfolio.

The fund’s diversified investment strategy and financial management have also been instrumental in achieving these results.

The financial report highlighted PIF’s strategic efforts to diversify its funding sources through debt instruments. During this period, PIF raised an additional SR45 billion and secured financing for various acquisition activities within its portfolio.

PIF employed a diverse range of financing sources, including loans, debt instruments and investment returns, as well as government capital infusions and transferred government assets.

Moreover, PIF’s non-investment portfolio grew by 15 percent, increasing by SR31 billion to SR238 billion in 2023. The growth was driven by a strong performance across sectors, specifically financial services and telecommunications, despite a slight decline in returns from the metals and mining sector due to global price drops following an exceptional rise in 2022.

The investment portfolio of PIF also saw significant improvements, recording revenues of SR98 billion in 2023, a stark contrast to the SR41 billion loss in 2022. This positive turnaround was partly due to the recovery of SoftBank, which shifted from being a source of losses to contributing to the fund’s profits.

The 2023 financial results affirm PIF’s robust financial and investment position, earning an A1 rating from Moody’s with a positive outlook and an A+ rating from Fitch with a stable outlook. These ratings reflect the fund’s strong financial health and solid performance in the global market.

KPMG concluded that the Public Investment Fund’s consolidated financial statements for 2023 present a fair and accurate picture of the group’s fiscal health. The audit confirmed that PIF adhered to IFRS and the standards issued by the Saudi Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants.

Saudi energy minister announces discovery of seven oil, gas deposits

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Saudi Aramco had discovered seven oil, gas deposits. (File/AFP)
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Saudi Aramco had discovered seven oil, gas deposits. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News
Saudi energy minister announces discovery of seven oil, gas deposits

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Saudi Aramco had discovered seven oil, gas deposits. (File/AFP)
  • Saudi Aramco has discovered "two unconventional oil fields, a reservoir of light Arabian oil, two natural gas fields, and two natural gas reservoirs": energy minister
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s energy minister announced the discovery of seven oil and gas deposits in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province and Empty Quarter, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Saudi Aramco had discovered “two unconventional oil fields, a reservoir of light Arabian oil, two natural gas fields, and two natural gas reservoirs,” SPA said.

Two unconventional oil fields and one reservoir were discovered in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province while two natural gas fields and two reservoirs in the Empty Quarter.

The “Ladam” unconventional oil field was discovered in the Eastern Province after the flow of very light Arabian oil in the Ladam-2 well at a rate of 5,100 barrels per day, accompanied by about 4.9 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

“Al-Farouk” unconventional oil field was discovered in the Eastern Province after Arab ultra-light oil flowed from the Al-Farouk-4 well at a rate of 4,557 barrels per day, accompanied by about 3.79 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

The “Unayzah B/C” reservoir was discovered in the “Mazalij” field in the Eastern Province, after Arab Light oil flowed from the Mazalij-62 well at a rate of 1,780 barrels per day, accompanied by about 0.7 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.

“Al-Jahaq” field was discovered in the Empty Quarter after natural gas flowed from the “Al-Arab-C” reservoir in Al-Jahaq-1 well at a rate of 5.3 million standard cubic feet per day, and from the “Al-Arab-D” reservoir in the same well at a rate of 1.1 million standard cubic feet per day.

“Al-Katuf” field was discovered in the Empty Quarter after natural gas flowed into Al-Katuf-1 well at a rate of 7.6 million standard cubic feet per day, accompanied by about 40 barrels per day of condensate.

The “Hanifa” reservoir was also discovered in the “Asikra” field in the Empty Quarter after natural gas flowed in the Asikra-6 well at a rate of 4.9 million standard cubic feet per day.

Natural gas flowed into the same well from “Al-Fadhili” reservoir at a rate of 0.6 million standard cubic feet per day, accompanied by about 100 barrels of condensate per day.

ACWA Power secures $373m financing for Tashkent's Riverside Power Plant

ACWA Power secures $373m financing for Tashkent’s Riverside Power Plant
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News
ACWA Power secures $373m financing for Tashkent’s Riverside Power Plant

ACWA Power secures $373m financing for Tashkent’s Riverside Power Plant
Updated 01 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi energy giant ACWA Power Co. has signed financing deals worth SR1.4 billion ($373.1 million) for Tashkent’s Riverside power plant in Uzbekistan, according to a statement on Tadawul.

The facility aims to generate 200 megawatts of solar photovoltaic energy and store 500 MW per hour using batteries, with a total cost of SR2 billion.

The financing agreements were signed by ACWA Power Riverside Solar Holding Co., the project company, in which ACWA Power holds full effective shareholding.

The Saudi utility firm explained that the funding was secured on July 1 from a consortium of development finance institutions, funds, and international commercial lenders. 

The lenders included the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Proparco, DEG, Islamic Development Bank, as well as Standard Chartered Bank, and KfW IPEX-Bank. 

ACWA Power has been a major investor in the Uzbek power and energy sector. In May, the company signed an SR18.2 billion power purchase agreement with the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan for the Aral 5-gigawatt wind power project.  

The energy giant will construct, own, operate, and ultimately transfer the wind farm in Uzbekistan under a 25-year contract.

In March this year, ACWA Power secured an SR985.13 million power purchase agreement with Uzbekistan’s National Electric Grid for the Nukus2 200-MW wind project. 

This public-private partnership encompassed a battery energy storage system and follows ACWA Power’s build, own, operate, and transfer model.

The project’s financial impact is anticipated by the first half of 2026, marking a key milestone in ACWA Power’s Central Asian expansion.

These investments come as the company is aiming to lead the global energy transition, expanding to 20 countries and tripling its assets to $250 billion by 2030.   

In an interview with Arab News in February, the company’s vice chairman, and managing director shared insights into the firm’s strategic objectives to enhance its international presence, emphasizing the role of Saudi Arabia’s homegrown companies in energy transition.   

Raad Al-Saady affirmed that the company is on course to grow its assets from $85 billion to $250 billion by 2030.

He added that the firm aims to achieve its goal by averaging $20 billion to $30 billion in assets under management annually from now until 2030. 

The Saudi company, which currently operates in 12 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia as well as South-East Asia, is planning to expand its global footprint to 20 nations in the coming years, as stated by Al-Saady.

ACWA Power, a Saudi-listed company founded in Riyadh in 2004, is a global leader in private water desalination and a pioneer in green hydrogen. 

According to the World Economic Forum, it manages a portfolio of 77 projects valued at SR310.5 billion, capable of generating 53.69 GW of power and producing 7.64 million m3/day of desalinated water.

Saudi Top for Trading Co. agrees to buy 1k carbon credits from PIF-backed firm

Saudi Top for Trading Co. agrees to buy 1k carbon credits from PIF-backed firm
Updated 01 July 2024
Reina Takla
Nadin Hassan
Saudi Top for Trading Co. agrees to buy 1k carbon credits from PIF-backed firm

Saudi Top for Trading Co. agrees to buy 1k carbon credits from PIF-backed firm
Updated 01 July 2024
Reina Takla Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Plastic and wax specialists Saudi Top Plastics has signed an agreement with a Public Investment Fund-backed firm to purchase 1,000 carbon credits.

The memorandum of understanding, signed by the plastics trading name Saudi Top for Trading Co. with the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co. will remain in effect for three years, and will also see a focus on advancing global climate action.

A carbon, or offset, credit is a transferable financial instrument certified by governments or independent certification bodies to represent an emission reduction that can be bought or sold.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will cooperate on initiatives to expand the voluntary carbon market and advance climate action in the Middle East, North Africa, and globally, while compensating for emissions with the credits, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s climate goals.

“Under the terms of the MoU, STP has committed to purchasing 1,000 carbon credits from RVCMC. Carbon credits help finance important climate action projects that help to address the devastating effects of climate change,” a spokesperson for RVCMC commented.

He added: “The MoU aims to set a new standard for sustainability in the region, demonstrating that industry leaders can make substantial progress in their environmental commitments. The companies have prioritized high-quality carbon credits and will continue to work closely together on positive climate action.”

On the sustainability front, the spokesperson noted that STP focuses on creating innovative solutions that recycle plastic waste into raw materials for new industries. It currently produces over 50,000 tonnes of recycled products annually and exports to more than 30 countries worldwide.

“By partnering with the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co., STP aims to further enhance its sustainability initiatives,” he said.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund holds an 80 percent stake in RVCMC, with Tadawul Group owning the remaining 20 percent. The company aims to enable emissions offset via carbon credits and aspires to become a global leader in the sector.

In 2022 and 2023, RVCMC auctioned a total of 3.6 million tonnes of carbon credits. The first auction was the largest voluntary carbon bidding ever, selling 1.4 million tonnes of carbon offsets, which is roughly the amount produced by 250,000 family cars in a year.

The second auction, which was held in Nairobi, Kenya, sold over 2.2 million tonnes of high-quality carbon credits to 16 companies from Saudi Arabia and other countries.

In October last year, Riham ElGizy, CEO of RVCMC, said that carbon trading is crucial for mitigating the risks associated with climate change.

“Carbon trading can become a very powerful tool to scale and finance the export of voluntary carbon credits from the Global South, to mitigate the impacts of climate change globally while providing the Global South with financial resources to support their development and address the impacts of climate change,”

GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia's Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine

GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine
Updated 01 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 
GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine

GE Vernova powers Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant with first locally made gas turbine
Updated 01 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah plant will be powered by the Kingdom’s first locally manufactured H-Class gas turbine from GE Vernova, advancing the Kingdom's energy sector. 

Known for their high efficiency and hydrogen-readiness, these advanced turbines are designed to quickly adjust to support grid stability amidst the increasing integration of renewable energy. 

GE Saudi Advanced Turbines, a joint investment with Dussur, is the first facility in Saudi Arabia and the region to manufacture H-Class gas turbines and components, according to a press release. 

The successful rollout of the gas turbine at GESAT marks a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s energy sector and contributes to economic diversification and local skills development initiatives, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030 goals.  

The rollout underscores GE Vernova’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology products that support both the Kingdom’s energy needs and its sustainability goals, the release added. 

Hisham Al-Bahkali, president of GE Vernova in Saudi Arabia, said: “We are incredibly proud of GESAT’s accomplishments in driving industrial localization within the Kingdom’s energy sector in support of Saudi Vision 2030.”  

He added: “GESAT strengthens ‘Made in Saudi’ capabilities and, since 2018, has exported 200+ accessory modules for power plants generating more than 11 GW.” 

The first locally completed unit will power the Jafurah Cogeneration Independent Steam and Power Plant, anticipated to become the most efficient facility in Saudi Arabia upon operationalization. By 2030, the entire Jafurah gas field is projected to produce up to 630,000 barrels of natural gas liquids and condensates daily, along with over 420 million standard cubic feet of ethane per day. 

“The high efficiency and hydrogen readiness of our H-class turbines can support the country’s energy transition, as the turbines can rapidly ramp up or down to support grid stability as more intermittent renewables are integrated into the energy system,” said Joseph Anis, president and CEO of GE Vernova’s Gas Power business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. 

To further support the Kingdom’s economic diversification and export capabilities, GE Vernova also signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi EXIM aimed at facilitating the export of goods and services from Saudi Arabia, with support in lending and insurance. 

