You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s tourism revenues rise 4.7% in 2024

Egypt’s tourism revenues rise 4.7% in 2024

Egypt’s tourism revenues rise 4.7% in 2024
The total number of travellers arriving in Egypt during the first half of this year reached 7.07 million. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/25qyb

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Egypt’s tourism revenues rise 4.7% in 2024

Egypt’s tourism revenues rise 4.7% in 2024
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Egypt’s tourism revenues surged 4.7 percent year on year during the first half of 2024 to reach $6.6 billion, according to a new report.

Issued by the African country’s Ministry of Tourism, the data indicates a 17.8 percent rise compared to the corresponding period in the peak year of 2010, according to a statement. 

This rise is mainly attributed to an increase in Egypt’s inbound airline seats and hotel rooms, which contribute to accommodating travellers and improving the visitor experience. 

This increase in numbers also falls in line with the country’s National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism 2030, which aims to boost visitor traffic to 30 million by 2028, 

This is achieved by working to attain incoming tourist traffic rates to the Egyptian destination by about 25 percent and 30 percent annually, within the framework of Egypt’s Vision 2030.

It also aligns well with the country’s continuous and periodic follow-up of indicators and numbers of incoming tourist traffic to Egypt from the targeted visitor markets.

Moreover, the report revealed that the total number of travelers arriving in Egypt during the first half of this year reached 7.07 million, which is almost identical to the historical record achieved during the same period in 2023, which amounted to 7.06 million tourists.   

In the first six months of 2024, Egypt has seen a significant increase in tourist arrivals compared to 2010, surpassing the peak year’s figure of 6.9 million tourists. 

Meanwhile, tourist nights also saw growth in the first half of this year, reaching 70.2 million, surpassing previous records of 67.6 million in 2023 and 65.7 million in 2010. 

In January, Egypt’s Minister of Tourism revealed that a record-breaking 14.9 million tourists visited Egypt in 2023, marking a 33 percent increase in the country’s global tourism share compared to 2019.  

Ahmed Issa, speaking during a Senate plenary session, attributed this success to coordinated efforts between the ministry, private sector, and strategic partners.  

Issa highlighted several achievements for 2023, including a 10 percent rise in hotel room capacity to a total of 220,000 rooms.  

Also in January, the UN released its World Tourism Barometer report which showed that countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council witnessed a substantial increase in international tourist arrivals in 2023, collectively growing by 128.9 percent compared to 2019.   

The report also emphasized at the time that the GCC is expected to sustain its upward trajectory in international tourist arrivals

Topics: Tourism & Transport egypt tourism

Related

Egypt launches new phase of ‘100 Million Trees’ initiative
Middle-East
Egypt launches new phase of ‘100 Million Trees’ initiative

Middle East carriers witness 15.3% air cargo demand growth in May: IATA

Middle East carriers witness 15.3% air cargo demand growth in May: IATA
Updated 13 min 23 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Middle East carriers witness 15.3% air cargo demand growth in May: IATA

Middle East carriers witness 15.3% air cargo demand growth in May: IATA
Updated 13 min 23 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Middle Eastern airlines witnessed a 15.3 percent year-on-year demand growth for cargo in May, driven by growing e-commerce and maritime issues, an analysis showed.

In its latest report, the International Air Transport Association said that airlines in the Middle East region handled 13.5 percent of the overall cargo globally, a figure that remained unchanged from the previous month. 

IATA also highlighted that the total cargo capacity of carriers in the region increased by 2.7 percent in May compared to the same month of the previous year. 

Countries in the Middle East region, including Saudi Arabia, have strengthened their aviation sector over the past few years as they continue to reduce their dependence on oil and continue their economic diversification journey. 

Saudi Arabia’s national aviation strategy outlines an ambitious plan aimed at handling 4.5 tonnes of cargo by the end of this decade, along with establishing more than 250 direct destinations from the Kingdom’s airports to global locations. 

“Air cargo demand moved sharply upwards in May across all regions. The sector benefited from trade growth, booming e-commerce and capacity constraints on maritime shipping,” said Willie Walsh, director-general of IATA.

The report revealed that the demand for air cargo routes between the Middle East and Europe grew at an annual rate of 33.8 percent in May.

Freight demand between the region and Asia expanded by 18.6 percent year-on-year in May. 

Global outlook

According to the release, the total demand for air cargo globally, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers, surged by 14.7 percent in May, compared to the same month of the previous year, marking the sixth consecutive month of double-digit year-on-year growth. 

IATA revealed that African airlines saw 18.4 percent year-on-year demand growth for air cargo over the period – the strongest of all regions. 

Moreover, demand for air cargo routes between the African and Asian markets increased by 40.6 percent in May compared to the same month of the previous year, marking the most robust performance among all trade lanes. 

The report added that African airlines’ air cargo capacity also surged by 21.4 percent year-on-year in the fifth month of the year. 

Similarly, the Asia Pacific region witnessed a year-on-year growth in air cargo handling in May at 17.8 percent. 

The capacity of Asia Pacific carriers also grew by 8.4 percent in May, compared to the same month of the previous year. 

On the other hand, European carriers witnessed a 17.2 percent year-on-year demand growth for air cargo. 

The report revealed that intra-European air cargo rose by 25.6 percent compared to May 2023, the fifth month in a row of double-digit annual growth, while demand increased by 33.8 percent on the Europe – Middle East routes. 

Similarly, air cargo capacity of European airlines surged by 11.9 percent in May compared to the same month of the previous year. 

Latin American carriers saw a growth rate of 12.7 percent year-on-year in May, while the capacity of these carriers increased by 8 percent during the same period. 

On the other hand, North American carriers witnessed a growth rate of 8.7 percent in air cargo handling, the weakest among all regions. The airlines’ capacity in this region also rose marginally by 2.5 percent in May compared to the same month of the previous year. 

“For Asia-North America, the largest trade lane by volume, the question remains what will happen following the US crackdown on e-commerce deliveries out of China. Rising costs and increasing transit times of shipments valued less than $800 could dampen US consumers’ appetite for e-commerce, which could have an impact on the whole air cargo sector,” the report warned. 

IATA optimistic about future growth

In the analysis, the airline trade association noted that it is optimistic about the future growth of air cargo transportation, as most countries have recorded positive Purchasing Managers’ Index figures in recent months. 

According to Investopedia, PMI measures the prevailing direction of economic trends in manufacturing. It is calculated based on a monthly survey of supply chain managers across 19 industries, covering both upstream and downstream activity. 

IATA revealed that PMI for global manufacturing output and new export orders indicated expansion at 52.6 and 50.04, respectively. 

“The month of May delivered small improvements in global production and trade figures, which continued optimism for new export orders and manufacturing output among purchasing managers,” said IATA in the report. 

Similarly, industrial production and global cross-border trade also increased month-on-month in April by 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. 

“The outlook remains largely positive, with purchasing managers showing expectations for future growth. Some dampening, however, could come as the US imposes stricter conditions on e-commerce deliveries from China,” said Walsh. 

He added: “Increased costs and transit times for shipments under $800 may deter US consumers and pose significant challenges for growth on the Asia-North America trade lane –  the world’s biggest.” 

The report further noted that inflation figures showed a mixed picture in April. 

In April, the inflation rate in Japan and the EU fell to 2.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, while in the US, it rose to 3.3 percent. 

In contrast, China’s inflation rate remained at 0.3 percent, reflecting weak domestic demand due to high unemployment, slow income growth, and a crisis in the real estate sector, a trend that has persisted since 2023.

Topics: Tourism & Transport Air cargo International Air Transport Association (IATA)

Related

Middle Eastern airlines set for $3.8bn profit surge in 2024: IATA
Business & Economy
Middle Eastern airlines set for $3.8bn profit surge in 2024: IATA

Saudi Arabia can unlock $7.19bn economic boost by narrowing urban-rural economic divide: report

Saudi Arabia can unlock $7.19bn economic boost by narrowing urban-rural economic divide: report
Updated 49 min 41 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia can unlock $7.19bn economic boost by narrowing urban-rural economic divide: report

Saudi Arabia can unlock $7.19bn economic boost by narrowing urban-rural economic divide: report
Updated 49 min 41 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia could add SR27 billion ($7.19 billion) to its national economy annually by reducing the gross domestic product gap between its major cities and regional areas by just 10 percent, a new report stated. 

An analysis by the US-based consulting firm Arthur D. Little reveals that while metropolitan centers like Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah have an average GDP per capita of around SR107,000, regions such as Aseer and Al-Qaseem average closer to SR73,000. 

It underscores that narrowing this gap could significantly boost the Kingdom’s overall economic growth, underscoring the crucial role of regional development in Saudi Arabia achieving its Vision 2030 goal of becoming one of the world’s 15 largest economies. 

Recently, there’s been a notable shift toward exploring the untapped potential of smaller towns and regional municipalities, catching the attention of investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers. This departure from the traditional focus on urban centers signifies a new era of exploration and diversification. 

As Saudi Arabia advances toward a more resilient and inclusive economy, the newfound interest in these previously overlooked areas highlights the evolving priorities and ambitions set forth by Saudi Vision 2030. 

Eddy Ghanem, partner at Arthur D. Little Middle East, said: “Developing Saudi Arabia’s regional economies is a crucial strategic move with far-reaching economic implications.” 

He added: “By strategically tapping into the potential of areas beyond major cities, the Kingdom paves the way for inclusive growth and gains momentum to become one of the world’s 15 largest economies.” 

The report outlines a framework for success based on five key pillars essential for advancing regional development.  

As a first pillar, the report discusses strategy, which involves aligning regional strategies with national priorities, capitalizing on local strengths, and prioritizing sustainable development. 

Governance, the second pillar, requires ensuring stakeholder commitment, establishing clear frameworks, and implementing coordination mechanisms for seamless collaboration. 

The report emphasizes the third pillar, human capital, which focuses on investing in tailored development programs to equip the workforce with necessary skills and enhance retention through appealing living conditions and incentives.  

Infrastructure, the fourth pillar, advocates for an integrated approach to development, exploring diverse financing models to bridge regional disparities effectively.  

Lastly, the fifth pillar, investment, aims to facilitate private sector engagement through dedicated units, strategic promotion of opportunities, and comprehensive support services, while leveraging entities like the Public Investment Fund to stimulate growth. 

“Unlocking the potential of regional growth demands a multifaceted approach encompassing strategic vision, robust governance, human capital development, infrastructure enhancement, and investment attraction. These pillars serve as the foundation for achieving Saudi Arabia's ambitious socioeconomic goals and propelling its regions toward global recognition,” said Tobias Aebi, principal at Arthur D. Little Middle East. 

The report drew on global benchmarks, including Brazil’s Growth Acceleration Program and Spain’s regional development trajectory, to offer insights into successful regional development strategies.  

By incorporating these elements, the consulting firm noted that Saudi Arabia can not only achieve its Vision 2030 economic aspirations but also unlock social potential across the Kingdom’s regions, fostering a more inclusive and robust economy. 

Topics: main Arthur D. Little

Related

Saudi Arabia GDP growth higher than G20 average: OECD
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia GDP growth higher than G20 average: OECD

Saudi Arabia to turn 3m tonnes of waste into fuel annually with new management project

Saudi Arabia to turn 3m tonnes of waste into fuel annually with new management project
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia to turn 3m tonnes of waste into fuel annually with new management project

Saudi Arabia to turn 3m tonnes of waste into fuel annually with new management project
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to process approximately 3 million tonnes of municipal solid waste annually to produce refuse-derived fuels in six governorates following a new agreement. 

The new plastic waste management project, a collaboration between MVW Lechtenberg and Partner, a German environmental consulting firm, and Norwegian solution provider Empower, is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 1,791,300 tonnes per year.

This will contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s environmental sustainability goals toward a greener future, aiming to mitigate pollution and protect natural resources.

It also aligns with the nation’s endeavors to achieve sustainable development goals through well-designed plans and processes in all its sectors, including the National Environment Strategy.

To bolster the capabilities and extend the reach of this initiative, MVW Lechtenberg and Partner Middle East and the Saudi Investment Recycling Co. have established a joint venture.

SIRC is a key player in this project, serves as the executive arm for waste management in Saudi Arabia, and is wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

Topics: plastic waste waste factory energy

Related

Special How Saudi Arabia is protecting marine habitats by tackling plastic waste  graphic
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi Arabia is protecting marine habitats by tackling plastic waste 

Oil Updates – crude trades near 2-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Oil Updates – crude trades near 2-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut
Updated 02 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – crude trades near 2-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut

Oil Updates – crude trades near 2-month high on summer demand outlook, possible rate cut
Updated 02 July 2024
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, holding near the two-month highs reached in the previous session, on expectations for rising fuel demand from the summer travel season and possible US interest rate cuts that could boost economic growth, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 28 cents to $86.88 per barrel as of 9:34 a.m. Saudi time after gaining 1.9 percent in the previous session to the highest close since April 30.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 20 cents to $83.58 a barrel, after gaining 2.3 percent to its highest since April 26.

The oil price movement “appears to be more fear and sentiment driven than fundamentals,” said Vandana Hari, founder of oil market analysis provider Vanda Insights, pointing to the outlook for summer fuel demand, the higher chance of conflict between Israel and Iran and Hurricane Beryl as supportive factors.

Gasoline demand in the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, is expected to ramp up as the summer travel season picks up with the Independence Day holiday this week. The American Automobile Association has forecast that travel during the holiday period will be 5.2 percent higher than in 2023, with car travel alone 4.8 percent higher than a year earlier.

“This could help gasoline demand recover after a subdued first half of 2024,” ANZ analysts wrote in a note.

On the supply side, markets were planning for possible disruptions from Hurricane Beryl on US oil refining and offshore production. However, forecasts currently show the storm likely moving into Mexico’s Bay of Campeche and causing problems for oil production there.

Beryl struck the Caribbean as a category 4 storm on Monday with warnings from the US National Hurricane Center of an “extremely dangerous situation” after it jumped from a category 1 storm within 10 hours.

Signs of subsiding inflation in the US are renewing hope the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates, possibly in September.

A report on Monday showed US manufacturing activity contracted for a third month, and prices manufacturers paid for some inputs dropped to the lowest level in six months.

Along with a Commerce Department report on Friday showing US inflation data was unchanged in May, that could strengthen the case for lowering US interest rates, a step that would boost economic activity and oil demand.

Still, signs of less-than-expected demand growth have limited gains in oil prices.

Some data shows that crude imports to Asia, the world’s biggest oil consuming region, in the first half of 2024, were lower than last year. This was mainly because of lower imports into China, the world’s biggest oil importer and the second-largest consumer.

Topics: main oil updates oil prices

Related

Update Oil Updates – prices climb on summer demand optimism
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – prices climb on summer demand optimism

PIF’s revenue soars 100% to $88.3bn, latest figures show

PIF’s revenue soars 100% to $88.3bn, latest figures show
Updated 56 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

PIF’s revenue soars 100% to $88.3bn, latest figures show

PIF’s revenue soars 100% to $88.3bn, latest figures show
Updated 56 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has reported strong financial results for 2023, achieving revenues of SR331 billion ($88.3 billion) from its diverse investment portfolio, marking over 100% percent growth from 2022.

Demonstrating robust returns and significant progress toward its long-term objectives, the Public Investment Fund has released its consolidated financial statements for the year ending Dec. 31, 2023, showcasing its efforts in driving the Kingdom’s economic transformation.

The report, conducted by KPMG, confirmed that the consolidated financial statements accurately reflect the group’s financial position in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Prepared and published in line with IFRS and the London Stock Exchange listing requirements, the financial statement reveals the following headline figures for 2023:

  • Revenues: PIF’s revenues soared to SR331 billion in 2023, more than doubling from SR165 billion in 2022. The telecommunications sector contributed SR71.35 million, representing 30.03 percent of total revenue.
  • Profit after tax and zakat: The fund reported a profit of SR64 billion compared to a loss of SR17 billion in the previous year.
  • Total assets: PIF’s total assets increased by 28 percent, rising from SR2.9 trillion to SR3.7 trillion.
  • Retained earnings and reserves: These increased by 21 percent, from SR583 billion in 2022 to SR707 billion in 2023.
  • Cash position: At year-end 2023, the cash position was SR243 billion, a more than 30 percent increase from the previous year’s SR187 billion.

The performance of PIF in 2023 underscores its role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s economic goals, showcasing its commitment to transparency, governance, and alignment with international best practices for major financial institutions and sovereign wealth funds.

Covering the period from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023, the report highlighted the significant growth in PIF’s market value, driven by several acquisitions and the transfer of a portion of Aramco shares to the body’s portfolio.

The fund’s diversified investment strategy and financial management have also been instrumental in achieving these results.

The financial report highlighted PIF’s strategic efforts to diversify its funding sources through debt instruments. During this period, PIF raised an additional SR45 billion and secured financing for various acquisition activities within its portfolio.

PIF employed a diverse range of financing sources, including loans, debt instruments and investment returns, as well as government capital infusions and transferred government assets.

Moreover, PIF’s non-investment portfolio grew by 15 percent, increasing by SR31 billion to SR238 billion in 2023. The growth was driven by a strong performance across sectors, specifically financial services and telecommunications, despite a slight decline in returns from the metals and mining sector due to global price drops following an exceptional rise in 2022.

The investment portfolio of PIF also saw significant improvements, recording revenues of SR98 billion in 2023, a stark contrast to the SR41 billion loss in 2022. This positive turnaround was partly due to the recovery of SoftBank, which shifted from being a source of losses to contributing to the fund’s profits.

The 2023 financial results affirm PIF’s robust financial and investment position, earning an A1 rating from Moody’s with a positive outlook and an A+ rating from Fitch with a stable outlook. These ratings reflect the fund’s strong financial health and solid performance in the global market.

KPMG concluded that the Public Investment Fund’s consolidated financial statements for 2023 present a fair and accurate picture of the group’s fiscal health. The audit confirmed that PIF adhered to IFRS and the standards issued by the Saudi Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) Finance

Related

Saudi PIF, French private equity group to acquire 38% of Heathrow airport
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF, French private equity group to acquire 38% of Heathrow airport

Latest updates

Dubai sees record residential transactions after 20% surge: report
Dubai sees record residential transactions after 20% surge: report
‘Singing nation’: How karaoke took over the Philippines
‘Singing nation’: How karaoke took over the Philippines
Indian students take part in Saudi-led Arabic Language Month 
Indian students take part in Saudi-led Arabic Language Month 
Norway says arrests suspect over attempted spying for China
Norway says arrests suspect over attempted spying for China
Seven protesters killed in north Syria clashes with Turkish forces
Seven protesters killed in north Syria clashes with Turkish forces

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.