Tourists’ spending in Saudi Arabia up 23% to $12bn

Saudi Arabia has an ambition to rank among the top 10 global tourist destinations this year. Shutterstock
Updated 10 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine
Dayan Abou Tine
RIYADH: Tourism spending in Saudi Arabia saw an annual increase of 23 percent in the first three months of the year, hitting SR45 billion ($12 billion), according to new figures.

Data released by the Saudi Central Bank showed that the balance of payments for travel – encompassing expenditures by foreign tourists visiting the country and spending by residents traveling abroad – posted a surplus of SR24 billion. This is a 46 percent increase on the first quarter of 2023.

The increase in visitor spending aligns with the Kingdom’s ambition to rank among the top 10 global tourist destinations in 2024 as Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with its Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.

According to a World Economic Forum study released in May, international tourist arrivals and the worldwide travel sector’s contribution to global gross domestic product are projected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels this year.

In terms of recovery rates for international tourist arrivals, the Middle East leads, with Saudi Arabia showing the most improvement in its ranking from 50th place in 2019 to 41st in 2024, according to the WEF’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024.

This recovery is driven by increased travel demand, bolstered by investments in tourism and cultural attractions, as well as improved flight availability worldwide.

Recent cultural advancements, such as art exhibitions and a burgeoning entertainment sector, underscore Saudi Arabia’s expanding ambitions internationally.

The Kingdom’s submissions to prestigious events like the Oscars and Cannes Film Festival further highlight its growing influence and participation in global cultural arenas.

In February, the UN World Tourism Organization recognized the Kingdom’s tourism sector as a trailblazer in innovation, achieving its Vision 2030 goal of attracting 100 million visitors seven years ahead of schedule.

This milestone follows Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb’s announcement at last year’s Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, where he unveiled Saudi Arabia’s decision to revise its initial target to 150 million visitors by the end of the decade.

Regulative enhancements, including the introduction of the Kingdom’s new “Visiting Investor” visa approved by the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Affairs, have also facilitated the industry’s expansion.

Topics: Tourism & Transport Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Saudi tourism spending

Saudi SME Bank drives economic growth with $267m disbursed since inception

Nirmal Narayanan  
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprise Bank disbursed SR1 billion ($267 million) between its launch in December 2022 and January this year, latest figures show. 

Official data from the Kingdom’s National Development Fund highlights that the bank introduced five new financing products for SMEs in 2023 – microloans, working capital loans, term loans, commerce loans, and revolving limit loans. 

The SME sector plays a crucial role in Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification away from oil dependency, as it fosters innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth across various industries.  

“The leadership of Saudi Arabia acknowledges the vital role that SMEs play, as they constitute 99 percent of the Kingdom’s businesses. Various initiatives have been put in place to further catalyze their growth,” said Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Mansour, acting CEO of the SME Bank. 

To bolster this segment, the SME Bank, affiliated with the NDF, was established by the Kingdom’s Cabinet in February 2021, commencing operations the following year. The financial institution works to strengthen the SME sector as a cornerstone of economic development in the Kingdom and as a catalyst for achieving the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority and the NDF have launched various initiatives aimed at increasing the SME contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to 35 percent by the end of this decade. 

Supporting entrepreneurship  

The latest report underscored the Kingdom’s proactive efforts to bolster entrepreneurship through diverse development finance funds and banks within its economic ecosystem. 

“NDF coordinates and integrates the operations of its affiliated funds and banks regarding medium- and long-term development financing needs to enhance their efficiency and financial sustainability. This aligns with the Fund’s broader goal of encouraging and motivating entrepreneurship,” said the report.  

According to Mansour, the SME Bank plays a crucial role in addressing the challenges in the sector which include the scarcity of financing products. 

“The market is large, with over 1.4 million small and medium-sized enterprises. Providing appropriate financing solutions for these enterprises is essential to help them expand,” he added.   

The acting CEO added: “The SME Bank emerges as a critical player in bridging the financing gap, confronting existing challenges, and addressing them through comprehensive financing and investment solutions in collaboration with the Kafalah Program and Saudi Venture Capital Company.”  

The Kafalah Program aims to help SMEs in obtaining the necessary financing to develop and expand their activities.  

On the other hand, SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for Startups and SMEs from the pre-seed to the pre-initial public offering stage.  

“The Saudi economy is now much stronger because of the SME sector, which is growing within a development ecosystem that enhances SMEs’ ability to withstand challenges,” added Mansour.  

He further elaborated that the financial institution has developed three innovative financing models to support the entrepreneurial landscape in the Kingdom: joint financing, proxy financing, and low-cost loans. 

Regarding the joint financing model, he explained that it involves funds deposited by the SME Bank and the partner bank into a dedicated program portfolio at the partner bank. The partner bank then manages the portfolio, invests these funds, and provides financing directly to these enterprises.

Alternatively, the proxy model operates by the SME Bank depositing funds into a dedicated program portfolio at crowdfunding platforms specializing in debt-based crowdfunding. 

The platform then manages the portfolio according to specific terms and conditions, investing these funds by directly financing enterprises. 

Moreover, in the low-cost loan model, liquidity is provided to the non-bank financing sector to enhance its capacity for issuing more loans to SMEs, thereby facilitating their growth and expansion while lowering their financing expenses. 

Digitization journey  

The acting CEO further noted that the SME Bank is currently developing a comprehensive digital strategy, targeting three interconnected pillars that encompass financial services, data centers, and value-added services.  

“The bank provides innovative financing programs through the Funding Portal to help SMEs achieve their goals and easily access a variety of financing solutions,” he said about digital financial services.  

On the other hand, the data center aims to store and provide a complete analysis of SME data, supported by artificial intelligence.  

Similarly, through value-added services, the bank will carefully select offerings which cater to SMEs’ non-financial needs and collaborate with them through partners.  

“The (digital) strategy is still under development, aiming to build an innovative business model which helps us achieve our goals in a faster, more efficient, and accessible manner,” said Mansour.  

VC investments 

The SME bank CEO further pointed out that the Kingdom has a 52 percent share of total venture capital investment in the Middle East and North Africa region in 2023, compared to 31 percent in 2022.  

“This stands as a testament to the strength, resilience, and effectiveness of the Saudi economy and its burgeoning investment appeal. Furthermore, this achievement underscores the modernization and development of the legislative and regulatory framework governing venture capital investment,” he noted.  

Earlier in January, SVC disclosed that venture capital funding in Saudi Arabia surged to $1.4 billion in 2023. 

Mansour further emphasized that the Kingdom’s expansion in the VC sector has markedly bolstered its role as a prominent member of the G20 and a pivotal player in the global economy. 

“In 2018, the Kingdom ranked fourth in the MENA region with regard to venture capital investment value. Today, our beloved nation proudly leads the region,” Mansour said.  

Topics: Finance Small and Medium Enterprise Bank SME Bank

Saudi Local Content Coordination Council achieves 47% domestic content rate – latest figures

ARAB NEWS 
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi companies that are members of the Local Content Coordination Council sourced 47.22 percent of their purchases domestically in 2022, latest data showed.

A statement released by the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority attributes this figure to the building of effective partnerships between government agencies and the private sector, as well as several initiatives, programs, and enablers put into practice by the council. 

Launched in 2019 by the LGPA, the Local Content Coordination Council ​seeks to build links with public and private sector firms to drive up the amount of locally produced resources and goods used in Saudi Arabia.

Members of the body include the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, and the Federation of Saudi Chambers,  as well as Saudi Aramco, SABIC, and the Saudi Arabian Mining Co.

The latest statement showed the council also worked on the local goods purchases index initiative for companies, where the percentage of total purchases in this regard reached 72.6 percent.

Additionally, the authority highlighted that the council worked to include domestic requirements in high-value projects, of which there were 222 initiatives, with the estimated percentage for local content reaching 56 percent.

In January, the LCGPA signed four deals to foster partnerships between the Kingdom’s public and private sectors in drug production. 

The entity sealed the agreements for the localization of industry and knowledge transfer, the Saudi Press Agency reported at the time.

The deals were “based on the principle of cooperation and integration to enhance health and pharmaceutical security and development” in the Kingdom, the authority said at the time.

The authority is dedicated to developing local content in all its components within the Saudi economy. It focuses on improving government procurement processes and ensures alignment with national visions and strategies to achieve development and financial goals.

Topics: main Local Content and Government Procurement Authority Local Content Coordination Council

Closing Bell: Tasi slips to close at 11,607 points  

Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Tuesday, losing 52.44 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 11,606.09.    

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.3 billion ($1.7 billion) as 87 of the listed stocks advanced, while 136 retreated.    

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu dropped 209.07 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 26,108.82. This came as 35 of the listed stocks advanced, while 31 retreated.  

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 10.96 points, or 0.75 percent, to close at 1,446.49.   

The top-performing stock of the day was LIVA Insurance Co., with its share price surging 6.66 percent to SR19.22. 

Other top performers include Saudi Manpower Solutions Co. as well as Al-Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices soared by 5.80 percent and 4.57 percent, to stand at SR9.30 and SR18.76, respectively.    

In addition to this, other top performers included Ades Holding Co. and the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co.  

The worst performer was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price dropped by 5.69 percent to SR1.16.     

Other companies to see falls were Arab National Bank as well as Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co., whose share prices dropped by 4.09 percent and 3.78 percent to stand at SR19.72 and SR229.00, respectively.    

Moreover, others to see drops include Sustained Infrastructure Holding Co. and Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co.  

In Nomu, Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. was the top gainer with its share price rising by 10.42 percent to SR39.20     

Other best performers in Nomu were Knowledge Tower Trading Co. as well as Saudi Top for Trading Co., whose share prices soared by 8.94 percent and 8.53 percent to stand at SR7.19 and SR7.38, respectively.    

Other top gainers include Al Mohafaza Co. for Education and Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co.  

Pan Gulf Marketing Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as the company’s share price dropped by 10.00 percent to SR32.40.     

The share prices of Leaf Global Environmental Services Co. as well as Shatirah House Restaurant Co. also fell by 9.05 percent and 5.65 percent to stand at SR47.75 and SR12.70, respectively.    

Other major fallers included Academy of Learning Co. and Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co.  

Topics: Finance Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Dubai sees record residential transactions after 20% surge: report

Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s residential market activity hit record highs in the second quarter with 35,310 transactions, a 20.5 percent year-on-year increase, driven by customizable units and stable investment returns, a new report showed.  

According to a study conducted by the UAE’s real estate company Primo Capital, this surge was driven by a 23.9 percent rise in off-plan property sales and a 15.2 percent increase in secondary market deals.  

This comes as real estate activities generate around 5.5 percent of the UAE’s overall gross domestic product, according to the latest data by global platform Statista.  

Primo Capital further stated that this trend reflects enduring confidence among prospective buyers and strong demand within the industry.   

Furthermore, the shift by leading developers in the UAE from one rigid design to a customer-centric construction has boosted activity, according to Mohammad Zeaiter, senior property advisor at Primo Capital.  

He explained that giving the buyers the freedom to choose, change and customize according to their tastes and preferences is a major reason for the growth.  

“Moreover, the fertile grounds of real estate market guarantee steady ROI (return on investment) and higher capital gain are captivating the international investor’s interest more than any other major metropolitan cities including New York, London, Singapore and Hong Kong,” he added.  

The average home price in Dubai rose by 20.7 percent year-over-year, with flats and villas seeing increases of 20.4 percent and 22.1 percent, respectively, confirming Dubai’s status as a premier global real estate investment destination, the report stated.  

In Abu Dhabi, the residential sector also showed positive growth, with villa prices increasing by 2.3 percent and apartment prices by 4.3 percent year-over-year, indicating continuous expansion.  

The commercial real estate market in Dubai displayed impressive performance, with average rents rising by 22.2 percent annually and 17.1 percent quarterly, driven by the expanding needs of companies and businesses within the thriving UAE economy.   

Additionally, the industrial and logistics sector saw annual rental rate increases of up to 14.3 percent, attributed to heightened demand for warehouses and storage facilities.  

The hospitality sector maintained a strong performance, with a 0.9 percentage point annual increase in average occupancy rates, showcasing the industry’s resilience and adaptability despite high visitor rates.  

Retail rental rates also saw significant increases, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai experiencing average rental rises of 14.7 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively, over the year preceding the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a supply-demand mismatch and heightened commercial activity.  

Real estate agents at Primo Capital foresee sustained growth in the UAE’s real estate market, driven by factors such as a robust economy, significant return on investment, higher capital returns, and favorable government policies.

Topics: main real estate Dubai real estate

Middle East carriers witness 15.3% air cargo demand growth in May: IATA

Nirmal Narayanan
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Middle Eastern airlines witnessed a 15.3 percent year-on-year demand growth for cargo in May, driven by growing e-commerce and maritime issues, an analysis showed.

In its latest report, the International Air Transport Association said that airlines in the Middle East region handled 13.5 percent of the overall cargo globally, a figure that remained unchanged from the previous month. 

IATA also highlighted that the total cargo capacity of carriers in the region increased by 2.7 percent in May compared to the same month of the previous year. 

Countries in the Middle East region, including Saudi Arabia, have strengthened their aviation sector over the past few years as they continue to reduce their dependence on oil and continue their economic diversification journey. 

Saudi Arabia’s national aviation strategy outlines an ambitious plan aimed at handling 4.5 tonnes of cargo by the end of this decade, along with establishing more than 250 direct destinations from the Kingdom’s airports to global locations. 

“Air cargo demand moved sharply upwards in May across all regions. The sector benefited from trade growth, booming e-commerce and capacity constraints on maritime shipping,” said Willie Walsh, director-general of IATA.

The report revealed that the demand for air cargo routes between the Middle East and Europe grew at an annual rate of 33.8 percent in May.

Freight demand between the region and Asia expanded by 18.6 percent year-on-year in May. 

Global outlook

According to the release, the total demand for air cargo globally, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers, surged by 14.7 percent in May, compared to the same month of the previous year, marking the sixth consecutive month of double-digit year-on-year growth. 

IATA revealed that African airlines saw 18.4 percent year-on-year demand growth for air cargo over the period – the strongest of all regions. 

Moreover, demand for air cargo routes between the African and Asian markets increased by 40.6 percent in May compared to the same month of the previous year, marking the most robust performance among all trade lanes. 

The report added that African airlines’ air cargo capacity also surged by 21.4 percent year-on-year in the fifth month of the year. 

Similarly, the Asia Pacific region witnessed a year-on-year growth in air cargo handling in May at 17.8 percent. 

The capacity of Asia Pacific carriers also grew by 8.4 percent in May, compared to the same month of the previous year. 

On the other hand, European carriers witnessed a 17.2 percent year-on-year demand growth for air cargo. 

The report revealed that intra-European air cargo rose by 25.6 percent compared to May 2023, the fifth month in a row of double-digit annual growth, while demand increased by 33.8 percent on the Europe – Middle East routes. 

Similarly, air cargo capacity of European airlines surged by 11.9 percent in May compared to the same month of the previous year. 

Latin American carriers saw a growth rate of 12.7 percent year-on-year in May, while the capacity of these carriers increased by 8 percent during the same period. 

On the other hand, North American carriers witnessed a growth rate of 8.7 percent in air cargo handling, the weakest among all regions. The airlines’ capacity in this region also rose marginally by 2.5 percent in May compared to the same month of the previous year. 

“For Asia-North America, the largest trade lane by volume, the question remains what will happen following the US crackdown on e-commerce deliveries out of China. Rising costs and increasing transit times of shipments valued less than $800 could dampen US consumers’ appetite for e-commerce, which could have an impact on the whole air cargo sector,” the report warned. 

IATA optimistic about future growth

In the analysis, the airline trade association noted that it is optimistic about the future growth of air cargo transportation, as most countries have recorded positive Purchasing Managers’ Index figures in recent months. 

According to Investopedia, PMI measures the prevailing direction of economic trends in manufacturing. It is calculated based on a monthly survey of supply chain managers across 19 industries, covering both upstream and downstream activity. 

IATA revealed that PMI for global manufacturing output and new export orders indicated expansion at 52.6 and 50.04, respectively. 

“The month of May delivered small improvements in global production and trade figures, which continued optimism for new export orders and manufacturing output among purchasing managers,” said IATA in the report. 

Similarly, industrial production and global cross-border trade also increased month-on-month in April by 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively. 

“The outlook remains largely positive, with purchasing managers showing expectations for future growth. Some dampening, however, could come as the US imposes stricter conditions on e-commerce deliveries from China,” said Walsh. 

He added: “Increased costs and transit times for shipments under $800 may deter US consumers and pose significant challenges for growth on the Asia-North America trade lane –  the world’s biggest.” 

The report further noted that inflation figures showed a mixed picture in April. 

In April, the inflation rate in Japan and the EU fell to 2.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, while in the US, it rose to 3.3 percent. 

In contrast, China’s inflation rate remained at 0.3 percent, reflecting weak domestic demand due to high unemployment, slow income growth, and a crisis in the real estate sector, a trend that has persisted since 2023.

Topics: Tourism & Transport Air cargo International Air Transport Association (IATA)

