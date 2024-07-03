You are here

  • Home
  • Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz and Sinner

Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz and Sinner

Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz and Sinner
Britain’s Jacob Fearnley in action during his first round match against Spain’s Alejandro Moro Canas. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9pwrc

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz and Sinner

Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz and Sinner
  • Fearnley won his first Grand Slam match on debut on Tuesday; it was also his first win of any kind on the main tour
  • Djokovic admitted he knows absolutely nothing about Fearnley
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
Follow

LONDON: Not many players can boast victories over Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner but British rookie Jacob Fearnley has notched up that impressive double and now looks for a third in the shape of Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.

Fearnley’s wins over reigning Wimbledon champion Alcaraz and world No. 1 Sinner came in his junior days.

Since then, their career paths have taken radically different directions — Alcaraz and Sinner are winning Grand Slams and banking millions of dollars while Fearnley headed to university in the US.

“I played Alcaraz when he was maybe 14, I was 17. Sinner, I played him maybe when we were 15,” said 22-year-old Fearnley on Tuesday.

“Obviously the strides they’ve taken in their games have been a lot more than myself. The way they’re playing, it’s unbelievable.

“I don’t think I can really take anything from those victories.”

Fearnley won his first Grand Slam match on debut on Tuesday; it was also his first win of any kind on the main tour.

Before seeing off Spain’s Alejandro Moro Canas 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (14/12), his only professional match on the ATP tour came in Eastbourne last week where he was a first-round loser.

The week before, however, he illustrated his prowess on grass courts by coming out of qualifying to win a second-tier Challenger event in Nottingham.

“It’s a bit crazy,” said Fearnley, the world No. 277.

He was referring to a month which also saw him help Texas Christian University win the national championships in the US at the end of his five-year college career.

Fearnley has already faced one Wimbledon giant in his time — at the 2018 tournament, he was drafted in as a hitting partner for Roger Federer.

“That was really cool. He’s a super nice guy. Obviously a really, really special player. I learned a lot of things from those brief practice sessions,” he said.

Now he faces comfortably one of the most daunting tasks in the sport — trying to defeat seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic in the second round on Thursday.

“I have no idea,” said Fearnley when asked how he planned to author a seismic victory over a man who has won 24 Grand Slam titles.

“I’ve watched so many videos of him. It doesn’t look like there’s many flaws in his game. I’m going to just try and enjoy it, put my game out on the court and see what happens.”

Djokovic admitted he knows absolutely nothing about Fearnley.

“I haven’t seen him hit. So I’ll have to do my homework,” said the Serb.

Earlier Tuesday, Djokovic started his bid to capture a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon men’s title with a straight-sets win over Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva in his first match since undergoing knee surgery.

Djokovic eased to a 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory in a shade under two hours on Center Court against his 123rd-ranked rival.

The 37-year-old did not face a break point in the entire match, which he sealed with three aces.

Djokovic, chasing a record 25th Grand Slam title, wore a grey support on his right knee after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus, which had forced him to withdraw from the French Open after the fourth round last month.

“It was very good. I was very pleased with the way I moved on the court today,” said Djokovic after taking his Wimbledon first-round record to 19-0.

“Obviously coming into Wimbledon this year, it was a little bit of a different circumstance for me because of the knee.

“I didn’t know how everything was going to unfold on the court really.

“Practice sessions are quite different to official match play, so I’m just extremely glad about the way I played and the way I felt today.”

Djokovic added that his grey knee support had passed the All England Club’s stringent rules over all-white playing gear.

“Of course, we did check in the days prior if we have a permission. We’re trying to find a white one, trust me,” he explained.

Topics: Jacob Fearnley Wimbledon 2024

Related

Rublev crashes out in Wimbledon first round
Tennis
Rublev crashes out in Wimbledon first round
Andy Murray playing only doubles at his last Wimbledon after surgery
Sport
Andy Murray playing only doubles at his last Wimbledon after surgery

Rublev crashes out in Wimbledon first round

Rublev crashes out in Wimbledon first round
Updated 02 July 2024
AP
AFP
Follow

Rublev crashes out in Wimbledon first round

Rublev crashes out in Wimbledon first round
  • The Russian sixth seed battled back after losing the first set
Updated 02 July 2024
AP AFP

LONDON: Andrey Rublev crashed out of Wimbledon at the first hurdle on Tuesday, going down in four sets to Argentina’s Francisco Comesana.
The Russian sixth seed battled back after losing the first set but lost momentum early in the third and went down to a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) defeat.
Rublev, who reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year, struggled for consistency on his serve and was broken four times in the match by his opponent, ranked 122nd in the world.
The 26-year-old, who smashed his racquet repeatedly against his knee in frustration in the third set, is the highest-seeded men’s player to exit the Championships so far.
Comesana will face Australia’s Adam Walton for a place in the last 32.

Topics: Wimbledon Andrey Rublev Francisco Comesana

Related

Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff open Wimbledon campaigns in style
Tennis
Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff open Wimbledon campaigns in style
Viral campaign urges Wimbledon to sever ties with Barclays
World
Viral campaign urges Wimbledon to sever ties with Barclays

Ons Jabeur: I’ve separated having a baby from winning a Grand Slam

Ons Jabeur: I’ve separated having a baby from winning a Grand Slam
Updated 02 July 2024
Reem Abulleil
Follow

Ons Jabeur: I’ve separated having a baby from winning a Grand Slam

Ons Jabeur: I’ve separated having a baby from winning a Grand Slam
  • In an exclusive chat with Arab News in southwest London, the Tunisian tennis star reveals her new approach as she hopes to be third time lucky at Wimbledon
Updated 02 July 2024
Reem Abulleil

LONDON: When Ons Jabeur arrived here for Wimbledon last week, she felt “a bit sad.”

The Tunisian history-maker has enjoyed remarkable success but also suffered her greatest disappointments on Wimbledon’s center court. It is understandable that her heart-wrenching defeat in the final 12 months ago still stings.

It was Jabeur’s second consecutive appearance in the Wimbledon final and she was considered the favorite against Marketa Vondrousova, who had far less experience on grass entering the contest.

But the Czech lefty was ice cold and handed a nervous and frazzled Jabeur a straight-sets loss to secure a maiden Grand Slam crown.

“A lot of last year’s memories came to my mind. I felt like crying a little bit,” Jabeur told Arab News of how she felt upon returning to the fabled All England Club last week.

“But at the end I just remembered that this is the place that I want to be, at such an amazing tournament. I feel so much love here, so much respect.

 

 

“I don’t think I feel that much love and respect anywhere else. It’s so amazing to be here. I don’t want to take for granted any moment that I’m here. I want to enjoy every second of being here at Wimbledon.”

For a second there, one senses a hint of uncertainty in Jabeur’s words. Is she implying she might not be coming back too many times to SW19 in the future?

“I’m not saying I’m retiring or anything. But you don’t know what could happen in the future. So for me, I really try to see the positive side of it,” said the North African, who turns 30 next month.

“I’m trying to see that from millions of players, I’m one of the players that could play here at Wimbledon. That’s really amazing to remember and that’s really amazing to be grateful for.”

In the documentary “This is me,” produced and released by Tod TV earlier this year, Jabeur revealed the reason behind her crumbling under the pressure in last year’s championship decider.

Married to former fencer Karim Kamoun since 2015, Jabeur revealed that she wants to start a family. But she has found it difficult to walk away from the tour while performing so well. She is now ranked No. 10, but at one stage she was at No. 2 in the world.

She felt that the 2023 Wimbledon final was her chance. “I win that (final) I could have a baby right away. And that dream faded. I was haunted by fear,” confessed Jabeur in the documentary.

A year on from that tough experience, Jabeur finds herself once again on the hallowed turf of the All England Club, ready for another shot at the sport’s most prestigious trophy.

She believes her mindset has changed and is adopting a different approach to this Wimbledon fortnight. “One thing I finally came to terms with is I separated having a baby from winning a Grand Slam,” she explained.

“Because they were both in the same line, which was wrong and a bit tough on myself.

“So I’m like, it’s okay, it’s out of my control, when to have the Grand Slam. I’m not going to put a timeline on it. That also released a little bit the pressure that I have on myself.

“But also accepting what I’m doing; I know I’m doing everything 100 percent. I have a team behind me that’s always supporting me and I’m going to leave 100 percent on the court. And if it comes, it comes, and if not, I know I have no regrets because I tried everything.”

One of the most memorable moments from last year’s tournament was when Jabeur wept during the trophy ceremony, showing the world how painful that loss was, and what a Wimbledon win really meant to her.

She was consoled by Kate Middleton, the princess of Wales, who like many around the world, looked truly moved by Jabeur’s tears.

That was Jabeur’s third defeat in a Grand Slam final (she also fell in the title decider at the 2022 US Open).

Her tearful moment on court was reminiscent of the emotional speech Andy Murray gave when he lost the Wimbledon final to Roger Federer in 2012.

It was the Brit’s fourth loss at that stage at a major but he went on to capture three Grand Slams, two of which came at the All England Club.

“I know he lost a few times in Grand Slam finals and I saw him when he won here, twice actually, which was amazing. And he won the Olympics as well here,” said Jabeur of Murray’s exploits on home soil.

“What he did and how he bounced back and won it was really unbelievable. And I hope that would be also the fairytale for me as well, how my story ends kind of.”

While Jabeur can draw inspiration from Murray’s story, there is another Andy she is keen to consult with — whom she has admired since she was a young girl.

“I’ve been actually thinking about Andy Roddick, how he lost it (the Wimbledon final) so many times and didn’t get to win it,” she said.

“I was meaning to text him and tell him: ‘If you had to change one thing and do it differently, what would you do?’ I’m still hesitating if I should do that or not.”

As she gets set to begin her Wimbledon campaign against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima on Tuesday, with an eye on making the final for a third straight year, perhaps a call to Roddick cannot hurt.

Topics: tennis Ons Jabeur Wimbledon

Related

Ons Jabeur ‘avoids risk’ by missing Paris Olympics
Sport
Ons Jabeur ‘avoids risk’ by missing Paris Olympics
Fan favorite Ons Jabeur withdraws from Dubai Tennis Championships with knee injury
Tennis
Fan favorite Ons Jabeur withdraws from Dubai Tennis Championships with knee injury

Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff open Wimbledon campaigns in style

Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff open Wimbledon campaigns in style
Updated 02 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff open Wimbledon campaigns in style

Alcaraz, Sinner and Gauff open Wimbledon campaigns in style
  • Spanish holder Alcaraz eases into second round
  • Top seed Sinner gets through in four sets
  • Belarusians Sabalenka, Azarenka pull out injured
Updated 02 July 2024
Reuters

LONDON: For the last 50 weeks, Carlos Alcaraz knew the exact date and time he would walk back on Center Court to open the defense of his Wimbledon title and the Spaniard kept his goosebumps in check on Monday to book his place in the second round.

While injury woes have plagued many of the players who have also hoisted the Challenge Cup in recent years — with question marks over the participation of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray — Alcaraz showed he was fighting fit despite a less than ideal buildup to the grasscourt major.

The third seed, who admitted he even gets nervous practicing on the spiritual home of grasscourt tennis, beat fellow 21-year-old, Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal, 7-6(3) 7-5 6-2 on an overcast day in southwest London.

“Stepping on this court, it’s the most beautiful court I’ve played on. I still get nerves when I’m playing here,” Alcaraz, whose Queen’s Club title defense ended with an early exit last month, said courtside.

“I played for 45 minutes here on Thursday and it’s the first time I get nervous practicing. I’m glad and I’m a privileged guy to play on this court.

“When I walk around, I get goosebumps. I remember last year and that was a great feeling.”

World No. 1 and top seed Jannik Sinner suffered a mid-match injury scare after a slip and was briefly troubled by Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann before winning 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-3 to set up a mouth-watering all-Italian clash against 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

“That’s going to a big challenge for me,” Sinner said.

SEEDS SIDELINED

The opening day of the grasscourt Grand Slam saw several seeds pull out with injuries or illness — the highest-profile being women’s third seed Aryna Sabalenka who could not take to court because of a shoulder injury.

Fellow Belarusian and twice Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka also pulled out with a shoulder problem ahead of her match with 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens.

Sabalenka’s withdrawal removed one mighty obstacle for second seed Coco Gauff who concluded Center Court action on Monday with an impressive 6-1 6-2 defeat of fellow American Caroline Dolehide.

Former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka returned to Wimbledon after a five-year absence and came through a topsy-turvy clash against France’s Diane Parry, winning 6-1 1-6 6-4.

Fans flocking to the All England Club on Tuesday will hope seven-times champion Djokovic and Andy Murray, who ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a men’s Wimbledon champion when he won the first of his two titles in 2013, will both be fit enough to make their Center Court dates.

While second seed Djokovic had knee surgery last month, Murray is recovering from a procedure on his back just days ago and, with this year’s tournament expected to be his Wimbledon swansong, he is desperately hoping he can write the ending of his own script with one final rousing run on court.

Twice French Open runner-up Casper Ruud was another player delighted to be back on court after he was hit by a parasitic infection that kept him in bed for almost two weeks following his run to the Roland Garros semifinals last month.

Ruud matched his best result at the championships after he reached the second round by beating Australian qualifier Alex Bolt 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4.

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, beaten in the semifinals last year by Alcaraz, produced an assured 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over American Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Men’s 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov continued his resurgence with a 6-3 6-4 7-5 win against Dusan Lajovic, while three-times Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, at 39 the oldest man in the draw, rolled back the years with a 6-3 7-5 6-4 win over British wildcard Charles Broom.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu, who rocketed to fame by winning the 2021 US Open as a qualifier but has struggled to reach such heights since because of injuries, had England soccer idol David Beckham watching her from the Center Court royal box and she duly delivered an encouraging victory.

Wildcard Raducanu, 21, missed last year’s Wimbledon because of injury but opened her account with a battling 7-6(0) 6-3 win against Mexico’s Renata Zarazua.

Zarazua was a last-minute replacement for Russian 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova who withdrew because of illness.

Topics: Wimbledon Carlos Alcaraz

Related

Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defense against dreadlocked Estonian
Sport
Alcaraz starts Wimbledon title defense against dreadlocked Estonian
Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are taking over tennis
Tennis
Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are taking over tennis

Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon with a shoulder injury

Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon with a shoulder injury
Updated 01 July 2024
AP
Follow

Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon with a shoulder injury

Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon with a shoulder injury
  • A little more than a week ago, Sabalenka stopped playing during the first set of her quarterfinal at the Berlin Ladies Open, citing pain in her shoulder
Updated 01 July 2024
AP

WIMBLEDON, England: Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka withdrew from Wimbledon on Monday because of an injured shoulder.
The two-time Australian Open champion was supposed to play Emina Bektas of the United States in the first round on Day 1 at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
Sabalenka, a semifinalist at the All England Club each of the last two times she appeared there, was replaced in the draw on Monday by Erika Andreeva, who lost in qualifying last week.
A little more than a week ago, Sabalenka stopped playing during the first set of her quarterfinal at the Berlin Ladies Open, citing pain in her shoulder.
She said she had a muscle injury that she called “very frustrating.”
“The most annoying thing is that I can do anything. I can practice; I can hit my groundstrokes. I’m struggling with serving. That’s really annoying. You don’t feel like you’re injured,” Sabalenka said. “If you give me some weights, I’m going to go lift some weights. But if you tell me to serve, I’m going to go through pain. We did an MRI, we did everything. We did a lot of rehab, a lot of treatments and everything.”
Sabalenka said on Saturday there was a chance she would need to pull out of Wimbledon, “But I still have my hopes. As someone who been fighting through a lot of different pains in the past months, I still have my hopes.”

Topics: Aryna Sabalenka tennis Wimbledon

Related

Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka join Berlin injury list
Sport
Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka join Berlin injury list
Mirra Andreeva defeats No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the French Open semifinals at age 17
Tennis
Mirra Andreeva defeats No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to reach the French Open semifinals at age 17

Missing Wimbledon would not have been ‘correct’, says Djokovic

Missing Wimbledon would not have been ‘correct’, says Djokovic
Updated 29 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Missing Wimbledon would not have been ‘correct’, says Djokovic

Missing Wimbledon would not have been ‘correct’, says Djokovic
  • The 37-year-old Serb said he was driven by his “incredible desire to play and compete“
  • “I do have something that is described as a feeling of not missing out at a Grand Slam while I can still play and while I’m still active and at this level“
Updated 29 June 2024
AFP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic said Saturday it would not have been “correct” to miss Wimbledon despite having undergone knee surgery just over three weeks ago.
The 37-year-old Serb, who is looking to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and become the oldest champion of the modern era, said he was driven by his “incredible desire to play and compete.”
Djokovic needed surgery to repair the damaged meniscus in his right knee after being injured at the French Open earlier this month.
He was forced to withdraw before his quarter-final and hasn’t played since.
“I do have something that is described as a feeling of not missing out at a Grand Slam while I can still play and while I’m still active and at this level,” said Djokovic.
“I wouldn’t call it a fear of missing out. I would just say it’s this incredible desire to play, just to compete.
“Particularly because it is Wimbledon, the tournament that always has been a dream tournament for me when I was a kid. Just the thought of me missing Wimbledon was just not correct. I didn’t want to deal with that.”
Djokovic arrives in London without a title to his name this season.
He has seen 22-year-old Jannik Sinner take his Australian Open crown as well as his world number one ranking.
Carlos Alcaraz, who deposed him as Wimbledon champion 12 months ago, succeeded him as French Open champion earlier this month.
“I’m confident about the health of my knee and just general physical state is really good,” said the Serb who is chasing a 25th Grand Slam title.
“I haven’t had any setback. If I had one setback, I would be then questioning whether I should be here or not. But I haven’t had a single one. Why not give it a shot?“
Alcaraz has been impressed by what he’s seen of Djokovic just 24 days after going under the knife.
The Spaniard on Saturday described Djokovic as “superhuman.”
But the Serb said he was inspired by Taylor Fritz, the American player who was back on court 21 days after requiring similar knee surgery in 2021.
Fritz suffered his injury at the French Open and needed a wheelchair to help him off court.
After surgery, he returned at Wimbledon and made the third round.
“I think Taylor Fritz is a superhuman,” insisted Djokovic.
“His situation really gave me optimism that I can make it, too.
“Three weeks is just making the cut, so to say. It’s not ideal maybe in the eyes of the doctors and specialists that would normally tell you it’s normally between three and six weeks.
“But it’s also individual. It’s very subjective. Everyone has a different response to the recovery.”

Topics: Wimbledon Novak Djokovic

Related

Egypt’s leading female tennis player Mayar Sherif in confident mood ahead of Wimbledon opener
Sport
Egypt’s leading female tennis player Mayar Sherif in confident mood ahead of Wimbledon opener
Zverev says ‘most open Wimbledon in 20 years’
Tennis
Zverev says ‘most open Wimbledon in 20 years’

Latest updates

US has ‘undeniable complicity’ in Gaza war killings, say former US officials
US has ‘undeniable complicity’ in Gaza war killings, say former US officials
Pogacar ‘hits hard’ in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
Pogacar ‘hits hard’ in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
Japan’s top court to rule on forced sterilizations
Japan’s top court to rule on forced sterilizations
Hezbollah’s deputy leader says group would stop fighting with Israel after Gaza ceasefire
Hezbollah’s deputy leader says group would stop fighting with Israel after Gaza ceasefire
Iran’s presidential candidates discuss economic sanctions and nuclear deal ahead of July 5 runoff
Masoud Pezeshkian (L) and Saeed Jalili attend an election debate at a television studio in Tehran, Iran July 2, 2024. (REUTERS)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.