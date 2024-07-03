You are here

Esports World Cup launches with much fanfare in Riyadh

Esports World Cup launches with much fanfare in Riyadh
(Photo: AN/Huda Bashatah)
Esports World Cup launches with much fanfare in Riyadh
(Photo: AN/Huda Bashatah)
Esports World Cup launches with much fanfare in Riyadh
(Photo: AN/Huda Bashatah)
Esports World Cup launches with much fanfare in Riyadh
(Photo: AN/Huda Bashatah)
Esports World Cup launches with much fanfare in Riyadh
(Photo: AN/Huda Bashatah)
Esports World Cup launches with much fanfare in Riyadh

Esports World Cup launches with much fanfare in Riyadh
  • Unprecedented prize pool of $60m at stake from July 3 to Aug. 25
  • Aim for sport to add $13bn to GDP, says federation’s Prince Faisal
RIYADH: The inaugural Esports World Cup was launched with much fanfare in Riyadh on Tuesday night ahead of the contest which begins today and ends on Aug. 25.

The event features a cross-game format of 22 competitions across 21 premier titles. There is a prize pool of $60 million at stake, the largest in the sport’s history.

At a press conference here on Tuesday, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said the event would boost the sport in the country.

“As a gamer from as far back as I can remember, it gives me immense pride when people come to our country and realize fully just how gaming-passionate a nation Saudi Arabia is.

“The figure that 23.5 million people in Saudi Arabia — out of a population of 35 million — are gamers is an incredible number and proof of what gaming means to us as a nation.

“But it doesn’t tell you the full story. Gaming to this nation, gaming to me, means meeting a fellow gamer in person or online, and instantly having a connection. That is the power of gaming, and that is the power of the gaming community.”

He said the event aligns with the Kingdom’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy, which aims to ensure the sector creates jobs and contributes $13 billion to the country’s gross domestic product.

“The Esports World Cup, a global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom, will connect the global gaming community like never, with its focal point right here in Riyadh. Let the games begin,” he said.




(Photo: AN/Huda Bashatah)

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said the event was a “historic culmination of two universal languages, gaming and sports, to unite the global community across games, leapfrog the esports industry, and drive growth across the entire ecosystem.

“I’m immensely proud that we’ve created new possibilities for our sport, and I am very excited to watch elite esports clubs and players compete across the world’s best games for life-changing prizes and to be crowned the first Esports World Cup Club Champion.”

In an interview with Arab News, Faisal bin Homran, chief product officer of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said the event would have a “local, regional, and international impact from a club’s perspective, players’ perspective, and also publishers’ perspective.

“Those publishers today are coming to the Kingdom to invest more and do more studio gaming ideas, collaborate with the local market, getting more players and teams, from an academic perspective, to join the Saudi gaming community. We expect a lot of those numbers to increase in the next few weeks.”

The competition spans a diverse array of titles, including “Apex Legends” and “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6 Siege.” There is a prize pool of $20 million in the club championship contest.

The event will feature community tournaments, pop culture celebrations, and international music acts. Partnerships have been signed with leading sports, beverage, technology and social media companies.

'Exponentially larger' World Cup in Riyadh to elevate Esports to new heights, says tournament CEO

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation. AN video
Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation. AN video
Updated 27 June 2024
Aisha Fareed
Follow

'Exponentially larger' World Cup in Riyadh to elevate Esports to new heights, says tournament CEO
Updated 27 June 2024
Aisha Fareed

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation. AN video
  • 8-week tournament a ‘leap forward’ for global gaming, organizers say
  • ‘Unprecedented’ broadcasting network will ensure expanded global coverage
Updated 27 June 2024
Aisha Fareed

Riyadh: In a significant leap for the global gaming industry, Riyadh is set to host the Esports World Cup, which promises new levels of competition and cultural exchange.

Building on the success of previous events such as Gamers8, the new tournament aims to elevate esports to new heights.

Arab News interviewed Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, ahead of the event to explore the global impact of the tournament on the gaming industry and beyond.

“We don’t want to be just another competition. Our goal is to leapfrog the industry and bring it together on a scale never seen before,” he said.

“With 22 competitions and 21 games, this is not just twice as big as anything before — it’s exponentially larger.”

Reichert highlighted Riyadh’s strategic location as a bridge between the West and the Middle East, creating a unique opportunity to unite gamers from both regions.

The eight-week event will celebrate the sport and its culture, pushing the entire industry forward, he said.

The CEO said there is a clear vision for the tournament, but executing it on this scale was daunting.

“Time was our biggest enemy,” he said. Despite this, strong support from publishers, a comprehensive qualification strategy, and numerous broadcasting partnerships have been secured.

“If you haven’t heard about it yet, our job is to make sure you do,” he added, emphasizing their commitment to broadening the event’s reach.

The response to the tournament has been overwhelmingly positive, with significant interest from broadcasting and media partners.

“We initially aimed for 15 games, but we’re starting with 21, featuring the best games in the world,” Reichert said.

Global esports supporters have rallied behind the event, resulting in more than 50 broadcasting partners worldwide.

“We’ve built an unprecedented broadcasting network, ensuring true global coverage from companies across the US, India, Africa, South America, Korea, and China.”

Reichert also discussed the thriving gaming culture in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

“About 67 percent of the Saudi population identifies as gamers. Gaming is a core cultural pillar here,” though the world may not fully realize this yet, he said.

The region’s young population and leadership are highly supportive of gaming, backed by initiatives such as Vision 2030, and the national gaming and esports strategy. 

Saudi Arabia has already produced several gaming champions, and the CEO sees the Esports World Cup as a catalyst for nurturing more local talent.

“This tournament is a chance for fans to see the best gamers live and for aspiring players to envision themselves on these stages,” he said.

The event aims to inspire young gamers to pursue their dreams of becoming national and even global stars, helping to further popularize esports worldwide.

In a message to gaming fans, the CEO encouraged everyone in the region to attend the event. 

“You’ll witness the best sport in the world played live and experience fantastic gaming, esports, and cultural entertainment. This is more than just a tournament— it’s a fanfest. We call it the Esports World Cup Festival, a historic moment you don’t want to miss. If you can’t be there in person, make sure to tune in online.”

Esports World Cup ticket holders offered electronic visas

Esports World Cup ticket holders offered electronic visas
Updated 26 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Esports World Cup ticket holders offered electronic visas

Esports World Cup ticket holders offered electronic visas
  • Organizers work with Kingdom’s authorities to ease access for foreign visitors
  • Riyadh to host $60m, eight-week event for first time
Updated 26 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Ticket holders for the Esports World Cup, which opens next week at Boulevard Riyadh City, will be able to apply for electronic visas to enter the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The Esports World Cup Foundation said it had been working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Tourism to help streamline access to the event, which is being held in the Kingdom for the first time.
The eight-week competition will see more than 1,500 players from 500 clubs around the world competing in 22 tournaments for a total prize pot of more than $60 million — the highest ever in the history of esports.
Hosting the event aligns with the Kingdom’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The EWC aims to bolster the nation’s global standing as a premier gaming and esports destination.
As well as watching the action, visitors to the tournament will be able to take part in a range of activities that combine sports, entertainment, education, culture and creativity.
World Cup ticket holders can apply for a 90-day, single entry visa at ksavisa.sa/visa/tourism/esport/apply.
More information about the competition is available from the EWC’s website at esportsworldcup.com.

Esports World Cup adds 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III' and 'Call of Duty: Warzone' competitions
Updated 14 June 2024
Arab News

Esports World Cup adds ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ and ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ competitions
Updated 14 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Esports World Cup adds ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ and ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ competitions

Esports World Cup adds ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ and ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ competitions
  • EWC schedule consists of 22 competitions across 21 games, making it the largest multi-game e-sports tournament of all time
  • Federation CEO says World Cup ‘cemented our promise to deliver the world’s best games’
Updated 14 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Esports World Cup Foundation said on Friday that “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” and “Call of Duty: Warzone” had been added to the games that will be part of the inaugural Esports World Cup this summer in Riyadh.
The EWC schedule consists of 22 competitions across 21 games, making it the largest multi-game e-sports tournament of all time.
EWCF’s CEO Ralf Reichert said: “By adding two amazing ‘Call of Duty’ games to EWC, we have cemented our promise to deliver the world’s best games to e-sports fans everywhere.
“‘Call of Duty’ is the final piece of our historic EWC 2024 schedule, and we are excited to welcome its athletes and global fanbase to Riyadh this summer.”
Since its original launch in 2003, the “Call of Duty” franchise has remained one of the world’s most popular video games. “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” is one of the best-selling video games of 2023 in the US.
Published in March 2020, “Call of Duty: Warzone” found instant success as the franchise’s first entry into the battle royale genre. Both games feature robust e-sports ecosystems that engage fans in a variety of formats ranging from league-based play to open circuit competitions.
EWC will also host competitions in “Apex Legends,” “Counter-Strike 2,” “Dota 2,” “EA Sports FC 24,” “Fortnite,” “Free Fire,” “Honor of Kings,” “League of Legends,” “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang,” “Overwatch 2,” “PUBG Battlegrounds,” “PUBG Mobile,” “ESL R1,” “Rocket League,” “StarCraft II,” “Street Fighter 6,” “Teamfight Tactics,” “TEKKEN 8” and “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow 6 Siege.”
Each of the championships at EWC will have its own prize pool with a combined total exceeding $33 million. By adding these two games, the EWCF has created additional opportunities for additional athletes to participate at the event and earn a piece of life-changing winnings.
During the tournament, the “Call of Duty: Warzone” competition, running Jul. 3-6, will feature 21 teams battling for a share of a $1 million prize pool, and the “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” competition, Aug. 15-18, will have 16 teams vying for a $1.8 million prize pool.
Results in both competitions contribute points to the overall Club Championship rankings, an innovative cross-game competitive format unique to the EWC.
Winners of at least one EWC game competition become eligible for the Club Championship’s top prize of $7 million (out of a $20 million pool to the top 16 clubs) and the prestigious title of Esports World Cup Club champion.

Esports World Cup and the Esports Awards announce three-year partnership
Updated 12 June 2024
Arab News

Esports World Cup and the Esports Awards announce three-year partnership
Updated 12 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Esports World Cup and the Esports Awards announce three-year partnership

Esports World Cup and the Esports Awards announce three-year partnership
  • Awards ceremony in Riyadh will be one of the most prestigious nights in the world esports calendar
Updated 12 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Esports World Cup Foundation and the Esports Awards have announced a three-year partnership that brings the world’s most prestigious esports awards ceremony and platform to the Esports World Cup, the world’s largest gaming festival, scheduled to take place this summer in Riyadh.

The 2024 Esports Awards will be held on Aug. 24 in Riyadh with a gala to honor the best in esports from every corner of the globe, celebrating clubs, athletes, content creators, games and more. The partnership ensures that the Esports Awards will be a platform for experiences such as the lifetime achievement mixer, red carpet event, esports village and the awards ceremony itself. Fans can vote for awards finalists when they are revealed on June 27.

Since its inception in 2015, the Esports Awards has earned a reputation for recognizing excellence in esports globally and supporting initiatives to grow the industry. Over the past decade, it has evolved from a London dinner event into the premier global awarding body and de-facto platform for esports recognition.

The global red carpet event has been held in London, Dallas and Las Vegas and now comes to Saudi Arabia for the first time.

Last year’s star-studded ceremony attracted more than 22 million viewers and some of the biggest brands, athletes and publishers took home 30 awards in categories for entertainment, industry, creative, pro, on-air talent, and collegiate. The event secured a Guinness World Record for largest digital video game display when WWE superstars and gaming legends alike played Pac-Man on a screen with an area of 100,000 square feet.

“Partnering with the Esports World Cup enables us to offer an even more exceptional experience to our nominees, guests and viewers," said Michael Ashford, CEO, Esports Awards. “The Esports Awards have always been dedicated to celebrating incredible achievements in esports, so we naturally saw the opportunity to join forces with EWC in Riyadh as an excellent fit.

“The Middle East is home to one of the fastest growing and most passionate esports communities in the world and I’m delighted to be bringing the awards to the region for the first time. I cannot wait for this year’s ceremony, which I expect will be the most impressive and memorable one yet.”

Ralf Reichert, CEO of Esports World Cup Foundation, said: “Hosting the Esports Awards in Riyadh enriches the Esports World Cup, bringing the entire world together to commemorate esports excellence.

“Here, we can support the Esports Awards as a valuable bridge between Eastern and Western audiences. The Esports Awards is a fantastic gala that celebrates stakeholders from across the global esports ecosystem, recognizing not only competitive greatness but also greatness in production, broadcasting, leadership, creative design and more. I’m excited to attend the Esports Awards this year in Riyadh and honor the best in esports.”

The Esports World Cup starts on July 3 in Riyadh and will turn the city into the epicenter of esports fandom and gaming culture for eight weeks.

Fans can watch the action at Boulevard City across 20 game championships for a share of more than $60 million in prize money — the largest prize pool in esports history. The Esports World Cup will also feature festival activities that include numerous gaming activities, community tournaments, pop culture celebrations, international experiences and more.

Esports enthusiasts set for GCC League 2024 finals in Riyadh

Esports enthusiasts set for GCC League 2024 finals in Riyadh
Updated 11 June 2024
Arab News
Follow

Esports enthusiasts set for GCC League 2024 finals in Riyadh

Esports enthusiasts set for GCC League 2024 finals in Riyadh
  • ‘The enthusiasm, passion, and love for esports in all GCC nations are well-known around the globe,’ says SEF’s Chairman Prince Faisal bin Bandar
  • Contestants to battle it out for regional supremacy, share of $150,000 prize pool across Rocket League and TEKKEN 8
Updated 11 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Esports enthusiasts are gearing up for a sensational spectacle with the inaugural GCC League 2024 finals in Riyadh on June 27-28, when contenders go head-to-head across the Rocket League and TEKKEN 8 competitions.
Presented by the Saudi Esports Federation, the GCC League is the newest Middle Eastern esports tournament that brings together six countries and some of the region’s greatest athletes and clubs for a series of showdowns.
SEF’s Chairman Prince Faisal bin Bandar said on Tuesday: “We cannot wait for the GCC League 2024 finale, and we share the excitement of esports fans throughout the region and beyond, ahead of what promises to be another world-class event in Riyadh.”
The first-ever edition began last month as 12 teams from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE faced off in an online Rocket League tournament, the vehicular soccer game and one of the world’s most popular titles.
Following 10 days of non-stop group stage action from May 12-21, the stage is set for exhilarating back-to-back encounters later this month.
Live from Riyadh, the remaining contestants will battle it out for regional supremacy and their share of a $150,000 prize pool across Rocket League and another world-renowned title, TEKKEN 8.
Prince Faisal said: “The enthusiasm, passion, and love for esports in all GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) nations are well-known around the globe — and this is one of many factors behind what makes the GCC League particularly exciting and intriguing. This upcoming event is simply unmissable for all with a vested interest in our industry.”
Among the challengers are Xenon Esports of Kuwait and the Oman National Team B. They advanced to the finals as winners of Groups A and B respectively in the tournament’s first online stage last month.
Also in the running for glory are Group A qualifiers, the Bahrain National Team, and Group B qualifiers Unity Esports (Kuwait) and KHK Esports (Bahrain).
Prince Faisal added: “Welcoming the region’s biggest and best talent for a brand-new competition is the latest illustration of our enduring commitment to provide new opportunities for regional talent to shine.”
Alongside the greatest athletes and clubs from across the region, local esports fans are sure to provide Team Falcons and Twisted Minds with incredible home support as these clubs are representing the host nation.

