Abu Dhabi to expand office space as occupancy rates surpass 95% due to hedge funds 

Tenancy levels at the four towers in Abu Dhabi Global Market, situated on Al-Maryah Island, are now nearly full. Shutterstock
RIYADH: Hedge funds flocking to Abu Dhabi have pushed office occupancy rates over 95 percent, prompting a call for an increase in business-centric real estate.

Up from 91.3 percent in the first quarter, tenancy levels at the four towers in Abu Dhabi Global Market, situated on Al-Maryah Island, are now nearly full, according to Bloomberg.

The government plans to expand the free zone’s jurisdiction to neighboring Al-Reem Island in a move that will give it 10 times as much space and make it one of the largest financial districts on a global level, stretching 14.4 million sq. m. 

This move aligns well with the fact that Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth funds pose a big draw for hedge fund managers, along with the emirate’s tax-free income and the weather. The time zone also allows workers to trade across Asian, European, and US hours, helping the city attract firms from London, Hong Kong, and Singapore. 

It also fits with ADGM’s aim of attracting diverse businesses, including financial institutions, asset management, and fintech, as well as corporations and professional services firms. 

Furthermore, it sets apart Abu Dhabi from other prominent global cities such as New York, London, and San Francisco, where high office vacancy rates persist due to a significant shift toward remote work following the pandemic.

“With growing demand for companies to locate within ADGM, occupancy rates in Al-Maryah Island have exceeded 95 percent,” a representative for ADGM said in an emailed statement. 

“Consequently, expansion is the next natural and necessary step to better accommodate the increasing demand of companies seeking to establish a presence in the financial hub of Abu Dhabi,” the representative added.

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector PMI at 55, leading the Gulf region – S&P Global

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector PMI at 55, leading the Gulf region – S&P Global
Updated 21 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector PMI at 55, leading the Gulf region – S&P Global

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector PMI at 55, leading the Gulf region – S&P Global
Updated 21 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector showcased robust growth in June, driven by increased demand, higher output levels, and a rise in employment, according to a report.

The latest S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index showed that the Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia PMI stabilized at 55 from 56.4 in May, marking the lowest reading since January 2022. 

Despite the slowdown in new orders, which saw the slowest growth in nearly two and a half years, non-oil businesses reported a substantial rise in output, helping the Kingdom led the region with the strongest expansion figures.

Companies boosted their production levels to support ongoing sales and projects, reflecting a positive business environment.

Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “The PMI for the non-oil economy recorded at 55.0 in June, marking the slowest pace of expansion since January 2022. The new orders component fell compared to the previous month, suggesting a slight moderation in demand growth.”

He added: “However, the growth in non-oil sectors was supported by a strong increase in output levels. Employment numbers also rose, while suppliers’ delivery times continued to improve.”

The second quarter growth figures indicate a positive outlook for Saudi Arabia’s non-oil gross domestic product, with expected gains exceeding 3 percent.

High output levels, stable supply chains, and moderate job creation point toward a resilient and expanding non-oil economy, contributing to the country’s economic diversification efforts.

UAE 

The UAE’s non-oil private sector continued to grow in June, though the rate of expansion slowed. The S&P Global UAE PMI fell to 54.6 from 55.3 in May, the lowest point in 16 months. 

The decline was primarily due to sustained competitive pressures, weaker job creation, and an easing in output growth. 

The sector faced challenges with rising input prices, leading to the quickest increase in average prices charged since April 2018. 

Despite these issues, businesses saw a marked increase in new work, with the strongest rise in new orders since March. Export volumes also saw a significant boost, reaching the highest levels since October 2023.

David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted: “The UAE PMI highlights a slowing growth trend in the non-oil sector throughout 2024 so far. Nevertheless, companies are still enjoying strong customer demand and robust sales pipelines, which are sustaining output expectations and driving purchasing activity.”

Owen added: “On the negative side, input price pressures are at their strongest for nearly two years, causing firms to raise their output prices for the second month in a row.”

The ongoing strength in demand and sales indicated a resilient market despite the external pressures and challenges faced.

Kuwait

Kuwait’s non-oil private sector displayed solid growth in June, with the S&P Global Kuwait PMI at 51.6, slightly down from 52.4 in May. 

The index remained above the neutral 50 mark for the 17th consecutive month, signaling continued improvement in business conditions. 

Employment in the sector rose at the fastest pace on record, driven by sustained new orders and increased output. Despite sharp rises in input costs, the rate of inflation eased for the third month, allowing firms to limit price increases for customers.

Businesses in Kuwait faced input cost inflation, but the rate of increase in input prices eased from the peaks seen earlier in the year. 

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “Sustained inflows of new orders encouraged companies to expand their staffing levels at the sharpest pace on record in June.”

Companies were able to manage these costs better, resulting in moderate price increases for their goods and services. 

“There were more signs of input cost inflation softening, enabling companies to continue their policy of limiting price rises to customers in order to help secure new work. One of the big drivers of rising expenses was spending on advertising, which has often been central to growth in the non-oil private sector in recent months,” Harker added.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index, produced globally by S&P Global and some local trade associations, is a survey-based economic indicator designed to provide timely insights into business conditions. 

It includes individual measures such as business output, new orders, employment costs, and selling prices, as well as exports, purchasing activity, supplier performance, backlogs of orders, and inventories of both inputs and finished goods. 

By asking respondents to report changes compared to the previous month and their sentiment on future output, the PMI anticipates changing economic trends and can serve as an alternative gauge to official data, which can be delayed or suffer from quality issues. 

Initially focused on manufacturing, its coverage now extends to services, construction, and retail sectors.

Topics: main Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) Saudi economy S&P Global Ratings

Saudi POS spending regains momentum with 48% rise

Saudi POS spending regains momentum with 48% rise
Updated 22 min ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi POS spending regains momentum with 48% rise

Saudi POS spending regains momentum with 48% rise
Updated 22 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale spending increased by 48 percent to reach SR12.34 billion ($3.29 billion) from June 23 to 29, with the education sector registering the largest surge.

The latest data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed that the transaction value in the sector, which accounts for only 0.05 percent of the total number of transactions, saw a 1,970 percent increase, reaching SR99.06 million during the week.

From May 16 to June 22, POS spending in the Kingdom dipped to its lowest in months, reaching SR8.34 billion, coinciding with the Eid al-Adha vacation period. 

Saudi-based economist Talat Hafiz explained in an interview with Arab News that “spending is usually less during such vacations,” as citizens perform Hajj compared to regular days when they visit shopping malls and restaurants for entertainment.

Data from SAMA for the last week of June showed that spending on transportation surged by 155.4 percent to reach SR790 million, the second-highest increase compared to the previous week. 

Spending on construction and building materials came in third place, recording a 110.7 percent rise, reaching SR328.5 million.

Outlays on food and beverages constituted the highest share of the POS and witnessed a 38.3 percent surge, reaching SR1.88 billion. This came alongside spending in restaurants and cafés, reaching SR1.8 billion and constituting the second-largest share with the smallest increase of 12.1 percent compared to the previous week.

POS spending on miscellaneous goods and services, including personal care items, supplies, maintenance, and cleaning, constituted the third-highest share and witnessed a 62 percent rise that week, reaching SR1.6 billion. 

The hotel sector experienced the second-smallest increase in POS transaction value, increasing by 15.1 percent to SR220.3 million. On the other hand, gas stations witnessed the third-smallest surge, with a 20 percent increase, reaching SR834.5 million.

According to data from SAMA, 32.15 percent of POS spending occurred in Riyadh, with the total transaction value reaching SR3.96 billion, representing a 61.2 percent increase from the previous week. 

Riyadh has undergone considerable expansion, evolving into a pivotal center for growth and progress. 

The city’s La Strada Yard recently witnessed the debut of the Dubai-based supermarket chain Spinneys in Saudi Arabia.

The 43,520 square foot flagship outlet in Riyadh’s emerging mixed-use development marks the beginning of Spinneys’ expansion strategy in the capital city and Jeddah, aiming to cater to the increasing preference for high-quality grocery choices across the Kingdom. 

Spending in Jeddah followed, accounting for 13.8 percent of the total and reaching SR1.71 billion, marking a 45.3 percent weekly positive change. 

Moreover, spending in Dammam surged by 58.1 percent, taking the second-largest increase to reach SR580.4 million, the third-largest share of this week’s POS. 

The most significant positive change was spotted in Tabuk, with a 71.6 percent surge, reaching SR230.8 million. 

The only negative change was registered in Makkah, where spending decreased by 1.1 percent to reach SR444 million.

Topics: Finance point of sale point-of-sale

Oil Updates – crude rises on US crude inventory draw, Mideast tensions

Oil Updates – crude rises on US crude inventory draw, Mideast tensions
Updated 03 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – crude rises on US crude inventory draw, Mideast tensions

Oil Updates – crude rises on US crude inventory draw, Mideast tensions
Updated 03 July 2024
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed a bigger-than-expected draw in US crude stockpiles, while the market kept tabs on flaring tensions in the Middle East, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures edged up 46 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $86.70 per barrel at 9:45 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 42 cents or 0.5 percent to $83.23 per barrel.

On Tuesday, both benchmarks rose to their highest since the end of April in intraday trading but closed down on the day as fears faded that Hurricane Beryl would disrupt production in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to weaken into a tropical storm by the time it enters the Gulf of Mexico later this week, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

“Having gained previously due to fears of supplies disruption from Hurricane Beryl, there may be some unwinding as greater clarity points toward limited potential impact,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

“That said, a significant drawdown in US crude inventories offered some support for prices, while tensions in the Middle East continue,” Yeap added.

US crude oil inventories fell by 9.163 million barrels in the week ended June 28, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. However, gasoline inventories rose by 2.468 million barrels, and distillates fell by 740,000 barrels.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected a 700,000-barrel draw in crude inventories, a 1.3-million-barrel drop in gasoline stocks, and a 1.2-million-barrel fall in distillates stocks.

“Oil prices were supported by a US crude inventories draw, but gains were limited as some investors were still seeking to take profits from the recent rally to reach the highest levels since April,” said Mitsuru Muraishi, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities.

The Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, is due to release its weekly data on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Saudi time.

Meanwhile, US gasoline demand is expected to ramp up as the summer travel season picks up with the Independence Day holiday this week. The American Automobile Association has forecast that travel during the holiday period will be 5.2 percent higher than in 2023, with car travel up 4.8 percent.

In the Middle East, Israeli forces bombarded several areas of the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, with thousands of Palestinians fleeing their homes. The Israeli military and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah have also been trading fire across Lebanon’s southern border.

“The risk of an Israel-Hezbollah war, combined with the risk of a broadening conflict in the Middle East, likely means upside risks to our near-term outlook,” said Vivek Dhar, an analyst at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ oil output rose in June for a second consecutive month, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, as higher supply from Nigeria and Iran offset the impact of voluntary supply cuts by other members and the wider OPEC+ alliance.

Topics: main Oil Updates 

Tourists’ spending in Saudi Arabia up 23% to $12bn

Tourists’ spending in Saudi Arabia up 23% to $12bn
Updated 02 July 2024
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Tourists’ spending in Saudi Arabia up 23% to $12bn

Tourists’ spending in Saudi Arabia up 23% to $12bn
Updated 02 July 2024
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Tourism spending in Saudi Arabia saw an annual increase of 23 percent in the first three months of the year, hitting SR45 billion ($12 billion), according to new figures.

Data released by the Saudi Central Bank showed that the balance of payments for travel – encompassing expenditures by foreign tourists visiting the country and spending by residents traveling abroad – posted a surplus of SR24 billion. This is a 46 percent increase on the first quarter of 2023.

The increase in visitor spending aligns with the Kingdom’s ambition to rank among the top 10 global tourist destinations in 2024 as Saudi Arabia pushes ahead with its Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.

According to a World Economic Forum study released in May, international tourist arrivals and the worldwide travel sector’s contribution to global gross domestic product are projected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels this year.

In terms of recovery rates for international tourist arrivals, the Middle East leads, with Saudi Arabia showing the most improvement in its ranking from 50th place in 2019 to 41st in 2024, according to the WEF’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2024.

This recovery is driven by increased travel demand, bolstered by investments in tourism and cultural attractions, as well as improved flight availability worldwide.

Recent cultural advancements, such as art exhibitions and a burgeoning entertainment sector, underscore Saudi Arabia’s expanding ambitions internationally.

The Kingdom’s submissions to prestigious events like the Oscars and Cannes Film Festival further highlight its growing influence and participation in global cultural arenas.

In February, the UN World Tourism Organization recognized the Kingdom’s tourism sector as a trailblazer in innovation, achieving its Vision 2030 goal of attracting 100 million visitors seven years ahead of schedule.

This milestone follows Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb’s announcement at last year’s Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, where he unveiled Saudi Arabia’s decision to revise its initial target to 150 million visitors by the end of the decade.

Regulative enhancements, including the introduction of the Kingdom’s new “Visiting Investor” visa approved by the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Affairs, have also facilitated the industry’s expansion.

Topics: Tourism & Transport Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Saudi tourism spending

Saudi SME Bank drives economic growth with $267m disbursed since inception

Saudi SME Bank drives economic growth with $267m disbursed since inception
Updated 02 July 2024
Nirmal Narayanan  
Follow

Saudi SME Bank drives economic growth with $267m disbursed since inception

Saudi SME Bank drives economic growth with $267m disbursed since inception
Updated 02 July 2024
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprise Bank disbursed SR1 billion ($267 million) between its launch in December 2022 and January this year, latest figures show. 

Official data from the Kingdom’s National Development Fund highlights that the bank introduced five new financing products for SMEs in 2023 – microloans, working capital loans, term loans, commerce loans, and revolving limit loans. 

The SME sector plays a crucial role in Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification away from oil dependency, as it fosters innovation, job creation, and sustainable growth across various industries.  

“The leadership of Saudi Arabia acknowledges the vital role that SMEs play, as they constitute 99 percent of the Kingdom’s businesses. Various initiatives have been put in place to further catalyze their growth,” said Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Mansour, acting CEO of the SME Bank. 

To bolster this segment, the SME Bank, affiliated with the NDF, was established by the Kingdom’s Cabinet in February 2021, commencing operations the following year. The financial institution works to strengthen the SME sector as a cornerstone of economic development in the Kingdom and as a catalyst for achieving the goals outlined in Vision 2030.  

The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority and the NDF have launched various initiatives aimed at increasing the SME contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to 35 percent by the end of this decade. 

Supporting entrepreneurship  

The latest report underscored the Kingdom’s proactive efforts to bolster entrepreneurship through diverse development finance funds and banks within its economic ecosystem. 

“NDF coordinates and integrates the operations of its affiliated funds and banks regarding medium- and long-term development financing needs to enhance their efficiency and financial sustainability. This aligns with the Fund’s broader goal of encouraging and motivating entrepreneurship,” said the report.  

According to Mansour, the SME Bank plays a crucial role in addressing the challenges in the sector which include the scarcity of financing products. 

“The market is large, with over 1.4 million small and medium-sized enterprises. Providing appropriate financing solutions for these enterprises is essential to help them expand,” he added.   

The acting CEO added: “The SME Bank emerges as a critical player in bridging the financing gap, confronting existing challenges, and addressing them through comprehensive financing and investment solutions in collaboration with the Kafalah Program and Saudi Venture Capital Company.”  

The Kafalah Program aims to help SMEs in obtaining the necessary financing to develop and expand their activities.  

On the other hand, SVC aims to stimulate and sustain financing for Startups and SMEs from the pre-seed to the pre-initial public offering stage.  

“The Saudi economy is now much stronger because of the SME sector, which is growing within a development ecosystem that enhances SMEs’ ability to withstand challenges,” added Mansour.  

He further elaborated that the financial institution has developed three innovative financing models to support the entrepreneurial landscape in the Kingdom: joint financing, proxy financing, and low-cost loans. 

Regarding the joint financing model, he explained that it involves funds deposited by the SME Bank and the partner bank into a dedicated program portfolio at the partner bank. The partner bank then manages the portfolio, invests these funds, and provides financing directly to these enterprises.

Alternatively, the proxy model operates by the SME Bank depositing funds into a dedicated program portfolio at crowdfunding platforms specializing in debt-based crowdfunding. 

The platform then manages the portfolio according to specific terms and conditions, investing these funds by directly financing enterprises. 

Moreover, in the low-cost loan model, liquidity is provided to the non-bank financing sector to enhance its capacity for issuing more loans to SMEs, thereby facilitating their growth and expansion while lowering their financing expenses. 

Digitization journey  

The acting CEO further noted that the SME Bank is currently developing a comprehensive digital strategy, targeting three interconnected pillars that encompass financial services, data centers, and value-added services.  

“The bank provides innovative financing programs through the Funding Portal to help SMEs achieve their goals and easily access a variety of financing solutions,” he said about digital financial services.  

On the other hand, the data center aims to store and provide a complete analysis of SME data, supported by artificial intelligence.  

Similarly, through value-added services, the bank will carefully select offerings which cater to SMEs’ non-financial needs and collaborate with them through partners.  

“The (digital) strategy is still under development, aiming to build an innovative business model which helps us achieve our goals in a faster, more efficient, and accessible manner,” said Mansour.  

VC investments 

The SME bank CEO further pointed out that the Kingdom has a 52 percent share of total venture capital investment in the Middle East and North Africa region in 2023, compared to 31 percent in 2022.  

“This stands as a testament to the strength, resilience, and effectiveness of the Saudi economy and its burgeoning investment appeal. Furthermore, this achievement underscores the modernization and development of the legislative and regulatory framework governing venture capital investment,” he noted.  

Earlier in January, SVC disclosed that venture capital funding in Saudi Arabia surged to $1.4 billion in 2023. 

Mansour further emphasized that the Kingdom’s expansion in the VC sector has markedly bolstered its role as a prominent member of the G20 and a pivotal player in the global economy. 

“In 2018, the Kingdom ranked fourth in the MENA region with regard to venture capital investment value. Today, our beloved nation proudly leads the region,” Mansour said.  

Topics: Finance Small and Medium Enterprise Bank SME Bank

