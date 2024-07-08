You are here

MENA startups raise $116m in June, pushing first half of 2024 to $882m: Wamda 

MENA startups raise $116m in June, pushing first half of 2024 to $882m: Wamda 
June was marked by an absence of mega deals, with Tenderd’s $30 million agreement having the biggest ticket size. Shutterstock
Updated 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
MENA startups raise $116m in June, pushing first half of 2024 to $882m: Wamda 

MENA startups raise $116m in June, pushing first half of 2024 to $882m: Wamda 
Updated 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Investment activity in the Middle East and North Africa region’s startup space slowed in June with 38 tech startups raising $116 million, bringing the half-year total to $882 million, according to the latest data. 

The amount raised in June saw a 59 percent month-on-month decline from the $282 raised in May but marked a 182 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to venture news platform Wamda. 

In its latest monthly report, the platform stated that UAE-based startups led the region, securing $82.5 million across 15 deals. Egyptian startups followed with $15 million raised by four companies, marking the second-highest total. 

Saudi Arabia dropped to third, with seven initiatives raising $13.5 million. Notable activity was also observed in Iraq, with six startups raising an estimated $1.2 million, though this amount could be higher as Orisdi, Bonlili, and Alsaree3 did not disclose their investment values. 

June was marked by an absence of mega deals, with Tenderd’s $30 million agreement having the biggest ticket size. 

Sector-wise, fintech reclaimed its position as the most funded field, securing $38 million with over 10 deals, closely followed by construction technology, thanks to Tenderd’s deal. Meanwhile, three proptech startups raised $19.6 million in June, reversing the lead it achieved in May. 

The majority of June’s investment went to the pre-series A stage, with four startups receiving $45 million, followed by the seed stage, where five startups raised $27.3 million. 

However, when considering investment volume, early-stage startups are still capturing the attention of investors, with eight startups at their pre-seed stage garnering $3 million and an additional eight securing $140,000 in grants. 

Startups operating the business-to-business model dominated most of the funding in June, raising $66.4 million across 18 deals, accounting for 74 percent of the total investment, while 20 business-to-consumer startups raised $49.5 million.  

The majority of funding went to male-founded startups, which received $103.4 million, or 89 percent of the total, while two female-led startups raised $200,000. 

The UAE was the top-funded ecosystem in the region in the first half of 2024, with 91 UAE-based startups raising $455.5 million, down from $604 million in the same period last year. 

Saudi Arabia followed, attracting $300 million in total funding, down from $554 million last year. 

Egypt’s economic crisis has pushed the Egyptian startup ecosystem to a drastic decline, with just 33 startups raising $83 million, an 80 percent drop from the same period last year. 

In contrast, the Moroccan ecosystem gained momentum, with six startups securing $12.5 million in funding in the same period. 

Saudi banks' money supply surges over 8% in May to reach $753.31bn

Saudi banks’ money supply surges over 8% in May to reach $753.31bn
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi banks’ money supply surges over 8% in May to reach $753.31bn

Saudi banks’ money supply surges over 8% in May to reach $753.31bn
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi banks’ money supply witnessed robust growth, reaching SR2.825 trillion in May ($753.31 billion), marking an annual increase of 8.56 percent, official data showed.

According to the analysis released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, this represented a rise of more than SR222.93 billion compared to the same period last year.

These liquidity levels strongly support economic and commercial activity, contributing effectively to the economic development process and enabling the achievement of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. This reflects the strength and solidity of the banking and financial sector.

This surge was mainly fueled by an 18.97 percent increase in banks’ term and savings accounts, which reached SR889.55 billion.

These deposits represented the second-largest portion, comprising 31.4 percent of the total money supply, following demand deposits, which constituted 49.2 percent at SR1.390 trillion.

On the other hand, quasi-money holdings comprised 11.1 percent of the total, experiencing an annual 6.3 percent decrease during this period. 

Meanwhile, currency outside banks accounted for an 8 percent share, reflecting an 8.85 percent growth.

Quasi-money deposits include residents’ deposits in foreign currencies, deposits against letters of credit, outstanding transfers, and repurchase agreements entered into by banks with the private sector.

At the end of January, the money supply was valued at SR2.720 trillion. It also increased by roughly 1.2 percent per month, totaling SR32.402 billion, compared to SR2.793 trillion at the end of April of the same year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It is noteworthy that during 2022, SAMA raised key policy rates seven times, followed by an additional four increases in 2023.

The central bank’s repo rate was last raised by 25 basis points to 6 percent in its July 2023 meeting, marking its highest level since 2001. Since then, rates have remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, US inflation surged to a six-month high in March, prompting investors to delay their expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Deposits represent a costly funding source for banks, with heightened competition in the financial market significantly driving up their average cost.

Despite this, the surge in interest rates also strengthened Saudi banks’ profits on the asset side. Higher borrowing rates led to increased income, offsetting the challenges posed by the expensive funding environment.

Dubai's high-end property sales undented by drop in listings, consultancy says

Dubai’s high-end property sales undented by drop in listings, consultancy says
Updated 35 min 14 sec ago
Reuters
Dubai’s high-end property sales undented by drop in listings, consultancy says

Dubai’s high-end property sales undented by drop in listings, consultancy says
Updated 35 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The number of homes worth $10 million or more that were sold in Dubai held steady in the first half of the year despite a drop in listings, an industry report showed on Monday, as demand from the international ultra-rich stayed strong, according to Reuters.

A total of 190 homes worth an overall $3.2 billion were sold in the six months to end June compared with 189 properties for $3.3 billion in the same period of 2023, according to provisional data from property consultancy Knight Frank.

The total number of deals held up despite a 65.5 percent year-on-year drop in the number of such luxury homes available on the market in the second quarter, the report showed.

“This is a strong sign of the ‘buy-to-hold’ buyer profile that has taken root in the market,” Faisal Durrani, Knight Frank’s head of research for Middle East and North Africa, was quoted as saying in the report.

The trend suggests international high-net worth individuals “are largely focused on purchasing homes in the city for personal use, rather than to ‘flip’, which was a defining feature of the previous two market cycles,” he added.

Home to the world’s tallest tower, the UAE’s Dubai is the Middle East’s biggest tourism and trade hub, attracting a record 17.15 million international overnight visitors last year.

The city-state was quick to reopen after the pandemic. That, together with massive infrastructure spending, generous income tax policies and relaxed social and visa rules, lured thousands of foreigners, including Russians amid war in Ukraine.

Under a 10-year plan known as D33, Dubai is seeking to grow its economy by investing in tourism, turning its local financial center into one of the top four globally and by attracting foreign capital, including into real estate, with property purchase and rental prices showing no signs of fizzling out.

It is also becoming a preferred wealth hub for many entrepreneurs and rich families in Asia, launching a “family wealth center” last year to help wealthy individuals and businesses deal with cultural issues and governance.

The Knight Frank report showed palm tree-shaped artificial island Palm Jumeirah was the most sought-after area, recording 21 sales of homes worth $10 million or more in the second quarter, accounting for 26 percent of sales in the period.

It was followed by Emirates Hills with 10 percent and the District One area with 7.8 percent of such deals.

Sales of properties worth $25 million or more jumped 25 percent in the second quarter compared with the first three months of the year to a total of 15 homes.

Last year Dubai ranked first globally for the number of home sales above $10 million, selling nearly 80 percent more such properties than second-placed London. 

Saudi Arabia's non-profit sector organizations reach over 4,900 in June

Saudi Arabia’s non-profit sector organizations reach over 4,900 in June
Updated 08 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia’s non-profit sector organizations reach over 4,900 in June

Saudi Arabia’s non-profit sector organizations reach over 4,900 in June
Updated 08 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-profit sector’s efforts during the Hajj season led to the registration of 61 new organizations in June, bringing the total number of establishments to 4,942. 

Data issued by the National Center for Non-Profit Sector also revealed the number of volunteers in the sector increased to reach 105,000 in June, up from the around 100,000 recorded in May.

The newly registered entities comprise 46 civil associations, five civil institutions, and 10 family funds, covering a wide range of development fields across the Kingdom.   

This aligns with the non-profit sector’s key role in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification initiative. It also supports the sector’s aim to improve the quality of life and enhance human, social, and religious values. 

Additionally, it reinforces the center’s commitment to collaborating with all parties to ensure transparent oversight of donation collection and disbursement. The center emphasized the importance of compliance with regulations, guidelines, and procedures within the non-profit sector.  

 

Saudi-China housing partnerships to enhance as officials meet in Riyadh 

Saudi-China housing partnerships to enhance as officials meet in Riyadh 
Updated 31 min 15 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi-China housing partnerships to enhance as officials meet in Riyadh 

Saudi-China housing partnerships to enhance as officials meet in Riyadh 
Updated 31 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Strategic partnerships between Saudi Arabia and China across the municipal and housing sectors are set to be enhanced following a high-level meeting in Riyadh.  

The Kingdom’s Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing Majid Al-Hogail met with Beijing’s Ambassador Chang Hua at the ministry headquarters in Riyadh to reiterate real estate relations.  

Officials discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation and partnership in real estate development, contracting, and municipal services, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.  

Al-Hogail emphasized the ministry’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships with China and expressed his aspiration to develop these relationships further, including forming a joint working team to explore new avenues for cooperation.  

The visit of Al-Hogail marks a significant milestone in Saudi-Chinese housing relations.  

Following the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreement signed by King Salman and Chinese President Xi Jinping in December 2022, this visit launched a new phase of bilateral cooperation in the real estate sector.  

The Saudi-Chinese strategic partnership aims to enhance the dynamics of the Saudi real estate market by collaborating with leading local and international companies and attracting investments in the housing sector.  

This cooperation impacts more than 120 activities and industries, providing citizens with more affordable housing solutions and financing options.  

The partnership aims to boost the gross domestic product of non-oil, with the real estate activities sector contributing 12.1 percent and the construction and building field contributing 11.2 percent. 

This collaboration supports the targets of the Housing Program, part of Vision 2030, aiming to raise the homeownership rate to 70 percent by 2030, up from 63.74 percent at the end of 2023. 

The National Housing Co. is working on developing residential suburbs and integrated urban communities, planning to build 300,000 housing units by the end of 2025. 

The two nations have been continuously cooperating to boost the housing sector. In August 2023, the ministry signed 12 real estate agreements worth SR5 billion ($1.3 billion) with Chinese companies.  

Additionally, the Kingdom’s NHC signed an agreement with Chinese construction firm CITIC Construction Group last May to establish an industrial city and logistic zones in Saudi Arabia.  

During the meeting, Hua praised the historical and fruitful diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and China.  

He highlighted China’s interest in enhancing commercial and investment relations with the Kingdom, particularly in the infrastructure and contracting sectors.  

The ambassador also lauded the successful outcomes of Al-Hogail’s recent visit to China, which set the stage for deeper collaboration.  

This meeting aligns with Saudi Arabia’s active efforts to boost bilateral cooperation across various sectors.  

Earlier in July, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye expanded cooperation in real estate, infrastructure, and waste management, which was highlighted during a three-day official tour by Al-Hogail in Istanbul.  

During that visit, he met with Turkish officials and companies to explore investment opportunities, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy to forge strong international partnerships.  

The Saudi real estate market’s rapid advancement, marked by ambitious urban development projects and significant infrastructure investments, continues to attract global interest, emphasizing sustainability and innovation. 

Oil Updates — crude slips as Gaza talks ease supply disruption woes 

Oil Updates — crude slips as Gaza talks ease supply disruption woes 
Updated 08 July 2024
REUTERS 
Oil Updates — crude slips as Gaza talks ease supply disruption woes 

Oil Updates — crude slips as Gaza talks ease supply disruption woes 
Updated 08 July 2024
REUTERS 

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slid on Monday after rising for four weeks, as the prospect of a ceasefire deal in Gaza eased geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, while investors assessed potential disruption to US energy supplies from Tropical Storm Beryl, according to Reuters. 

Brent crude futures were down 36 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $86.18 a barrel, as at 09:46 a.m. Saudi time. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.71 a barrel, down 45 cents, or 0.5 percent. 

Talks over a US ceasefire plan aimed at ending the nine-month-old war in Gaza are under way, and being mediated by Qatar and Egypt. 

“If anything concrete comes from the ceasefire talks, it will take some of geopolitical bid out of the market for now,” said IG analyst Tony Sycamore based in Sydney. 

The ports of Corpus Christi, Houston, Galveston, Freeport and Texas City closed on Sunday to prepare for Hurricane Beryl, which is expected to make a landfall in the middle of the Texas coast between Galveston and Corpus Christi later on Monday. 

Port closures could bring a temporary halt to crude and liquefied natural gas exports, oil shipments to refineries, and motor fuel deliveries from those plants. 

“While this puts some offshore oil and gas production at risk, the concern when the storm makes landfall is the potential impact it could have on refinery infrastructure,” ING analysts led by Warren Patterson said in a note. 

“Any meaningful disruptions to Texas refinery operations will likely support refined product cracks.” 

IG’s Sycamore said there is also a good chance of US data showing another large weekly draw in US oil inventories amidst peak driving season, which will be supportive for oil prices. 

WTI gained 2.1 percent last week after data from the Energy Information Administration showed stockpiles for crude and refined products fell in the week ended June 28.  

“WTI has had a very good run, though, having rallied 15 percent from the early June low,” Sycamore said, adding that the benchmark could see strong resistance between $85.50 and $87.50 based on technical charts. 

The number of operating oil rigs in the US was unchanged at 479 last week, holding at its lowest since December 2021, Baker Hughes said in its weekly report on Friday. 

Oil prices were also supported last week by hopes of interest rate cuts following US data on Friday that showed inflation is easing and job growth slowing. 

Lower interest rates can boost economic activity and increase crude oil demand. 

Investors were also watching for any impact from elections in the UK, France and Iran last week on geopolitics and energy policies. 

France faced potential political deadlock after elections on Sunday threw up a hung parliament while Iranians chose Masoud Pezeshkian as their new president, a relative moderate who beat a hard-line rival in the election.

