Egypt, EU to continue joint efforts to halt Gaza war

CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Atty expressed his country’s appreciation for the positive positions adopted by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell concerning the situation in the region, particularly the Gaza crisis.

Abdel Atty held separate phone calls on Sunday with Borrell and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Borrell called Abdel Atty — also minister for emigration and Egyptian expatriates — to congratulate him on his new position.

During the call, Abdel Atty and Borrell expressed their keenness to elevate relations between Egypt and the EU to the level of a strategic partnership.

They welcomed the momentum and success of the Egypt-EU Investment Conference held on June 29-30, which was one of the first major events of the new strategic partnership.

The conference sent a clear message to the European private sector about Egypt’s importance as a significant destination for European investments.

Abdel Atty emphasized the importance Egypt places on implementing the comprehensive partnership agreement between Egypt and the EU with its six pillars and accelerating the disbursement of the related financial packages.

Both sides expressed an eagerness to continue consultation and coordination in line with the joint declaration on enhancing political dialogue between Egypt and the EU.

The call touched on the developments regarding the Gaza crisis, said Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates.

He looked forward to continuing joint efforts to halt the war in the Gaza Strip and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to address the catastrophic humanitarian situation facing Gaza’s residents.

Abdel Atty also urged Borrell to continue the EU’s support for the Palestinian Authority to enable it to fulfill its responsibilities to the Palestinian people.

He emphasized Egypt’s commitment to ongoing coordination with the EU to support stability and defuse the serious crises currently facing the Middle East.

Separately, Abdel Atty received a phone call from the Turkish minister who congratulated him on his new position.

Abu Zeid indicated that Fidan, during the call, emphasized the depth of the close relations between the two countries.

Fidan expressed his eagerness to work jointly with Abdel Atty to enhance cooperation between Egypt and Turkiye at various levels.

He also stressed the importance of continued mutual coordination to address challenges at regional and international level.

Abdel Atty expressed his gratitude to his Turkish counterpart for the initiative to call and offer congratulations.

He also praised the historical ties that bind the two countries, emphasizing the strong commitment of the Egyptian political leadership to further elevate Egyptian-Turkish relations in all fields.

Moreover, he stressed the importance of coordinating views and positions on all regional and international issues of mutual interest, bilaterally and through multilateral frameworks, contributing to the aspirations of the two countries and ensuring the security and stability of the region.

Abdel Atty also expressed his eagerness to work with Fidan to continue strengthening relations and capitalize on the current momentum in the relationship between the two countries.

He highlighted the increasing pace of joint coordination and ongoing communication regarding issues of mutual interest.