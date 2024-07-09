You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian expat remittances reach $2.7bn in May: CBE

Egyptian expat remittances reach $2.7bn in May: CBE

Egyptian expat remittances reach $2.7bn in May: CBE
Remittances from Egyptians living abroad have risen again. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/67yk9

Updated 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Egyptian expat remittances reach $2.7bn in May: CBE

Egyptian expat remittances reach $2.7bn in May: CBE
Updated 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: Remittances from Egyptians living abroad have continued their upward trajectory for the third consecutive month, rising by 26.6 percent to reach $2.7 billion in May. 

According to data from the Central Bank of Egypt, this marks a year-on-year growth of 73.8 percent, up from $1.6 billion.

Additionally, the monthly increase from April’s figure reached $2.2 billion, driven by economic reform measures introduced on March 6, including a currency devaluation of approximately 35 percent in response to a significant interest rate hike. 

This came as the International Monetary Fund projected Egypt’s foreign cash revenues to surge by $13.7 billion from five key sources this year, marking a 14.6 percent increase from the previous year. 

Net private transfers from abroad are anticipated to increase to around $23.1 billion in 2023-2024, up 5.5 percent from $21.9 billion in 2022-2023. The projections suggest these transfers will continue rising to $24.6 billion in 2024-2025. 

This anticipated growth is largely attributed to a landmark agreement signed in February by the UAE, represented by a private consortium led by ADQ, a sovereign investment fund based in Abu Dhabi. The agreement outlined a $35 billion investment in Ras El-Hekma, a region on the Mediterranean coast 350 km northwest of Cairo, marking the single largest foreign direct investment in Egypt to date. 

The IMF forecasted in May that foreign cash inflows from these five sources, including proceeds from commodity exports, tourism revenues, Suez Canal revenues, private transfers, and net foreign direct investment, will total around $107.3 billion for the fiscal year 2023-2024, up from approximately $93.6 billion in 2022-2023. 

Despite this positive outlook for the current fiscal year, the IMF expected a decline in foreign cash inflows for the next fiscal year, projecting a drop to approximately $91.2 billion, below the levels of 2022-2023. 

Specifically, the international firm predicted a decrease in commodity export revenues to $33.2 billion for the current fiscal year, down from $39.6 billion last year, a 16.2 percent decline, with a subsequent rise to $35.6 billion next year.  

Tourism revenues are expected to fall to around $12 billion in 2023-2024, down from $13.6 billion in 2022-2023, an 11.8 percent decrease, before increasing to about $12.6 billion in 2024-2025. 

Suez Canal revenues are projected to decline to $6.8 billion this fiscal year, compared to $8.8 billion last year, a 22.7 percent decrease, with an expected rise to approximately $10 billion next year.  

Net foreign direct investment inflows are projected to surge to around $32.2 billion this year, a significant increase from $9.7 billion in the previous fiscal year, marking a 232 percent rise. However, a decline to $8.4 billion is expected next year. 

Topics: Finance Egypt egypt remittances remittances Egypt economy

Related

Egypt shows signs of business growth as PMI hits 49.9 in June 
Business & Economy
Egypt shows signs of business growth as PMI hits 49.9 in June 

Oil Updates — prices hold steady as concerns over hurricane damage ease 

Oil Updates — prices hold steady as concerns over hurricane damage ease 
Updated 09 July 2024
REUTERS 
Follow

Oil Updates — prices hold steady as concerns over hurricane damage ease 

Oil Updates — prices hold steady as concerns over hurricane damage ease 
Updated 09 July 2024
REUTERS 

RIYADH: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday after a hurricane that hit a key US oil-producing hub in Texas caused less damage than markets had expected, easing concerns over supply disruption, according to Reuters. 

Brent futures rose 4 cents to $85.79 a barrel by 09:22 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 2 cents to $82.35. 

Although oil refining activity slowed and some production sites were evacuated, major refineries along the US Gulf Coast appeared to see minimal impact from Hurricane Beryl, which weakened into a tropical storm after hitting the Texas coast. 

“Early indications suggest that most energy infrastructure has come through unscathed,” said ING analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey in a client note, adding that price action in crude oil and refined fuel markets reflect little concern on supply disruption from the hurricane. 

That eased market worries about the risk of supply disruption in Texas, where 40 percent of US crude oil is produced. 

Major oil-shipping ports around Corpus Christi, Galveston and Houston had been shut ahead of the storm. The Corpus Christi Ship Channel reopened on Monday and the Port of Houston was projected to resume operations on Tuesday afternoon. 

Several key refiners such as Marathon Petroleum were also preparing to restart their refining units.  

Market participants are also keeping an eye on the situation in the Middle East for more trading cues. Oil prices settled down 1 percent on Monday amidst hopes a possible ceasefire deal in Gaza could reduce worries about global crude supply disruption. 

Senior US officials were in Egypt for talks on Monday, but gaps remained between the two sides, the White House said, and Hamas said a new Israeli push into Gaza threatened the potential agreement. 

Markets were also waiting for the release of key US inflation data, with Federal Reserve Chair Powell set to appear before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, as investors wagered a slew of soft labor market data has greatly increased the chance of an interest rate cut in September to about 80 percent.  

“With a recent run in US economic data raising bets for a September rate cut, any validation from upcoming inflation progress may help to support the broader risk environment, which may offer some room for oil prices to stabilize on a more favorable demand outlook,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said in an email. 

Robust liftings of Saudi crude from Asian buyers on a contractual basis also provided market support, with August exports to China to rise for the first time in four months. 

Topics: energy Oil OPEC

Related

Oil Updates — crude slips as Gaza talks ease supply disruption woes 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude slips as Gaza talks ease supply disruption woes 

Saudi Aramco begins issuing US dollar-denominated bonds

Saudi Aramco begins issuing US dollar-denominated bonds
Updated 40 min 43 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Aramco begins issuing US dollar-denominated bonds

Saudi Aramco begins issuing US dollar-denominated bonds
Updated 40 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Energy giant Saudi Aramco has started issuing US dollar-denominated international bonds under its Global Medium Term Note Program.

In a statement on Tadawul, Aramco disclosed that the bonds have a minimum subscription of $200,000, with the offering price and value determined based on market conditions. The offering began on July 9 and is set to conclude on July 17. 

This marks the state oil firm’s return to the debt market after a three-year hiatus. The last time it tapped the global debt markets was in 2021, raising $6 billion from a three-tranche sukuk, or Islamic bond. In February, it indicated plans to issue another bond this year. 

Gulf companies and governments have been eager to leverage debt markets this year amidst declining global interest rates. In January, the Kingdom issued $12 billion in dollar-denominated bonds as part of this trend. 

Aramco stated in its Tadawul release that its US dollar-denominated bonds are direct, general, unconditional, and unsecured obligations of the company. 

These bonds are aimed at institutional investors, specifically qualified investors in jurisdictions where the offering complies with local regulations. The issuance is managed by Citi, Goldman Sachs International, and HSBC. JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and SNB Capital are also participating as active joint bookrunners. 

Additional joint bookrunners include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, anb capital, and Bank of China, alongside BofA Securities, BSF Capital, and Emirates NBD Capital Limited. 

It also includes First Abu Dhabi Bank, GIB Capital, and Mizuho, along with MUFG, Natixis, Riyad Capital, SMBC Nikko, and Standard Chartered Bank. 

Aramco disclosed various redemption options for the bonds, such as redemption at maturity, upon an event of default, or for tax reasons. These options include the issuer’s call, maturity par call, and make-whole call. Additionally, they encompass investor put and change of control put, all subject to prevailing market conditions. 

In February, Ziad Al-Murshed, executive director of new business development at Saudi Aramco, emphasized prioritizing long-term goals and plans over short-term ones, hinting at a forthcoming timeframe.  

He mentioned that Saudi Aramco could potentially issue longer-term bonds up to 50 years and might offer these financial instruments in 2024 as market conditions improve. 

“We’re always prioritizing longer term over short term. The timeframe I don’t want to give you exactly but it’s not very far away. Likely in 2024,” Al-Murshed said. 

The sale of over $10 billion worth of shares by Aramco last month marked the second public offering from the Saudi-based firm. 

The 1.55 billion shares on offer represented 0.64 percent of the company’s issued shares. In a Tadawul statement, the oil firm disclosed at that time that the price range was set between SR26.70 and SR29 ($7 to $7.70) per share. 

Globally, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the leading issuer of international bonds amongst emerging markets, surpassing China with $33.2 billion in bond sales to date, as reported by Bloomberg last month.  

This marked the first time in 12 years that China was displaced from the top spot, driven by an 8 percent growth in Saudi Arabia’s bond sales this year, according to the agency.  

The Kingdom’s record pace of borrowing is driven by increasing support from global debt investors for the nation’s Vision 2030 plan, which aims to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil dependence and transform the country into a global business hub by the end of the decade. 

Topics: Finance Aramco Saudi bonds

Related

Aramco joins NPO to support STEAM learning in Japanese schools photos
World
Aramco joins NPO to support STEAM learning in Japanese schools

SNB becomes the first Saudi bank to enter the Taiwanese Formosa Market

SNB becomes the first Saudi bank to enter the Taiwanese Formosa Market
Updated 08 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

SNB becomes the first Saudi bank to enter the Taiwanese Formosa Market

SNB becomes the first Saudi bank to enter the Taiwanese Formosa Market
Updated 08 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi National Bank has successfully become the first financial institute in the Kingdom to access the Taiwanese Formosa market. 

This achievement marks a pioneering move for SNB, underscoring its commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s financial sector, according to a press release.

The issuance of a $500 million five-year senior unsecured floating-rate note bond under its $5 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme has been met with resounding success.

SNB’s issuance exceeded initial expectations, with final pricing set at a secured overnight financing rate of +120 basis points, demonstrating efficient pricing inside SNB’s five-year US sukuk levels.

The transaction’s success was bolstered by strong investor demand, leading to an upsizing from an initial expectation of $300 million to $500 million. This outcome reflected SNB’s engagement with a diverse range of international investors and underscored the bank’s credit appeal globally.

“We are pleased to witness robust demand for SNB’s credit from a growing base of investors, benefiting from its prominent role in a rapidly expanding economy,” remarked SNB CEO Tareq Al-Sadhan.

“This builds off of the bank’s continuous efforts to extend its reach and foster new relationships through investor engagement. As the benefits of the various 2030 initiatives continue to materialize, SNB will strive for commensurate growth in the innovation of its own operations to meet the needs of its investors and customers,” he added.

Established in April 2021 following the merger of the National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group, SNB stands as the Kingdom’s largest financial institution by total assets listed on the Saudi exchange.

Topics: Finance SNB Saudi banking

Related

Saudi EXIM Bank and SNB sign 2 agreements to boost non-oil exports
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM Bank and SNB sign 2 agreements to boost non-oil exports

Riyadh projected amongst top 15 fastest-growing cities by 2033: Savills report

Riyadh projected amongst top 15 fastest-growing cities by 2033: Savills report
Updated 08 July 2024
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

Riyadh projected amongst top 15 fastest-growing cities by 2033: Savills report

Riyadh projected amongst top 15 fastest-growing cities by 2033: Savills report
Updated 08 July 2024
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s capital is projected to be amongst the top 15 fastest-growing cities by 2033, driven by a 26 percent population increase and continued government infrastructure spending. 

According to the Savills Growth Hubs Index, Riyadh is the only non-Asian city on the list, with its growth linked to a population surge from 5.9 million to 9.2 million over the next 10 years, necessitating enhanced amenities and services. 

This aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program, which aims to develop Riyadh as a residential and business hub while diversifying the economy and reducing dependency on oil. 

Richard Paul, head of professional services & consultancy at Savills Middle East, said: “Saudi Arabia boasts a population of around 36 million people and, astonishingly, 67 percent are under the age of 35. The employment potential and ultimate spending power of this segment of the population over the next decade are enormous.” 

The Savills report noted Riyadh’s office market is bolstered by regional headquarters demand, and tourism growth is driving retail sector demand near popular tourist destinations.  

The city’s business development sector saw over 120 international firms relocate their regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia in the first quarter, marking a 477 percent year-on-year increase. 

Through the regional HQ program, Saudi Arabia introduced new incentives for multinational companies moving their regional headquarters to the Kingdom.

These incentives include a 30-year exemption on corporate income tax and withholding tax related to headquarters activities, alongside discounts and support services.

Some of the prominent firms that opened their regional headquarters in the Kingdom include Northern Trust, Bechtel and Pepsico as well as IHG Hotels and Resorts, PwC, and Deloitte.

In June, PayerMax, a global provider of payment solutions, expanded its presence in the Kingdom by establishing its regional headquarters in Riyadh.

“We are thrilled to establish our RHQ in Saudi Arabia, which signifies a strategic move to strengthen our presence in the region and demonstrates our long-term dedication to Saudi Arabia and the surrounding region,” said Wang Hu, co-founder at PayerMax.

In the same month, multinational professional services firm EY decided to establish its regional headquarters in Riyadh, joining a growing roster of international companies in the city.

Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, EY MENA chairman and CEO, said: “EY is proud to be playing a part in the innovative and cutting-edge strategies that are elevating KSA’s position as a trailblazer, both regionally and globally.”

Ramzi Darwish, head of Savills in Saudi Arabia, cited the regional headquarters drive as key reason for the city’s anticipated growth.

“The 30-year tax relief for regional headquarters, expanding market, and promising prospects are attracting international companies and reinforcing Riyadh’s position as a vital regional hub for leading businesses across diverse industries,” he said.

Citing government data released earlier this month, the UK-based real estate consultancy firm highlighted that foreign direct investment into the Kingdom surged by 5.6 percent in the first quarter of this year to SR9.5 billion ($2.53 billion), compared to the same period in 2023. 

“Riyadh is experiencing a remarkable surge in corporate interest, with over 180 foreign companies establishing their regional headquarters in the city in 2023, surpassing the initial target of 160. This growing confidence reflects the robust potential of the Saudi capital,” added Darwish. 

In May, an analysis by S&P Global highlighted that the opening of free economic zones and the regional headquarters program could accelerate foreign direct investment inflows into the Kingdom. 

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority also emphasized that the program has significantly boosted Riyadh’s economic growth. 

In January, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, noted that Riyadh’s successful bid to host EXPO 2030 underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to achieving sustainable economic and social development.  

He added that the international event will further strengthen the country’s position as a leading global destination for business, tourism, and innovation. 

Additionally, a report released by Henley & Partners in June projected that over 300 millionaires will move to Saudi Arabia in 2024, with Riyadh and Jeddah becoming increasingly popular among high-net-worth individuals. 

Global perspectives 

The Savills Growth Hubs Index, alongside the Resilient Cities Index, examines economic strength and forecasts trends up to 2033 to identify cities experiencing high growth in wealth and economic expansion.  

Indian and Chinese cities dominate with five spots each in the top 15, followed by Vietnam with two, and the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Saudi Arabia with one each. 

The index factors in projected gross domestic product by 2033, future credit ratings at the country level, personal wealth of residents, population growth, and migration trends.  

According to the report, Indian cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata have emerged among the top 15 growing cities. 

Chinese cities making their entry to the list include Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Suzhou, and Wuhan. 

Manila, the capital of the Philippines, has also secured a place. 

“In economic terms, cities in India and Bangladesh are set to average GDP growth of 68 percent between 2023 and 2033, followed by those in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam and the Philippines, at 60 percent,” said Paul Tostevin, director and head of Savills World Research.  

He added: “As global growth pivots further from west to east, the real estate implications for cities multiply. The new centers of innovation will become magnets for growing and scaling businesses, and this will underpin demand for offices, manufacturing and logistics space, and homes.”  

Tostevin further pointed out that increasing personal wealth and disposable incomes will drive opportunities for new retail and leisure developments in these expanding cities. 

Savills emphasized that Asia’s economic transformation, with its growing focus on technology-driven growth, underlies the dominance of the region’s cities in the rankings.  

Tostevin also highlighted that sustainable development, education, and labor growth are crucial factors that will shape the future growth of cities. 

“Today’s global growth hubs won’t automatically turn into tomorrow’s Resilient Cities. For this, they’ll need to consider their own pathways to more environmentally sustainable development and improve education and labor force participation. They’ll also need to facilitate stable, transparent, and liquid real estate markets,” he added.  

The report further noted that a large proportion of Asian cities are also set to record an expanding middle class, as personal wealth rises significantly across the region.  

The analysis added that Asia’s traditional manufacturing competitiveness will continue to drive the growth of the cities in the region.  

“You wouldn’t want to overlook traditional manufacturing drivers. They’re still significant, particularly where traditionally low-cost land and labor markets are becoming more expensive, forcing industries to consider relocating to other areas,” said Simon Smith, senior director of research & consultancy at Savills, based in Hong Kong.  

Savills conducted the study using city-metro level data from Oxford Economics, specifically analyzing cities with a GDP exceeding $50 billion.

Topics: main Riyadh Savills

Related

Saudi-China housing partnerships to enhance as officials meet in Riyadh 
Business & Economy
Saudi-China housing partnerships to enhance as officials meet in Riyadh 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green
Updated 08 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green
Updated 08 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Monday, gaining 29.56 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 11,718.17. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.59 billion ($1.49 billion) as 79 of the listed stocks advanced, while 147 retreated.   

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index increased by 7.61 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 1,463.57.

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu decreased by 154.36 points or 0.59 percent, to close at 26,000.39. This comes as 28 of the listed stocks advanced while as many as 35 retreated.

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Reinsurance Co. The company’s share price surged by 9.69 percent to SR28.30.

Other top performers include the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co. and Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices soared by 4.75 percent and 4.36 percent, to stand at SR32.00 and SR28.70 respectively.

In addition to this, top performers included Saudi Awwal Bank and Jazan Development and Investment Co.

The worst performer was Saudi Advanced Industries Co., whose share price dropped by 6.32 percent to SR41.50.

Other worst performers were National Medical Care Co. as well as Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co., whose share prices dropped by 4.87 percent and 3.86 percent to stand at SR211.00 and SR36.10, respectively.

Additional poor performers included Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co. and Al-Jouf Agricultural Development Co.

On the announcements front, Emirates NBD Capital KSA announced the intention of Al-Hokail Specialized Medical Digital Academy Complex to offer its shares and list them on the parallel market, Nomu.  

In a statement on Tadawul, the company said that in its capacity as the financial advisor, offering manager, and bookrunner for the potential offering of Al-Hokail Specialized Medical Digital Academy Complex, it intends to offer just over 2 million ordinary shares, representing 29 percent of its total capital, and to list the shares on the parallel market.  

The company received approval on Dec. 21, 2023, to list the shares on the parallel market and approval from the Capital Market Authority on March 11 to register and offer the shares for subscription on Nomu.  

The final offering price for all subscribers will be determined after the end of the order book-building period. The offering period began on July 7 and will end on July 10.

Topics: Finance Closing Bell Saudi stock market Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,688 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,688 

Latest updates

Arab League chief calls on Japan to recognize Palestinian state
Arab League chief calls on Japan to recognize Palestinian state
Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals
Euro 2024: England plays the Netherlands aiming for back-to-back European finals
Iranian warship Sahand entirely sinks despite rebalancing efforts
Iranian warship Sahand entirely sinks despite rebalancing efforts
Australia announces Olympic Games squad ahead of USA basketball showcase in Abu Dhabi
Australia announces Olympic Games squad ahead of USA basketball showcase in Abu Dhabi
China hits back at NATO’s ‘smears and attacks’ ahead of summit
China hits back at NATO’s ‘smears and attacks’ ahead of summit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.