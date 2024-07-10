Saudi CMA seeks public input on reforms to boost debt market growth

You are here

The new amendments will enable the Kingdom’s financial institutions to issue debt instruments under specified exemptions, detailing the requirements these entities need to meet. Shutterstock
RIYADH: Development funds, banks, and sovereign wealth organizations would find it easier to tap Saudi Arabia’s debt market under a new set of reforms proposed by the Kingdom’s Capital Markets Authority.

These proposed changes, for which the CMA has sought public opinion, aim to enhance market accessibility and stimulate growth by simplifying regulations for issuing these tools.

This will accelerate financing for companies through sukuk and other debt instruments, lower issuance costs, stimulate more offerings, and establish this market as a primary channel for financing businesses and the economy. 

This comes as Saudi Arabia emphasizes advancing its financial sector to attract private and foreign institutional investors for financing critical projects under Vision 2030. 

“The market for sukuk and debt instruments is one of the most important alternatives provided by the financial market to finance public and private sector projects,” said Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman of the CMA. 

“Therefore, these proposed amendments aim to meet the needs of financing entities and diversify their sources, thus contributing to the development of the national economy,” he added. 

According to S&P Global, the growth of the debt market, driven by foreign currency issuance and local currency market expansion, is crucial to meeting growing financial requirements. 

With Vision 2030’s ambitious economic transformation goals, Saudi Arabia's debt market evolution is expected to surpass developments in some mature markets, led initially by government-related entities, major financial institutions, and prominent corporate entities, added the global rating agency. 

The new amendments will enable the Kingdom’s financial institutions to issue debt instruments under specified exemptions, detailing the requirements these entities need to meet.  

This move is intended to broaden the range of issuers and types of debt instruments, thereby strengthening both the sukuk and debt instruments market. 

The new changes also aim to relax the rules related to notifying the CMA and the timelines for such notifications in private offerings, thereby speeding up the process.

The CMA has invited all interested parties and investors to participate in the public consultation for the final version of the amendment, stating that feedback will be carefully considered and studied during the 30-day period ending on Aug. 8, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained on Wednesday, increasing by 4.26 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 11,784.09.       

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.1 billion ($1.3 billion) as 126 of the listed stocks advanced, while 93 retreated.   

On the other hand, the MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 0.52 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 1,471.85.  

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu lost 44.90 points, or 0.18 percent, to close at 25,516.70. This comes as 31 of the listed stocks advanced while as many as 30 retreated.  

The best-performing stock of the day was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. which saw its share price surge 8.33 percent to SR0.13.   

Other top performers include Miahona Co. as well as Al Kathiri Holding Co., whose share prices soared by 7.53 percent and 6.25 percent to stand at SR31.40 and SR2.89, respectively.   

Additional top performers included Tanmiah Food Co. and Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. 

The worst performer was the Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., whose share price dropped by 5.78 percent to SR30.15.    

Other fallers were Saudi Reinsurance Co. as well as Zamil Industrial Investment Co., whose share prices dropped by 2.41 percent and 1.90 percent to stand at SR28.30 and SR23.74, respectively.   

Sustained Infrastructure Holding Co. and United Electronics Co. also saw falls.

In Nomu, Ghida Alsultan for Fast Food Co. was the top gainer with its share price rising by 7.36 percent to SR54.    

Other best performers in Nomu were Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. as well as Armah Sports Co., whose share prices soared by 5.86 percent and 4.71 percent to stand at SR19.50 and SR73.30, respectively.   

Other top gainers also include Knowledge Tower Trading Co. and Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. 

Leaf Global Environmental Services Co. was the major faller on Nomu, as the company’s share price dropped by 14.73 percent to SR52.10.    

The share prices of Saudi Top for Trading Co. as well as Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. also fell by 9.74 percent and 5.66 percent to stand at SR6.49 and SR100, respectively.   

Others to see drops included Ladun Investment Co. and Future Care Trading Co. 

RIYADH: OPEC has raised its global ⁧‫economy‬⁩ growth expectations in 2024 to 2.9 percent, from a previous forecast of 2.8 percent. 

In its monthly report, the organization noted that growth momentum in major economies remained resilient in the first half of the year, and this trend is likely to continue in the coming months.

The economic projection by the oil producers’ alliance is slightly higher than a recent forecast by the World Bank. 

In June, the international financial institution projected that global economic growth would hold steady at 2.6 percent in 2024. 

In its latest analysis, OPEC further highlighted that the worldwide economy would continue growing at a steady pace of 2.9 percent in 2025, a forecast unchanged from last month. 

The report added that world oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day and 1.85 million bpd in 2024 and 2025, respectively, also unchanged from the previous month’s projection. 

According to the report, this oil demand growth will be driven by markets including China, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. 

“Total world oil demand is anticipated to reach 104.5 million bpd in 2024, bolstered by strong demand for air travel and healthy road mobility, including trucking,” said OPEC. 

The alliance further noted that the demand will also be driven by industrial, construction and agricultural activities in non-Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries. 

Additionally, petrochemical capacity additions in non-OECD countries could catalyze international oil demand growth. 

OPEC also cautioned that world oil demand will depend on various factors, including future economic developments in major economies. 

In June, Haitham Al-Ghais, the secretary-general of OPEC, also predicted continued growth in oil demand, propelled by a rebound in the travel sector. 

During his speech at the International Economic Forum, he noted that OPEC is always concentrating on market fundamentals to ensure supply, stability and resilience. 

“It is important to remain focused on the fundamentals. We look at economic growth, We look at supply, we look at demand, and yes, we do still believe demand for oil is good and resilient,” said Al-Ghais. 

He added: ‘Last year, OPEC’s forecast for oil demand was the best. And all those who criticized OPEC’s forecast kept adjusting their number throughout the year.” 

However, in the same month, the International Energy Agency said that global oil demand growth is expected to slow in the coming years as the planet continues its energy transition journey. 

According to IEA, the world will witness an oil demand growth of 1 million bpd in 2024. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to bolster its air capabilities with four additional Airbus A330 MRTTs, aimed at enhancing the Royal Saudi Air Force’s critical refueling and transport operations. 

The initial Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft from the order will undergo modification starting in early 2026 to fit its intended role, with all four expected to be operational by 2027, the company said in a press release. 

This aligns with the Kingdom’s goal of strengthening its defense sector, emphasizing localization as a top priority, with Saudi Arabia targeting to domesticate 50 percent of its defense spending by 2030. 

Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector is also expanding significantly, supported by investments worth billions of dollars under its Vision 2030 plan aimed at diversifying the economy away from fossil fuels and boosting the private sector.  

“This is the third contract signed by Saudi Arabia for the A330 MRTT, making the RSAF one of the largest MRTT operators in the world,” said Jean-Brice Dumont, head of air power at Airbus Defense and Space. 

Additionally, the contract includes a logistics support package covering spare parts, training services, and service support for the four new aircraft. 

The A330 MRTT is a new-generation tanker and transport aircraft, holding a 90 percent market share globally outside the US, with 82 orders from 15 countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania. 

All RSAF A330 MRTTs feature hose and drogue pods, a boom system, and refueling receptacles that enable refueling from boom-equipped tankers. 

In a post on X, Walid Abukhaled, CEO of SAMI, said: “This agreement signed by the Ministry of Defense with Airbus to transfer the technology and knowledge of ‘Airbus A330 MRTT,’ the aerial refueling transport aircraft, to the Kingdom through our joint venture, SAMIAirbus, is a step-in support of our efforts to improve the Saudi defense industries and achieve Saudi Vision2030’s objectives to localize our defense spending.”  

Airbus entered into an industrial participation agreement with the General Authority for Military Industries in January, supporting Vision 2030’s goal of diversifying the economy through regional industrial development. 

This agreement also includes technology transfer and knowledge sharing of the RSAF A330 MRTT to local firms. SAAMS, a joint venture of Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Airbus, will lead local industrialization efforts, the release added. 

In February, during the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense signed 17 contracts and two memorandums of understanding with local and global companies aimed at enhancing the Kingdom’s armed forces’ military readiness, strengthening their capabilities, and improving combat efficiency.

RIYADH: Collaboration between Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion giga-project NEOM and the Asian Football Confederation will run until 2029 after a partnership deal between the two was renewed. 

Under the terms of the arrangement, NEOM will continue to serve as the official global partner of the AFC national team and club competitions and be the presenting partner of the first pan-Asian AFC Women’s Champions League. 

The agreement aims to promote inclusivity in sports and support the development of women’s football across Asia, a press release stated. 

The two parties first signed a four-year partnership in 2021, which encompassed major AFC national team competitions, including the 2022 World Cup and AFC Asian Qualifiers featuring the continent’s top 12 football nations, as well as Asia’s flagship national team competition, the AFC Asian Cup China 2023. 

“NEOM’s partnership with the Asian Football Confederation provides us with a valuable platform to collaborate with a global football leader, creating opportunities and positively contributing to the development of sport across Asia,” Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said. 

“Sport is a key component of Saudi Vision 2030’s ambition to develop a healthy society with strong social bonds and the extension of our partnership with the AFC supports NEOM’s aspirations to become an innovative hub for sport and its goal to have one of the most physically active societies globally,” he added. 

Supplied

The release further stated that the partnership aims to reinforce NEOM’s presence in Asian football, marked by AFC’s revamped club tournaments. 

The newly introduced AFC Champions League Elite Finals will see NEOM as the Official Global Presenting Partner of the eight final matches being played in Riyadh in 2025. 

NEOM will also be the Presenting Partner of the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League, promoting the top 12 women’s clubs from across Asia. 

This agreement builds on the foundations laid over the past four years as Saudi Arabia prepares to host prestigious football competitions such as the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027. 

The partnership between NEOM and the AFC has led to the creation of “Champions of Progress,” an initiative designed to use the global platform of football to drive positive change across the region. This undertaking will focus on activations and developing the next generation of talent across AFC competitions. 

Supplied

“This partnership renewal further reinforces the appeal of the AFC’s competitions to engage with the millions of passionate fans of Asian football and we look forward to creating more historic moments with NEOM to achieve mutually beneficial outcomes,” the AFC General Secretary, Datuk Seri Windsor John said.

The collaboration with the AFC is expected to significantly contribute to the livability of NEOM’s residents and the project’s dynamic economy, the release added. 

NEOM further stated that it aims to become one of the world’s most physically active societies, with its residents engaging with AFC events and enabling a grassroots development program targeted at youth across Saudi Arabia. 

The partnership has already supported NEOM’s initiatives, such as the Shuhub Community Program, which has engaged 10,000 young people around the Kingdom to date. 

Through this collaboration, NEOM has provided local boys and girls from football community groups with opportunities to participate in AFC matches as player mascots, center circle children, and the first-ever trophy handover children at the AFC Champions League 23/24 Final. 

RIYADH: Mining agreements with Jordan, Gabon, and Zimbabwe were signed off by the Saudi cabinet, and a range of economic deals were rubber-stamped.

Approved during the meeting chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, these deals come as the Kingdom seeks to increase the mining sector’s contribution to gross domestic product to between $70 billion and $80 billion by 2030, up from the current level of $26 billion.

Other agreements include cooperation deals with China on modern transportation, Singapore on halal product quality, and the African Civil Aviation Commission, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The efforts fit in with Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification plan, which has already witnessed non-oil economic activity contributing 50 percent to the nation’s GDP in 2023.

