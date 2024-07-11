You are here

Lorenzo Musetti reaches his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon and will face Novak Djokovic
date 2024-07-11

Lorenzo Musetti reaches his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon and will face Novak Djokovic
Lorenzo Musetti of Italy celebrates after defeating Taylor Fritz of the US in their quarterfinal match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London Wednesday. (AP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AP
AP
Lorenzo Musetti reaches his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon and will face Novak Djokovic

Lorenzo Musetti reaches his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon and will face Novak Djokovic
  • As Musetti pursues his first major championship, Djokovic seeks a 25th, including what would be an eighth at the All England Club
  • The other semifinal Friday is defending champion Carlos Alcaraz against Daniil Medvedev
Updated 14 sec ago
AP
AP
LONDON: Lorenzo Musetti threw his head back and spread his arms wide to celebrate reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon, then covered his face with both hands.

His 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Taylor Fritz on Wednesday was a big deal, to be sure. After all, the 25th-seeded Musetti, a 22-year-old from Italy, never had made it past the third round at the All England Club — or past the fourth round at any major tournament — until this fortnight.

Now, though, comes a far tougher test: Taking on Novak Djokovic.

“He probably knows, better than me, the surface and the stadium, for sure,” Musetti said with a chuckle, aware he’ll be making his Center Court debut on Friday. “Jokes apart, he’s a legend everywhere, but especially here in Wimbledon.”

This will be Djokovic’s record-tying 13th semifinal at Wimbledon alone — equaling Roger Federer — and 49th Slam semifinal overall, extending a mark he already held. As Musetti pursues his first major championship, Djokovic seeks a 25th, including what would be an eighth at the All England Club.

Djokovic’s smooth trip through this year’s bracket was made even easier when the man he was supposed to play in the quarterfinals Wednesday, Alex de Minaur, pulled out with a hip injury hours before their match was scheduled to begin.

Musetti was forced to work for his spot in the final four: His 3 1/2-hour victory over the 13th-seeded Fritz was the 37th five-setter at the All England Club this year, the most at any Grand Slam tournament.

Musetti acknowledged he didn’t get off to an ideal start, in part because of nerves. But an early break in the second set helped alter the course of the evening.

“Immediately, I changed my mind. I changed my attitude,” he said. “And that probably made the difference.”

Musetti’s son, Ludovico, was born in March, and he said Wednesday that helped him rededicate himself to his sport and strive to no longer “throw away matches.”

“Instead of me teaching him, he’s teaching me. … Having a child makes you reflect a lot,” Musetti said. “I feel more mature on the court, more mature off the court, and more mature as a player, as a father, as a person.”

Playing at a sun-swathed No. 1 Court against Fritz, an American who is one of the sport’s biggest servers but fell to 0-4 in major quarterfinals, Musetti managed to accumulate 13 break points and convert six.

With Queen Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, in the stands and joining fans in doing the wave, Musetti did far more to vary his strokes — a drop shot here, a lob there, plenty of slices — than Fritz did.

“I just felt like it took a lot to finish the point,” Fritz said.

Djokovic had knee surgery less than a month before the start of play at the All England Club. But despite limitations on his movement, the 37-year-old Djokovic has dropped only two sets so far — facing a qualifier in the first round, a wild-card entrant in the second and only one seeded player, No. 15 Holger Rune.

Instead of going up against No. 9 de Minaur on Wednesday, Djokovic will get three full days off before meeting Musetti. The other semifinal Friday is defending champion Carlos Alcaraz against Daniil Medvedev.

Djokovic and Musetti have played each other six times previously. Djokovic has won five of those, including a five-setter at this year’s French Open that concluded after 3 a.m. It was in Djokovic’s following match in Paris that he tore the meniscus in his right knee.

“We know each other pretty well. They’ve always been a huge fight so I expect a big, big fight. It’s going to be one of the toughest challenges on tour,” Musetti said, “but I am an ambitious guy and I like to be challenged.”

In the women’s quarterfinals Wednesday, 2022 champion Elena Rybakina grabbed nine of the last 11 games to defeat No. 21 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2, and No. 31 Barbora Krejcikova eliminated No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 7-6 (4) in a matchup between two past champions at the French Open.

The other women’s semifinal on Thursday is No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy against unseeded Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina ended her win with her seventh ace and improved to 19-2 at Wimbledon in four appearances.

“Definitely, I have an aggressive style of game,” Rybakina said. “I have a huge serve, so it’s a big advantage.”

Krejcikova won her first Grand Slam title on the red clay at Roland Garros in 2021, but the 28-year-old from the Czech Republic never put together a five-match winning streak on grass until now.

De Minaur’s exit is the latest due to injury in Week 2. His hip issue arose right at the end of his win against Arthur Fils on Monday.

De Minaur said he heard a crack and knew something was wrong.

He underwent medical tests Tuesday that revealed the extent of the problem but tried to practice on Wednesday morning, hoping to participate in what would have been his first Wimbledon quarterfinal.

“This was the biggest match of my career,” de Minaur said, “so wanted to do anything I could to play.”

Britain's Queen Camilla is seen in the royal box on centre court at Wimbledon before the start of play, July 10, 2024. (Reuters)
Offbeat
Queen Camilla visits Wimbledon and Royal Box guests include actress Keira Knightley
Novak Djokovic moves into Wimbledon semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws
Sport
Novak Djokovic moves into Wimbledon semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws

Injuries are adding up at Wimbledon and determining the outcomes of matches

Injuries are adding up at Wimbledon and determining the outcomes of matches
Updated 10 July 2024
AP
AP
Injuries are adding up at Wimbledon and determining the outcomes of matches

Injuries are adding up at Wimbledon and determining the outcomes of matches
  • Taylor Fritz’s fourth-round opponent, Alexander Zverev, slipped on an unworn patch of green grass in his previous match
  • “It’s unfortunate, obviously,” de Minaur said. “You never want to see this”
Updated 10 July 2024
AP
AP

LONDON: There's no single explanation, of course, for all of the injuries to players in the latter stages at Wimbledon this year. This much is certain: The timing could hardly be worse.
The man Novak Djokovic was supposed to face on Wednesday, Alex de Minaur, withdrew hours before their scheduled quarterfinal because he jarred his hip at the end of a victory two days earlier.
“I'm devastated,” de Minaur said. “The problem with me going out and playing is that one stretch, one slide, one anything, can make this injury (recovery) go from three to six weeks to four months. It’s too much to risk.”
Taylor Fritz’s fourth-round opponent, Alexander Zverev, slipped on an unworn patch of green grass in his previous match. That caused a bone bruise — and maybe worse — that Zverev complained left him on “one leg” in his loss to the American at what the two-time major finalist characterized as a wide open opportunity to grab a first Grand Slam title.
Danielle Collins' last Wimbledon appearance before retirement ended with tape wrapped around her hamstring, the work of a trainer during the American’s fourth-round loss to 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. Collins chalked it up to failing to “think about every little step that you take.”
“There's been a ton of injuries on the grass. Left and right, it seems like people are going down. I am, I guess, frustrated that I feel like I was focusing on my tactics and kind of what I needed to do to play at a high level. Usually, I feel like, on other surfaces you’re not having to think so critically about your movement,” Collins said. “The one second I take my mind off of it, not think about every little thing I’m doing with my footwork, it ends up happening.”
The falls keep happening. The injuries are adding up.
“It’s unfortunate, obviously,” de Minaur said. “You never want to see this.”
He called his mishap “more of a freak injury,” related to the “excessive amount of force” used to slide on grass.
Madison Keys, the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up, was in tears when she stopped because of a hurt leg at 5-all in the third set of a Week 2 match against Jasmine Paolini, who reached Thursday's semifinals.
Emma Raducanu, who won the U.S. Open three years ago, withdrew from mixed doubles — which was supposed to be Andy Murray's last event at Wimbledon — because of a sore wrist, then needed a medical timeout later that day after falling in the third set of a singles loss.
No. 17 Anna Kalinskaya cited a bad wrist when she quit in her fourth-round match against 2022 champion Elena Rybakina. No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov retired from his fourth-round match against Daniil Medvedev with a leg problem.
“It’s normal for the second week at Wimbledon to be feeling niggling things on your muscles, because it’s tough — the grass, getting down low, coming into the net. It's more on the muscles than the joints on the grass," 2003 Wimbledon finalist Mark Philippoussis said. "So I’m sure lots of people will be feeling it now with little things here and there.”
Count Djokovic among those who think part of the issue is that all of the rain during the tournament — so much that the mixed doubles final was shifted from Thursday to Sunday, and play began a half-hour earlier than usual on most courts Wednesday — has made the grass more slick and the footing less sure.
So has shutting the retractable roofs at Centre Court and No. 1 Court, the only two arenas with that luxury during wet weather.
“Once you close the roof, you know that the grass is going to be more slippery. So there’s more chances that players will fall. Unfortunately, some of the falls have caused some of the players to withdraw,” Djokovic said.
“It's part of this surface. You can’t really change that," added the seven-time champion at the All England Club. "I mean, it’s grass. It’s a live surface, and it reacts to different conditions.”
The pattern began at grass tourneys that preceded Wimbledon.
Marketa Vondrousova retired from a match in Berlin after hurting her right leg there. When she showed up at Wimbledon, she became the first defending champion in 30 years to lose in the first round and acknowledged: "I was a bit scared because of my leg.”
The woman who beat her last week, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, stopped at Wimbledon because of a back issue in the third round against Krejcikova.
Frances Tiafoe pulled out of the Queen's Club tournament before Wimbledon after spraining a ligament in his right knee when he took a tumble. Tiafoe played at the All England Club with a black sleeve over his knee and made it to the third round before losing to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.
Djokovic tore the meniscus in his right knee during a match at the French Open, had surgery and returned to competition less than a month later. Ironically, he thinks it's possible that might have helped him stay upright this fortnight.
That's because, years ago, Djokovic was one of the first players to regularly slide on grass the way they do on clay. He has cut down on those movements this time at Wimbledon, being extra careful to avoid risking falls.
“It’s probably part of my, I guess, different kind of movement on the court that I’ve been really experimenting with because of the cautiousness — because of the knee and everything that was happening prior to the tournament,” Djokovic explained. “The first couple rounds, I was still not maybe willing to go (for difficult) balls and slide and make splits.”
Other theories include: More and more baseline play on grass, and less serving-and-volleying, creates longer points and extra running, which translate into a greater likelihood of slips; less comfort on grass because players tend to grow up practicing and competing on clay or hard courts; and a brief grass portion of the schedule that doesn't allow for accumulating a lot of experience on the turf.
Then there's the general wear-and-tear of a season.
“Listen, tennis is a very physical sport at the moment. For sure, the rallies are longer. Matches. Scheduling. Finishing late,” 2006 Australian Open finalist Marcos Baghdatis said. “It’s very demanding on the body. ... A lot of things are changing that (contribute) to players getting injured.”

Novak Djokovic moves into Wimbledon semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws
Sport
Novak Djokovic moves into Wimbledon semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws
Alcaraz, Medvedev set up Wimbledon semifinal repeat, Vekic ends Sun's dream
Football
Alcaraz, Medvedev set up Wimbledon semifinal repeat, Vekic ends Sun's dream

Novak Djokovic moves into Wimbledon semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws

Novak Djokovic moves into Wimbledon semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws
Updated 10 July 2024
AP
AP
Follow

Novak Djokovic moves into Wimbledon semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws

Novak Djokovic moves into Wimbledon semifinals after Alex de Minaur withdraws
  • Novak Djokovic will face Taylor Fritz or Lorenzo Musetti on Friday for a berth in the final
Updated 10 July 2024
AP
AP

LONDON: Novak Djokovic got a free pass into the Wimbledon semifinals on Wednesday when his quarterfinal opponent, Alex de Minaur, withdrew with a hip injury.
De Minaur, an Australian who was seeded ninth at the All England Club, announced he was pulling out of the tournament hours before he and Djokovic were scheduled to play each other at Center Court.
This match would have been de Minaur’s first quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon. He made it that far at the French Open last month, too.
Djokovic will face Taylor Fritz or Lorenzo Musetti on Friday for a berth in the final.
The second-seeded Djokovic has won seven of his men’s-record 24 Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon.

Djokovic into Wimbledon third round after rookie scare
Tennis
Djokovic into Wimbledon third round after rookie scare
Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz and Sinner
Tennis
Wimbledon rookie takes aim at Djokovic after beating Alcaraz and Sinner

Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon

Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon
Updated 09 July 2024
AFP
AFP
Follow

Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon

Donna Vekic reaches first Grand Slam semifinal in comeback win over Lulu Sun at Wimbledon
  • “I felt like I was dying out there, the first two sets. But I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end,” Vekic said
  • Vekic becomes the second woman representing Croatia to reach the last four at the All England Club
Updated 09 July 2024
AFP
AFP

LONDON: Donna Vekic persevered to win the biggest match of her career.
The 28-year-old Croatian, slowed in recent years by injuries, reached her first Grand Slam semifinal in her 43rd appearance at a major tournament by beating qualifier Lulu Sun 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 at Wimbledon on Tuesday.
“I felt like I was dying out there, the first two sets. But I just kept going, hoping to have a chance and it came in the end,” Vekic said in an on-court interview.
Vekic becomes the second woman representing Croatia to reach the last four at the All England Club, after Mirjana Lucic in 1999.
The 23-year-old Sun, who played college tennis at the University of Texas, was making her debut at the grass-court tournament and is the first player from New Zealand to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals in the Open era.
“It was a really tough match, she played unbelievable,” said Vekic, who had knee surgery in 2021. “She really pushed me to my limits.”
She will next play either No. 7 Jasmine Paolini or No. 19 Emma Navarro.
Serving for the second set at 5-3, Vekic committed five double-faults to help Sun break, but Vekic broke right back to force a deciding set, which the veteran player dominated.
On Center Court, No. 1 Jannik Sinner was playing No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of the Australian Open final, which Sinner won in five sets for his first Grand Slam title.

Ikram Abdi serves up courtside style at Wimbledon
Lifestyle
Ikram Abdi serves up courtside style at Wimbledon
Tears of joy at New Zealand tennis club as Sun shines at Wimbledon
Sport
Tears of joy at New Zealand tennis club as Sun shines at Wimbledon

Gauff crashes at Wimbledon as Alcaraz, Sinner locked on collision course

Gauff crashes at Wimbledon as Alcaraz, Sinner locked on collision course
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP
AFP
Follow

Gauff crashes at Wimbledon as Alcaraz, Sinner locked on collision course

Gauff crashes at Wimbledon as Alcaraz, Sinner locked on collision course
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP
AFP

LONDON: World number two Coco Gauff was sent crashing out of Wimbledon by American compatriot Emma Navarro on Sunday as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were firmly locked on an All England Club semifinal collision course.

Gauff’s 6-4, 6-3 fourth round defeat means that only two of the top 10 women’s seeds are left in the tournament.

Elsewhere, unheralded Lulu Sun became the first New Zealand woman to reach the last-eight at Wimbledon, while Madison Keys quit her last-16 clash in floods of tears.

Navarro, ranked 19th, reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time with her defeat of US Open champion Gauff.

Gauff, who made the semifinals at the Australian Open and French Open this year, has still to get past the last 16 at Wimbledon, the tournament, where she made her breakthrough as a 15-year-old in 2019.

Her shock defeat followed the unexpected exit of world number one Iga Swiatek in the third round on Saturday.

“I think I played really aggressively. Coco’s an amazing player and I have a ton of respect for her,” said Navarro.

Only fourth-ranked 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini, the world number seven, remain from the top 10 women.

Paolini will be Navarro’s quarter-final opponent.

World number three Alcaraz defeated French 16th seed Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to make the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the ninth time in just 14 appearances.

However, it was another uncomfortable afternoon for the Spaniard, who had needed five sets to see off Frances Tiafoe in the third round.

His erratic performance on Sunday saw him drop serve five times and commit an uncharacteristic 33 unforced errors.

The 21-year-old, bidding to become just the sixth man to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back, eased through the first set under the Center Court roof before crucially saving four break points in the fifth game of the second.

Humbert stormed back, breaking the champion three times in the third set as Alcaraz went spectacularly off the boil.

But Humbert handed over a service break in the 11th game of the fourth set and Alcaraz took full advantage to quickly seal the tie.

“I will be there, fighting until the last ball,” said Alcaraz, who is chasing a fourth Grand Slam title.

Alcaraz will take on American 12th seed Tommy Paul, who beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.

Over on Court One, top seed Sinner moved into the last-eight with a 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 (11/9) win over American 14th seed Ben Shelton.

Sinner, who won his maiden Slam crown at the Australian Open this year, will face Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev for a place in the semifinals in a rematch of their final in Melbourne.

“It was a tough match, especially the third set. I had to keep saving set points,” said Sinner, a semifinalist in 2023.

Medvedev, also a semifinalist last year, progressed when 10th seed Grigor Dimitrov retired in the first set of their last-16 tie with a knee injury.

Sun made history for New Zealand with a three-set victory over Emma Raducanu, shattering home hopes of ending a 47-year wait for a British women’s champion.

The 23-year-old qualifier, ranked at 123, triumphed 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 over the 2021 US Open winner.

Sun hit 52 winners against Raducanu, who took a medical time-out in the third set to treat problems with her ankle and back.

“It was a great match against Emma. I really dug deep to get the win,” said Sun.

Sun will next face Croatia’s Donna Vekic, the world number 37, who clinched a 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 win over Spain’s Paula Badosa on the back of 33 winners.

American 12th seed Keys was just one game away from a third quarter-final at the All England Club before she was forced to quit against Paolini.

After dropping the first set, Keys hit back to level the match at 3-6, 7-6 (8/6).

The 2017 US Open runner-up then raced into a 5-2 lead in the decider when she suffered a left leg injury in the eighth game.

At 5-4, she took a medical time-out, returned with her left leg bandaged but with her movement severely restricted, she wept openly on court before quitting at 5-5.

“I’m very sorry for her, it’s sad,” said French Open runner-up Paolini, who had never won a grass-court match until two weeks ago.

Raducanu rediscovers Wimbledon ‘fun’ factor after turbulent spell
Tennis
Raducanu rediscovers Wimbledon ‘fun’ factor after turbulent spell
Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round
Tennis
Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round

Raducanu rediscovers Wimbledon ‘fun’ factor after turbulent spell

Raducanu rediscovers Wimbledon ‘fun’ factor after turbulent spell
Updated 06 July 2024
AFP
AFP
Follow

Raducanu rediscovers Wimbledon ‘fun’ factor after turbulent spell

Raducanu rediscovers Wimbledon ‘fun’ factor after turbulent spell
  • Raducanu routed ninth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the Wimbledon third round on Friday to reach the last 16 at a Grand slam for the first time in three years
  • “You have to be on guard because there are a lot of sharks out there. I have been burnt a few times,” she said
Updated 06 July 2024
AFP
AFP

LONDON: Emma Raducanu is finally all smiles again at Wimbledon after the former US Open champion rediscovered the fun factor that made her the golden girl of British tennis before a stunning fall from grace.
Raducanu routed ninth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the Wimbledon third round on Friday to reach the last 16 at a Grand slam for the first time in three years.
Coming hot on the heels of her emphatic victory against world number 33 Elize Mertens in the second round, Raducanu’s Center Court dismissal of Sakkari was a welcome sign she is back to her best.
The 21-year-old admitted she is in love with tennis again after struggling to deal with the aftermath of her incredible rise to fame.
She went from an unknown schoolgirl to the talk of tennis in two transformative weeks in New York in 2021.
Aged just 18 at the time, Raducanu’s fairytale US Open triumph made her the first British woman to lift a Grand Slam singles trophy since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.
She was also the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a major singles title.
She left Manhattan with the world at her feet, but the problems that have dogged her since provide a cautionary tale about the pitfalls of sudden celebrity.
Raducanu’s form quickly faltered, leading to accusations that she was more concerned by exploiting her success with marketing deals than focusing on tennis.
“When I won I was extremely naive. You have to be on guard because there are a lot of sharks out there. I have been burnt a few times,” she said in an interview last year.
Injuries slowed Raducanu’s progress and surgery on both wrists and one of her ankles wiped out most of the 2023 campaign.
She also cycled through a host of coaches as she searched in vain for the winning formula.
But, having opted to skip this year’s clay-court season, Raducanu started the English summer determined to get her career back on track after splitting with billionaire boyfriend Carlo Agostinelli.
Raducanu reached her first grass-court semifinal in Nottingham and then beat a top-10 opponent for the first time, seeing off world number five Jessica Pegula in Eastbourne.
Raducanu still needed a wild card entry into Wimbledon after falling outside the top 100 in the WTA rankings.
She has matched her best run at Wimbledon from three years ago and tellingly described the victory against Sakkari as “up there with the most fun I’ve had on a tennis court“
“I was saying to myself, ‘how many times in your life are you going to play in front of a full Center Court?’
“Winning that match, it’s a beautiful feeling and one that I really want to savour.”
Raducanu’s life changed forever after the US Open success, but the cheerful demeanour and ever-present smile that framed her Flushing Meadows success had disappeared until the last few weeks.
“I’m very grateful just being healthy. It was really painful last year coming here and not being able to compete,” she said.
“Now even when I lost a point, I found myself smiling or laughing to myself because I was just enjoying the battle.”
Faced with a fourth round tie against New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun, Raducanu has a golden opportunity to reach the second Grand Slam quarter-final of her career.
Regardless of how far she goes in the tournament, she sees her Wimbledon run as a reward for countless hours of gruelling rehabilitation and time on the practice court.
“After a lot of losses, it’s very difficult sometimes to keep working and get back up,” she said.
“You have to have in the back of your mind at some point it’s going to pay off.
“I’ve been having so much fun that I really just want to stay. I don’t want to go home.”

Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round
Tennis
Defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz comes back to beat Frances Tiafoe in the third round
Djokovic into Wimbledon third round after rookie scare
Tennis
Djokovic into Wimbledon third round after rookie scare

