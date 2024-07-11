You are here

Saudi heritage city Diriyah awards $2bn contract for mixed-use district

Saudi heritage city Diriyah awards $2bn contract for mixed-use district
Ahmed Al Bassam, CEO of El Seif Engineering Contracting, Chuanhai Wei, CEO of China State Construction Engineering Corp., and Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo signed the contract
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Saudi heritage city Diriyah has awarded its largest single contract to date for the development of a district featuring educational institutions, cultural venues, and a luxury hotel. 

The SR7.8 billion ($2 billion) deal was agreed with a joint venture of El Seif Engineering Contracting Co. and China State Construction Engineering Corp., with work on the area in the north of the city due to commence in the third quarter of the year.

Developing historical sites like Diriyah is crucial for Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom aims to diversify its economy by reducing its dependence on oil and focusing more on sectors like tourism. 

Upon completion, the project will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, and retail, as well as hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. 

Diriyah Co. Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: “This (contract) represents a major step in our accelerating development strategy and commitment to making Diriyah a place for the world to be able to learn, absorb culture, and experience a vibrant and welcoming visitor destination.” 

He added: “The size and scale of this joint venture demonstrates the increasing speed and momentum of our plans for building The City of Earth and creating one of the world’s truly remarkable gathering places, and marks a major milestone in our master planning process.” 

Moreover, the contract marks the first major implementation of Diriyah Co.’s new delivery partnership procurement strategy. This approach fosters a collaborative environment among Diriyah and its main contractors, small and medium enterprises, manufacturers, and suppliers, ensuring efficient and effective project execution. 

Diriyah CEO further mentioned that the agreement with China State Construction Engineering Corp. exemplifies the growing economic ties and constructive business partnerships between Saudi Arabia and China. 

Ahmed Al-Bassam, CEO of El Seif Engineering Contracting Co. welcomed the deal by saying: “We are enormously proud to continue our strategic partnership with the Diriyah Co. and to be entrusted with a project of such importance in developing some of the highest profile assets within the Diriyah development area, and indeed across the Kingdom.” 

Diriyah is located on the outskirts of Riyadh, the Kingdom’s capital city, and is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, the historic capital of the first Saudi state. 

Amidst these developments in the Kingdom’s tourism sector, Inzerillo was appointed as a UN Tourism ambassador in April, joining an elite group including Lionel Messi, Giorgio Armani, and Plácido Domingo. 

Global oil demand continues to slow amid EV boom and economic headwinds: IEA

Global oil demand continues to slow amid EV boom and economic headwinds: IEA
Updated 9 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Global oil demand continues to slow amid EV boom and economic headwinds: IEA

Global oil demand continues to slow amid EV boom and economic headwinds: IEA
Updated 9 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: World oil demand decelerated in the second quarter, with growth easing to 710,000 barrels per day year-on-year, driven by rising adoption of electric vehicles and economic headwinds, an analysis showed. 

In its latest report, the International Energy Agency said that demand growth in the second quarter was also the slowest increase since the fourth quarter of 2022. 

The think tank also forecast an oil demand growth of 970,000 bpd in 2024, largely unchanged from its outlook last month.

The projection made by the energy agency contradicts the view of OPEC, with the oil producers’ alliance expecting strong demand growth in 2024 and 2025.

In its monthly report on June 10, OPEC noted that world oil demand will rise by 2.25 million bpd and 1.85 million bpd in 2024 and 2025, driven by markets including China, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. 

Outlining the reasons for its lower estimate, the IEA report said: “Chinese consumption contracted, as the country’s post-pandemic rebound has run its course. Global gains are forecast to average just below one million bpd in 2024 and 2025, as subpar economic growth, greater efficiencies and vehicle electrification act as headwinds.”

It added: “Demand for industrial fuels and petrochemical feedstocks was particularly weak.” 

The energy think tank further revealed that the global oil supply rose by 150,000 bpd to 102.9 million bpd in June. 

The analysis also projected global refinery throughputs rising by 950,000 bpd to 83.4 million bpd in 2024, and by 630,000 bpd to 84 million bpd next year. 

Amid IEA’s projected slowdown in oil demand growth, OPEC is optimistic about the future, and the producers’ alliance believes its forecast is more accurate. 

Speaking at the International Economic Forum in June, Haitham Al-Ghais, secretary-general of OPEC, said that the world will witness continued oil demand driven by a rebound in the travel and tourism sector. 

He also added that OPEC is working to ensure supply, stability, and resilience of the oil market. 

“It is important to remain focused on the fundamentals. We look at economic growth, We look at supply, we look at demand, and yes, we do still believe demand for oil is good and resilient,” said Al-Ghais. 

He added: “Last year, OPEC’s forecast for oil demand was the best. And all those who criticized OPEC’s forecast kept adjusting their number throughout the year.” 

Kingdom approves formation of new joint Saudi-foreign business councils

Kingdom approves formation of new joint Saudi-foreign business councils
Updated 9 min 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Kingdom approves formation of new joint Saudi-foreign business councils

Kingdom approves formation of new joint Saudi-foreign business councils
Updated 9 min 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign trade with countries such as Canada, Nigeria, and Indonesia is set to improve following the approval of the formation of several joint business councils.

Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Duleim has been approved as chairman of the Saudi-Canadian Business Council and chairman of the executive committee by the General Authority for Foreign Trade, with Abdullah bin Salem Al-Mukhles and Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Ahmad as vice-presidents, according to a statement.  

This falls in line with the recent development of relations between the two countries and their eagerness to explore ways to enhance developments in various fields. 

In 2022, Saudi Arabia was Canada’s most important two-way trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa region, and 23rd globally.

Merchandise trade between the two countries in 2022 was approximately $5.1 billion, with $1.3 billion in exports from Canada and $3.8 billion in imports to the country.

The statement further disclosed that the council also approved the nomination of Sultan bin Mahdi Al-Qahtani as chairman of the Saudi-Nigerian Business Council and chairman of the executive committee with Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais and Sultan bin Khalid Al-Turki as vice-chairmen.

This aligns well with the business and diplomacy initiatives created between the two sides to help trade between them blossom. 

This comes as relations between the two countries are already strong, with Nigeria being one of the first countries to extend its support in the Kingdom’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

According to the online data visualization and distribution platform Observatory of Economic Complexity, in 2022, Nigeria exported $5.94 million to Saudi Arabia, while the Kingdom exported $293 million to the African country.

Oil Updates – prices rise as crude, gasoline inventories ease

Oil Updates – prices rise as crude, gasoline inventories ease
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – prices rise as crude, gasoline inventories ease

Oil Updates – prices rise as crude, gasoline inventories ease
Updated 11 July 2024
Reuters

HOUSTON/BEIJING: Oil prices gained on Thursday as crude stocks fell after US refineries ramped up processing and as gasoline inventories eased, signalling stronger demand, according to Reuters.

Brent futures rose 62 cents, or 0.73 percent to $85.70 a barrel by 9:20 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 60 cents, or 0.73 percent, to $82.70 a barrel.

“The bounce back is largely due to the continued drawdowns in US inventories as reported by the EIA,” DBS bank energy sector team lead Suvro Sarkar told Reuters, referring to the Energy Information Administration.

US crude inventories fell by 3.4 million barrels to 445.1 million barrels in the week ended July 5, far exceeding analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel draw.

Gasoline stocks fell by 2 million barrels to 229.7 million barrels, much bigger than the 600,000-barrel draw analysts expected during the US Fourth of July holiday week.

OPEC also stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2024 and next year, saying on Wednesday that resilient economic growth and air travel would support fuel use in the summer months.

“There will likely be more bullish factors than bearish, supporting oil prices in the interim,” Sarkar said.

Gains were, however, capped as supply disruptions at refineries and offshore production facilities from hurricane Beryl were minimal.

Meanwhile, US inflation data due this week include the Consumer Price Index on Thursday and the Producer Price Index report on Friday, both of which could set the tone for the market.

Expectations of a 25-basis-point rate cut by September ticked up to 74 percent from around 70 percent on Tuesday and 45 percent a month ago, according to CME’s FedWatch.

Lower interest rates decrease the cost of borrowing, which can boost economic activity and oil demand.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the US central bank will make interest rate decisions “when and as” they are needed, pushing back on a suggestion that a September rate cut could be seen as a political act ahead of the fall presidential election. 

New UK government maintains goal of completing GCC FTA by the end of 2024

New UK government maintains goal of completing GCC FTA by the end of 2024
Updated 50 min 33 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

New UK government maintains goal of completing GCC FTA by the end of 2024

New UK government maintains goal of completing GCC FTA by the end of 2024
Updated 50 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A free trade deal between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the UK remains on course to be completed by the end of 2024 despite the change of government in London, according to a senior official.

The Secretary-General of the GCC, Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, made the comments after meeting the new British Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Al-Budaiwi noted the UK government’s strong interest and sincere intent to expedite the negotiation process, with Reynolds expressing a goal to have the agreement signed before the close of the year.

The meeting came in the wake of the UK Labour party’s election victory on July 4, but the country’s trade policy towards the GCC appears to be unchanged from the previous Conservative administration.

The Gulf countries stand as the UK’s seventh-largest export destination, with bilateral trade amounting to a total value of £61.3 billion ($78.29 billion). 

In 2020 alone, the UK exported goods and services valued at £23.1 billion to the GCC, accounting for 71 percent of the UK’s total trade with countries in the organization.

SPA said that discussions between Al-Budaiwi and Reynolds covered a range of economic and trade-related topics, underscoring the importance of enhancing bilateral relations between the GCC and the UK. 

Both sides expressed eagerness to accelerate negotiation rounds, scheduling regular high-level meetings to finalize the agreement’s chapters and achieve its signing this year. 

This collaborative effort is viewed as pivotal in bolstering cooperation and strengthening the strategic partnership between the region and the UK.

Speaking to Arab News in 2023, Kemi Badenoch, Reynolds’ predecessor, described the potential FTA “groundbreaking,” adding that it could “set a precedent for what the GCC does with the rest of the world.”

Saudi CMA seeks public input on reforms to boost debt market growth

Saudi CMA seeks public input on reforms to boost debt market growth
Updated 10 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi CMA seeks public input on reforms to boost debt market growth

Saudi CMA seeks public input on reforms to boost debt market growth
Updated 10 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Development funds, banks, and sovereign wealth organizations would find it easier to tap Saudi Arabia’s debt market under a new set of reforms proposed by the Kingdom’s Capital Markets Authority.

These proposed changes, for which the CMA has sought public opinion, aim to enhance market accessibility and stimulate growth by simplifying regulations for issuing these tools.

This will accelerate financing for companies through sukuk and other debt instruments, lower issuance costs, stimulate more offerings, and establish this market as a primary channel for financing businesses and the economy. 

This comes as Saudi Arabia emphasizes advancing its financial sector to attract private and foreign institutional investors for financing critical projects under Vision 2030. 

“The market for sukuk and debt instruments is one of the most important alternatives provided by the financial market to finance public and private sector projects,” said Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman of the CMA. 

“Therefore, these proposed amendments aim to meet the needs of financing entities and diversify their sources, thus contributing to the development of the national economy,” he added. 

According to S&P Global, the growth of the debt market, driven by foreign currency issuance and local currency market expansion, is crucial to meeting growing financial requirements. 

With Vision 2030’s ambitious economic transformation goals, Saudi Arabia's debt market evolution is expected to surpass developments in some mature markets, led initially by government-related entities, major financial institutions, and prominent corporate entities, added the global rating agency. 

The new amendments will enable the Kingdom’s financial institutions to issue debt instruments under specified exemptions, detailing the requirements these entities need to meet.  

This move is intended to broaden the range of issuers and types of debt instruments, thereby strengthening both the sukuk and debt instruments market. 

The new changes also aim to relax the rules related to notifying the CMA and the timelines for such notifications in private offerings, thereby speeding up the process.

The CMA has invited all interested parties and investors to participate in the public consultation for the final version of the amendment, stating that feedback will be carefully considered and studied during the 30-day period ending on Aug. 8, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

