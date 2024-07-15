Egypt to invest $1.2bn in drilling 110 exploratory wells in 2024/2025

You are here

Egypt is planning to invest $7.2 billion in oil and gas exploratory wells by 2030. Shutterstock
RIYADH: Egypt is planning to drill 110 exploratory wells with a $1.2 billion investment in the fiscal year 2024/2025 to enhance the country’s oil and gas production capabilities, according to a top official.

In a meeting with a parliamentary committee reviewing the new government’s program, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi stated the country plans to drill 586 exploratory wells for gas and oil with an investment of $7.2 billion until 2030.

He noted that there are currently 145 active exploration agreements in oil and gas with 40 partners.

As of 2023, Egypt is among the five countries with the highest primary energy production and supply on the African continent, with an output of 29.8 million tonnes, according to Statista.

“I would like to emphasize that my top priority and that of all sector employees is to continue coordination and cooperation with the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy to ensure the necessary fuel supplies for power plants,” Badawi said.

He added: “We will coordinate with foreign partners to schedule and settle outstanding dues to encourage them to invest more in increasing oil and gas production as quickly as possible. We aim to establish incentive mechanisms to enhance production programs and expedite exploration programs, benefiting both parties.”

The minister also noted that Egypt aims to boost short-term foreign investments by adopting innovative strategies to fully utilize its oil, gas, and mineral resources.

This also includes maximizing the use of modern capabilities in digital transformation and artificial intelligence technologies across various sector activities.

“We aim to attract foreign investments in the short term by adopting new investment approaches that fully utilize the sector’s capabilities in refining, petrochemical plants, and mineral resources,” Badawi said.

He added: “We also plan to maximize the benefits of modern digital transformation capabilities and artificial intelligence technologies across the sector’s various activities.”

However, the minister acknowledged that there are several challenges facing exploration activities.

These include regional competition for investment opportunities, accompanying economic incentives, and slow implementation rates of exploration and development activities.

Additionally, Badawi emphasized that increasing production is a top priority, explaining the current situation, which includes rising consumption.

This is amid state efforts to build a new republic through infrastructure modernization, unprecedented urban expansion, and clean transport projects, as well as adding several large power stations and expanding industrial zones, in addition to increasing energy-intensive factories.

He added that this is amid a 25 percent decline in crude oil and natural gas production from current production areas over the past three years.

This has led to a need to import to bridge the gap between production and consumption due to rising partner dues, which have slowed exploration and development plans.

Regarding the mining sector, the minister explained that efforts to develop this sector and utilize diverse mineral resources in Egypt, expanding extractive industries, will include several axes.

Saudi banks lead GCC in credit quality with NPL ratio improving to 1.4%

Saudi banks lead GCC in credit quality with NPL ratio improving to 1.4%
Updated 7 min 28 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Saudi banks lead GCC in credit quality with NPL ratio improving to 1.4%

Saudi banks lead GCC in credit quality with NPL ratio improving to 1.4%
Updated 7 min 28 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi banks showcased a notable improvement in credit quality in the first three months of the year as the non-performing loan ratio decreased to 1.4 percent, according to data from the Saudi Central Bank. 

The bank, known as SAMA, presented figures that reflect a decline from 1.7 percent in the same period in 2023 and is credited to stronger risk profiles, underscoring the banking sector’s dedication to robust financial practices and effective risk management.

The NPL ratio measures the proportion of a bank’s gross loans that are not generating income because the borrowers have failed to make scheduled payments for a certain period, typically 90 days or more past due.

A lower NPL ratio to gross loans suggests healthier asset quality, suggesting that a smaller percentage of loans are at risk of default. As a percentage of capital, it indicates a more robust capital buffer to absorb potential losses without compromising the overall capital base.

The SAMA data also indicated that Saudi banks have improved their capacity to absorb potential losses from bad loans, as evidenced by the NPL ratio net of provision to capital decreasing from 2.6 percent to 2.2 percent during this period.

In May, Fitch Ratings observed that Saudi banks generally possess the strongest risk profiles among lenders in the key Gulf Cooperation Council markets, supporting their asset quality.

GCC banks’ primary focus on lending underscores the significant role of credit risks, which assess the likelihood of borrowers defaulting, thereby shaping their overall risk profiles.

Saudi banks experienced robust lending growth, approximately double the GCC average from 2022 to 2023, driven by increased government spending and strong non-oil gross domestic product development, the agency noted.

Nevertheless, the Kingdom maintains a healthier loan portfolio with fewer loans at risk of default, which is a result ofeffective risk management strategies, stringent lending standards, and potentially less exposure to high-risk sectors or borrowers.

Globally, Saudi Arabia’s banking system is also recognized for its high levels of capitalization under a strong regulatory framework.

It also stands out as one of the few countries fully compliant with Basel IV regulations, which mandate specific leverage ratios and require banks to maintain designated reserve capital, as reported by the agency in February of 2023.

According to the agency, factors contributing to more robust risk profiles for Saudi banks include SAMA’s reputation as the region’s strictest and most prudent banking regulator.

From 2019 to 2023, the sector cost of risk in the Kingdom averaged 0.6 percent, which is lower than the average costs observed in the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, Fitch noted in its February report.

Additionally, the combined ratio of Stage 2 and Stage 3 loans, which indicates potential credit impairments, stood at 7.2 percent, marking the lowest among these four GCC markets. Additionally, they benefit from a larger and more diversified economy and strong retail financing from 2021 to 2023, which reduces borrower concentration.

On average, the 20 largest exposures at Saudi and Kuwaiti banks account for about 20 percent of their loan books, compared to approximately 35 percent at UAE and Qatari banks.

Furthermore, Saudi banks extend lower levels of financing to companies owned or managed by high-net-worth individuals, including royal family members, compared to some UAE and Qatari banks.

Diriyah Club ownership transferred to PIF-owned firm, boosting Saudi sports sector

Diriyah Club ownership transferred to PIF-owned firm, boosting Saudi sports sector
Updated 41 min 57 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Diriyah Club ownership transferred to PIF-owned firm, boosting Saudi sports sector

Diriyah Club ownership transferred to PIF-owned firm, boosting Saudi sports sector
Updated 41 min 57 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s sports sector is set for a major boost as ownership of Diriyah Sports Club transfers from the Ministry of Sport to Diriyah Co., a firm owned by the Public Investment Fund. 

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, serving as chairman of the PIF company’s board of directors, has also approved the formation of Diriyah Sports Club’s board, chaired by Prince Khalid bin Saud. Board members include Jerry Inzerillo, Mohammed Al-Khreiji, Ayman Al-Fallaj, and Hamad Al-Bati, according to a statement. 

The moves align with strategic goals to develop and enhance Diriyah as a premier cultural, tourist, entertainment, and sports destination. The initiative also aims to empower the private sector to play a more significant role in the sports field, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 goals. 

Moreover, this initiative is part of the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project, announced by the Crown Prince in June 2023. The project, rolled out in collaboration with the National Privatization Center, aims to accelerate the development of Saudi Arabia’s sports industry by encouraging business sector involvement with clubs. 

Founded in 1976, Diriyah Club is gearing up to compete in the Saudi Second Division League for the upcoming 2024/2025 sports season, having been assigned to Group 2 by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation. 

Saudi Arabia to bolster food security with 5 new investment projects in Al-Baha region 

Saudi Arabia to bolster food security with 5 new investment projects in Al-Baha region 
Updated 40 min ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia to bolster food security with 5 new investment projects in Al-Baha region 

Saudi Arabia to bolster food security with 5 new investment projects in Al-Baha region 
Updated 40 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s food security is set to strengthen with five new investments in the agriculture sector of the Al-Baha region, aimed at achieving self-sufficiency under Vision 2030.

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture announced these opportunities through its FURAS portal, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. The projects include cultivating orchards, coffee, palm trees, and producing flowers and wild plants.

This comes as Saudi Arabia, despite about 90 percent of its territory being desert, is leading an agricultural boom aimed at boosting domestic crop production and reducing dependence on imported food.

The Kingdom has already achieved complete self-sufficiency in dates, fresh dairy products, and table eggs, according to the General Authority for Statistics’ Agricultural Statistics Publication.

The new investment opportunities feature a coffee city project aiming to cultivate more than 150,000 trees across an area exceeding 2.29 million sq. m., with a production capacity surpassing 15,000 tonnes. 

The ministry has set a submission deadline of Sept. 10, with bid envelopes scheduled to be opened the following day.

Another initiative is the Al-Ennab Village project, situated near Al-Janabeen Dam, focusing on cultivating palm and fruit trees over an area of more than 4.6 million sq. m. The deadline for bids for this project is Sept. 24, with the envelopes scheduled to be opened the following day.

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture emphasized the strategic importance of these projects in enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring long-term food security for the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the ministry said that the lavender fields project opportunity aims to plant over 2,500 lavender seedlings annually and set up a fence and shades made of agricultural mesh, mother fields, and irrigation networks in an area that will exceed 11,710 sq. meters.

The deadline for submitting bids is Sept. 2, and the envelopes will be opened on Sept. 3.

Additionally, there is a fruit nursery project in the Qilwah governorate aimed at cultivating 100,000 seedlings annually for all types of fruits, covering an area exceeding 33,370 sq. meters.

Moreover, a flower nursery project in the same district has been included among the investment opportunities. This initiative aims to produce 500,000 seedlings annually for various flowers and wild trees, covering an area exceeding 34,790 sq. meters. 

Bids are scheduled to be submitted by the end of Sept. 3, with the envelopes set to be opened the following day.

MEWA announced the launch of the first Saudi AgriFood Tech Alliance earlier this month, with founding partners including the Research, Development, and Innovation Authority, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and Topian, NEOM’s food company.

According to the ministry, the alliance aims to provide a platform to unite and mobilize a complementary network of food and agriculture stakeholders, catalyzing the national-scale deployment of AgriFood technological solutions.

The alliance includes around 40 entities from the public and private sectors, research and academia, and nonprofit organizations.

Oil Updates – crude regains ground on political uncertainty in US, Mideast

Oil Updates – crude regains ground on political uncertainty in US, Mideast
Updated 15 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – crude regains ground on political uncertainty in US, Mideast

Oil Updates – crude regains ground on political uncertainty in US, Mideast
Updated 15 July 2024
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil regained ground on Monday, with political uncertainty in the US and the Middle East supporting prices, offsetting downward pressure from a stronger dollar and weak demand in top importer China, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $85.18 a barrel by 7:25 a.m. Saudi time after settling down 37 cents on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude stood at $82.41 a barrel, up 20 cents, or 0.2 percent.

Oil prices shrugged off the impact from the dollar, which firmed after a failed assassination bid on US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“I don’t think you can ignore the uncertainty that the weekend’s assassination attempt will cast across a deeply divided country in the lead-up to the election,” said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

In the Middle East, talks on ending the Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas halted on Saturday after three days, though a Hamas official said the following day it had not withdrawn from discussions.

However, an Israeli attack targeting the group’s military leader killed 90 people on Saturday.

The uncertainty around the volatile situation has kept the geopolitical premium in oil elevated.

Oil markets are also broadly underpinned by supply cuts from OPEC+ with Iraq’s oil ministry saying it will compensate for any overproduction since the beginning of 2024.

Last week, Brent fell more than 1.7 percent after four weeks of gains while WTI futures slid 1.1 percent as a fall in China’s crude imports, the world’s top importer, countered robust summer consumption in the US.

“While fundamentals are still supportive, there are growing demand concerns, largely emanating from China,” ING analysts led by Warren Patterson said in a note.

China’s crude oil imports fell 2.3 percent in the first half of this year to 11.05 million barrels a day, amid disappointing fuel demand and as independent refiners cut output due to weak profit margins.

Crude throughput at Chinese refineries fell 3.7 percent in June from a year earlier to 14.19 million bpd, the year’s lowest so far, customs data showed on Monday.

China’s economy slowed in the second quarter as a protracted property downturn and job insecurity weighed on domestic demand, keeping alive expectations Beijing will need to unleash more stimulus.

In the US, active oil rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by one to 478 last week, the lowest since December 2021, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.

New SAMA platform Naqd to facilitate easier account access for agencies 

New SAMA platform Naqd to facilitate easier account access for agencies 
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

New SAMA platform Naqd to facilitate easier account access for agencies 

New SAMA platform Naqd to facilitate easier account access for agencies 
Updated 14 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: A new digital platform will allow government agencies to access their accounts in the Saudi Central Bank easily and conveniently. 

The central bank, also known as SAMA, has announced the launch of Naqd, a platform for government banking services. The service is designed to provide government entities with easy and secure access to their accounts at the central bank and to conduct financial transactions through a trusted digital platform. 

The initiative is part of SAMA’s strategy to offer banking outlets to government entities and support digital transformation. 

The central bank is fostering digitalization across the spectrum with the launch of several initiatives. 

In May, SAMA announced the launch of a new undertaking — “View My Bank Accounts” — for individual bank account holders. The service enhances reliability and reduces the risk of suspicious transactions, unauthorized account use, and impersonation.  

The Naqd platform aims to digitize financial transaction services for government entities, providing a unified and secure platform. 

It facilitates round-the-clock access to account information, account management and real-time monitoring of transactions conducted from and to government accounts. 

The platform is intended to deliver electronic banking services that support government financial transactions, enhance user experience, and increase efficiency and productivity in financial dealings using the latest technologies.

Additionally, it aims to reduce the time required to execute government banking procedures. 

