Jordanian king, UK’s PM discuss ties, Gaza war

AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah II received a call on Monday from the newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the parties discussed the strengthening of ties between their countries, the Jordan News Agency reported.
King Abdullah congratulated Starmer on his recent election victory and stressed Jordan’s commitment to enhancing cooperation for the benefit of both nations and the broader region’s security and stability.
The conversation also addressed the pressing issue of Israel’s war in Gaza, with King Abdullah emphasizing the urgency of rallying the international community to secure an immediate and lasting ceasefire, ensure the protection of civilians, and increase the flow of humanitarian aid to the region.
King Abdullah expressed his grave concerns about the potential for the conflict to expand regionally, and reiterated Jordan’s stance in support of a two-state solution remaining the sole path to achieving a just and comprehensive peace.
NEW YORK CITY: The director of the main UN agency operating in Gaza painted a harrowing picture on Monday of the dire humanitarian situation there, which he said has become even more desperate following an Israeli strike two days ago on a crowded part of the town of Al-Mawasi.
The attack on Saturday killed at least 90 people and injured hundreds, turning the area, close to the Mediterranean coast, into a burnt wasteland littered with charred and mangled bodies.
Speaking in the nearby city of Khan Younis, Scott Anderson, the head of UN Relief and Works Agency in Gaza, said that following the air strike he visited the local Nasr Hospital, where staff were in chaos and despair, and “overstretched” amid shortages of medical supplies and equipment that continue to compromise their ability to effectively treat patients.
“I witnessed some of the most horrific scenes I’ve seen in the nine months that I’ve been here,” he added.
“The air was filled with the smell of blood and one health worker was mopping up pools of blood on the floor using only water because there aren’t sufficient disinfecting materials or other cleaning supplies to stop the spread of infection.
“There are not enough beds, hygiene supplies, sheeting, mattresses or scrubs, and many patients were treated on the ground or on waiting-room benches without disinfectant. It just puts even treatable injuries at risk of sepsis and much more significant complications.”
He continued: “Ventilator systems were not working due to electrical problems. And as I walked through the hospital and talked to families and children, we saw toddlers who are double amputees; children paralyzed and unable to receive treatment because they don’t have the equipment at the hospital in Khan Younis; and others who were separated from their parents.
“And we also saw mothers and fathers searching frantically within the hospital for their children, unsure if they were alive.”
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled to Al-Mawasi, which is on the western outskirts of Khan Younis, after Israel declared it a safe zone and have been sheltering there.
The attack at the weekend is “just another reminder that nowhere is safe in Gaza and no one is safe in Gaza,” said Anderson.
Echoing comments by all other humanitarian workers since the start of the war, he underscored the need for a complete and permanent ceasefire and for “all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, wherever they are, but especially in UN schools and hospitals.”
Since the war began in October, more than 190 UNRWA facilities have been hit, many of them several times. Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced by fighting and, highlighting their plight, Anderson said: “Nine out of 10 people in Gaza are displaced. Almost everyone has been forced to flee, over and over, and on average people in Gaza have had to move at least once a month.”
This massive, continuing displacements have not only disrupted lives but robbed families of what little stability and few possessions they had managed to retain, he added.
“The term ‘displacement’ sounds very sterile (and) I don’t think does justice to what people go through when they move,” he said.
“People are often only able to take whatever they can carry. They’re mostly on foot and some are only able to carry their children. Many have lost everything and they need everything.”
What is most frustrating, Anderson added, is that after nine months of war, what people require remains the same as what they needed when the war began.
“It’s very basic,” he said, including food, water, medicine and basic hygiene supplies. Women in particular are in urgent need of hygiene kits and sanitary products, “and we’ve been unable to meet that need over the course of the nine months.”
Five schools, including three UNRWA shelters, have been hit by military strikes in the past week alone, Anderson said, killing dozens of Palestinians and injuring scores. He lamented the obstacles that continue to prevent aid workers from delivering desperately needed humanitarian supplies “in the right quantity and the right quality.”
He added: “Several factors continue to stand in our way (including) restrictions on movement; the safety of humanitarian aid workers; not the right supplies are coming to Gaza; unpredictable working hours; telecommunication challenges; as well as fuel.”
Another factor affecting the free movement of aid is the “complete” breakdown of law and order, which only got worse when the Israeli military operation began in Rafah, Anderson said.
“The truck drivers that we use are being regularly threatened or assaulted,” he revealed. “Tires were shot out on their trucks on Friday. And they become less and less willing, understandably, to move assistance from the border crossings to our warehouses, and then on to people that are in need.
“We have had some challenges with people looting, which really isn’t a surprise. After nine months, people are hungry, people are angry, people are desperate and there aren’t any police to maintain social order.”
Anderson also highlighted the fact that nine months into the war, it is still the case that no international media have been granted access to Gaza, which he said is something that is “desperately needed.”
He added: “The only media, really, are people like myself or others talking to you. (In) most war zones, journalists and media workers perform a very vital function by informing the public about what is happening and they highlight the impact the wars have on innocent civilians.”
He urged Israeli authorities to allow reporters from international media organizations to enter the territory and added that “every effort must be made to protect journalists and media workers, wherever they are in Gaza.”
Anderson concluded by once again underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire as a “respite for the people of Gaza, the release of hostages so they can return to their families, and a meaningful opportunity for healing to begin.”
Increasingly hard for aid groups to access Gaza: NGOs
Humanitarian organizations said that Israel had facilitated only 53 of the 115 relief missions they had planned
Aid groups slammed what it called Israel’s “siege tactics”
Updated 16 min 21 sec ago
AFP
PARIS: Access to war-torn Gaza has become increasingly difficult for humanitarian groups, 13 leading NGOs warned on Monday, accusing Israel’s military of blocking much-needed aid from reaching the besieged Palestinian territory.
Denouncing “Israel’s systematic obstruction of aid and its ongoing attacks on aid operations,” the humanitarian organizations said that Israel had facilitated only 53 — less than half — of the 115 relief missions they had planned.
The aid groups slammed what it called Israel’s “siege tactics” in its struggle against Palestinian militant group Hamas.
It said the so-called “humanitarian zone” where most of the strip’s population of 2.4 million people now reside had become “an active combat zone” and “extremely unsafe.”
The charities also criticized the bombing of United Nations schools used as shelters by displaced Palestinians.
At least six schools have been hit over the past nine days.
“These recent events are exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe at a time when NGOs continue to come up against the obstacles imposed by the continuation of Israeli military operations on the ground,” a press release summarising the 13 NGOs’ views warned.
Oxfam, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children and the Norwegian Refugee Council were among the charities to contribute to the document.
Since Israel began its ground offensive in the far-southern city of Rafah in May, humanitarian workers have faced major difficulties in delivering aid to the Gaza Strip’s south.
Israel’s capture at the beginning of May of the Rafah crossing, which has since been destroyed, brought aid deliveries to a “complete halt,” the NGOs added.
Tonnes of “absolutely necessary aid” were left blocked at the crossing points in the south “due to the deterioration in security conditions,” the statement said.
More than 1,500 trucks of humanitarian aid containing medicines, first-aid kits and basic necessities were stuck in the Egyptian city of Al-Arish as a result.
Meanwhile, in the north of the Gaza Strip — which has been isolated from the south by the Israeli army — aid delivery is “very limited.”
Oxfam said it took it five weeks to transport just 1,600 food parcels from Jordan to Gaza — a journey it said “should take no more than six hours.”
At Kerem Shalom, designated since May as a priority crossing point for humanitarian aid, the situation had “deteriorated significantly since Israel’s offensive in May,” the aid groups said.
This had made the crossing “unsafe to access from within Gaza and currently not logistically viable.”
Israel denies any famine in Gaza and accuses the United Nations of blocking aid deliveries.
“Yesterday, 211 trucks entered Gaza via Kerem Shalom,” Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said on Monday.
In addition, “eight trucks were collected on the Gaza side” of the Erez along with “103 from the Gaza side of Kerem Shalom,” he added.
The war began with Hamas’s October 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
The militants seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza including 42 the military says are dead.
Israel responded with a military offensive that has killed at least 38,664 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to data provided by the Gaza health ministry.
mli/sbk/gv
Sanussi, who has uncovered corruption in the North African country, was arrested on Thursday at his Tripoli home
Updated 18 min 33 sec ago
AFP
TRIPOLI: Prominent Libyan journalist Ahmed Sanussi has been released by the authorities after spending three days in detention, local media reported on Monday.
“The prosecution released journalist Ahmed Sanussi on Sunday evening ... three days after his arrest and detention by the internal security services,” said broadcaster Al-Wasat, for which he presents a program on economic issues. No reason was given for the journalist’s detention.
Sanussi, who has uncovered corruption in the North African country, was arrested on Thursday at his Tripoli home after returning from Tunisia, where he is currently based.
The general prosecutor released him after being questioned on Sunday, according to Al-Wasat, which has a studio in Tunis.
A photo on social media showed Sanussi leaving the Tripoli prosecutor’s office, smiling and surrounded by relatives.
The journalist, also chief editor of the Libyan financial news website Sada, has become well known for exposing politicians and public bodies in cases of embezzlement and other financial fraud.
His recent reporting had focused on the economy ministry.
On Monday, the American Embassy in Tripoli welcomed Sanussi’s release, posting on X that “journalists must be able to exercise their important profession without fear of arbitrary detention.”
“A free press plays a critical role in fostering the exchange of ideas and promoting transparency and accountability, which will be essential to the success of Libya’s democratic transition,” it said.
The UN Support Mission in Libya on Saturday said it was “deeply concerned about the arbitrary arrest and detention of journalist Ahmed Sanussi” and called for his immediate release.
Libya has been wracked by division and unrest since the 2011 overthrow of its leader Muammar Qaddafi, and remains divided between two rival administrations.
Jordan, European Investment Bank sign 400 MLN Euro loan agreement to enhance water security
Funding aims to boost water security and climate adaptation in Jordan
Updated 22 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
CAIRO: Jordan signed a loan agreement worth 400 million euros with the European Investment Bank to enhance water security and climate adaptation in the kingdom, the Jordanian state news agency reported on Monday.
Hezbollah-Israel conflict holds crisis-weary Lebanese hostage in their own country
More than 435 people have been killed and 96,000 have been displaced in southern Lebanon since Oct. 8 last year
Lebanon is already in the throes of a crippling economic crisis, with some 44 percent living in poverty
Updated 13 min 6 sec ago
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: As Hezbollah and Israel continue to engage in cross-border attacks, which began with the start of the war in Gaza last year, regular Lebanese citizens find themselves surviving in an atmosphere of tension and uncertainty.
Israel so far has stopped short of opening a second front in Lebanon while it seemingly implements a scorched-earth policy in Gaza in retaliation for the deadly attacks Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas carried out in southern Israel on Oct. 8 last year.
The tit-for-tat exchanges have grown in intensity, with two Israeli civilians killed by a Hezbollah rocket barrage in the Golan Heights on Tuesday. Just hours prior to this, an Israeli strike in Syria killed a former bodyguard of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.
The death toll in south Lebanon continues to mount with more than 435 people killed and over 96,000 internally displaced, according to data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
There has also been a steady rise in the number of senior Hezbollah officials being assassinated. The most recent of these was Mohammed Nimah Nasser, commander of the Aziz Unit responsible for the western sector of southern Lebanon.
The country is already suffering from an ongoing economic collapse, soaring poverty rates, and political instability. With no diplomatic breakthrough to contain the hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, many fear the start of all-out war, a scenario that would devastate the already fragile Lebanon.
Lebanon has been without a president for nearly two years, relying on Najib Mikati’s leadership as caretaker of the government. Unending quarrels and shifting alliances within Parliament make critical decision-making impossible, while rampant corruption remains the status quo.
According to the May 2024 Lebanon Situation Report from the World Food Programme, the country’s food security has deteriorated rapidly, with the report predicting that just under a quarter of the population will be food insecure by September 2024.
Lebanon’s poverty rates have more than tripled over the past decade, with another May report from the World Bank finding that 44 percent of the total population now lives in poverty.
Conditions have compelled households to undertake a variety of coping strategies that include cutting back on food consumption, non-food expenses, and health expenditures, which will likely lead to severe long-term consequences.
More than half the population also now depends on aid for survival while the rest continue to struggle to secure basic life necessities such as fuel and electricity.
On July 2, Walid Bukhari, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon, announced an aid package of $10 million through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.
The aid will help launch 28 projects across Lebanon, adding to the 129 relief, humanitarian, and development projects KSrelief has implemented in the country to date.
Bukhari said the Saudi support was a continuation of the “commitment of the leadership in Saudi Arabia to help humanitarian efforts and promote stability and development in Lebanon with the highest standards of transparency and accountability.”
He also said the support is a “solidarity approach adopted by the Kingdom toward the Lebanese people, based on the duty of true Arab brotherhood and teachings of Islam.”
While gestures are often appreciated by the Lebanese public, many remain skeptical of their own government’s ability to distribute the aid evenly and fairly.
Joseph, a 40-year-old Lebanese from Jounieh who did not want his full name to be used, said he was doubtful that the ones in need would see a cent from any aid packages.
“We have vultures, not politicians. We would not be in this predicament if we had decent leadership,” he told Arab News.
INNUMBERS
435+ People, mostly combatants, killed in south Lebanon since Oct. 8, 2023.
96,000+ People internally displaced in south Lebanon during the same period.
200+ Drones and rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon in first four days of July.
Another Lebanese citizen, who also did not want to reveal his full name, also likened the situation in the country to a tale of two cities.
“The ones who are well off are always out and about in Beirut in areas like Gemayze and Mar Mikhael where most of the pubs are,” Samer told Arab News.
“They have no notion of war, nor do they fear one, because they know they can leave. The others who have fallen on hard times are at home trying to figure out ways to make do at the end of every month. Everyone is talking about the US elections and what outcome it will have on our country.”
Joseph said that a growing number of his friends and family members have begun taking sedatives just to continue functioning.
“The uncertainty has everyone in a chokehold. We had problems prior to the Gaza war and now we’re caught in the middle, not knowing what might become of us and our jobs. We have become hostages in our own country.”
Since Lebanon has no adequate social safety net, mental health services range from unaffordable private care to support from local and international nongovernmental organizers that offer free or low-cost consultations.
A study done last year by the mental health NGO Embrace showed that the suicide rates in Lebanon are among the highest in the last 10 years, having increased by 21 percent since 2022. Over 81 percent of suicide cases involved men, with young people aged 23 to 32 the most at risk.
Lebanon’s economic collapse, the 2020 Beirut port blast, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, compounded by war speculation and uncertainty, have taken a heavy toll on its citizens’ mental health.
This week, a mental health strategy was launched in collaboration with the World Health Organization. Dr. Rabih Chammay, the head of the National Mental Health Programme in Lebanon, said that strengthening mental health during crises is a top priority.
The National Mental Health Strategy 2024-2030 will aim to reform and ensure mental health services to those in need for a minimal cost.
Beirut-based Majed, 34, who works both in and outside Lebanon, does not see any signs of impending war except for high-risk areas like the south and Bekaa Valley.
“I also think it depends on where you stay in Lebanon, but I would assume conversations in communities that live in and around Beirut might have a different case.
“But we are seeing precautionary measures in case an all-out war takes place. I think everyone hopes that things will de-escalate but know there’s a good chance a war might happen.
“Even if people don’t live in high-risk areas, this would impact them in so many ways: in terms of their ability to travel if the airport gets hit, availability of fresh produce for people to be able to eat, and we’ll definitely see an increase in crime, especially in the cities.”
Citing his family’s preparation, Majed said: “My mother keeps talking about leaving Beirut and going to stay in the summer house in Chouf. She also is keeping it fully set up in case a war breaks out. She has bought an additional freezer and is now stocking it up.
“Dual citizens will rely on evacuations, especially if they come from America or European countries. I guess in such a situation, optionality is a privilege.”
To date, seven countries have called on their citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid traveling there, while five countries warned their citizens to be alert and avoid certain areas.
In retaliation to the killing of its senior commander Nasser in Tyre, Hezbollah has so far launched 200 rockets and drones into northern Israel.
As violent standoffs between the two powers continue to mount, civilians in southern Lebanon are war-weary but on guard. For Lebanese Ali Shdid, however, the current situation has become a reality of life that one ought to make peace with.
“No one wishes for war. No one. But we will not be threatened into submission, nor will we cower,” he told Arab News.
“If Israelis think we will cave due to their threats and bravado, they got it twisted. We will welcome war on all its fronts.”