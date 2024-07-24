You are here

  • Home
  • Nine arrests during London protest against Israel arms exports
War on Gaza

Nine arrests during London protest against Israel arms exports

A Police officer removes a protester from outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office as members of ‘Workers for a Free Palestine’ gather in a protest against arms exports to Israel, in London, Britain July 24, 2024. (Reuters)
1 / 2
A Police officer removes a protester from outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office as members of ‘Workers for a Free Palestine’ gather in a protest against arms exports to Israel, in London, Britain July 24, 2024. (Reuters)
Police officers remove ‘Workers for a Free Palestine’ demonstrators gathered outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, in a protest against arms exports to Israel, in London, Britain July 24, 2024. (Reuters)
2 / 2
Police officers remove ‘Workers for a Free Palestine’ demonstrators gathered outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, in a protest against arms exports to Israel, in London, Britain July 24, 2024. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gseww

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Nine arrests during London protest against Israel arms exports

Police officers remove ‘Workers for a Free Palestine’ demonstrators in London.
  • Last week new Foreign Minister David Lammy said a blanket ban on arms exports to Israel would not be right
  • London’s Metropolitan Police said protesters arrived outside Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and blocked pedestrian and vehicle access
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

LONDON: British police on Wednesday arrested nine people during a protest against arms exports to Israel that briefly blocked the street outside the foreign ministry, highlighting pressure on the new Labour government over its stance on the Gaza war.
Pro-Palestinian protesters in Britain have been campaigning for a government ban on arms sales to Israel following its offensive on Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 attack.
Last week new Foreign Minister David Lammy, who has said he wants a balanced position on Israel and Gaza, said a blanket ban on arms exports to Israel would not be right, but he would follow a quasi-judicial process in assessing whether sales of offensive weapons that could be used in Gaza could proceed.
London’s Metropolitan Police said protesters arrived outside Britain’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and blocked pedestrian and vehicle access. Police then said the protest could only continue if it left the central arch of the street clear.
“When the group failed to comply with the conditions, officers intervened and made nine arrests, quickly restoring access,” a Met Police spokesperson said.
While in opposition, Lammy earlier this year said the government should suspend the sale of UK arms if there were a clear risk they might be used in a serious breach of humanitarian law.
Now in government, he said last week he requested on his first day in office an assessment of the legal situation and that he hoped to be able to communicate any decisions with “full accountability and transparency.”
Labour was elected with a huge majority earlier this month, but lost some seats to pro-Gaza candidates.
Campaign group Workers for a Free Palestine, which organized the protest, said that was a sign the government should take a stronger stance on restricting arms sales, and called on Lammy to “practice what he preached in opposition.”
While the previous Conservative government was a strong supporter of Israel’s right to defend itself following the Oct. 7 attack, Reuters found that the value of Britain’s approvals of new arms licenses dropped sharply after the start of the war.

Topics: War on Gaza London Israel arms exports

Related

‘We love life’: Gaza’s war-weary footballers play on
Football
‘We love life’: Gaza’s war-weary footballers play on
Bangladesh partially restores telecommunication services as protests taper off
World
Bangladesh partially restores telecommunication services as protests taper off

Global hunger crisis set back 15 years, UN report reveals 

Global hunger crisis set back 15 years, UN report reveals 
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Global hunger crisis set back 15 years, UN report reveals 

Global hunger crisis set back 15 years, UN report reveals 
  • The heads of the five UN agencies called for transformative measures in agrifood systems, equitable access to resources, and enhanced international cooperation to mitigate the impacts of food insecurity and malnutrition
  • FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu: Transforming agrifood systems is more critical than ever as we face the urgency of achieving the SDGs within six short years
Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The 2024 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, or SOFI, report, jointly published on Wednesday by five UN agencies under the theme “Financing to end hunger, food insecurity and all forms of malnutrition,” highlighted the deepening global food crisis. 

The heads of the five UN agencies — the Food and Agriculture Organization, World Health Organization, International Fund for Agricultural Development, World Food Programme, and UNICEF — emphasized the urgent need for increased and more efficient financing to address these complex challenges. They called for transformative measures in agrifood systems, equitable access to resources, and enhanced international cooperation to mitigate the impacts of food insecurity and malnutrition.

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said: “Transforming agrifood systems is more critical than ever as we face the urgency of achieving the SDGs within six short years. FAO remains committed to supporting countries in their efforts to eradicate hunger and ensure food security for all. 

“We will work together with all partners and with all approaches, including the G20 Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, to accelerate the needed change. Together, we must innovate and collaborate to build more efficient, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable agrifood systems that can better withstand future challenges for a better world,” Qu added.

The report, unveiled during the G20 Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty Task Force Ministerial Meeting in Brazil, underscored that the international community is falling significantly short of achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2, zero hunger, by 2030. Highlighting a setback of 15 years in progress, the report compares current undernourishment levels to those last seen in 2008-2009.

In 2023, approximately 733 million people worldwide faced hunger, marking a continuation of the high levels observed over the past three years. This equates to one in 11 people globally, with the situation particularly dire in Africa, where one in five individuals grappled with food insecurity.

While there have been some gains in specific areas such as reducing stunting and promoting exclusive breastfeeding, the overall number of undernourished people is at a constant, ranging between 713 and 757 million in 2023. Regional disparities persist, with hunger increasing in Western Asia, the Caribbean, and several African subregions, while remaining stable in Asia and showing improvement in Latin America.

The report’s projections for 2030 suggest that around 582 million people will continue to suffer from chronic undernourishment, half of them in Africa. This mirrors levels observed in 2015 when the SDGs were adopted, indicating a plateau in progress.

Beyond hunger, the report highlights broader challenges in food security and nutrition. In 2023, 2.33 billion people faced moderate or severe food insecurity, worsened by various factors such as economic decline and climate change. 

The affordability of healthy diets is also a critical issue, particularly in low-income countries where over 71 percent of the population cannot afford adequate nutrition.

Despite gains in exclusive breastfeeding rates and reductions in child stunting, the world is still faced with many challenges. Rates of wasting among children and adult obesity are concerningly high, states the report, and indicate a double burden of malnutrition affecting global populations.

“The fastest route out of hunger and poverty is proven to be through investments in agriculture in rural areas. But the global and financial landscape has become far more complex since the Sustainable Development Goals were adopted in 2015,” said IFAD President Alvaro Lario. 

“Ending hunger and malnutrition demands that we invest more — and more smartly. We must bring new money into the system from the private sector and recapture the pandemic-era appetite for ambitious global financial reform that gets cheaper financing to the countries who need it most,’’ Lario added.

The report urges unified global action to achieve SDGs by 2030 by adopting and prioritizing innovative solutions and substantial investments to ensure that all people have access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food.

The SOFI report is an annual assessment providing insights into global progress toward ending hunger, improving food security, and advancing nutrition under the framework of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Its findings are intended to guide policymakers, international organizations, and the public in addressing these pressing global challenges.

Topics: G&B

Related

World faces unprecedented global hunger crisis, UN chief says
World
World faces unprecedented global hunger crisis, UN chief says
Special Global hunger increasing but funding of aid programs declining, says top World Food Programme official in GCC video
Middle-East
Global hunger increasing but funding of aid programs declining, says top World Food Programme official in GCC

10 migrants drown in rushing river crossing Darien Gap in Panama

10 migrants drown in rushing river crossing Darien Gap in Panama
Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
AP
Follow

10 migrants drown in rushing river crossing Darien Gap in Panama

10 migrants drown in rushing river crossing Darien Gap in Panama
  • The National Border Service said in a statement that the victims were swept away by the strong current
  • Their bodies were later seen near the Indigenous community of Carreto
Updated 5 min 41 sec ago
AP

PANAMA CITY: Ten migrants drowned trying to cross a rushing river in Panama’s Darien Gap that borders Colombia, Panamanian authorities said Wednesday.
The National Border Service said in a statement that the victims were swept away by the strong current and their bodies were later seen near the Indigenous community of Carreto.
An agency official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the case said on condition of anonymity that the drownings were believed to have occurred on July 16, but the area was so remote that they were only now able to release the information.
The prosecutor’s office was investigating details, including the victims’ nationalities, the official said. More than half of the migrants crossing the Darien come from Venezuela.
More than 500,000 migrants made the treacherous crossing through the jungle-clad border in a record-setting 2023. So far this year, more than 212,000 have entered Panama through the Darien.
It is the rainy season in Panama, making the numerous rivers that migrants have to cross more dangerous.
New Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino has pledged to stop migration through the Darien with assistance from the US government.

Topics: Panama migrants drown

Related

US official says migrant deportations from Panama ‘imminent’
World
US official says migrant deportations from Panama ‘imminent’
Panamanian court acquits 28 defendants in ‘Panama Papers’ trial
World
Panamanian court acquits 28 defendants in ‘Panama Papers’ trial

‘Competent, experienced’ Harris could win US election: Scholz

‘Competent, experienced’ Harris could win US election: Scholz
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
AFP
Follow

‘Competent, experienced’ Harris could win US election: Scholz

‘Competent, experienced’ Harris could win US election: Scholz
  • Scholz told reporters at his annual summer press conference in Berlin that “I think it’s entirely possible that Kamala Harris wins the election but it will be American voters who decide“
  • He said his own exchanges with Harris had been “conversations where she put forward her views authentically“
Updated 26 min 25 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that it was “entirely possible” that US Vice President Kamala Harris will win November’s presidential election, describing her as “competent and experienced.”
Following 81-year-old President Joe Biden’s stunning decision to exit the race for the White House on Sunday, Harris has emerged as the virtually unchallenged frontrunner for the nomination of their Democratic party.
Scholz told reporters at his annual summer press conference in Berlin that “I think it’s entirely possible that Kamala Harris wins the election but it will be American voters who decide.”
Scholz said that Harris was “a competent and experienced politician who knows exactly what she’s doing.”
He said his own exchanges with Harris had been “conversations where she put forward her views authentically” and was not simply “saying something prepared beforehand.”
He added that Harris had “clear ideas about the role of her country in the world and the challenges that confront us.”
The US presidential race is being keenly watched by Washington’s allies in Europe, particularly due to the possibility of victory for the combative and often isolationist Donald Trump.
“What happens there is of the greatest importance for all countries in the world and of course especially for the close allies of the US in Germany and in Europe,” Scholz said.
He made clear that the relationship “cannot depend on who the president is,” saying it was his job to work with whichever administration was elected.

Topics: Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz US election Kamala Harris

Related

Germany’s Scholz hopes France will prevent far-right-led government
World
Germany’s Scholz hopes France will prevent far-right-led government
Far-right gains in EU election deal stunning defeats to France’s Macron, Germany’s Scholz and Spain’s socialist PM
World
Far-right gains in EU election deal stunning defeats to France’s Macron, Germany’s Scholz and Spain’s socialist PM

1,000 tourists evacuated after fire in southern Italy

1,000 tourists evacuated after fire in southern Italy
Updated 46 min 24 sec ago
AFP
Follow

1,000 tourists evacuated after fire in southern Italy

1,000 tourists evacuated after fire in southern Italy
  • Three Canadair water bombers and a helicopter were deployed to try to contain the blaze
  • According to reports, tourists from a complex near the bay of San Felice are among those moved
Updated 46 min 24 sec ago
AFP

ROME: Around 1,000 tourists were evacuated on Wednesday after a wildfire broke out in the southern Italian region of Puglia, firefighters said.
Three Canadair water bombers and a helicopter were deployed to try to contain the blaze in a wooded coastal area in the Gargano sub-region.
“The fire is being tackled from the land and from the air,” a fire service spokesman told AFP, confirming that around 1,000 tourists had been evacuated.
According to reports, tourists from a complex near the bay of San Felice are among those moved.
Puglia attracts tourists from around the world with its clear waters, white sandy beaches and distinctive architecture.
The area hit by the fire is dominated by the Gargano National Park.
“The situation is critical,” the mayor of nearby Vieste, Giuseppe Nobiletti, had earlier told reporters, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.
He expressed concern that the winds were pushing the flames toward the tourist complex.
After weeks of hot weather, fires have broken out almost daily across Italy, particularly in the south and on the islands.
Two firefighters died last week fighting a blaze near Matera in Basilicata, a region that neighbors Puglia.

Topics: Italy Blaze tourists Puglia

Related

Major blaze rips through northern Jordan
Middle-East
Major blaze rips through northern Jordan
Brush fires sparked by rockets from Lebanon blaze in north Israel
Middle-East
Brush fires sparked by rockets from Lebanon blaze in north Israel

UAE economy ministry holds investment talks in southern India

UAE economy ministry holds investment talks in southern India
Updated 24 July 2024
Follow

UAE economy ministry holds investment talks in southern India

UAE economy ministry holds investment talks in southern India
  • Investopia launched its first international event in India in 2022
  • 300 people attend sessions in Chennai on Wednesday
Updated 24 July 2024
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The UAE Ministry of Economy and the Confederation of Indian Industry on Wednesday held the Indian edition of Investopia Global Talks — a series of sessions in Chennai aimed at boosting cooperation in the new economy sectors.

Launched in 2021, Investopia is a global investment initiative by the UAE government to connect investors, business leaders and government officials and identify economic and investment opportunities. Its first global talks were held in India in 2022 and the latest sessions are the third to be held there.

UAE Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri led a 70-member delegation to the event. He told the 300 participants that the UAE was “at the gate to collaborate with our international partners.”

“It is imperative that we leverage our strength, we capitalize on emerging trends, embrace innovation and as a catalyst for sustainable growth, it’s imperative that we remain agile, adaptive and forward thinking.”

UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship Alia Abdulla Al-Mazrouei, who was part of the delegation, urged both UAE and Indian stakeholders to take advantage of the opportunity to explore partnerships in both markets.

“To those Indian businesses operating in new economy sectors, I invite you to capitalize on the UAE’s highly incubating environment … to grow and scale at a global level and champion technology and knowledge transfer within the ecosystem,” she said.

India-UAE relations have grown considerably since 2022, when they signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement to boost trade and investment.

Since then, the number of exchanges between the two countries has increased and trade has grown by more than 16 percent year on year, mostly in the energy, infrastructure and construction, technology and innovation, pharma and healthcare, tourism and cultural sectors.

India’s Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir said relations between the two countries had seen “rapid progress” over the past decade, resulting in a “paradigm shift in bilateral ties.”

“Investopia has already become an important event in the calendar of Indian businesses,” he told Arab News.

“As we continue to work together, I am confident that our strategic partnership will enable our two nations to navigate complex global realities and will leave a lasting impact on regional and global stability, economic growth and governance frameworks.”

Chennai is located in Tamil Nadu, which is India’s second-largest exporter of software, after Karnataka, and known for its automobile and engineering industries. Manufacturing contributes 33 percent and agriculture 13 percent to the state’s economy.

Home to about 1.9 million small and medium-sized enterprises, the CII said Tamil Nadu could be the starting point for new collaborations.

“With the world acknowledging MSMEs (micro, small and medium-sized enterprises) are the backbone of the world economy and startups are the future, it is imperative we naturally collaborate on these domains,” Dr. R. Nandini, CII southern region chairperson, said.

“It is evident that the strengthening ties between India and the UAE are leading to a new era of trade and investment opportunities, innovation and sustained economic growth for both countries.”

Topics: UAE Ministry of Economy Confederation of Indian Industry Investopia Global Talks

Related

Investopia 2023 ready to highlight ‘opportunities in times of change’
Business & Economy
Investopia 2023 ready to highlight ‘opportunities in times of change’
KACST-UAE Ministry of Economy partnership to enhance innovation
Corporate News
KACST-UAE Ministry of Economy partnership to enhance innovation

Latest updates

Nine arrests during London protest against Israel arms exports
Nine arrests during London protest against Israel arms exports
Riyadh office market thriving thanks to regional HQ initiative: Savills 
Riyadh office market thriving thanks to regional HQ initiative: Savills 
First ships dock in Yemen harbor after Israel strike: Houthi media
First ships dock in Yemen harbor after Israel strike: Houthi media
Global hunger crisis set back 15 years, UN report reveals 
Global hunger crisis set back 15 years, UN report reveals 
10 migrants drown in rushing river crossing Darien Gap in Panama
10 migrants drown in rushing river crossing Darien Gap in Panama

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.