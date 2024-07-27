Time magazine names Dar Tantora among ‘world’s greatest places’

DUBAI: Time magazine released its annual list of the “world’s greatest places” this week, with Saudi Arabia securing a spot due to its Dar Tantora The House Hotel in AlUla Old Town historical village.
Designed by Egyptian architect, Shahira Fahmy, the hotel is the “first and only lodging option built directly out of the over 800-year-old mudbrick houses that were once a pivotal stop along the incense trading route through the Arabian Peninsula,” Time reported.
Fahmy and her team restored 30 buildings in the area. The hotel is candlelit with minimal electricity.
“(The inhabitants) used to use cross-ventilation for optimal airflow, with one window higher than the other and one larger, so we have replicated that too,” she told Arab News in a previous interview. “They kept cool on terraces, so our rooms are terraced.”
People who lived in the city 800 years ago whitewashed the interior walls and adorned them with red and blue murals, Fahmy said.
“I was dealing with heritage. It’s an (ancient) Islamic city, so, it’s an archaeological ruin. You have context, where buildings are built between stones, mud bricks and farms. You are restoring something that already exists,” she said.
PARIS: Lady Gaga and French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura joined dancers, an opera diva and even a heavy metal band in an opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics that sought to proudly showcase French culture with a modern twist.
The first-ever opening ceremony held outside a stadium — on the River Seine — had to battle driving rain that cast a pallid gloom over the City of Light.
The fast-moving and multi-location ceremony masterminded by acclaimed French theater director Thomas Jolly was aimed at impressing the global TV audience as much as those who braved the weather and intense security to watch live.
“It is now. The world is watching us. Let’s open the Games in style!” French President Emmanuel Macron, who watched the ceremony in a VIP stand with other leaders, wrote on X.
I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and… pic.twitter.com/FMNyiosHUR
In a nod to her passion for French culture, US pop star Lady Gaga appeared from behind a fan of pom-poms held by her dancing troupe to sing “Mon truc en plumes” (“My Thing With Feathers“) an iconic French music hall hit by the legendary Zizi Jeanmaire.
“It is my supreme honor to sing for you and cheer you on,” Gaga wrote on her social media channels after the performance, saying she always “felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music.”
Lady Gaga réinterprète "Mon truc en plumes" de Zizi Jeanmaire !
Franco-Malian R&B superstar Aya Nakamura, the most listened-to French-speaking singer in the world, performed a medley with two of her hits “Pookie” and “Djadja” and a classic by Charles Aznavour, “For me Formidable,” one hundred years since his birth.
Rumours she was to perform had sparked a backlash from the extreme right in France and a torrent of racist abuse on social media. But in a striking symbol, she was accompanied in her performance by musicians from France’s Republican Guard.
Aya Nakamura! One of France’s greatest pop stars, and the orchestra of the Republican Guard performing on the Pont des Arts.
According to Jolly, the 12 different phases of the ceremony tell the story of a country rich in its “diversity,” “inclusive,” “not one France but several Frances,” and celebrating “the whole world united.”
He has been backed by a writing team including famed novelist Leila Slimani and screenwriter Fanny Herrero, who penned the smash-hit casting agency comedy “Dix pour cent” (“Call My Agent).
In another highlight, the star “etoile” dancer of the Paris Opera Guillaume Diop performed on a Paris rooftop.
For many French spectators, the highlight was the surprise appearance of the heavy metal group Gojira, who burst out onto platforms constructed on the Conciergerie, a key building in the French Revolution, where deposed queen Marie-Antoinette was held.
With a mannequin of headless Marie Antoinette after her guillotine execution for good measure, they belted out the revolutionary chant “Ah! Ca ira.”
In an unlikely collaboration, they were joined by the French-Swiss mezzo-soprano Marina Viotti, who makes no secret of her taste for metal as well as classical.
Because we can, can, can!
80 artists from the Moulin Rouge perform the iconic dance that dates back to the 1820s.
The ceremony, which was due to last several hours, had got under way with a clip of French actor Djamel Debbouze carrying the Olympic torch into the national stadium, the Stade de France, only to realize he should have gone to the river.
Helped by French football great Zinedine Zidane, he then takes the torch on un underground odyssey through Paris and hands it to a group of children who are then guided by a mysterious masked individual who is expected to eventually light the Olympic flame.
DUBAI: An Etihad Airways aircraft has been decorated with classic cartoon characters as part of a collaboration with the film and entertainment giant Warner Bros. World.
The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner will feature favorite Looney Tunes characters on one side of the aircraft and popular DC super heroes on the other.
Passengers up to 10 years of age traveling on Etihad Airways’ longer flights will receive new Warner Bros. World Kids Packs, which include activities designed to entertain and educate, such as drawing their favorite super heroes and engaging in fun tasks throughout the flight.
Infants will receive a DC super hero-themed soft blanket, while older children will receive items such as a branded backpack, superhero cape, water bottle and activity kit.
The aircraft’s maiden flight will be to London Heathrow on Saturday. It will then rotate service to destinations such as Dublin, Amsterdam, Vienna, Bangkok and Manila.
Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways, said in a statement: “Building on the strong reputation we have built as a family-friendly airline, we’re thrilled to take our partnership with Warner Bros. World to the next level.
“Our Looney Tunes and DC Super Hero-themed aircraft will take our brands to destinations worldwide, promoting one of Abu Dhabi’s many attractions. We look forward to welcoming more and more visitors inspired to visit our home, Abu Dhabi, and in particular delighting our little VIP guests while they journey with us.”
KARACHI: Pakistan’s first hand-drawn animated film, “The Glassworker,” is poised to debut nationwide today, Friday, a feature that took its creator Usman Riaz a decade to complete since he first picked up a pencil and started to sketch.
Riaz has hand-drawn and storyboarded each frame of the movie, comprising 1,477 cuts and 2,500 individual drawings, bringing to life the coming-of-age tale of two people from disparate backgrounds: young Vincent who is an apprentice at his father’s glass workshop, and the talented violinist Alliz, the daughter of a military colonel. Around them, a war threatens to upend their lives and the relationships between the children and parents are tested.
“It has been a 10-year obsession to get this done,” Riaz told Arab News in an interview this week, saying the film was the work of creatives from Pakistan, Malaysia, Canada, South Africa, the US and UK.
“The film’s production took four years but the entire journey took 10 years. I was 23 when I started and I am 33 now.
“The first year was just me drawing alone. I would stay up all night sketching my concepts for the characters and on the storyboards. I wanted to do it well and present something to the rest of the world of animation that we can proudly say was made in Pakistan.”
Riaz grew up obsessing over animated films and said he had been drawing ever since he could hold a pencil, spending long hours watching films like Kiki’s Delivery Service, Porco Rosso and Princess Mononoke by famed Japanese animation company Studio Ghibli.
By the time he was 21 in 2012, he was considered something of a whiz at the percussive guitar and was selected that year as a TED Fellow to attend TED Global as a speaker. The TED Fellows program hand-picks young innovators from around the world to raise international awareness of their work and maximize their impact.
The following year, Riaz was selected as a Senior TED Fellow and has since spoken at TED and TEDx conferences in Japan, India, Malaysia, Costa Rica, Turkiye, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.
In 2015, as the result of giving a TEDxTokyo talk about his love for Japanese animation, Riaz was extended an invitation to Studio Ghibli where he got to share his work with his heroes and was advised to make something that was truly his own.
After finishing a degree in composition on a full scholarship at the Berklee College of Music in 2017, Riaz returned to Pakistan and co-founded Mano Animation Studios, the country’s first-ever hand-drawn animation facility, with his now wife Mariam Paracha and his cousin Khizer Riaz as its CEO.
“I realized there must be many people like me who loved animation but worked on their own. What if I were to bring some of these artists under one roof?” Riaz wrote in an article for TED in 2016, explaining how Mano Studios came about.
“I searched online for likeminded artists, architects, animators and video game designers, and spread the word by holding workshops in art schools about what I wanted to achieve. I managed to gather a small team of incredibly talented professionals from the UK, South Africa, Malaysia and of course Pakistan.
“I chose the name Mano for the studio because it was my first cat’s name, but I found out later that in Spanish it means “hand” — perfect for a studio that will make animation by hand.” “COMPELLING STORY”
Riaz said financing to make the film was “extremely difficult” given that Mano was a first-time studio and he was a first-time animation director.
“As much as I have obsessed over the film since I was a child, there was no way to quantify that when I was pitching,” Riaz said, adding that his network and experience at TED helped him obtain funding and get the right people on board.
A total of 250 people worked on “The Glassworker,” including a national and an international cast and crew. Paracha is the art director on the film and Khizer is the producer, alongside Spanish animation veteran Manuel Cristobal of Wrinkles and Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles. Apoorva Bakshi of Delhi Crime fame is executive producer while international sales are being handled by Charades. The film has been made in both the English and Urdu languages.
“We got to work with David Friedman on the English language version of ‘The Glassworker’ and that was very special because David has worked on a lot of my favorite animated movies. He and his wife, Lynn Friedman, did the casting for the film with us,” Riaz said, speaking about the conductor of the music scores for Disney’s animated features, including Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
The voice cast for Riaz’s film includes Art Malik (“Man Like Mobeen”), Sacha Dhawan (“Wolf”), Anjli Mohindra (“The Lazarus Project”) and Tony Jayawardena (“Ackley Bridge”).
“For the Urdu version, I learned everything that I could from David, and I voice-directed it here in Karachi,” Riaz said.
Before the film releases in Pakistan today, “The Glassworker” had its world premiere on June 10 at the Annecy International Animation Festival 2024 in the Contrechamp competition, the first Pakistani film ever to take part in this competition. The film also received rave reviews at the Shanghai International Film Festival 2024.
“Pakistan’s filmmaking tapestry needed something different and I am hoping that this film could be that,” Riaz added.
“Even though ‘The Glassworker’ is an animated film, I hope people resonate with its characters and story. Animation is just the medium we chose to tell this story. We have a compelling story but ultimately the people will decide.”
Saudi artists shine at Sotheby’s summer exhibition
Selected works from ‘Khamseen: 50 Years of Saudi Visual Arts,’ which runs at Sotheby’s in London from August 12-30 as part of ‘Hafla,’ a celebration of Middle Eastern culture
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News
Mohammed Al-Saleem
‘Untitled’
Al-Saleem was one of the Kingdom’s most significant artists, who has, as the Sotheby’s show brochure notes, “greatly contributed to the growth and evolution of Saudi art in the Kingdom.”
In the 1980s, Al-Saleem developed a style he called “Al-Afakia” (Horizonism), which was “inspired by the gradating skyline of Riyadh from the desert.” This piece from 1986 is a prime example of that style, which balances modernist and traditional aesthetics, and demonstrates why Al-Saleem was widely regarded as the leading abstract artist of his generation in the Kingdom and the wider Gulf region.
“(This work) banishes form and landscape, reimagining the distant dunes of the desert horizon through contained slabs of color, which emerge as if struggling against one another across the surface of the image,” the brochure states. “Its layering and shading suggest a search for subtle accords and variations similar to that with which a composer achieves musical harmony, creating an astonishing sense of energy and dynamism.”
Abduljabbar Al-Yahya
‘Flask’
Another pioneer of Saudi modern art, Al-Yahya’s first solo exhibition was held in 1971, before his “stylistic tendencies” transitioned into what Sotheby’s calls “his recognizable oeuvre, characterized by its ability to convey the beauty and complexity of his country’s landscape, culture and people. In this piece, created in 2000, the brochure states, “Al Yahya depicts a female figure against a kaleidoscopic form that her figure merges into, further bordered by a golden background. Recalling the spirit and silt of Saudi Arabia’s landscape, Al Yahya’s canvases are habitats of earthy hues and architectural flatness, balanced against a figurative abstraction derived from his time in Europe. Ultimately foregrounding these explorations was Al Yahya’s focus on the notion of belonging, to both nature and humanity.”
Al-Yahya himself once said of his work: “I followed the theme ‘art for life.’ Art is not only a hobby or entertainment. I strongly believe that I have a message I must achieve … (delivering) an idea bringing hope to the human being … I know my humanity through art.”
Abdulhalim Radwi
‘Untitled’
The late artist (who was also a prolific sculptor and poet) studied in Rome in the 1960s, where he began to take an interest in abstraction. But, as Sotheby’s notes, “though he was absorbed by Western artistic discourses, Radwi never strayed far from local heritage and traditions, and instead invoked his own narrative of the Arab world through cubism and expressionism which set himself apart from his contemporaries. This work was created in 1989 and is, the brochure states, “exemplary of Radwi’s later paintings” and an “attempt to reconcile modernity and artistic authenticity.”
It continues: “‘Untitled’ is kaleidoscopic in its composition, with a scene that is imbued with the effervescent bustling energy — the vivacity of popular life — in the old towns of his beloved Saudi Arabia. The vibrancy of the city is depicted through a futurist scene blending traditional Ottoman architecture with contemporary influences. Radwi borrows the swift strokes and striking hues of Cezanne and Van Gogh, and similarly imbues his canvas with an effervescent, almost cosmic, energy. The very essence of his works lies not in their physicality but in the emotions they trigger.”
Abdulrahman Al-Soliman
‘Untitled’
The Al-Ahsa-born artist’s works, Sotheby’s says, “convey a deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s culture and heritage.” He was particularly concerned with the “erasure of heritage that exists on a personal and collective plane.” This specific “rare cubist” work, created in 1980, was “produced amid a transitional period in Saudi” and can be “set against a backdrop of social shifts, as Saudi society steered towards a more conservative societal trajectory,” the brochure states. “There is a delicacy depicted through the simplicity of Al-Soliman’s subtle use of lines, colors, shadows that convey a certain peacefulness. Furthermore, the subject bears testimony to the artist’s love of his country, a place he calls home. One can engage in a graceful nostalgia delivered through this early cubist work.”
Mohammed Al-Resayes
‘Architectural Element 5’
After finishing high school in Riyadh in the Seventies, Al-Resayes traveled to Cairo to learn more about art. There, Sotheby’s says, his practice focused on “attempting to integrate the brushstroke techniques of Impressionism with the contracted, reassembled space of Cubism, depicting sceneries reminiscent of his rural background.” In the Nineties, having returned to the Kingdom, Al-Resayes “became involved with the emergent expressionist movement of the Saudi pioneers who preceded him,” and became president of the art department at the King Saud University. The 1982 series “Architectural Elements,” to which this work — depicting three vertical forms that could be interpreted as three figures crouching slightly — belongs, revolved, according to Sotheby’s “around exile, pain and misery.”
Arwa Alneami
‘Spring Camel’
Alneami’s practice, Sotheby’s says, “interrogates themes of acceptance and inclusion within Saudi society” and “reflects her own experiences as a female artist, (having) struggled to integrate in the regional contemporary arts environment.” She can be regarded as something of a trailblazer, having been the first woman to photograph inside the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah (a project exhibited in the British Museum). This piece from 2012, Alneami told the Royal Arts Magazine, is an “homage to the best friend of the desert. Not to that cliché subject ‘camels for tourism,’ but to that loyal companion of humans … Camels as celebration, colorfully festive, welcoming the Springtime, eternal symbols of the endless journey, travelers and travel, silent, hardworking, melancholic and trustful. Again, an artistic subject based on the souvenirs of the past.”
Recipes for Success: Chef Hadi Saroufim offers advice, shares a recipe for orange cake
Updated 26 July 2024
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Hadi Saroufim, executive chef at Dubai’s Beirut-import Bar Du Port, has been cooking since the age of 10, but he truly fell in love with the culinary world once he began training in professional kitchens.
“The more I worked in the industry, the more I loved it. I feel lucky to do what I do — it just feels right,” he tells Arab News.
“One of my earliest food memories is modernizing a traditional Lebanese dish, kibbeh, from my village, Zgharta, in Lebanon. I turned it into a kibbeh roll with ice-cream yogurt, cucumber jelly, and dry ice,” he says.
His current favorite dish from the Bar Du Port menu is the grilled octopus with dried chorizo, tomato tartare, and smoky bell pepper coulis. “It uses simple ingredients but packs a punch,” he says. “This dish captures the essence of Mediterranean cuisine —fresh, bold, and delicious.”
Here, Saroufim discusses burned onions, annoying customer habits, and the magic of vinegar.
When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
I often burned onions and garlic during preparation. In a professional kitchen, even if you’re assigned to a specific section, you have to multitask and work under tight time constraints. The pressure to juggle various tasks simultaneously can be overwhelming, especially for a new chef. Balancing the preparation of different components while keeping an eye on cooking times and techniques is a skill that takes time to develop. Those early days were tough — but essential for learning how to manage everything.
What is your top tip for amateurs?
Always use the best fresh produce available. Quality ingredients can elevate a dish from ordinary to extraordinary. When you start with fresh, high-end produce, the natural flavors shine through. I’ve always admired how Chef Alain Ducasse emphasizes “naturalité” in his cuisine, focusing on the purity of ingredients and letting their natural qualities speak for themselves. This philosophy has influenced my approach as well. Whether you’re cooking a simple meal or an elaborate dish, the quality of your ingredients will always make a significant difference.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Vinegar, such as Xeres vinegar, instantly enhances any dish by adding a burst of flavor. Just a splash can elevate the dish and bring out its best qualities, making it a must-have in any kitchen. I particularly recommend it for risotto or salad dressing.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
I definitely pay attention to the food, but I try not to be too critical. One thing I often notice is an overuse of sauces. While sauces can enhance a dish, too much can overpower the main produce and mask the natural flavors.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
I particularly enjoy French and Japanese cuisines. I also admire the craftsmanship behind quality beef dishes, like the carpaccio at Nobu, which inspires our own menu innovations.
What customer behavior or request most annoys you?
I love innovating and being creative — it’s all part of the craft. For example, our avocado mash has a unique twist compared to a traditional guacamole recipe, and that once sparked a ‘friendly debate’ with a guest about its preparation. While I always value guest feedback, it can be annoying when customers insist on dishes matching their exact home recipes, leaving little room for creativity.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
I’m passionate about cooking fish because of its delicate nature and the precision it demands. Getting the timing just right is crucial to preserve its freshness and flavors. One dish I particularly enjoy preparing is butterflied sea bass. I love how simple yet elegant it is — seasoned with lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper, and served with a refreshing courgette tartare. It’s a dish that showcases the beauty of fresh ingredients and allows me to express my creativity.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
One of the most challenging dishes for me is the traditional French foie-gras terrine — a classic of French cuisine. It demands meticulous technique, especially in layering the foie gras correctly. Precision is key; a slight misstep can cause the layers to blend together, compromising both the dish’s texture and presentation. Mastering the terrine requires careful attention to detail and a deep understanding of ingredients, making it technically demanding yet highly rewarding.
As a head chef, what are you like? Do you shout a lot? Or are you more laidback?
My focus is on maintaining calm and organization in the kitchen. On our busiest nights, we can serve up to 1,200 covers in our relatively small kitchen, so it’s important that everyone follows the rules. With a team of 15, discipline is crucial, but I avoid shouting, as it’s counterproductive.