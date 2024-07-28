You are here

Thousands of Druze mourn youths killed in Golan rocket attack

Thousands of Druze mourn youths killed in Golan rocket attack
Mourners carry the coffin of person killed in a rocket strike from Lebanon a day earlier, during a mass funeral in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, on July 28, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP
Thousands of Druze mourn youths killed in Golan rocket attack

Thousands of Druze mourn youths killed in Golan rocket attack
  • Local authorities said the dead were aged between 10 and 16 years
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP
Thousands of Druze men and women, many dressed in black, arrived for the funeral Sunday of several of the 12 youths killed in a rocket attack on the Israeli annexed Golan Heights the day before.
The Israeli military said they were struck by an Iranian-made rocket carrying a 50-kilogram warhead that Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group fired at a football field in the Druze Arab town of Majdal Shams.
Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the strike.
Local authorities said the dead were aged between 10 and 16 years.
Druze follow an offshoot of Shiite Islam. Early on Sunday morning, Druze women gathered around the coffins covered in white shrouds ahead of the funeral.
Several women dressed in black abayas cried as they laid flowers on the caskets, an AFP correspondent reported.
Many held pink flowers, while hundreds of men dressed in traditional Druze attire, including white caps topped with red, arrived for the ceremonies.
“Every night, every day, every minute we are worried. It’s been like this for 10 months,” Laith, a 42-year-old nurse who gave only his first name, told AFP.
“Everybody you see here is worried all the time,” he said. “We are so very sad. We lost children, children playing soccer.”
Under scorching sun, religious leaders led hundreds at a prayer meeting in a local municipal building, with the entire town at a standstill.
Shops closed, and checkpoints were set up at the entrance of every village in the Golan.
Israel’s army called Saturday’s rocket strike “the deadliest attack on Israeli civilians” since the October 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel that triggered war in Gaza.
In Majdal Shams many residents have not accepted Israeli nationality since Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967.
That October 7 attack resulted in the death of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Israel’s military retaliation in Gaza has killed 39,324 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, which does not provide details on civilian and militant deaths.

Gaza civil defense says 5 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp

Gaza civil defense says 5 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp
Updated 5 sec ago
Gaza civil defense says 5 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp

Gaza civil defense says 5 killed in Israeli strike on displacement camp
Updated 5 sec ago
GAZA STRIP: The civil defense agency in Hamas-run Gaza said an Israeli strike Sunday hit tents at a declared safe zone in the Palestinian territory’s south, killing at least five people.
A witness told AFP a newborn was among the dead in Al-Mawasi near Khan Yunis city, where tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge from the war, now nearing its 11th month.
Since Monday, Israeli forces have operated in and around Khan Yunis including in parts of the coastal area of Al-Mawasi.
“Today, the Israeli occupation targeted... the tents of displaced people on Al-Istable street in Al-Mawasi,” Muhammad Al-Mughayyir of the Gaza civil defense agency told AFP.
“Five martyrs and seven wounded have been transferred to Nasser hospital” in Khan Yunis, he said.
Contacted by AFP, the Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.
Miriam Al-Astal who lives in Al-Mawasi said a newborn baby was killed.
“We were sitting in the tents... when suddenly we heard an explosion,” she told AFP.
“I swear” there was no militant activity in the area, she said.
Israel had warned on Monday its forces would “forcefully operate” in the Khan Yunis area — from which troops withdrew in April — and on Saturday the civil defense agency said that 170 people have been killed by the renewed fighting and military operations.
The military said its latest operations there were to prevent rocket fire. On Wednesday it also announced troops had retrieved the bodies of five Israelis seized by militants during Hamas’s October 7 attack and held in Gaza.
The attack on southern Israel that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Militants also seized 251 hostages during the attack, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,324 people, according to the territory’s health ministry which does not provide details of civilian and militant deaths.

Egypt stresses importance of supporting Lebanon amid escalating tensions with Israel

Mourners carry coffins, during the funeral of children who were killed at a soccer pitch by a rocket fired from Lebanon.
Mourners carry coffins, during the funeral of children who were killed at a soccer pitch by a rocket fired from Lebanon.
Updated 27 min 48 sec ago
Reuters
Egypt stresses importance of supporting Lebanon amid escalating tensions with Israel

Mourners carry coffins, during the funeral of children who were killed at a soccer pitch by a rocket fired from Lebanon.
  • Cairo, a mediator in the ongoing Gaza war, also warned of the dangers of opening new war front with Lebanon
Updated 27 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt stressed the importance of supporting Lebanon and “sparing it the scourge of war,” the country’s foreign ministry said on Sunday amid escalating tensions between Israel and the Iran-aligned Lebanese Hezbollah group.
Cairo, a mediator in the ongoing Gaza war, also warned of the dangers of opening new war front with Lebanon.
Thousands of mourners attended funeral ceremonies on Sunday for the 12 children and teenagers killed by a rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as Israel vowed swift retaliation against the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.
Hezbollah denied any responsibility for the attack on Majdal Shams, the deadliest in Israel or Israeli-annexed territory since Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault sparked the war in Gaza, which has since spread to several fronts and now risks spilling into a wider regional conflict.
Israeli jets hit targets in southern Lebanon overnight but a stronger response was expected following a meeting of the security cabinet at 6 p.m. (1500 GMT). Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned from a visit to the United States and met security officials ahead of the meeting.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there was every indication that the rocket that hit a sports field where children were playing football had been fired by Hezbollah and said Washington stood by Israel’s right to defend itself.
But he said the US did not want a further escalation of the conflict, which has seen daily air strikes and exchanges of fire between the Israeli military and Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon.

Topics: War on Gaza Druze Lebanon Golan Heights Israel

Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa

Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa
Updated 43 min 17 sec ago
Reuters
Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa

Yemenia Airways to resume flights to Cairo and India from Yemen’s Sanaa
  • Return flights to Cairo will operate once daily, while flights to India will run twice weekly
Updated 43 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Yemenia Airways announced on Sunday that commercial flights from Yemen’s Sanaa to Egypt and India will resume starting Sunday evening, Yemen’s state news agency SABA said.
Return flights to Cairo will operate once daily, while flights to India will run twice weekly.

The resumption in flights are part of an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Yemen aimed at calming hostilities in Yemen’s decade-old civil war.
Flights between Sanaa and Cairo had been halted since late 2016.

UK fears escalation after deadly attack on Golan Heights

Israeli officials respond after rockets were launched across Lebanon’s border with Israel.
Israeli officials respond after rockets were launched across Lebanon’s border with Israel.
Updated 44 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
UK fears escalation after deadly attack on Golan Heights

Israeli officials respond after rockets were launched across Lebanon’s border with Israel.
  • “The UK condemns the strike in Golan Heights that has tragically claimed at least 12 lives,” Lammy said in a statement
  • “We are deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation and destabilization,” he added
Updated 44 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned a rocket strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights which killed 12 children and teenagers and said he was concerned it would spark further violence.
“The UK condemns the strike in Golan Heights that has tragically claimed at least 12 lives,” Lammy said in a statement on the social media platform X.
“We are deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation and destabilization. We have been clear Hizballah must cease their attacks,” he added.
The Lebanese Hezbollah militia has denied any responsibility for the attack. Israel has dismissed the denials and vowed to hit Hezbollah hard.

Libyan court jails 12 officials over deadly floods

Libyan court jails 12 officials over deadly floods
Updated 28 July 2024
Reuters
Libyan court jails 12 officials over deadly floods

Libyan court jails 12 officials over deadly floods
  • The officials, who were responsible for managing the country's dams, were sentenced to between 9 and 27 years in prison
Updated 28 July 2024
Reuters

BENGHAZI: A Libyan court has jailed 12 officials in connection with the collapse of a series of dams in Derna last year that killed thousands of the city’s residents, the Attorney General said on Sunday.
The officials, who were responsible for managing the country’s dams, were sentenced to between 9 and 27 years in prison by the Court of Appeal in Derna. Four officials were acquitted.
Derna, a coastal city with a population of 125,000, was devastated last September by massive floods caused by Storm Daniel.
Thousands were killed and thousands more were missing as a result of the floods that burst dams, swept away buildings and destroyed entire neighborhoods.
The Attorney General in Tripoli said three of the defendants were ordered to “return money obtained from illicit gains,” according to a statement, which did not give the names or positions of those on trial.
“The convicted officials have been charged with negligence, premeditated murder and waste of public money,” a judicial source in Derna told Reuters by phone, adding that they had the right to appeal against the verdicts.
A report in January by the World Bank, United Nations and European Union said deadly flash flooding in Derna constituted a climate and environmental catastrophe that required $1.8 billion to fund reconstruction and recovery.
The report said the dams’ collapse was partly due to their design, based on outdated hydrological information, and partly a result of poor maintenance and governance problems during more than a decade of conflict in Libya.
Libya has been split since 2014 between rival power centers ruling in east and west following the toppling of Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

