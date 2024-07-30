You are here

IMF approves $820m disbursement to Egypt

IMF approves $820m disbursement to Egypt
According to the IMF, Egypt has made notable progress in its efforts to stabilize the economy.
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
IMF approves $820m disbursement to Egypt

IMF approves $820m disbursement to Egypt
  • IMF says Egypt has made notable progress in its efforts to stabilize the economy
  • Fund says continued fiscal consolidation will help manage public debt
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund has approved the disbursement of approximately $820 million to Egypt following the completion of the third review of the country’s extended arrangement.  

The IMF approved an expanded $8 billion support program for the African country in March after the Gaza crisis negatively affected its economy. This slowed tourism and halved Suez Canal revenue due to attacks from Yemen on Red Sea shipping.  

The deal was made under the Extended Fund Facility, a program designed to assist countries with serious medium-term balance of payments problems resulting from structural issues that require time to address. Egypt’s 46-month EFF arrangement was approved on Dec. 16, 2022. 

According to the international organization, Egypt has made notable progress in its efforts to stabilize the economy. While inflation remains high, it is gradually declining. A flexible exchange rate regime remains central to the program, the IMF said in a press release. 

Since the combined first and second reviews in March, Egypt has seen improvements in macroeconomic conditions. Inflation is easing, foreign exchange shortages have been resolved, and fiscal targets, including those related to infrastructure spending, have been met. 

“These improvements are beginning to have a positive effect on investor confidence and private sector sentiment,” the IMF added. 

Maintaining a flexible exchange rate and a liberalized foreign exchange system is essential to prevent external imbalances, while the central bank’s data-driven approach is needed to further reduce inflation. 

The fund said that continued fiscal consolidation will help manage public debt, while efforts to strengthen domestic revenue and contain fiscal risks from the energy sector will ensure resources are available. These measures are necessary for essential spending on health and education, creating fiscal space for increased social spending to support vulnerable groups. 

“While there has been progress on some critical structural reforms, greater efforts are needed to implement the State Ownership Policy,” the press release added. 

Enhancing the resilience of the financial sector, improving governance practices, and increasing competition in the banking sector should be key priorities, as these are essential for driving Egypt toward private-sector-led growth that creates jobs and opportunities for all. 

Egypt’s Minister of Finance, Ahmed Kojak, said that the IMF’s approval of the third review within the framework of the economic reform program is a vote of confidence in the government’s program, which includes financial and economic reforms and targets.  

He added that it also serves as a reassuring message that reflects the Egyptian economy’s ability to enhance stability. 

IMF Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair Antoinette M. Sayeh said that the reforms are yielding positive results, with exchange rate unification and monetary policy tightening, reducing speculation, and moderating price growth. 

Sayeh said: “Policy settings are expected to help maintain macroeconomic stability. A sustained shift to a flexible exchange rate regime and a liberalized foreign exchange system, continued implementation of a tight monetary policy stance, and further fiscal consolidation coupled with proper implementation of the framework to monitor and control public investment should support internal and external balance.” 

She added that the allocation of a portion of the financing from the Ras El-Hekma deal to reserve accumulation and debt reduction provides an additional cushion against shocks.  

In February, a private consortium led by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investment fund, signed an agreement with Egypt to invest $35 billion in Ras El-Hekma, a Mediterranean coastal region 350 km northwest of Cairo. This marks the largest single foreign direct investment in Egypt’s history. 

Looking ahead, the IMF official said that implementing the structural reform agenda is crucial for inclusive and sustainable growth. Boosting tax revenue, improving debt management, and utilizing divestment resources for debt reduction will allow for more productive spending, including targeted social spending. 

Restoring energy prices to cost recovery levels by December 2025 is essential for reliable energy provision and sector balance. Enhancing governance of state-owned banks, advancing state ownership policy, increasing fiscal transparency, and leveling the economic playing field are vital for attracting private investment. 

“Risks remain significant. Regional conflicts and uncertainty about the duration of disruption of trade in the Red Sea are important sources of external risk,” Sayeh said. 

She added: “Maintaining appropriate macroeconomic policies, including a flexible exchange rate regime, would help ensure economic stability. Meaningfully advancing with the structural reform program would significantly improve growth prospects. Managing the resumption of capital inflows prudently will also be important to contain potential inflationary pressures and limit the risk of future external pressures.” 

Saudi Arabia exploring lithium investment opportunities in Chile: Alkhorayef

Saudi Arabia exploring lithium investment opportunities in Chile: Alkhorayef
Updated 7 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia exploring lithium investment opportunities in Chile: Alkhorayef

Saudi Arabia exploring lithium investment opportunities in Chile: Alkhorayef
Updated 7 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Manara Minerals Investment Co., backed by the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, is exploring opportunities to invest in lithium production in Chile, according to a top minister. 

While on an official visit to the South American country, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef told Reuters that the Kingdom is “analyzing different options” for investment in the world’s largest producer of lithium. 

The minister also noted that Manara is interested in Chile due to its position as the world’s largest producer of battery metal. 

Saudi Arabia is working to secure access to lithium and other minerals as it aims to become a hub for battery and electric vehicle manufacturing. 

Established in 2023 by the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Manara Minerals is part of the Kingdom’s broader strategy to diversify its economy and utilize its mineral resources. 

“I think we can see something happening with Manara on the Chilean assets here. It makes a lot of sense,” said Alkhorayef. 

The minister noted seeing “great commitment” from the Chilean government to help secure investment. 

He emphasized that securing a reliable supply of lithium is crucial for Saudi Arabia to produce batteries for electric vehicles domestically. 

“We have a leadership that’s very ambitious. We are serious to source it now ... as soon as possible,” added Alkhorayef. 

During his visit, Alkhorayef also met with his Chilean counterpart Aurora Williams to discuss the minerals supply chain, water issues, and lithium. 

Reuters reported that the Saudi minister proposed creating a joint group between the two governments to explore collaboration in the mining industry.

The Kingdom’s trade relations with Chile are robust, with non-oil exports to the Latin American nation totaling SR700 million ($186.59 million) in 2023, while imports amounted to SR500 million. 

Alkhorayef’s visit is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to elevate the mining sector as a key component of its economy, with an estimated $2.5 trillion in untapped mineral resources. 

Prior to his visit to Chile, the minister toured Vale’s Carajas mines in Brazil to learn about advanced mineral extraction technologies, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

He also met with Eduardo Bartolomeo, CEO of Vale Mining Co., to discuss investment opportunities for Brazilian companies in Saudi Arabia and expansion plans for Brazilian investors in the Kingdom. 

Saudi Arabia rises to 4th in WEF skilled employees index

Saudi Arabia rises to 4th in WEF skilled employees index
Updated 25 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia rises to 4th in WEF skilled employees index

Saudi Arabia rises to 4th in WEF skilled employees index
Updated 25 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is now ranked fourth on the World Economic Forum’s indicators for finding skilled employees after climbing three positions in demonstration of significant global progress.

According to WEF reports, the country has also risen seven spots to 14th in the work arrangements index since 2021, showcasing another major advance in skilled labor availability and equal pay.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has worked to elevate the Kingdom’s global standing by strengthening the traditional labor market through new patterns, such as flexible work, freelance employment, and telework programs, thereby creating more job opportunities for Saudis.

The ministry has launched several initiatives to support the training and qualification of national workers, including the Skill Verification Program in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, covering 128 countries to verify the qualifications and skills of expatriate workers, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport sees 25% surge in passenger traffic

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport sees 25% surge in passenger traffic
Updated 40 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
Qatar’s Hamad International Airport sees 25% surge in passenger traffic

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport sees 25% surge in passenger traffic
Updated 40 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of passengers passing through Qatar’s Hamad International Airport surged 25 percent year on year to reach 25.9 million travelers in the first half of 2024. 

Aircraft movement and the total number of bags handled also grew by 19 percent each over the period, while cargo operations rose by 12 percent, in comparison to the first half of 2023, according to a statement. 

The rise in figures signifies the airport’s growth and reflects significant growth in the number of airline partners operating from Hamad International, as well as the flourishing tourism sector in the Gulf nation.

The statement also disclosed an annual 22.1 percent increase in point-to-point passengers in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year – referring to passengers flying directly into and out of Doha. 

The statement also revealed that the airport expanded its network in 2024 by welcoming new airline partners including Japan Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, China Southern Airlines, and Akasa Air. This is in addition to Iberia, Xiamen Airlines and Vistara joining the network late last year.

These developments emphasize the airport’s dedication to enhancing connectivity and offering passengers a wider array of travel choices. 

The network expansion also signifies a substantial impact on tourism, strengthened trade links, and enhanced business connections between Qatar and the international community.

Consumer confidence in Saudi economy among the highest globally: survey 

Consumer confidence in Saudi economy among the highest globally: survey 
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Consumer confidence in Saudi economy among the highest globally: survey 

Consumer confidence in Saudi economy among the highest globally: survey 
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Consumer confidence in Saudi Arabia ranks among the highest globally, with 95 percent of respondents believing the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new survey. 

The latest Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index for Saudi Arabia shows the Kingdom’s confidence levels are surpassing major economies like China and India. 

The Kingdom’s PCSI for May stands at 72.7, slightly higher than April’s 71.9 score and significantly above the global average of 50.2. 

The index evaluates current personal financial conditions, economic expectations, investment climate, and employment confidence. 

Consumer trust aligns with Saudi Arabia’s economic growth projections, which are set to outpace the global average in 2025, according to the latest International Monetary Fund study. 

The IMF’s World Economic Outlook update puts the Kingdom’s output increase at 4.7 percent next year — above the 3.3 percent international forecast.

Pakistan says foreign direct investment increased by 17% during fiscal year 2024

Pakistan says foreign direct investment increased by 17% during fiscal year 2024
Updated 30 July 2024
Pakistan says foreign direct investment increased by 17% during fiscal year 2024

Pakistan says foreign direct investment increased by 17% during fiscal year 2024
  • China remained largest contributor to Pakistan’s foreign direct investment with $568 million, says state media 
  • In recent months, Pakistan has actively pursued economic diplomacy by seeking enhanced trade, investments
Updated 30 July 2024
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign direct investment (FDI) saw an increase of 17% during fiscal year 2024, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday, amid Islamabad’s push to secure investments from regional allies to stabilize its fragile $350 billion economy. 

In recent months, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has actively pursued economic diplomacy in the region by seeking more investments and enhancing trade and regional connectivity for Pakistan. The South Asian country has sought to leverage its position as a transit and trade hub connecting landlocked Central Asian countries with the rest of the world. At the same time, Islamabad has pushed for mutually beneficial partnerships with Middle Eastern countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. 

Pakistan has grappled with a macroeconomic crisis for the past two years that caused its reserves to dip to historic lows and its currency to significantly weaken against the US dollar. In June 2023, Pakistan established the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a hybrid civil-military forum aimed to fast-track decision making and promote investment from foreign nations, particularly Gulf countries.

“There has been an increase of seventeen percent in foreign direct investment in the country due to the business-friendly policies by Special Investment Facilitation Council,” Radio Pakistan said in a report. 

The state media said that as per the central bank’s figures, foreign investment reached $1.9 billion during fiscal year 2024 compared to $1.62 billion in the fiscal year before it. It said FDI increased to $169 million in June 2024 compared to $122 million in June 2023. 

“China remained Pakistan’s largest investor and trading partner, with investments of 568 million dollars in the last financial year,” the state media said. 

Hong Kong remained the second-largest investor in Pakistan during fiscal year 2024, with foreign direct investments of $359 million. Other countries who invested in Pakistan during the previous fiscal year include the United Kingdom, the United States and Singapore, Radio Pakistan said. 

