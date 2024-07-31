Man shot and killed in ambush outside Philadelphia mosque, police say

PHILADELPHIA: A man was ambushed, shot and killed while outside a North Philadelphia mosque Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at a media briefing that surveillance footage shows the victim, a 43-year-old man, walking with another male to the Al-Aqsa Islamic Society when the shooter runs up behind them and starts firing shots at the victim, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Small said the shooter kept firing at the victim even after he was on the ground. The shooter then fled the parking lot in a vehicle.
“Clearly an execution-type homicide,” Small said.
Small said responding officers found the unresponsive victim lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and torso. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
No suspect has been arrested and a motive wasn’t known. The person with the victim was not hurt, Small said. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
Seventeen spent shell casings were found in the parking lot from a large-caliber semiautomatic weapon, Small said.
Police were talking to witnesses and reviewing other surveillance footage.
Vance praises a key leader behind Project 2025, a conservative effort Trump has disavowed
Updated 31 July 2024
AP
Ohio Sen. JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, praised the vision of Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts in the foreword of a forthcoming book that could conflict with the Trump campaign’s effort to distance itself from Heritage’s Project 2025 transition effort.
The Associated Press obtained a copy of the foreword to Roberts’ forthcoming book “Dawn’s Early Light” on Tuesday, the same day of a shakeup at Project 2025, which has become an important election-year issue as Democrats and others argue that the nearly 1,000-page vision it set out is extreme.
“Never before has a figure with Roberts’s depth and stature within the American Right tried to articulate a genuinely new future for conservatism,” Vance writes in his foreword. “The Heritage Foundation isn’t some random outpost on Capitol Hill; it is and has been the most influential engine of ideas for Republicans from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump.”
Vance’s words, which echo Roberts’ frequent calls to tear down US institutions entirely to start anew, show the overlap between Trump’s closest allies and the people fueling Project 2025.
Still, Vance spokesman William Martin distanced Vance and the Trump campaign from Project 2025 in a statement on Tuesday.
“The foreword has nothing to do with Project 2025. Senator Vance has previously said that he has no involvement with it and has plenty of disagreements with what they’re calling for,” Martin wrote in an email. “Only President Trump will set the policy agenda for the next administration.”
Trump’s top aides have repeatedly criticized organizers of Project 2025 for what they say is a false impression that the transition effort is associated with the campaign. After Tuesday’s shakeup at Heritage, Roberts is now leading Project 2025 operations directly.
The book, scheduled to be published on Sept. 24, outlines a vision for what its publisher calls ” a peaceful ‘Second American Revolution’.” Its subtitle is “Taking Back Washington to Save America,” though earlier descriptions of the book listed it as ” Burning Down Washington to Save America.”
The publisher’s description says it identifies institutions that conservatives need to build or to take back, adding that some are “too corrupt to save.” Among those it lists are Ivy League colleges, the FBI, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the Department of Education and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
Also, on Tuesday, Paul Dans, who had directed Project 2025, left the Heritage Foundation amid continued criticism of the plan. Roberts said his departure came after the project completed what it set out to do.
In his foreword, Vance calls for something more than removing bad policies of the past, but instead to “rebuild.”
“We need an offensive conservatism, not merely one that tries to prevent the left from doing things we don’t like,” Vance writes.
As Vance wraps up, he quotes Roberts as saying that when twilight descends and a person hears wolves, “You’ve got to circle the wagons and load the muskets.”
“We are now all realizing that it’s time to circle the wagons and load the muskets,” Vance adds. “In the fights that lay ahead, these ideas are an essential weapon.”
DNC spokesman Alex Floyd said in a statement that Vance’s language “echoes the same dangerous rhetoric we’ve heard from him and Donald Trump for years.”
Vance also writes about things he and Roberts have in common, including difficult upbringings, influential grandparents, and the Catholic faith. He also writes about parenthood, which has been a contentious issue for him recently after an interview resurfaced where he said Democrats running the country are “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.”
In the book, he praises the idea that we should “encourage our kids to get married and have kids,” and teach them that marriage is a sacred union, ideas that he says come from “the old American Right that recognized — correctly, in my view — that cultural norms and attitudes matter.”
Drone attacks kill at least six on Mali-Algeria border
“The drones killed at least six civilians Tuesday — among them Sudanese, Nigeriens and Chadians,” a local official said after the attack
Updated 31 July 2024
AFP
BAMAKO: Drone attacks killed at least six civilians Tuesday in a northern Mali town where the military and its Russian allies recently suffered heavy losses fighting separatist rebels, local officials and separatists told AFP.
The Malian army said Tuesday that it had launched an aerial attack in coordination with Burkina Faso’s military at Tinzaouatene near the Algerian border.
The army said the attack had been carried out under the collective defense mechanism of the recently-formed Confederation of Sahel States, which unites the military regimes of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.
“The drones killed at least six civilians Tuesday — among them Sudanese, Nigeriens and Chadians,” a local official said after the attack.
Another official accused armed forces and the Russian fighters of killing 10 people in the attack.
Separatist spokesman Mohamed Elmaouloud, told AFP that “drone fire from the Malian army accompanied by Wagner (Russian fighters) targeted civilian gold miners working in a mine near the Algerian border.”
He added there had been “dozens of deaths, mainly Nigerien Hausa and Chadians.”
A Malian source told AFP that “the drones targeted and hit a pick-up transporting terrorists and their weapons,” without giving further details.
The Malian army and Wagner acknowledged a serious setback in the region on Saturday, taking heavy losses in fighting against separatist rebels and jihadists.
The Malian army on Monday said it had suffered a “large number” of deaths, in a rare admission.
The CSP-DPA alliance, a mainly Tuareg separatist coalition, claimed a major victory over the army and its Russian allies at the weekend following three days of intense combat around Tinzaouatene.
The Al-Qaeda-linked group Jama’at Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM) also claimed it had attacked an army convoy and Wagner mercenaries just south of Tinzaouatene.
JNIM said it killed 50 Russians and 10 Malians, though AFP could not verify the claims.
The Wagner group on Monday likewise admitted severe losses, including a commander.
The West African nation’s military leaders, who seized power in a 2020 coup, have made it a priority to retake all of the country from separatists and jihadist forces.
At the same time, the junta has broken off its military alliance with former colonial power France and turned to Russia for support.
UK police arrest Egyptian man following migrant boat death
The NCA said it had detained a 29-year-old Egyptian national in Manston, southern England, on Monday and questioned him on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
LONDON: The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) on Tuesday said its officers had arrested a man in connection with a small boat Channel crossing that led to the death Sunday of a woman in France.
The NCA said it had detained a 29-year-old Egyptian national in Manston, southern England, on Monday and questioned him on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration.
He was then bailed pending further enquiries.
The woman died trying to cross the Channel from France to Britain on an overcrowded boat.
French authorities were alerted that the vessel was in trouble in the early hours of Sunday and the woman was recovered and airlifted to hospital but later died.
The boat continued on its journey to the UK, and arrived into Dover carrying around 40 people.
"This tragedy demonstrates how dangerous these crossings are," said NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes.
"Working with partners we remain determined to do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved in organised immigration crime," he added.
It was the seventh migrant death in the Channel since July 12 and the French maritime prefecture said there was a "new phenomenon" of would-be migrants dying from the crushed conditions in boats rather than from drowning.
Afghan refugees evacuated to UK to be reunited with relatives left behind, government says
‘It is our moral duty to ensure that families who were tragically separated are reunited and not left at the mercy of the Taliban,’ says immigration minister
Close relatives of refugees who were relocated to the UK under the Home Office’s Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme are eligible to apply
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
LONDON: The UK government is expanding the Home Office’s Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme so that refugees from Afghanistan who were evacuated to Britain can finally be reunited with close family members who were left behind.
It means Afghans separated from their relatives in the chaos during the withdrawal of Western forces from Kabul in 2021 can now apply to join them in Britain, The Independent newspaper reported on Tuesday.
“It is our moral duty to ensure that families who were tragically separated are reunited and are not left at the mercy of the Taliban, which is why I have expanded ACRS so that those who were left behind can be resettled in the UK,” said the immigration minister, Seema Malhotra.
“Afghans did right by us and we will do right by them, ensuring our system is fair and supports those most at risk and vulnerable.”
Close relatives of refugees who were relocated to the UK under the scheme, which was introduced to help vulnerable and at-risk people, will be eligible to apply. Nearly 6,500 people have come to the UK under the scheme so far, including women’s rights activists, journalists and prosecutors.
Relatives who qualify include spouses and partners, and children who were under the age of 18 at the time of the evacuation. The parents and siblings of children who traveled to the UK without them are also eligible.
The previous, Conservative government had faced calls from MPs to expand ACRS before the general election in July in which the Labour Party swept to power in a landslide victory. The Conservatives initially pledged to accept 20,000 refugees over five years as part of the Home Office scheme to help vulnerable Afghans after the Taliban takeover. But several MPs complained that the relocation process had been slow following the initial evacuation.
“It’s been almost three years since the evacuation of Kabul and yet there remains an urgent need to ensure that those who assisted our efforts in Afghanistan by upholding democracy, freedom and human rights, often at huge personal risk to themselves and their families, can be reunited,” Malhotra said.
Charities and rights groups welcomed Tuesday’s announcement. Refugee Council CEO Enver Solomon said it was “hugely welcome” and added: “Over the last three years we’ve worked with many families who were torn apart in the chaos of evacuating Kabul. They will now have a way to be safely together again thanks to the swift action that has been taken by the government.
“For the children who have been apart from their parents for far too long, we know this will be life-changing.”
Gunes Kalkan, head of campaigns for Safe Passage International, said: “Families have been waiting nearly three years for a long-promised way to reunite. This will be life-changing for the parents and children who have been separated all this time.”
How might the US election impact Russian and Western resolve in Ukraine?
Ukraine and its Western allies say only a Russian withdrawal from occupied territories can form the basis for a settlement
While Biden has been generous with his support, Trump and running mate Vance want to prioritize domestic issues
Updated 30 July 2024
Alex Whiteman
LONDON: More than two years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the possibility of another Donald Trump presidency has opened a window for Russian President Vladimir Putin to propose a settlement with Kyiv.
The official position of Ukraine, together with Western European countries and the US, is that only a Russian withdrawal from occupied Ukrainian territories can be the basis for any settlement.
Putin’s talk of negotiations comes amid growing doubts about the sustainability of Western support for Ukraine in a war many believe has reached a “stalemate.” The Russian leader perceives a weakening in Washington’s previously firm stance.
A source in Ukraine, speaking anonymously to Arab News, contested the idea of a “stalemate,” attributing the lack of progress to Ukrainian forces being inadequately equipped by their Western allies.
“A stalemate is something imposed by the rules of the game of chess, but that’s not what we have here,” the source said. “We have Ukraine being given pieces to fight this war by an alliance, and if we were given the pieces we needed, there would be no stalemate. The problem is that the alliance has not been supporting us with the objective of winning, but rather the objective of survival.”
Despite this perspective, military strategists argue that without Western support, Ukraine would likely have been forced to surrender to Russia months or years ago. Instead, Ukraine has managed to hinder Russian advances and achieve battlefield gains.
However, the steady flow of Western — particularly US — aid could soon diminish. While President Joe Biden has been generous with his support, Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance, have cast doubt on that reliability.
At a campaign rally in Detroit in June, Trump described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “the greatest salesman of all time.”
“He just left four days ago with $60 billion, and he gets home, and he announces that he needs another $60 billion,” Trump said. “It never ends. I will have that settled prior to taking the White House as president-elect.”
Putin seems to have taken note, with US intelligence officials suggesting anonymously that Russia favors Trump as a candidate in the upcoming election.
“We have not observed a shift in Russia’s preferences for the presidential race from past elections, given the role the US is playing with regard to Ukraine and broader policy toward Russia,” a US intelligence official said.
In line with Trump’s inclination to make deals, Putin has recently emphasized his willingness to negotiate, proposing that Ukraine’s eastern regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia be ceded to Russia.
Although Russia only partially controls these regions, delays in US funding have given Russia a 3:1 advantage in equipment. This advantage has led to “tactically significant advances” by Russian forces, particularly in Kharkiv, challenging Zelensky’s firm stance against losing any territory in a deal.
INNUMBERS
• $211bn+ Cost of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
• 4.6M+ Ukrainians in need of humanitarian assistance.
• 60,000+ Combined death toll.
• 3.7 M+ Ukrainians internally displaced by the war.
Sources: Pentagon, IRC
Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, wrote on X that she saw no near-term path to victory for Ukraine regardless of the US election’s outcome.
“It seems unlikely that the West will support Ukraine to a degree that could force Russia to retreat. From Moscow’s perspective, there are no actions that could decisively shift the situation in Ukraine’s favor,” Stanovaya said.
Mindful of the battlefield situation and the prospect of Trump returning to the White House, Zelensky has hinted at a willingness to negotiate. In late July, he invited Russian negotiators to a planned November peace summit, a move John Herbst, a former US ambassador to Ukraine, described as a nod to Trump’s desire to negotiate.
“It has to be a reasonable peace, which does not permit Russian occupiers to continue to torture, repress and murder the people of Ukraine who are being occupied,” Herbst told CNN.
Amid the renewed global efforts to find a negotiated settlement to the conflict, reports on Sunday said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi might visit Ukraine, coinciding with Ukraine’s National Day on Aug. 24. The visit is yet to be formally announced by the Indian and Ukrainian sides.
Last week, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guangzhou, in the first visit to the country by Ukraine’s most senior diplomat since Russia’s invasion of February 2022.
China has close ties with Russia and has pushed for an end to the war that would take into account the interests of both sides.
China did not participate in a peace conference in Switzerland last month that did not include Russia. It is not believed to be selling arms directly to Russia, but multiple reports say that so-called dual-use goods — which can have military or civilian uses — from China and other countries have ended up in Russian armaments.
Kuleba’s visit followed a public rebuke in June of China by Zelensky, who accused it of helping Russia block countries from participating in the Swiss peace conference.
Some suggest Zelensky’s talk of negotiation is mere politicking, aiming to align with a potential US president. Others argue it does not reflect the stance of Ukraine’s new military commander-in-chief.
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi admitted to the UK’s Guardian newspaper that recent Russian gains had placed his army in a “very difficult” situation. However, he emphasized that these “tactical” victories were not the operational breakthroughs necessary to justify Russia’s significant losses.
Oubai Shahbandar, a former Middle East defense adviser at the Pentagon, described the daily loss of life experienced by the Russians as “unprecedented.” Nevertheless, he noted that Ukraine also struggles to replenish its manpower after nearly 30 months of fighting, with calls for half a million more soldiers and the barring of men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country sparking a public backlash.
“By all definitions, the conflict is a stalemate, but Moscow is hoping that by using sheer mass it can overwhelm and exhaust the Ukrainians,” Shahbandar told Arab News.
He expressed skepticism about negotiations occurring before next year, citing the necessity of US participation, which is unlikely during Biden’s “lame duck” period.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
Furthermore, he said Moscow lacked “any real incentives or pressure to negotiate a deal that would have a realistic chance, and Kyiv also requires incentives to agree to a deal.”
Contrary to some analysts, Shahbandar does not view a prospective Trump win as a victory for Russia. Instead, he sees it as a potential catalyst for both sides to negotiate a realistic conclusion to the war.
“Prevailing analysis among many think tankers and mainstream media outlets is assuming that a Trump electoral victory is good news for Russia and bad for Ukraine,” he said. “But the reality of a Trump presidential policy will be much more nuanced than he is being given credit for.”
This has led others to interpret Putin’s calls to negotiate as an attempt to capitalize on the uncertainty and make a deal now, rather than a sign of confidence in a Trump victory.
A source with ties to Russia told Arab News that while they did not see Putin acting with increased flexibility, they agreed he would likely try to leverage Trump’s electoral run. If that strategy fails, Putin may regret the rigidity with which he has waged this war.
Midway through its third year, amid growing anger over the government’s efforts to increase troop numbers, Ukrainians remain resolute in their desire to expel Russian forces. A recent poll indicated that only 32 percent of Ukrainians would accept ceding territory to end the conflict.