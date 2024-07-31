You are here

  • Home
  • France striker Mateta stokes Argentina rivalry ahead of Olympic showdown
Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics

France striker Mateta stokes Argentina rivalry ahead of Olympic showdown

France striker Mateta stokes Argentina rivalry ahead of Olympic showdown
France's Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates after scoring his side's first goal, during the men's Group A soccer match between New Zealand and France at the Velodrome stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday in Marseille. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bjkfp

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Follow

France striker Mateta stokes Argentina rivalry ahead of Olympic showdown

France striker Mateta stokes Argentina rivalry ahead of Olympic showdown
  • Mateta: With everything that has happened recently, everyone in France was affected, so we will see what happens in the quarterfinals
  • The tie will be the first meeting of the nations since Argentina players were recorded singing racist chants about their French counterparts as they celebrated winning Copa America
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Follow

MARSEILLE: France striker Jean-Philippe Mateta set the tone Tuesday ahead of a quarterfinal clash with Argentina in the men’s Olympic football tournament by saying recent bad blood with the South Americans had left on its mark on the country.

“With everything that has happened recently, everyone in France was affected, so we will see what happens in the quarterfinals,” said Crystal Palace striker Mateta after wearing the captain’s armband and scoring the opening goal in Tuesday’s 3-0 win against New Zealand in Marseille.

A third win out of three in the first round, each one with a clean sheet, allowed the Thierry Henry-coached hosts to finish on top of Group A.

That set up a last-eight tie against Argentina, who qualified for the knockout phase earlier Tuesday by beating Ukraine 2-0 in Lyon but missed out on first place in Group B as Morocco pipped them on head to head.

The tie, which will be played on Friday in Bordeaux, will be the first meeting of the nations since Argentina players were recorded singing racist chants about their French counterparts as they celebrated winning the Copa America earlier this month.

FIFA said it would investigate the chants, which targeted France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe among others and included racist and homophobic insults.

The game will be the first meeting of the nations since the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar which Argentina won on penalties after a 3-3 draw, although Argentina’s Nicolas Otamendi and Julian Alvarez are the only players to feature in that match who are involved at the Olympics.

“Argentina are the reigning world champions and are a team who always get to the finals of tournaments,” said Mateta.

“But we will celebrate our victory first and then gently build up to that match.”

Argentina are targeting a third men’s Olympic football gold medal after previous triumphs in 2004 and 2008.

They lost their opening game in France to Morocco in controversial circumstances but recovered to beat Iraq and then Ukraine.

“We started with a defeat and were really angry about the first game but we managed to bounce back,” Manchester City striker Alvarez told broadcaster TyC Sports.

“We know what it means playing France, who are the hosts, but to get to the final we have to beat whoever is in front of us.”

Topics: Paris Olympics

Related

For Italy and Brazil, losing to Simone Biles’ US team at the Olympics still felt like a victory
Sport
For Italy and Brazil, losing to Simone Biles’ US team at the Olympics still felt like a victory
Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez reveals she competed at the Paris Olympics while 7 months pregnant
Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez reveals she competed at the Paris Olympics while 7 months pregnant

For Italy and Brazil, losing to Simone Biles’ US team at the Olympics still felt like a victory

For Italy and Brazil, losing to Simone Biles’ US team at the Olympics still felt like a victory
Updated 35 sec ago
AP
Follow

For Italy and Brazil, losing to Simone Biles’ US team at the Olympics still felt like a victory

For Italy and Brazil, losing to Simone Biles’ US team at the Olympics still felt like a victory
  • Athletes from three nations erupted in cheers when the final scores flashed on the giant screens inside raucous Bercy Arena
  • The Americans’ total of 171.296 made Biles the most decorated Olympic gymnast in US history with an eighth gold medal
Updated 35 sec ago
AP

PARIS: Watching the celebrations after the Paris Olympics women’s gymnastics team final Tuesday, it was impossible to tell who had won.

The Simone Biles-led US team? Brazil star Rebeca Andrade and her teammates? Or the Italian team led by 17-year-old Manila Esposito?

Athletes from three nations erupted in cheers when the final scores flashed on the giant screens inside raucous Bercy Arena. As the legion of American fans started to chant “USA! USA!”, their Brazilian counterparts danced and waved blue, green and yellow flags. The Italians hugged each other warmly.

The Americans’ total of 171.296 made Biles the most decorated Olympic gymnast in US history with an eighth gold medal.

But it was a historic day for Italy and Brazil, too.

Italy’s silver medal was its first in the event since 1928, while Brazil had never won a team medal before.

“We have yet to realize what that means,” said Italian Alice D’Amato when asked about the second-place finish.

The Brazilian team was the last to leave the arena floor. They lingered below the grandstand, and Andrade was even hoisted up by teammates so she could hug supporters hanging over the railing.

“It’s magical that we did it,” said Brazil’s Jade Barbosa. “It’s pure magic. Brazil wasn’t big in this sport. We had a lot of great individuals, but now we have a great group of gymnasts.”

The Italian team finished with a score of 165.494 to better Brazil’s 164.497 after Angela Andreoli delivered a strong routine on floor.

“I knew that it was an important routine to be on the podium,” Andreoli said. “I was under pressure, but my partners were able to help me keep my cool.”

Brazil’s hopes for a podium finish were almost ruined before the competition started when Flavia Saraiva injured her right eye during warmup.

“I could not see, it bled, but the team’s doctor told me everything was all right” Saraiva said. “I believe my knee hit my eye when I tripped. It’s not the first time it happens to me. Maybe I will need some stitches.”

With a bandage above her eye, Saraiva soldiered on. She was cautious on the bars and did not fall on the beam, then performed an easier version of her floor exercise and finished off her night with a strong vault.

“We are warriors,” Saraiva said.

Her teammate Andrade was excellent on the four apparatus, delivering superb layouts on the floor coupled with a 15.100 on the vault. If she performs at that level during Thursday’s all-around final, she could give Biles a run for gold.

Topics: Paris Olympics

Related

Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez reveals she competed at the Paris Olympics while 7 months pregnant
Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez reveals she competed at the Paris Olympics while 7 months pregnant
Egyptian fencer competes at Olympics while seven months pregnant
Sport
Egyptian fencer competes at Olympics while seven months pregnant

New 45,000-seater ROSHN Stadium to be built in Riyadh

New 45,000-seater ROSHN Stadium to be built in Riyadh
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

New 45,000-seater ROSHN Stadium to be built in Riyadh

New 45,000-seater ROSHN Stadium to be built in Riyadh
  • The stadium represents a step in ROSHN’s expansion into mixed-use development across various sectors, including sports facilities
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: A 45,000-seater stadium is to be built in southwest Riyadh, a ROSHN Group statement revealed on Tuesday.

The landmark mixed-use project, which will be built over 450,000 sq. meters, will also contain shops, restaurants and hospitality venues.

The statement said the stadium will be characterized by its “modern crystalline design emerging into the sky from the surrounding district” and will be inspired by the “urban fabric and architectural features of Saudi Arabia’s central region.”

Designed to meet the requirements for hosting the most prominent international sporting events, the stadium will also host other entertainment, cultural, and social gatherings.

Its sustainable design will incorporate the latest water and energy management technologies, including solar panels integrated into the stadium’s infrastructure, while the roof design will enhance air movement, ensuring adequate ventilation and controlled access to sunlight inside the stadium during daylight hours.

The stadium represents a step in ROSHN’s expansion into mixed-use development across various sectors, including sports facilities.

Khalid Johar, acting CEO of ROSHN Group, said: “ROSHN Stadium embodies ROSHN’s strategic transformation as a multi-asset class developer.

“We are proud to undertake this ambitious project, which will contribute to improving the quality of life and supporting economic growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030, while providing a unique gathering place in Riyadh and enhancing the Kingdom’s attractiveness to host international events and sporting competition.”

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia ROSHN ROSHN Stadium

Related

King Salman Stadium and its sports facilities will be located in the north of Riyadh, on King Salman Road.
Sport
Designs for King Salman Stadium and sports facilities announced
PIF’s New Murabba Development Co. unveils design of new multi-use stadium
Business & Economy
PIF’s New Murabba Development Co. unveils design of new multi-use stadium

Morocco join Argentina in men’s Olympic football knockouts

Morocco join Argentina in men’s Olympic football knockouts
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Morocco join Argentina in men’s Olympic football knockouts

Morocco join Argentina in men’s Olympic football knockouts
  • Morocco, winners of last year’s Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations, finish with the same number of goals scored and conceded as Argentina
  • Head-to-head record after fiery clash in opening round sees Atlas Lions top the group
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Two-time gold medallists Argentina joined Morocco and Egypt in securing their places in the quarter-finals of the men’s Olympic football on the final day of the group stage on Tuesday.
All four sides in Group B were tied on three points going into the last matches, but Javier Mascherano’s Argentina qualified by beating Ukraine 2-0 in Lyon while Morocco eased through with a 3-0 victory against Iraq in Nice.
Morocco, winners of last year’s Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations, finish with the same number of goals scored and conceded as Argentina but go through as group winners because of their superior head-to-head record.
Morocco beat Argentina 2-1 in their opening game, but only after a last-gasp equalizer for the South Americans was disallowed after a VAR review and the final minutes of the game were completed in an empty stadium following crowd trouble.
Morocco will play a quarter-final tie on Friday in Paris against the runners-up in Group A, while the winners of that section will face Argentina in Bordeaux.
Group A will be completed later Tuesday with France needing just a point against New Zealand to secure top spot.
The United States and Guinea are also in Group A, but there is now the possibility of a showdown between Thierry Henry’s French side and Argentina — two of the leading contenders — in the last eight.
Thiago Almada’s superb strike gave Argentina the lead against Ukraine just after half-time and substitute Claudio Echeverri sealed their victory late on, following in to score after a Kevin Zenon shot was parried.
Morocco made short work of Iraq with all their goals coming in the first half.
Amir Richardson, son of former NBA star Michael Ray Richardson, headed Morocco in front and Soufiane Rahimi made it 2-0 from close range just before the half-hour mark for his fourth goal at the tournament.
The third goal, in the 37th minute, was a tremendous strike by Abde Ezzalzouli, who came in from the left and smashed a shot into the far top corner.
Earlier, Egypt reached the quarter-finals with a surprise 2-1 win over already-qualified Spain, with Ibrahim Adel scoring both goals.
Adel gave Egypt the lead in Bordeaux with a superb strike late in the first half and added another on 62 minutes, pouncing to score after possession was given away by Spain’s Jon Pacheco.
Samu Omorodion pulled one back late on for Spain, but Egypt held on for the win that allowed them to leapfrog their opponents and snatch first place in Group C.
Egypt, captained by former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, will play their quarter-final on Friday in Marseille against the runners-up in Group D, which contains Japan, Paraguay, Mali and Israel.
Egypt lost in the quarter-finals three years ago to Brazil, who went on to beat Spain in the final.
Spain’s last-eight tie will be in Lyon against the winners of Group D.

Topics: Paris Olympics football soccer Morocco Argentina Paris 2024 Olympics

Related

Morocco fans rush field during Olympic football opener versus Argentina. Game suspended, goal disallowed
Football
Morocco fans rush field during Olympic football opener versus Argentina. Game suspended, goal disallowed
Argentina coach slams chaotic ‘scandal’ at Olympic soccer match vs Morocco
Football
Argentina coach slams chaotic ‘scandal’ at Olympic soccer match vs Morocco

Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts

Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts

Egypt stun Spain to join them in men’s Olympic football knockouts
  • Adel gave Egypt the lead in Bordeaux with a superb strike late in the first half
  • He added another on 62 minutes
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Egypt reached the quarter-finals of the men’s Olympic football after completing the group stage with a surprise 2-1 win over already qualified Spain on Tuesday, with Ibrahim Adel scoring both goals.
Adel gave Egypt the lead in Bordeaux with a superb strike late in the first half and added another on 62 minutes, pouncing to score after possession was given away by Spain’s Jon Pacheco.
Samu Omorodion pulled one back late on for Spain, but Egypt held on for the win that allowed them to leapfrog their already-qualified opponents and snatch first place in Group C.
Egypt, captained by former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, will play their quarter-final on Friday in Marseille against the runners-up in Group D, which contains Japan, Paraguay, Mali and Israel.
Egypt lost in the quarter-finals three years ago to Brazil, who went on to beat Spain in the final.
Spain’s last-eight tie will be in Lyon against the winners of Group D.
Hosts France and two-time gold medallists Argentina are among the other teams hoping to secure progress to the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Topics: Paris Olympics Egypt Spain

Related

Iraq's Aymen Hussein celebrates after scoring against Ukraine during the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP
Sport
Iraq defeat Ukraine 2-1 in football opener at Olympics
After chaos vs. Argentina at the Olympics, Morocco concedes in stoppage time in 2-1 loss to Ukraine
Football
After chaos vs. Argentina at the Olympics, Morocco concedes in stoppage time in 2-1 loss to Ukraine

Saudi swimmer Zaid Al-Saraaj wins men’s 100m freestyle heat

Saudi Swimmer Zaid Al-Saraaj. credit: @saudiolympic
Saudi Swimmer Zaid Al-Saraaj. credit: @saudiolympic
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi swimmer Zaid Al-Saraaj wins men’s 100m freestyle heat

Saudi Swimmer Zaid Al-Saraaj. credit: @saudiolympic
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

PARIS: Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning sports scene received a boost after 16-year-old swimmer Zaid Al-Saraaj came first in his men’s 100m freestyle heat at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While the teenager, the youngest member of the Kingdom’s delegation, did not progress to the next stage of the competition, he set a new personal best with a time of 51.21 seconds.

Al-Saraaj earned his place at the Games through a universality spot — a place offered to under-represented National Olympic Committees to increase the diversity of participating nations.

Earlier on Sunday, 17-year-old Mashael Al-Ayed finished sixth in her women’s 200m freestyle heat with a time of 2:19.61.

The Saudi Olympic team, a 10-strong group comprising seven men and three women, is competing across four sports — athletics, equestrian, swimming and taekwondo.

Previously, Saudi athletes have taken four medals across 12 Olympic Games. The most recent was a silver won by Tareq Hamedi in karate at Tokyo in 2020.

Topics: Paris Olympics Zaid Al-Saraaj Mashael Al-Ayed

Related

Mashael Al-Ayed secured a commendable sixth place in the women’s 200m freestyle heats. credit: @saudiolympic
Saudi Sport
Saudi swimmer Mashael Al-Ayed shines in women’s 200m freestyle at Paris 2024
Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez reveals she competed at the Paris Olympics while 7 months pregnant
Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez reveals she competed at the Paris Olympics while 7 months pregnant

Latest updates

For Italy and Brazil, losing to Simone Biles’ US team at the Olympics still felt like a victory
For Italy and Brazil, losing to Simone Biles’ US team at the Olympics still felt like a victory
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran
Man shot and killed in ambush outside Philadelphia mosque, police say
Police were talking to witnesses and reviewing other surveillance footage. (AFP file photo)
Vance praises a key leader behind Project 2025, a conservative effort Trump has disavowed
Vance praises a key leader behind Project 2025, a conservative effort Trump has disavowed
Destruction of Gaza water wells deepens Palestinian misery
Destruction of Gaza water wells deepens Palestinian misery

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.