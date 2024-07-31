You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi banks’ money supply increases 9% in June to reach $773bn

Saudi banks’ money supply increases 9% in June to reach $773bn

Saudi banks’ money supply increases 9% in June to reach $773bn
The Saudi Central Bank has released new figures showing the rise. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/gw82y

Updated 33 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Saudi banks’ money supply increases 9% in June to reach $773bn

Saudi banks’ money supply increases 9% in June to reach $773bn
  • Increase fueled by 17.32% surge in SAMA’s term and savings accounts, which reached SR903.71 billion
  • Currency outside banks held an 8% share of the money supply, growing by 4%
Updated 33 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi banks’ money supply rose 9 percent in June compared to the same month of 2023 to reach SR2.9 trillion ($773 billion), official data showed.

According to figures released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, the increase was mainly fueled by a 17.32 percent surge in the institutions’ term and savings accounts, which reached SR903.71 billion.

These represented the second-largest portion of the total money supply, accounting for 31 percent, while demand deposits made up the largest share at 49 percent.

These products increased by 7 percent during this period, reaching SR1.42 trillion.

Other quasi-money holdings, which include foreign currency deposits, marginal payments for letters of credit, outstanding remittances, and bank repo transactions with the private sector, comprised 12 percent of the total money supply. This category saw a slight increase of 0.32 percent during the period.

Currency outside banks held an 8 percent share of the money supply, growing by 4 percent.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, peg their currencies to the US dollar to avoid currency fluctuations and eliminate uncertainties in international transactions.

Consequently, interest rates in these countries have mirrored the trends set by the US Federal Reserve.

This month marks the one-year anniversary of the Fed’s latest interest rate hike, which pushed rates to their highest point in 23 years. 

The most recent rate increase occurred in July 2023, elevating the benchmark rate to its current level. 

Starting in early 2022, the Fed moved to counteract the highest inflation in 40 years, peaking at 9.1 percent in June 2022, before dropping to around 3 percent annually.

With inflation cooling, economists are now speculating about when the central bank might start cutting rates, with the Fed set to announce its latest move at 9 p.m. Saudi time on July 31.

In July, Fitch Ratings noted that the high financing growth in recent years has intensified competition for liquidity in the Kingdom.

Despite strong growth in government-related entity deposits at banks over the second half of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, these funds are primarily in the form of expensive term deposits.

As a result, the proportion of GRE accounts in total sector deposits has reached an all-time high of 32 percent. Fitch expects them to continue growing, further diluting the proportion of Current Account Savings Account in the funding mix, thereby keeping Saudi banks’ average net financing margin stable.

According to Fitch, Saudi banks are projected to grow at about double the GCC average, with financing growth forecasted at approximately 12 percent for 2024.

The sector is likely to increase its focus on corporate financing, which is expected to account for about 60 percent of new originations in 2024, according to the agency.

Topics: Finance Saudi banks Saudi money supply saudi central bank Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA)

Related

Saudi banks’ money supply surges over 8% in May to reach record high
Business & Economy
Saudi banks’ money supply surges over 8% in May to reach record high
Saudi, Brazilian banks sign deal to boost trade ties, non-oil exports
Business & Economy
Saudi, Brazilian banks sign deal to boost trade ties, non-oil exports

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index edged up to close in green

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index edged up to close in green
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index edged up to close in green

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index edged up to close in green
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 44.87 points, or 0.37 percent to close at 12,109.52.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.36 billion ($1.69 billion) as 64 stocks advanced, while 163 retreated.   

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu dipped by 20.90 points or 0.08 percent, to close at 26,651.19. This comes as 33 stocks advanced, while as many as 29 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also shed 8.94 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 1,519.89.

The best-performing stock of the day was Arabian Pipes Co., as its share price surged by 8.07 percent to SR142.

Other top performers included Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. and Makkah Construction and Development Co., whose share prices soared by 4.76 percent and 4.29 percent, to stand at SR343.60 and SR116.80 respectively.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. emerged as the worst performer as its share price dropped by 7.69 percent to SR0.12.

Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co. as well as Arabian Cement Co. also failed to perform well. Their share prices dropped by 6.69 percent and 4.76 percent to stand at SR60 and SR27, respectively.

On the announcements front, the Capital Market Authority approved the public offer by “Ashmore Investment Saudi Arabia” for “Ashmore Saudi Sharia Equity Fund.” 

Retal Urban Development Co. announced that its sales surged by 65.4 percent in the first half of this year to reach SR964.3 million, compared to the same period last year.

The company attributed in a statement on Tadawul the increase in its sales to the increase in development contracts revenues by 76 percent to SR910.50 million. It detailed the reasons for the development contracts revenues increase attributing it to an increase in number of ongoing projects from 11 to 16 projects, a high completion rates and increase in units sold in the projects, and an increase in revenues from investment funds and joint projects.

The company’s net profit surged by 19.4 percent in the first six months of this year to reach SR 134.4 million compared to SR112.5 million in the same period last year.

The increase was primarily driven by an increase in revenues to SR964.30 million, and an increase in gross profit by 66 percent to SR255.80 million.

Nahdi Medical Co. reported positive revenue growth for the third quarter in a row, driven by an 8.9 percent increase in retail sales and substantial gains from its investments in the UAE healthcare and retail sectors. Revenue in these areas surged by 100.1 percent and 186.8 percent, respectively. 

According to a statement, total revenue for the second quarter 2024 reached SR2.47 billion, up 10.8 percent from the first quarter of this year and 3.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2023. For the first half of 2024, revenues reached SR4.73 billion, marking a SR393.6 million increase from the first half of 2023.

E-commerce contributed 23.6 percent of the second quarter’s revenues, up from 16.4 percent the previous year, with over 8,000 new products added online.

Topics: Finance

Related

Closing Bell – Saudi indexes end week in green, TASI closes at 12,188
Business & Economy
Closing Bell – Saudi indexes end week in green, TASI closes at 12,188
Closing Bell: TASI closes in green on Wednesday, reaching 11,785 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI closes in green on Wednesday, reaching 11,785 

Saudi Arabia records budget deficit of $4bn in Q2

Saudi Arabia records budget deficit of $4bn in Q2
Updated 16 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia records budget deficit of $4bn in Q2

Saudi Arabia records budget deficit of $4bn in Q2
  • Non-oil revenues constitute 50% of total revenues
Updated 16 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded a budget deficit of SR15.34 billion ($4.09 billion) in second quarter of 2024, according to the Finance Ministry’s quarterly report issued on Wednesday.

The report showed that the Kingdom’s second quarter revenues totaled SR353.59 billion with expenditures recorded at SR368.93 billion.

Oil revenues, according to the official data, rose 18 percent during that period to reach SR212.99 billion.

 

Topics: Finance

Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank weigh merger

Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank weigh merger
Updated 30 min 13 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank weigh merger

Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank weigh merger
  • Boards of Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank have approved the proposal
  • Central Bank of Kuwait was notified of their plans
Updated 30 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank are weighing a merger to create a single Islamic bank with $53 billion in assets as part of a plan to fuel growth and expansion.
The boards of Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank have approved the proposal, and the Central Bank of Kuwait was notified of their plans, the banks said in separate regulatory filings on Wednesday.
Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank said they plan to sign a memorandum of understanding and a non-disclosure agreement to proceed with due diligence, valuation discovery, and studying the feasibility of the proposal.
Any transaction will be subject to approval from regulators including the central bank, the filings said. 

Topics: Kuwait Finance main Boursa Kuwait Kuwait Central Bank

Related

Kuwait turns to deficit of $5.23bn in FY 2023/24, finance ministry says
Business & Economy
Kuwait turns to deficit of $5.23bn in FY 2023/24, finance ministry says
Kuwait says government spending must be fixed to control budget growth
Middle-East
Kuwait says government spending must be fixed to control budget growth

Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2

Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2
Updated 16 min 42 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2

Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2
  • Total revenue for the second quarter was down 12.4%
  • Spending in the quarter fell almost 2%
Updated 16 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Qatar recorded a budget surplus of 2.6 billion riyals ($713.31 million) in the second quarter of 2024, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, adding it would use it to reduce public debt.
The Gulf state, among the world’s biggest exporters of liquefied natural gas, posted a surplus of 2 billion riyals in the first quarter.
Total revenue for the second quarter was down 12.4 percent compared to the prior year period, at 59.9 billion riyals, the ministry said, after weaker demand curbed international gas prices.
Spending in the quarter fell almost 2 percent to 57.3 billion riyals, year-on-year.
The entire surplus would go toward lowering Qatar’s public debt, leaving no cash surplus, the ministry said.
Like regional peers, Qatar has accelerated efforts to diversify economic sectors and revenue streams, but remains reliant on gas revenue for government income.
In December it forecasted that oil and gas revenue would fall by 14.5 percent in 2024 while non-oil revenue is expected to rise by about 2.4 percent. 

Topics: Qatar qatar economy main Finance

Related

Qatar inflation remaining steady, official figures show
Business & Economy
Qatar inflation remaining steady, official figures show
Qatar’s Hamad International Airport sees 25% surge in passenger traffic
Business & Economy
Qatar’s Hamad International Airport sees 25% surge in passenger traffic

Saudi Cabinet approves product safety, standards systems

Saudi Cabinet approves product safety, standards systems
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Cabinet approves product safety, standards systems

Saudi Cabinet approves product safety, standards systems
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet approved the Kingdom’s product safety and standards systems during its session chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

The body reviewed several periodic performance reports on the programs of the Saudi Vision 2030, many of whose achievements have already been realized on the ground, according to the Saudi Press Agency,

Progress in transforming the housing and health sectors was discussed, with key achievements including increasing homeownership rates by providing thousands of housing units and enhancing health care accessibility, quality, and life expectancy through dedicated public health and community initiatives.

The Kingdom aims to improve product safety by restricting the entry of non-conforming products through the Saudi Products Safety program, known as Saleem. 

The program issues the Annual Conformity Index, providing regulatory authorities and technical regulations teams with information and reports to prioritize their efforts and streamline commercial procedures.

In a statement to SPA following the session held in July 30, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary said the Cabinet discussed the Kingdom’s high rankings in labor market indicators issued by the World Economic Forum, highlighting the record-breaking increase in the number of Saudis employed in the private sector, with its workforce growing from 1.7 million in 2019 to over 2.3 million in 2024.

The minister added that the Council of Ministers also underscored the country’s unemployment rate which decreased to 6.7 percent in the first quarter of 2024.

The Cabinet approved a cooperation memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and its Tunisian counterpart.

It also approved a MoU between the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Costa Rican Ministry of Foreign Trade for cooperation in promoting direct investment.

An agreement on economics and planning between the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning and the Bahraini Ministry of Finance and National Economy was also endorsed.

The Cabinet approved a cooperation memorandum of understanding between Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, and the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation to support and develop SMEs and entrepreneurship.

Two deals on air transport services between the Saudi government and the Ugandan and Guatemalan sides were also given the green light.

Topics: main Saudi cabinet

Related

Saudi Cabinet session praises Kingdom’s 2034 FIFA World Cup bid
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cabinet session praises Kingdom’s 2034 FIFA World Cup bid
Update Saudi cabinet urges practical steps to resolve Palestine issue video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet urges practical steps to resolve Palestine issue

Latest updates

GCC, Indonesia launch talks for free trade agreement
GCC, Indonesia launch talks for free trade agreement
Czech army to receive German tanks in Ukraine aid compensation
Czech army to receive German tanks in Ukraine aid compensation
Conference at Ithra will explore Islamic arts and crafts
Conference at Ithra will explore Islamic arts and crafts
Israelis fear for hostages after Hamas chief’s killing
Israelis fear for hostages after Hamas chief’s killing
Saudi minister praises leadership for health sector advancements 
Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.