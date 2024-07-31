You are here

  Saudi Arabia's POS regains momentum with a 2.8% surge: SAMA

Saudi Arabia's POS regains momentum with a 2.8% surge: SAMA

Saudi Arabia’s POS regains momentum with a 2.8% surge: SAMA
Updated 12 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Saudi Arabia’s POS regains momentum with a 2.8% surge: SAMA

Saudi Arabia’s POS regains momentum with a 2.8% surge: SAMA
  • Education sector saw the biggest increase of 23.4% during the week
  • POS spending in the Kingdom regained its positive direction after decreasing by 8.8% the week before
Updated 12 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Point-of-sale spending in Saudi Arabia reached SR11.2 billion ($2.99 billion) from July 21 to 27, marking a weekly increase of 2.8 percent, according to official data.

The latest figures from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed that the education sector saw the biggest increase of 23.4 percent during the week, with the total value of transactions surging to SR116.1 million, up from SR94.1 million in the previous seven-day period.

From July 20 to 27, POS spending in the Kingdom regained its positive direction after decreasing by 8.8 percent the week before.

Data from SAMA for this week showed that Saudis spent SR209.9 million on jewelry, a rise of 18.8 percent, the second-biggest increase this week.

Hotel spending also advanced and came in third place, registering an 8.6 percent surge and a value of SR293.6 million.

This week’s POS transactions have shown no negative figures in terms of purchase values. The smallest increase, at 0.4 percent, was observed in spending on food and beverages, which accounted for the second-biggest share of POS transactions, bringing the total expenditure to SR1.65 billion.

The second-smallest increase, at 0.8 percent, was observed in gas stations, with transaction values reaching SR782.4 million during the monitored period.

For the second consecutive week, restaurant and cafe outlays dominated POS spending, reaching SR1.69 billion. Both this sector and the health sector, which reached SR706.3 million, shared the third-smallest rise of 1.4 percent.

The third-largest share, amounting to SR14.2 billion, was spent on miscellaneous goods and services. Spending on the top three largest categories accounted for 42.45 percent of this week’s total POS value.

According to data from SAMA, 33.1 percent of POS spending occurred in Riyadh, with the total transaction value reaching SR3.72 billion, representing a 2.5 percent rise from the previous week.

Spending in Jeddah followed, accounting for 14.4 percent of the total and reaching SR1.62 billion, marking a 2.9 percent weekly positive change.

Expenditures in Dammam came in third place, accounting for SR534.3 million, marking a 4.7 percent increase — the second-largest surge in terms of transaction values.

The largest increase, at 4.9 percent, was observed in Madinah, with spending reaching SR441.6 million.

Buraidah registered the only negative weekly change, with transaction values decreasing by 0.2 percent to settle at SR249.2 million.

Topics: Finance point-of-sale Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) point of sale PoS Saudi Arabia

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index edged up to close in green

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index edged up to close in green
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index edged up to close in green

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index edged up to close in green
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 44.87 points, or 0.37 percent to close at 12,109.52.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.36 billion ($1.69 billion) as 64 stocks advanced, while 163 retreated.   

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu dipped by 20.90 points or 0.08 percent, to close at 26,651.19. This comes as 33 stocks advanced, while as many as 29 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also shed 8.94 points, or 0.59 percent, to close at 1,519.89.

The best-performing stock of the day was Arabian Pipes Co., as its share price surged by 8.07 percent to SR142.

Other top performers included Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. and Makkah Construction and Development Co., whose share prices soared by 4.76 percent and 4.29 percent, to stand at SR343.60 and SR116.80 respectively.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. emerged as the worst performer as its share price dropped by 7.69 percent to SR0.12.

Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co. as well as Arabian Cement Co. also failed to perform well. Their share prices dropped by 6.69 percent and 4.76 percent to stand at SR60 and SR27, respectively.

On the announcements front, the Capital Market Authority approved the public offer by “Ashmore Investment Saudi Arabia” for “Ashmore Saudi Sharia Equity Fund.” 

Retal Urban Development Co. announced that its sales surged by 65.4 percent in the first half of this year to reach SR964.3 million, compared to the same period last year.

The company attributed in a statement on Tadawul the increase in its sales to the increase in development contracts revenues by 76 percent to SR910.50 million. It detailed the reasons for the development contracts revenues increase attributing it to an increase in number of ongoing projects from 11 to 16 projects, a high completion rates and increase in units sold in the projects, and an increase in revenues from investment funds and joint projects.

The company’s net profit surged by 19.4 percent in the first six months of this year to reach SR 134.4 million compared to SR112.5 million in the same period last year.

The increase was primarily driven by an increase in revenues to SR964.30 million, and an increase in gross profit by 66 percent to SR255.80 million.

Nahdi Medical Co. reported positive revenue growth for the third quarter in a row, driven by an 8.9 percent increase in retail sales and substantial gains from its investments in the UAE healthcare and retail sectors. Revenue in these areas surged by 100.1 percent and 186.8 percent, respectively. 

According to a statement, total revenue for the second quarter 2024 reached SR2.47 billion, up 10.8 percent from the first quarter of this year and 3.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2023. For the first half of 2024, revenues reached SR4.73 billion, marking a SR393.6 million increase from the first half of 2023.

E-commerce contributed 23.6 percent of the second quarter’s revenues, up from 16.4 percent the previous year, with over 8,000 new products added online.

Topics: Finance

Saudi Arabia records budget deficit of $4bn in Q2

Saudi Arabia records budget deficit of $4bn in Q2
Updated 16 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia records budget deficit of $4bn in Q2

Saudi Arabia records budget deficit of $4bn in Q2
  • Non-oil revenues constitute 50% of total revenues
Updated 16 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded a budget deficit of SR15.34 billion ($4.09 billion) in second quarter of 2024, according to the Finance Ministry’s quarterly report issued on Wednesday.

The report showed that the Kingdom’s second quarter revenues totaled SR353.59 billion with expenditures recorded at SR368.93 billion.

Oil revenues, according to the official data, rose 18 percent during that period to reach SR212.99 billion.

 

Topics: Finance

Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank weigh merger

Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank weigh merger
Updated 30 min 13 sec ago
Reuters
Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank weigh merger

Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank weigh merger
  • Boards of Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank have approved the proposal
  • Central Bank of Kuwait was notified of their plans
Updated 30 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Kuwaiti lenders Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank are weighing a merger to create a single Islamic bank with $53 billion in assets as part of a plan to fuel growth and expansion.
The boards of Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank have approved the proposal, and the Central Bank of Kuwait was notified of their plans, the banks said in separate regulatory filings on Wednesday.
Boubyan Bank and Gulf Bank said they plan to sign a memorandum of understanding and a non-disclosure agreement to proceed with due diligence, valuation discovery, and studying the feasibility of the proposal.
Any transaction will be subject to approval from regulators including the central bank, the filings said. 

Topics: Kuwait Finance main Boursa Kuwait Kuwait Central Bank

Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2

Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2
Updated 16 min 42 sec ago
Reuters
Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2

Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2
  • Total revenue for the second quarter was down 12.4%
  • Spending in the quarter fell almost 2%
Updated 16 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Qatar recorded a budget surplus of 2.6 billion riyals ($713.31 million) in the second quarter of 2024, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, adding it would use it to reduce public debt.
The Gulf state, among the world’s biggest exporters of liquefied natural gas, posted a surplus of 2 billion riyals in the first quarter.
Total revenue for the second quarter was down 12.4 percent compared to the prior year period, at 59.9 billion riyals, the ministry said, after weaker demand curbed international gas prices.
Spending in the quarter fell almost 2 percent to 57.3 billion riyals, year-on-year.
The entire surplus would go toward lowering Qatar’s public debt, leaving no cash surplus, the ministry said.
Like regional peers, Qatar has accelerated efforts to diversify economic sectors and revenue streams, but remains reliant on gas revenue for government income.
In December it forecasted that oil and gas revenue would fall by 14.5 percent in 2024 while non-oil revenue is expected to rise by about 2.4 percent. 

Topics: Qatar qatar economy main Finance

Saudi Cabinet approves product safety, standards systems

Saudi Cabinet approves product safety, standards systems
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News
Saudi Cabinet approves product safety, standards systems

Saudi Cabinet approves product safety, standards systems
Updated 31 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet approved the Kingdom’s product safety and standards systems during its session chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

The body reviewed several periodic performance reports on the programs of the Saudi Vision 2030, many of whose achievements have already been realized on the ground, according to the Saudi Press Agency,

Progress in transforming the housing and health sectors was discussed, with key achievements including increasing homeownership rates by providing thousands of housing units and enhancing health care accessibility, quality, and life expectancy through dedicated public health and community initiatives.

The Kingdom aims to improve product safety by restricting the entry of non-conforming products through the Saudi Products Safety program, known as Saleem. 

The program issues the Annual Conformity Index, providing regulatory authorities and technical regulations teams with information and reports to prioritize their efforts and streamline commercial procedures.

In a statement to SPA following the session held in July 30, Minister of Media Salman Al-Dossary said the Cabinet discussed the Kingdom’s high rankings in labor market indicators issued by the World Economic Forum, highlighting the record-breaking increase in the number of Saudis employed in the private sector, with its workforce growing from 1.7 million in 2019 to over 2.3 million in 2024.

The minister added that the Council of Ministers also underscored the country’s unemployment rate which decreased to 6.7 percent in the first quarter of 2024.

The Cabinet approved a cooperation memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and its Tunisian counterpart.

It also approved a MoU between the Saudi Ministry of Investment and the Costa Rican Ministry of Foreign Trade for cooperation in promoting direct investment.

An agreement on economics and planning between the Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning and the Bahraini Ministry of Finance and National Economy was also endorsed.

The Cabinet approved a cooperation memorandum of understanding between Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, and the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation to support and develop SMEs and entrepreneurship.

Two deals on air transport services between the Saudi government and the Ugandan and Guatemalan sides were also given the green light.

Topics: main Saudi cabinet

