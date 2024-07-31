You are here

Australian government affirms policy on Golan Heights after FM references 'Israeli town'

Australian government affirms policy on Golan Heights after FM references 'Israeli town'
Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News
Australian government affirms policy on Golan Heights after FM references 'Israeli town'

Australian government affirms policy on Golan Heights after FM references 'Israeli town'
  • Wong’s remarks sparked wave of online reactions on whether she had acknowledged Israeli sovereignty over occupied site
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: The Australian government has reiterated its stance that the Golan Heights is occupied territory, following recent comments by Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who referred to the area as a “northern Israeli town,” The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Wong’s remarks, made in a statement posted on social media platforms X and Instagram, sparked a wave of online reactions questioning whether she had acknowledged Israeli sovereignty over the region, which Israel captured from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War.

It follows a rocket attack on a town football pitch in the Golan Heights that killed 12 children.

The controversy arose from Wong’s post, which began with the statement: “Australia unequivocally condemns the strike on the northern Israeli town of Majdal Shams.” Notably, the statement did not refer to the Golan Heights as occupied territory.

This omission prompted concern from groups such as the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, which described the language used as “alarming,” highlighting that international recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights is limited, predominantly acknowledged only by Israel and the US under the Trump administration.

In response, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade clarified that there had been no change in Australia’s policy. “There is no change in our position that the Golan Heights are occupied by Israel, as determined by the UN Security Council,” the spokesperson told Guardian Australia. “Our longstanding position is that the Golan Heights are a matter for Israel and Syria to determine through negotiations in the context of a comprehensive peace settlement.”

A government source explained that the intent behind Wong’s statement was to underscore the dangers of escalation and to condemn the strikes that resulted in civilian casualties in Majdal Shams. The source added that the post “acknowledged the fact that the town is administered and occupied by Israel.”

The issue gained further attention following a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Majdal Shams, a predominantly Druze village, where he vowed a “harsh” response to a recent rocket attack that claimed the lives of 12 children. Netanyahu’s visit was met with protest from some local residents. Israeli and US officials have attributed the attack to Hezbollah, although the Lebanese militant group has denied involvement.

The international community has long contested Israel’s control of the Golan Heights. A UN Security Council resolution in November 1967 asserted “the inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by war” and called for Israel’s withdrawal from occupied territories. Further, in 1981, the Security Council unanimously declared that “the Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights is null and void and without international legal effect.”

In a notable departure from international consensus, former US President Donald Trump announced in 2019 that the US would recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a decision justified by him as essential for Israel’s security and regional stability.

The situation has led to calls for clarity on Australia’s position. Jordon Steele-John, foreign affairs spokesperson for the Australian Greens, has urged Minister Wong to reconcile her statement with the department’s official policy, saying, “The community deserves to know why the minister’s position is seemingly contradictory with her own department.”

This controversy comes in the wake of Australia’s decision last August to formally describe the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza as Occupied Palestinian Territories, aligning with international law and the stance of several allies, including the UK.
 

GCC, Indonesia launch talks for free trade agreement

GCC, Indonesia launch talks for free trade agreement
GCC, Indonesia launch talks for free trade agreement

GCC, Indonesia launch talks for free trade agreement
JAKARTA: The Gulf Cooperation Council and Indonesia signed a deal on Wednesday to start long-awaited talks for a free trade agreement, which the Indonesian government expects to increase the country’s commercial presence in the Middle East. 
Indonesia already has a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with one GCC member, the UAE, its first with a Gulf nation.
After the pact entered into force last September, Indonesian officials have been working to enhance trade ties with other members of the group — Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE.
The agreement to start the talks was signed in Jakarta by GCC Secretary-General Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi and Indonesia’s Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan.
“This is historic. GCC comprises countries with strong economy, high purchasing power. We have relations that go way back, but our trade is small,” Hasan told reporters.  
“Hopefully, we will conclude negotiations in two years. This is just the launch, so it’s going to be a marathon and we will start negotiating in September … It’s been years since we first started proposing an agreement, but it’s only today that we are launching the talks.”
The first round of talks is planned to take place in September, he said.
Indonesia’s trade with GCC countries was valued at around $15.7 billion last year, with its main export commodities including palm oil, coffee, jewelry and motor vehicles. 
A free trade agreement with the group is expected to help Indonesia expand its ties with the region, which have traditionally revolved around domestic workers, and Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages. 
“There have been many trade barriers,” Hasan said. “We want to send doctors, but we have different standards. We want to send seafood, but our health standards are not the same, so it’s been very hard because we don’t have any agreement regarding trade.”
Al-Budaiwi told reporters in Jakarta that the Gulf countries are also interested in greater cooperation with Indonesia.
“Trade with Indonesia is multifaceted and very developed. The most important thing from our meeting today is that we want to open up new sectors,” he said. 
“We are certain that this launch will pave the way to increase the trade volume even further.”
 

Israelis fear for hostages after Hamas chief's killing

Israelis fear for hostages after Hamas chief's killing
Israelis fear for hostages after Hamas chief's killing

Israelis fear for hostages after Hamas chief's killing
  • Haniyeh’s killing “was a mistake as it threatens the possibility of having a hostage deal,” said Anat Noy, a resident of the coastal city of Haifa
  • “What stresses me now is the reaction of Hamas and Hezbollah,” Binyamini, 25, told AFP
HAIFA, Israel: Concerns grew among Israelis on Wednesday over the fate of dozens of hostages still held captive in Gaza following the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Haniyeh’s killing “was a mistake as it threatens the possibility of having a hostage deal,” said Anat Noy, a resident of the coastal city of Haifa, in her 50s.
“We woke up today with a sense of fear in our hearts that this can escalate even more. There is no calm... we are afraid.”
On Wednesday, Hamas and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced that Haniyeh, 61, had been killed in Tehran in an Israeli air strike.
He was in the Iranian capital to attend the swearing-in on Tuesday of President Masoud Pezeshkian.
As the political chief of the Palestinian movement Hamas, Haniyeh was overseeing the negotiations for a deal to end the war in Gaza and release hostages held in the territory in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel.
Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said Haniyeh’s killing takes the war with Israel to a “new levels,” warning of “enormous consequences for the entire region.”
The war began after an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Militants also seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 39 the Israeli military have confirmed dead.
Israel’s retaliatory campaign against Hamas has killed at least 39,445 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-ruled territory’s health ministry, which does not provide details of civilian and militant deaths.
Months of negotiations mediated by Qatar and Egypt, with the support of the United States, between Hamas and Israel have failed to secure a ceasefire and hostage release deal.
Both Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for the delay in striking the deal.
“We will be happy when the hostages come back home and the war will be over,” said another Haifa resident, Avi Ben-Ishai.
Campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum acknowledged the military gains of the past nearly 10 months of the war, but said “true achievement” can come only with the return of the hostages.
“Time is of the essence, and we implore the Israeli government and global leaders to decisively advance negotiations,” it said in a statement released after Haniyeh’s killing was announced.
“This is the time for a deal.”
Tel Aviv resident Shahar Binyamini said she was anxious over how Hamas and allies like Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement would react to Haniyeh’s killing.
“What stresses me now is the reaction of Hamas and Hezbollah,” Binyamini, 25, told AFP as she canceled plans to go to the beach out of fear.
“My partner was in reserve service in the north since September and was told to be on standby.”
An Israeli strike late Tuesday targeted Hezbollah top commander Fuad Shukr in a building in a south Beirut suburb, hours before Haniyeh was killed.
Shukr’s death has yet to be confirmed by the Lebanese group.
Tel Aviv resident Jacob, who only gave his first name, said he was unsure whether Haniyeh’s killing would resolve the conflict.
“Our goal first of all should be the release of the hostages, and the war of October 7 should not have happened,” he said.
“Israel is doing its best to exist in the Middle East in peace, all we do is defend ourselves all the time.”

Mediterranean heatwave 'virtually impossible' without climate change: scientists

Mediterranean heatwave 'virtually impossible' without climate change: scientists
Mediterranean heatwave 'virtually impossible' without climate change: scientists

Mediterranean heatwave 'virtually impossible' without climate change: scientists
  • A deadly heatwave brought temperatures well above 40 degrees Celsius to southern Europe and North Africa
  • Scorching heat claimed more than 20 lives in a single day in Morocco, fanned wildfires in Greece and the Balkans
PARIS: The punishing heat experienced around the Mediterranean in July would have been “virtually impossible” in a world without global warming, a group of climate scientists said Wednesday.
A deadly heatwave brought temperatures well above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) to southern Europe and North Africa, where such extreme summer spells are becoming more frequent.
Scorching heat claimed more than 20 lives in a single day in Morocco, fanned wildfires in Greece and the Balkans, and strained athletes competing across France in the Summer Olympic Games.
World Weather Attribution, a network of scientists who have pioneered peer-reviewed methods for assessing the possible role of climate change in specific extreme events, said this case was clear.
“The extreme temperatures reached in July would have been virtually impossible if humans had not warmed the planet by burning fossil fuels,” according to the WWA report by five researchers.
The analysis looked at the average July temperature and focused on a region that included Morocco, Portugal, Spain, France, Italy and Greece.
Scientists used this and other climate data to assess how the heat in July compared to similar periods in a world before humanity began rapidly burning oil, coal and gas.
They concluded the heat recorded in Europe was up to 3.3C hotter because of climate change.
Beyond the Mediterranean, intense heat reached Paris this week where athletes competing in the Olympic Games withered as temperatures hit the mid-30s this week.
“Extremely hot July months are no longer rare events,” said Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London, a co-author of the study.
“In today’s climate... Julys with extreme heat can be expected about once a decade,” she said.
Scientists have long established that climate change is driving extreme weather and making heatwaves longer, hotter and more frequent.
This latest episode came in a month when global temperatures soared to their highest levels on record, with the four hottest days ever observed by scientists etched into the history books in July.
The past 13 months have been the warmest such period on record, exceeding a 1.5C limit that scientists say must be kept intact over the long term to avoid catastrophic climate change.

Blinken says US 'not aware of or involved in' Hamas chief's killing

Blinken says US 'not aware of or involved in' Hamas chief's killing
Blinken says US 'not aware of or involved in' Hamas chief's killing

Blinken says US 'not aware of or involved in' Hamas chief's killing
  • “I can tell you that the imperative of getting a ceasefire, the importance that that has for everyone, remains,” Blinken said
  • “This is something we were not aware of or involved in,” he said of the killing
SINGAPORE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the United States was “not aware of or involved in” the killing of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.
“I can’t tell you what this means. I can tell you that the imperative of getting a ceasefire, the importance that that has for everyone, remains,” Blinken said in an interview with Channel News Asia in Singapore.
“This is something we were not aware of or involved in,” he said of the killing.
Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inauguration of Iran’s new president when he was killed by an Israeli air strike, Hamas said Wednesday.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for its October 7 attack on Israel, which sparked the war in Gaza.
Washington is Israel’s key military backer and has been pushing for a Gaza ceasefire, which Blinken said remains “manifestly in the interests” of the Israeli hostages and Gazans who have been “caught in this crossfire of Hamas’s making.”
As the political chief of the Palestinian movement Hamas, Haniyeh was overseeing the negotiations for a deal to end the war in Gaza and release hostages held in the territory in exchange for Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.
Blinken, who is visiting Singapore, said a Gaza ceasefire was also essential to prevent the conflict from spreading to the rest of the region.
“We’ve been working from day one not only to try to get to a better place in Gaza but also to prevent the conflict from spreading, whether it’s the north with Lebanon and Hezbollah, whether it’s the Red Sea with the Houthis, whether it’s Iran, Syria, Iraq, you name it,” Blinken told a forum in the city-state.
“A big key to trying to make sure that that doesn’t happen, and that we can move to a better place, is getting the ceasefire.”
Qatar — a vital mediator in truce talks which also hosts Hamas’s political leadership that included Haniyeh — has questioned the future of negotiations in the wake of the assassination.
Hamas vowed the “cowardly” killing of their veteran leader “will not go unanswered.”
The October 7 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Militants also seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory campaign against Hamas has killed at least 39,400 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which does not provide details on civilian and militant deaths.

Qatar PM says: how can mediation succeed when one side assassinates negotiator?

Qatar PM says: how can mediation succeed when one side assassinates negotiator?
Qatar PM says: how can mediation succeed when one side assassinates negotiator?

Qatar PM says: how can mediation succeed when one side assassinates negotiator?
  • Qatar strongly condemns the killing in Tehran, saying it is a ‘dangerous escalation’
  • PM Thani says killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh could jeopardize the talks
DUBAI: The prime minister of Qatar, which has acted as a mediator in ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, suggested on Wednesday that the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh could jeopardize efforts to secure a truce in Gaza.
“Political assassinations and continued targeting of civilians in Gaza while talks continue leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on other side?” Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani wrote on X.
“Peace needs serious partners & a global stance against the disregard for human life.”
Qatar, Egypt and the United States have repeatedly tried to secure a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since Hamas-led fighters attacked Israel in October, killing 1,200 people.
A final deal to halt more than nine months of war has been complicated by changes sought by Israel, sources have told Reuters.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who mainly resided in Qatar, was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran, drawing fears of wider escalation in a region shaken by Israel’s war in Gaza and a worsening conflict in Lebanon.
Qatar strongly condemned the killing in Tehran, saying it was a dangerous escalation.

