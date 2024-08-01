You are here

  • Home
  • flynas posts record-breaking results with 47% increase in passengers

flynas posts record-breaking results with 47% increase in passengers

flynas posts record-breaking results with 47% increase in passengers
Flynas bought 160 Airbus airplanes in July in a sign of its continued growth. SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/rguzg

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

flynas posts record-breaking results with 47% increase in passengers

flynas posts record-breaking results with 47% increase in passengers
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas achieved a record-breaking 47 percent increase in passenger numbers, surpassing 7 million travelers in the first half of 2024.

This growth is attributed to the airline’s strategic expansion plans, including fleet upgrades, increased capacity, and global network expansion.

The recent acquisition of 160 Airbus airplanes in July, more than doubling its total orders to 280 within seven years, is a key factor in this performance.

Flynas’ CEO and Managing Director Bander Al-Mohanna highlighted that these developments align with Saudi Arabia's National Civil Aviation Strategy, which aims to connect the Kingdom with 250 international destinations and accommodate 330 million passengers by 2030.

Al-Mohanna also noted that flynas’ “We Connect the World to the Kingdom” initiative supports the Pilgrims Experience Program, successfully transporting over 100,000 pilgrims from 20 countries in the first half of the year.

““Our strategy will also play a key part in driving the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program to facilitate access to the two holy mosques,” he said.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which seeks to diversify the economy away from oil dependency, significant investments are being made in the aviation sector. These investments focus on enhancing infrastructure, boosting tourism, and increasing international connectivity.

The airline’s recent achievements include a 37 percent increase in seat capacity and the expansion of domestic summer destinations, reflecting the airline’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s tourism sector. Additionally, the delivery of six A320neo aircraft and the addition of 25 new A320neo planes over the past 18 months have expanded the fleet to 60, creating new job opportunities for Saudis and advancing programs to nationalize key positions within the company.

Overall, flynas is positioned as a pivotal player in Saudi Arabia’s ambitious aviation growth plans, driving forward the nation's strategic objectives and enhancing its global connectivity.

Topics: Tourism & Transport Flynas

Related

Saudi airline flynas to buy 160 Airbus planes
Business & Economy
Saudi airline flynas to buy 160 Airbus planes
Flynas takes delivery of 53rd A320neo from Airbus
Business & Economy
Flynas takes delivery of 53rd A320neo from Airbus

Saudi minister explores mining investment and knowledge transfer during Chile visit

Saudi minister explores mining investment and knowledge transfer during Chile visit
Updated 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi minister explores mining investment and knowledge transfer during Chile visit

Saudi minister explores mining investment and knowledge transfer during Chile visit
Updated 23 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is exploring investment opportunities in lithium, copper, and iron, as the minister of industry and mineral resources met with mining firms in Chile during his South American tour. 

Bandar Alkhorayef, who visited Brazil before arriving in Chile, engaged with leading companies and industry stakeholders on knowledge transfer, innovation, and advanced technologies, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The two-country tour, which began on July 22, was part of a broader strategy to identify investment opportunities in the Saudi mining sector, strengthen international partnerships, and attract foreign investments, all central to Saudi Vision 2030. 

In Chile, the minister discussed investment prospects in lithium and copper with Ruben Alvarado, CEO of Codelco, a leading global player in copper exploration, production, and sales with a significant presence in Asia, Europe, and the US. 

The Kingdom has already collaborated with Codelco through Almar Water Solutions, owned by Abdul Latif Jameel. 

Alkhorayef also engaged in bilateral meetings with leaders from major Chilean mineral companies, including Antofagasta PLC, SQM, and Quiñenco. 

These discussions centered on mutual opportunities in the sector, particularly in copper, lithium, and iron ore. 

The role of Saudi Arabia’s Manara Minerals Investment Co. in leveraging these opportunities was highlighted. The minister also noted that Manara is interested in Chile due to its position as the world’s largest producer of battery metal. 

Current investment prospects in the Kingdom’s mineral exploration, the exploration incentives program, and mining belt licensing were also reviewed. 

The minister also invited Chilean industry leaders to participate in the Future Minerals Forum, an annual international event focused on the sector, to be held in Riyadh next year. 

Alkhorayef, along with officials from the Advanced Mining Technology Center and AngloAmerican Co.’s mining control center, discussed the application of modern technologies to enhance exploration operations. 

This included adherence to global environmental standards, modern remote mine management practices, and the use of artificial intelligence in mineral exploration, as reported by SPA. 

Also present at the meetings were Vice Minister for Mining Affairs Khalid bin Saleh Al-Mudaifer, Saudi EXIM Bank CEO Saad Al-Khalb, and other industry leaders. 

The Kingdom aims to become a global hub in the sector by attracting foreign investments, developing local expertise, and adopting modern technologies. 

This effort aims to maximize the economic value of mineral resources, estimated at SR9.4 trillion ($2.51 trillion), and enhance Saudi Arabia’s status in the global market. 

Recent measures taken by the Kingdom to improve the investment environment in the sector included amending the mining investment bylaw and launching incentives for the sector, such as co-financing 75 percent of capital expenditures, a five-year tax exemption, and 100 percent direct foreign ownership. 

The ministry announced the Exploration Empowerment Program, allocating $182 million to mitigate exploration investment risks. To assist investors in making informed decisions and adhere to transparency standards, the Kingdom provides constantly updated geological data on a digital platform, based on results from the General Geological Survey Program. 

Significant progress has been made in mineral exploration programs conducted by the Saudi Geological Survey, including geological survey and mapping projects valued at approximately SR1 billion. The Kingdom has expedited the process of granting licenses to local and international investors and announced three global public auctions for licenses. 

There has also been the establishment of the National Minerals Program, designed to enhance the quality and efficiency of mineral supply chains and ensure continuous supply to local industries and major projects. The Kingdom aims to invest SR120 billion in basic and strategic mineral industries.

Topics: Mining Chile Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef

Related

Saudi Arabia seeks stronger ties with Brazil in mining sector photos
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia seeks stronger ties with Brazil in mining sector
Saudi EXIM signs deal with InvestChile to boost trade ties, non-oil exports
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM signs deal with InvestChile to boost trade ties, non-oil exports

Middle East airlines witness 9.6% passenger demand growth in June: IATA

Middle East airlines witness 9.6% passenger demand growth in June: IATA
Updated 8 min 41 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Middle East airlines witness 9.6% passenger demand growth in June: IATA

Middle East airlines witness 9.6% passenger demand growth in June: IATA
  • Total capacity of Middle Eastern flights also surged by 9.4% year-on-year in June
  • Carriers in the region handled 9.4% of the passengers globally in June
Updated 8 min 41 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Airlines operating in the Middle East witnessed a 9.6 percent growth in passenger demand in June compared to the same period in 2023, driven by the summer holiday season, according to an industry body. 

The International Air Transport Association revealed that the total capacity of Middle Eastern flights also surged by 9.4 percent year-on-year in June. 

IATA said that the total load factor among carriers in the region stood at 79.7 percent in June, representing a marginal increase of 0.1 percentage point compared to the same month of the previous year. 

The load factor is a metric used in the aviation sector that measures the percentage of available seating capacity that has been filled with passengers. A high load factor signifies that an airline has sold most of its available seats. 

Strengthening the aviation sector is crucial for Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, as nations aim to diversify their economies and lessen their reliance on oil revenues.

The Kingdom’s ambitious national aviation strategy aims to triple the number of passengers by 2030 compared to 2019. It also foresees handling 4.5 million tons of cargo and establishing over 250 direct destinations from airports in Saudi Arabia. 

In May, the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation revealed that the aviation sector contributed $21 billion to the country’s gross domestic product in 2023.

According to the report, carriers in the Middle East region handled 9.4 percent of the passengers globally in June, a figure that remained unchanged from May. 

IATA further noted that total demand growth worldwide increased by 9.1 percent in June compared to the same period in 2023. 

“Demand grew across all regions as the peak northern summer travel season began in June. And with overall capacity growth lagging demand we saw a very strong average load factor of 85 percent achieved in both domestic and international operations,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general. 

He added: “Operating with such high load factors is both good and challenging. It makes it even more important for all the stakeholders to operate with equal levels of efficiency to minimize delays and get travelers to their destinations on schedule.” 

The analysis further said that demand for international travel rose annually by 12.3 percent, while total capacity edged upby 12.7 percent during the same period. 

IATA pointed out that domestic demand increased by 4.3 percent year-on-year in June. 

Asia Pacific region leading from the front

According to the industry body, flights operating in the Asia Pacific region posted strong growth in June, with passenger demand rising by 22.6 percent year-on-year. 

Capacity among air carriers in the APAC region was up 22.9 percent year-on-year in June, making the Africa-Asia route the fastest expanding regional pair, growing at 38.1 percent during the same period. 

Flights operating in the APAC also handled 31.7 percent of the passengers globally in June, a figure that remained unchanged from last month. 

European air carriers handled 27.1 percent of the overall travelers in June, followed by North America at 24.2 percent. 

“As the Olympic Games unfold in Paris there is pride across the aviation industry for its continuing role in supporting the Olympic story by bringing many of the athletes, fans, and officials together. It is a great reminder of how aviation transforms our very big world into a global community,” said Walsh. 

African air carriers witnessed a 16.9 percent year-on-year passenger demand growth in June, while the capacity edged upby 5.8 percent. 

Airlines from the Latin American region witnessed a traveler requirement growth of 15.3 percent in June compared to the same period the previous year. The total capacity of these flights also rose by 15.6 percent in the same month. 

The load factor among Latin American airlines, however, decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 85.1 percent. 

European carriers saw a 9.1 percent year-on-year increase in demand in June, while their capacity surged by 9.8 percent during the same year. 

North American carriers witnessed a 6.6 percent year-on-year increase in traveler demand in June. The total capacity of these flights edged up by 8.6 percent, while the load factor stood at 88.7 percent, the highest among all regions. 
IATA also noted that it is optimistic about the growth of future passenger growth globally. 

“Overall, international travel demand is strong and keeps showing promise for the future,” said the industry body. 

Cargo demand surges

On June 30, the organization released another report, saying that global air cargo markets saw a 14.1 percent growth in total demand, measured in cargo ton-kilometers, compared to the year-ago period. This is the seventh consecutive month of double-digit year-on-year growth. 

According to the analysis, this surge in the requirement for air cargo was driven by maritime shipping constraints. 

“Air cargo demand surged in June. Strong growth across all regions and major trade lanes combined for a record-breaking first-half performance in terms of CTKs. Maritime shipping constraints and a booming e-commerce sector are among the strongest growth drivers,” said Walsh. 

He added: “The sector has remained largely impervious to ongoing political and economic challenges and the US customs crackdown on e-commerce deliveries from China. Air cargo looks to be on solid ground to continue its strong performance into the second half of 2024.” 

The report revealed that total air cargo demand growth in the first half of this year also increased by 13.4 percent compared to the first six months of 2023.

Capacity, measured in available cargo ton-kilometers, rose 8.8 percent year-on-year in June. 

According to IATA, Middle Eastern carriers saw 13.8 percent year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in June, while the capacity rose by 6.9 percent during the same period. 

Asia-Pacific airlines saw 17 percent demand growth in June, the strongest expansion among all regions. The capacity of air carriers in this region also grew by 10.7 percent during the same period. 

“Latin American carriers saw 13.1 percent year-on-year demand growth for air cargo in June. Capacity increased 15.5 percent year-on-year. Notably, Latin America posted the second-highest increase in international demand growth at 17.2 percent in June,” said IATA. 

North American carriers’ air cargo demand grew 9.5 percent in June, the weakest among all regions. The report revealed that these airlines’ capacity rose by 6 percent year-on-year. 

The industry body highlighted that airlines in the Asia Pacific region handled 33 percent of the total air cargo globally, followed by North America at 26.9 percent and Europe at 21.4 percent. 

Air carriers in the Middle East transported 13.5 percent of the overall cargo, while airlines in Latin America and Africa handled 2.8 percent and 2 percent of the total, respectively. 

Topics: Tourism and Transport Travel International Air Transport Association (IATA) Middle East

Related

US-Bangla Airlines given approval to operate regular Dhaka-Jeddah flights 
Business & Economy
US-Bangla Airlines given approval to operate regular Dhaka-Jeddah flights 
Saudia tops global airline list for on-time performance in June
Business & Economy
Saudia tops global airline list for on-time performance in June

BP to develop new oil and gas fields in Iraq

BP to develop new oil and gas fields in Iraq
Updated 6 min 47 sec ago
AFP
Follow

BP to develop new oil and gas fields in Iraq

BP to develop new oil and gas fields in Iraq
Updated 6 min 47 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq signed an agreement with British energy giant British Petroleum on Thursday to develop four oil and gas fields in the northern province of Kirkuk.
A memorandum of understanding was signed by Iraq’s Oil Minister Hayan Abdel Ghani and BP’s CEO Murray Auchincloss, Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al-Sudani’s media office said.
“The memorandum includes the rehabilitation and development of the four oilfields under the North Oil Company in Kirkuk: the Kirkuk oilfield, Bai Hassan, Jambur and Khabbaz oilfields,” the statement said.
“This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to optimally invest in promising energy opportunities, aiming to increase and enhance oil production and gas and solar energy investments,” it added.
BP is one of the biggest foreign players in Iraq’s oil sector, with a history of producing oil in the country dating back to the 1920s when it was still under British mandate.
According to the World Bank, Iraq has 145 billion barrels of proven oil reserves — among the largest in the world — amounting to 96 years’ worth of production at the current rate.
But Iraq aims to keep exploring to boost its crude reserves to more than 160 billion barrels, Abdel Ghani said in May.
Despite its vast oil reserves, Iraq hopes to increase natural gas production to help reduce dependence on imports from neighboring Iran, a crucial supplier for Iraqi power generation.
Sudani has repeatedly stressed the need for Iraq to diversify energy sources to ease Iraq’s chronic power outages, especially during summer.
To reduce its dependence on Iranian gas, Baghdad has started importing electricity from Jordan and Turkiye, and it hopes to start connecting to the electricity grid of Gulf countries later this year.

Topics: Iraq BP energy

Related

Oil Updates – crude rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict
Saudi EXIM signs deal with InvestChile to boost trade ties, non-oil exports
Business & Economy
Saudi EXIM signs deal with InvestChile to boost trade ties, non-oil exports

’Positivity and flexibility’ characterize 1st round of GCC-Turkiye FTA negotiations: SPA

’Positivity and flexibility’ characterize 1st round of GCC-Turkiye FTA negotiations: SPA
Updated 41 min 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

’Positivity and flexibility’ characterize 1st round of GCC-Turkiye FTA negotiations: SPA

’Positivity and flexibility’ characterize 1st round of GCC-Turkiye FTA negotiations: SPA
Updated 41 min 20 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The first round of negotiations for a free trade agreement between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Turkiye concluded with a positive atmosphere. 

The discussions, which took place in Ankara from July 29 to 31, involved significant participation from Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Authority for Foreign Trade, along with nine other government entities. 

The discussions covered a range of topics, including trade in goods and services, investment, rules of origin, technical barriers to trade, and sanitary and phytosanitary measures, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This initial round aimed to establish the principles and foundations guiding future discussions on these topics and the parties sought to set a framework for upcoming negotiation rounds.

"The first round of negotiations was characterized by positivity, with high flexibility from all parties, recognizing the importance of concluding the agreement at the target time; to increase the level of integration between all parties," said the SPA report.

The round came after years of mending economic ties between the two parties and the signing of a joint statement to initiate the free trade pact in March. 

The GCC has been actively engaging with neighboring countries to increase regional trade and strengthen relations. 

On July 31, the GCC also signed a deal with Indonesia to initiate talks around a free trade agreement. 

Topics: main gcc-turkiye free trade agreement Turkiye Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Related

Turkiye to host 1st round of free trade pact negotiations with GCC states
Business & Economy
Turkiye to host 1st round of free trade pact negotiations with GCC states
New UK government maintains goal of completing GCC FTA by the end of 2024
Business & Economy
New UK government maintains goal of completing GCC FTA by the end of 2024

Five Chinese firms bid to help with Pakistan’s Panda Bond issuance

Five Chinese firms bid to help with Pakistan’s Panda Bond issuance
Updated 47 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Five Chinese firms bid to help with Pakistan’s Panda Bond issuance

Five Chinese firms bid to help with Pakistan’s Panda Bond issuance
  • Government says it is considering the bids and would make a decision ‘in due course’
  • Pakistan’s finance minister visited Beijing last week, signaling he might discuss the bonds
Updated 47 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Five Chinese firms have placed bids to work on Pakistan’s issuance of Panda Bonds, the South Asian nation’s finance ministry said on Thursday.
Three Chinese law firms and two credit agencies had submitted bids in response to the Pakistani government’s advertisement for help to launch bonds in the Chinese market that the finance minister has previously said could be worth up to $300 million.
Two Pakistani firms had also applied, the statement added, saying the government was considering the bids and would make a decision “in due course.”
Pakistan’s finance minister visited Beijing for talks last week where he signaled he might discuss the bonds.
Pakistan, which last month signed a $7 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is seeking to shore up its sources of financing as it tries to meet IMF requirements and improve its current account deficit.

Topics: Pakistan

Latest updates

Saudi minister explores mining investment and knowledge transfer during Chile visit
Saudi minister explores mining investment and knowledge transfer during Chile visit
Who is Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish shooter who went viral at the 2024 Olympics?
Who is Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish shooter who went viral at the 2024 Olympics?
Climate activists arrested in latest UK airport disruption
Climate activists arrested in latest UK airport disruption
Middle East airlines witness 9.6% passenger demand growth in June: IATA
Middle East airlines witness 9.6% passenger demand growth in June: IATA
BP to develop new oil and gas fields in Iraq
BP to develop new oil and gas fields in Iraq

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.