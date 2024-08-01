You are here

  • Home
  • SABIC reports 84% surge in net profit to $564m

SABIC reports 84% surge in net profit to $564m

SABIC reports 84% surge in net profit to $564m
SABIC anticipates a global gross domestic growth of 2.7 percent in 2024. File
Short Url

https://arab.news/9yrws

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

SABIC reports 84% surge in net profit to $564m

SABIC reports 84% surge in net profit to $564m
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp. saw an 84 percent year-on-year surge in net profit to SR2.18 billion ($564 million) in the second quarter of 2024, driven by higher margins and new zakat regulations. 

In a Tadawul statement, the company reported a 32 percent increase in gross profit to SR7.19 billion, driven by improved margins on key products and higher sales volume, though partially offset by non-recurring charges. Sales rose in the Americas, fell in Europe, and remained flat in China, the Middle East, and the Rest of Asia. 

The statement also highlighted a reversal of zakat provision, resulting in a SR545 million benefit in the second quarter 2024, compared to a SR440 million expense last year, due to recent updates in regulations. 

The company also noted that lower gains from the fair valuation of derivative equity instruments led to a SR556 million decrease in non-cash finance income. Additionally, the current quarter saw a SR226 million reduction in losses from discontinued operations. 

Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO of SABIC, said: “The global economy experienced a slight decline in the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to unexpected downturns in the recent economic indicators of major countries. Conversely, purchasing managers index data continued to indicate improvement in global economic conditions.” 

He added: “Furthermore, global trade showed signs of recovery, driven by higher exports, inventory restocking and increased financial activities. As inflationary pressures ease, some central banks have begun reducing interest rates, potentially providing additional stimulus to the global economy.” 

Sustainability remains a central focus for SABIC, and the Aramco-owned company has introduced a new certified low-carbon product portfolio to advance its 2050 carbon-neutrality goal, assist customers with their sustainability efforts, and expand into new markets. 

This aligns with the chemical manufacturing firm’s mission to deliver quality products and services responsibly through innovation, learning, and operational excellence, while maximizing value for stakeholders. 

Looking ahead, the company anticipates a global gross domestic growth of 2.7 percent in 2024.

“At SABIC, our long-term focus remains on strategic portfolio optimization, restructuring of underperforming assets, and prioritizing sustainability and innovation. We maintain a disciplined approach in managing our CAPEX, projecting a spending at the lower range of $4 (billion) to 5 billion for 2024,” it added. 

Topics: main Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Related

Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh (R), CEO of the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.
Business & Economy
Saudi chemicals giant SABIC targeting net zero by 2050, CEO says
SABIC brand value grows 3.7% reaching $4.89bn
Business & Economy
SABIC brand value grows 3.7% reaching $4.89bn

Flynas posts record-breaking results with 47% increase in passengers y-o-y

Flynas posts record-breaking results with 47% increase in passengers y-o-y
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Flynas posts record-breaking results with 47% increase in passengers y-o-y

Flynas posts record-breaking results with 47% increase in passengers y-o-y
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi airline flynas recorded a 47 percent annual increase in passenger numbers in the first half of 2024, reaching over 7 million in what was a record-breaking six months.

Flynas’ CEO and Managing Director, Bander Al-Mohanna, attributed the airline’s strong performance to strategic growth plans as “we continue to upgrade our fleet, increase capacity, and expand our global network,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.

This announcement follows the low-cost carrier’s acquisition of 160 Airbus airplanes in July, which more than doubled its total orders to 280 within seven years, following a 2016 deal to purchase 120 airplanes.

Reflecting on flynas’ “record performance,“ Al-Mohanna said the airline’s “We Connect the World to the Kingdom” initiative is aligned with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to connect the Kingdom with 250 international destinations, and accommodate 330 million passengers by 2030.

“Our strategy will also play a key part in driving the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques, successfully transporting more than 100,000 pilgrims from 20 countries in the first half of the year,” he added.

As the Kingdom aims to diversify its economy away from oil dependency, the aviation sector plays a crucial role in this transformation. 

The government is investing heavily in infrastructure and strategic partnerships to boost tourism and international connectivity.

The nation’s Vision 2030 outlines ambitious targets for the aviation industry, including expanding air travel routes and increasing passenger capacity, positioning flynas at the forefront of these national efforts.

Topics: Tourism & Transport Flynas

Related

Saudi airline flynas to buy 160 Airbus planes
Business & Economy
Saudi airline flynas to buy 160 Airbus planes
Flynas takes delivery of 53rd A320neo from Airbus
Business & Economy
Flynas takes delivery of 53rd A320neo from Airbus

Global ESG sukuk market shows strong growth in early 2024; Q3 slowdown expected: Fitch

Global ESG sukuk market shows strong growth in early 2024; Q3 slowdown expected: Fitch
Updated 55 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Global ESG sukuk market shows strong growth in early 2024; Q3 slowdown expected: Fitch

Global ESG sukuk market shows strong growth in early 2024; Q3 slowdown expected: Fitch
Updated 55 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The global environmental, social, and governance sukuk market saw significant growth in the first half of 2024 – rising 41 percent year-on-year to reach $43 billion, according to Fitch.

Data from the credit rating agency indicates that this growth underscores the increasing interest and dedication of governments and issuers to sustainable finance.

By the end of 2023, outstanding ESG sukuk expanded by 56.8 percent year-on-year to reach $36.1 billion globally, with 66.2 percent denominated in hard currency, primarily US dollars. 

The instrument, also known as green sukuk, is a Shariah-compliant financial tool in which issuers use the proceeds solely to finance investments in renewable energy or other environmental assets.

Market dynamics and forecasts

Despite the robust growth in the first half of this year, Fitch Ratings anticipated a slowdown in ESG sukuk issuance in the third quarter of 2024. This expected deceleration aligns with the typical seasonality observed in the global bonds environment. 

However, the market is predicted to regain momentum in the fourth quarter of 2024. 

“The medium-term growth potential for ESG debt issuance remains promising,” Fitch said. 

This optimism is underpinned by the increasing governmental commitments to sustainability and the efforts of issuers to meet green mandates and diversify their funding sources. 

Nevertheless, the adoption of ESG debt in emerging markets remains at a nascent stage compared to developed markets.

Fitch Ratings also forecasted lower oil prices, with predictions of $80 per barrel in 2024 and $70 per barrel in 2025. 

Additionally, expected interest rate cuts in the third quarter of 2024 could contribute to a rise in debt issuance, including green sukuk, over the final three months of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025.

Credit ratings and issuance trends

In the first half of this year, 99 percent of all Fitch-rated green sukuk were investment-grade, demonstrating strong credit quality in this segment. 

In 2023, 98.3 percent of those were investment-grade, reflecting strong credit quality, with a significant concentration in the Middle East and Asia.

During the first six months of 2024, Fitch rated approximately 90 percent of the global green sukuk issued in hard currency, totaling $26.1 billion, up 50 percent year-on-year. The majority of these originated from the Middle East, with 78.4 percent, followed by Asia, with 20.3 percent, and Europe, with 1.3 percent.

Saudi Arabia led in ESG sukuk issuance, accounting for 42.7 percent of the Fitch-rated bonds in this area, followed by the UAE at 33.8 percent.

Green bonds in Gulf Cooperation Council countries totaled $18.5 billion, representing 43 percent of the global ESG sukuk market.

By the end of 2023, despite a 4.6 percent decline in new issuance to $10.5 billion, the UAE led with 41 percent of this total, followed by Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia. 

Sector-specific developments and recent issuances

In core Islamic finance markets, such as the GCC countries, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkiye, and Pakistan, ESG sukuk issuance rose by 13 percent year-on-year to reach $6.3 billion at the end of the first half of 2024. 

Conversely, non-Shariah compliant ESG bond issuance in these markets saw an annual decline of 34 percent to $7.8 billion, highlighting a shifting preference toward sukuk.

Notable recent issuances include a $600 million green sukuk by Indonesia, $750 million in financial certificates by Emirates Islamic Bank, and $1 billion of sustainable bonds by Al Rajhi Banking and Investment Corp. in Saudi Arabia. 

Pakistan is also planning to issue domestic green bonds by December 2024.

Regulatory developments

Regulatory frameworks and initiatives are playing a crucial role in supporting the growth of ESG sukuk. 

The Qatar Central Bank recently announced its sustainability strategy for the financial sector, and Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, UAE, and Oman have launched various frameworks and initiatives to foster the development of ESG sukuk and bonds.

Topics: Finance Sukuk Global sukuk Fitch Ratings

Related

Saudi Arabia issues $856m of sukuk in July
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues $856m of sukuk in July
Global sukuk issuance hits $91.9bn in H1: S&P Global 
Business & Economy
Global sukuk issuance hits $91.9bn in H1: S&P Global 

Oil Updates - crude rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict

Oil Updates - crude rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates - crude rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict

Oil Updates - crude rises on risk of broadening Middle East conflict
  • Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose 71 cents to $81.55 a barrel
  • Intermediate crude futures gained 76 cents to $78.67 a barrel
Updated 01 August 2024
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose during Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, after the killing of a Hamas leader in Iran raised the threat of a wider Middle East conflict and concern over its impact on oil.
Global benchmark Brent crude futures rose 71 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $81.55 a barrel by 08:05 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 76 cents, or 1 percent, to $78.67 a barrel.
The most active contracts on both benchmarks jumped about 4 percent in the previous session.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday. His death came less than 24 hours after the most senior military commander of Lebanon-based Hezbollah was killed in an Israeli strike in Beirut.
The killings fueled concern that the 10-month-old war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas was turning into a wider Middle East war, which could lead to disruption in oil supply from the region.
“Oil markets are justifiably worried that the assassination of Haniyeh will bring Iran more directly into the war with Israel. And that could put at risk Iran’s oil supply and related infrastructure,” said analyst Vivek Dhar at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a client note.
Dhar said markets will be worried about Iran’s ability to escalate tension via its control of the Strait of Hormuz.
“Blockading the key waterway threatens the transport of 15-20 percent of global oil supply. With limited spare pipeline capacity to bypass such a blockade, the Strait of Hormuz looms as a major potential disruption risk for oil markets,” said Dhar.
Also pushing up prices was a set of data releases from the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, and a weaker dollar.
Robust export demand pushed US crude oil stockpiles lower by 3.4 million barrels in the week ended July 26 to 433 million barrels, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index extended losses on Thursday from the previous session, after the Federal Reserve held interest rates but left the door open for a cut in September. A weaker dollar can boost oil demand from investors holding other currencies.
In the longer term, however, investors are not confident of Chinese demand, said Phillip Nova analyst Priyanka Sachdeva, adding that this concern will continue to limit the upside in oil prices.
Official data from China on Wednesday showed that manufacturing activity slipped to a five-month low in July as factories grappled with falling new orders and low prices.
A private sector survey on Thursday also showed China’s manufacturing activity in July shrank for the first time in nine months as new orders declined.

Topics: Oil Oil Updates  Oil market Brent crude energy

Related

Oil Updates – crude rebounds after Hamas leader killed in Iran, but China caps gains
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude rebounds after Hamas leader killed in Iran, but China caps gains
Arab countries responsible for 96.3 percent of Japan’s oil imports in June
Business & Economy
Arab countries responsible for 96.3 percent of Japan’s oil imports in June

Pakistan stresses expediting key investments projects with UAE

Pakistan stresses expediting key investments projects with UAE
Updated 01 August 2024
Follow

Pakistan stresses expediting key investments projects with UAE

Pakistan stresses expediting key investments projects with UAE
  • UAE has pledged significant investments in Pakistan, including a $10 billion commitment across multiple sectors
  • A UAE-based firm also wants to invest in Karachi port to make it a critical hub for regional trade and logistics
Updated 01 August 2024
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the early implementation of investment projects during a meeting with United Arab Emirates Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, according to Radio Pakistan on Thursday.
The UAE has pledged significant investments in Pakistan, including a recent commitment of $10 billion across multiple sectors such as information and communication technologies, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and tourism.
A UAE-based firm has also shown interest in investing in Karachi port infrastructure, making it a critical hub for regional trade and logistics.
Reporting on the UAE envoy’s meeting with the Pakistani minister, Radio Pakistan said they discussed bilateral trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.
“Talking to him, the Minister underscored the longstanding and amicable relations between Pakistan and the UAE, emphasizing the need to expedite key investment projects,” the report said.
Jam Kamal also discussed with the UAE envoy the Karachi-Pipri Freight Corridor Project, which aims to facilitate swift cargo movement from Karachi port to inland destinations in Pakistan.
The UAE is one of Pakistan’s key trade partners in the region and is regarded by the Pakistani government and exporters as a vital gateway to the Middle East.
The UAE’s strategic location, coupled with strong economic ties, facilitates the flow of Pakistani goods to broader Gulf markets.
Additionally, the significant Pakistani expatriate community in the UAE further strengthens this trade relationship, making the Arab state a major source of remittances for Pakistan.

Topics: Pakistan UAE

Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises 1.7%: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises 1.7%: GASTAT
Updated 01 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises 1.7%: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises 1.7%: GASTAT
Updated 01 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index edged up by 1.7 percent in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year, driven by a surge in residential sector costs, official data showed.  

According to the General Authority for Statistics, housing sector prices increased by 2.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, mainly due to a 2.8 percent rise in land plot costs. 

The development of the residential sector is crucial for Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification as it evolves into a tourism and business hub. 

The Kingdom’s real estate industry is among the fastest-growing sectors in the Middle East. Its market volume is projected to reach $69.51 billion in 2024 and $101.62 billion by 2029, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 8 percent, according to the Real Estate General Authority. 

“Given the heavy weight of the residential sector in the general index, it had a significant impact on the rise in the general index,” stated GASTAT.  

Apartment prices increased by 2.9 percent year-on-year in the second quarter. 

GASTAT, however, noted that the real estate prices in the commercial sector decreased by 0.4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, affected by the decrease in the prices of commercial land plots by 0.4 percent.  

The report highlighted that the prices of commercial buildings and commercial centers stabilized in the second quarter of this year, and no significant relative change was recorded.  

Agricultural land plot prices increased by 1.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter. 

Compared to the first three months of this year, the real estate price index surged by 1.1 percent in the second quarter.  

“The quarterly real estate index was affected by the rise in residential sector prices by 1.6 percent, influenced by the rise in prices of residential land plots, which rose by 1.6 percent,” said GASTAT.  

The prices for apartments increased by 2.1 percent quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter, while the purchasing costs of villas edged up by 0.1 percent.  

The prices of the commercial sector recorded stability and did not record any significant relative change in the second quarter compared to the first three months.  

Agricultural land prices rose by 1.6 percent in the second quarter compared to the first quarter.

Topics: Finance real estate GASTAT

Related

Saudi GDP up 1.4%, driven by non-oil sector: GASTAT  graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi GDP up 1.4%, driven by non-oil sector: GASTAT 
Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate rises to 1.5%: GASTAT graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate rises to 1.5%: GASTAT

Latest updates

Flynas posts record-breaking results with 47% increase in passengers y-o-y
Flynas posts record-breaking results with 47% increase in passengers y-o-y
Villa Hegra celebrates a year of cultural exchange in the heart of AlUla 
Villa Hegra celebrates a year of cultural exchange in the heart of AlUla 
Signs of imminent prisoner exchange between Russia and the West multiply
Signs of imminent prisoner exchange between Russia and the West multiply
Israeli military confirms death of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif in July strike in Gaza
Israeli military confirms death of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif in July strike in Gaza
Nigeria tightens security for hardship protests
Nigeria tightens security for hardship protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.