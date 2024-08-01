Zheng stuns Swiatek at Olympics as Alcaraz closes in on Djokovic clash

You are here

China's Zheng Qinwen returns to Poland's Iga Swiatek during their women's singles semifinal tennis match on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, on Aug. 1, 2024.
AFP
  Defending champion Alexander Zverev, however, crashed out, losing his quarter-final to a fired-up Lorenzo Musetti of Italy
  Seventh-ranked Zheng triumphed 6-2, 7-5 over world number one Swiatek
PARIS: Zheng Qinwen ended Iga Swiatek’s 25-match unbeaten streak at Roland Garros on Thursday to become the first Chinese player to reach an Olympic Games singles final as Carlos Alcaraz marched closer to a showdown with Novak Djokovic.
Defending champion Alexander Zverev, however, crashed out, losing his quarter-final to a fired-up Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.
Seventh-ranked Zheng triumphed 6-2, 7-5 over world number one Swiatek and will face either Croatia’s Donna Vekic or Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia in the gold medal match.a“I feel more than just happy — happy isn’t enough to describe how I feel,” said Zheng, who had played back-to-back three-hour matches to make the semifinal.
“If you ask me to play another three hours for my country, I would. It was an amazing match. To beat Iga is not easy.”
Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion at Roland Garros, went into the match at a sweltering Court Philippe Chatrier having not lost in Paris since 2021.
The 23-year-old had also defeated Zheng in all of their six previous meetings.
However, she was hit off the court by the powerful 21-year-old Australian Open finalist who broke the Pole three times in the opening set.
Swiatek appeared restored by a 10-minute break and quickly stretched out to a 4-0 lead in the second set before Zheng battled back, retrieving both breaks for 4-4.
The Chinese star broke again for a 6-5 lead against the error-plagued Swiatek and claimed victory in the next game.
By making the final, Zheng is the first Chinese man or woman to reach an Olympic singles gold medal match, bettering the run of Li Na who finished fourth in the women’s event at Beijing in 2008.
China’s only Olympics tennis gold came thanks to Li Ting and Sun Tiantian in the women’s doubles at Athens in 2004.
Alcaraz, back at Roland Garros where he won a maiden French Open in June, became the youngest Olympic semifinalist since Djokovic in 2008.
The second seed saw off 13th-ranked Tommy Paul of the United States 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) after recovering from a break down in the second set and saving a set point in the tie-break.
“It’s all about the fight,” said Alcaraz, who was playing the day after he and Rafael Nadal suffered a heartbreaking doubles loss in what was probably the veteran’s final appearance at Roland Garros.
The 21-year-old will face either Casper Ruud or Felix Auger-Aliassime for a place in the final.
Wimbledon semifinalist Musetti stunned Zverev 7-5, 7-5 on the back of 20 winners as the 16th-ranked Italian continued his storming Olympics run.
The 22-year-old was playing a tour final in Umag in Croatia on Saturday night and only arrived in Paris on Sunday morning, just hours before his first-round clash.
Musetti has made the semifinals without dropping a set as he became the first Italian man to reach the singles semifinals since tennis returned to the Olympics in Seoul in 1988.
The Italian will face either top seed Djokovic, who beat him in the Wimbledon semifinals, or Stefanos Tsitsipas for a place in the gold medal match.
Djokovic, still seeking an elusive Olympic gold medal to add to his 24 Grand Slam titles, takes on Tsitsipas on the same court where in 2021 he battled back from two sets down to defeat the Greek in the French Open final.
The Serb has coasted through the first three rounds in Paris and will be buoyed by his 11-2 head-to-head record against Tsitsipas.
That run also included victory in the final of the 2023 Australian Open final while Tsitsipas’s last win over the Djokovic came back in 2019.
Paul will return to the courts later Thursday when he teams up with Taylor Fritz in a men’s doubles quarter-final which could mark the end of Andy Murray’s career.
Murray and Dan Evans will face the US third seeds for a place in the semifinals.
Murray, a former world number one and three-time Grand Slam singles champion, has already announced his intention to retire after the Olympics.
The 37-year-old and Evans have endured a roller-coaster Olympics so far, saving seven match points over two rounds.

Djokovic beats heat to reach Olympics quarter-finals

Djokovic beats heat to reach Olympics quarter-finals
Updated 31 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Djokovic beats heat to reach Olympics quarter-finals

Djokovic beats heat to reach Olympics quarter-finals
  • The Serbian top seed, who crushed Rafael Nadal in the previous round, came through 7-5, 6-3
  • “I’m soaking wet, honestly. It’s a very, very humid day as it was yesterday. I just hope it rains so it cools down the temperature a bit and the air,” he said
Updated 31 July 2024
AFP


PARIS: Novak Djokovic found his rhythm in the punishing heat to beat Germany’s Dominik Koepfer and reach the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, staying on track for an elusive gold.
The Serbian top seed, who crushed Rafael Nadal in the previous round, came through 7-5, 6-3 and will face world number 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last eight.
“I’m soaking wet, honestly. It’s a very, very humid day as it was yesterday. I just hope it rains so it cools down the temperature a bit and the air.
“But it is what it is. You have to kind of accept and embrace the conditions and it’s the same for you and your opponents so you have to try to make the best out of it.”
The 24-time Grand Slam champion broke Koepfer early but the German world number 70 returned the favor in the next game to get back on serve.
Djokovic, a three-time French Open champion on the clay courts at Roland Garros, took the first set 7-5 when Koepfer went long to concede another break.
As the sun beat down on Court Philippe Chatrier, Djokovic found his groove, surging into a 3-0 lead to take a grip on the second set, sealing the win with a minimum of fuss.
He has yet to drop a set in three rounds of tennis in Paris.
The 37-year-old, searching for his first trophy in 2024, is still wearing strapping on his right knee after undergoing an operation in June.
He was a bronze medallist on his Olympic debut in 2008 but is targeting gold in Paris to complete his staggering collection of trophies.

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Montreal event

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Montreal event
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Montreal event

Djokovic withdraws from ATP Montreal event
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

MONTREAL: World number two Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week’s ATP Canadian Open tournament in Montreal, Tennis Canada said on Monday.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion from Serbia has reached the third round of the Paris Olympics with a victory over Spain’s Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, 37, has won 98 career ATP titles but will not compete in the hardcourt tune-up event for the US Open, which begins on August 26.

“While we’re disappointed that Novak will be unable to take part in this year’s tournament, we understand his decision and wish him the best at the Olympics and the remainder of his season,” tournament director Valerie Tetreault said.

Djokovic’s withdrawal will give Roman Safiullin, a 26-year-old Russian ranked 66th in the world, a spot in the main draw.

The schedule at Montreal was changed from the usual Monday-Sunday format due to the Olympics, with main draw action starting Tuesday, August 6 and the finish on Monday, August 12.
 

Sabalenka returns from shoulder injury at Washington

Sabalenka returns from shoulder injury at Washington
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Sabalenka returns from shoulder injury at Washington

Sabalenka returns from shoulder injury at Washington
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: Two-time reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka returns to competition at this week’s WTA Washington Open after taking a month off due to a shoulder injury.

And the world number three is counting on being as ready as her rivals now playing in the Paris Olympics when the US Open begins on August 26.

“It’s still way to go to the US Open. I feel like they going to be ready,” Sabalenka said. “Probably they’ll just take a break. They’re not going to play whatever.

“At the end it was very important for me to take a little break. I had really tough struggles starting from March. It was much needed. Mentally, I feel more fresh and more ready to go. I’ll be ready.”

Sabalenka reached the US Open semifinals in 2021 and 2022 and last year advanced to the New York final, where she lost to American Coco Gauff.

Washington top seed Sabalenka was not able to compete at the Olympics because her homeland of Belarus was banned from sending athletes to Paris over support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sabalenka wants to get back on the court for competition after lengthy rehabilitation work on her right shoulder.

“I’m here because I got injured and I haven’t played for a while,” Sabalenka said. “I felt like I need to build my confidence back and build my level back before going to the US Open. So I need to play some matches and that’s why I’m here.”

Sabalenka, who last played in Washington in 2017, suffered her shoulder injury last month at Berlin, forcing her to retire from a quarter-final match.

She later withdrew from Wimbledon, where she had made the semifinals in her two prior appearances.

“That was a very tough decision because I never pull out from the tournament because of the injury,” she said. “Even if I was injured, I was still playing. I was still struggling, but being able to play. It was my first experience like that.

“But I decided to take care of my health, to do a proper rehab, get back stronger. So the recovery was very tough one because for two weeks I was doing rehab, like a lot of exercises, a lot of treatments, a lot of recovery stuff.”

Sabalenka, 26, was off the court for a week and a half to focus on fitness.

“It felt like the whole day I’ve been doing exercises,” she said. “It feels like it’s actually time to switch off, but you’re still working out, still doing something. It was very tough.

Sabalenka worked out in hot and humid Florida, making similar conditions in the US capital somewhat easier.

“I feel like physically I’m well-prepared after Florida,” she said.

“Hopefully this injury will never bother me again and I’ll be able to play the next Grand Slam, which is my favorite one. I really want to do well there.”

Djokovic beats rival Nadal at Paris Olympics in 60th and likely last head-to-head matchup

Djokovic beats rival Nadal at Paris Olympics in 60th and likely last head-to-head matchup
Updated 29 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Djokovic beats rival Nadal at Paris Olympics in 60th and likely last head-to-head matchup

Djokovic beats rival Nadal at Paris Olympics in 60th and likely last head-to-head matchup
  • Djokovic owns 24 Grand Slam titles, and Nadal 22, the two highest men’s totals in the century-plus history of the sport
Updated 29 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic dominated rival Rafael Nadal at the start, then held off a comeback attempt to win 6-1, 6-4 at the Paris Olympics in the second round Monday, the 60th — and likely last — head-to-head matchup between the two tennis greats.
Djokovic claimed 10 of the initial 11 games, with Nadal nowhere near the skilled and ever-hustling version of himself that won a record 14 French Open trophies on the same red clay at Roland Garros that is hosting Summer Games matches. Instead, Nadal was diminished, showing every bit of his 38 years, and looking like someone who might be ready to head into retirement after playing only sparingly the past two seasons because of a series of injuries, including hip surgery.
Then, suddenly, the indefatigable Nadal got going, making a push to turn this contest competitive, which surely no one — least of all Djokovic — found too surprising. Nadal captured four consecutive games in the second set, including a forehand winner to break to make it 4-all. He raised his left fist, drawing roars from a packed Court Philippe Chatrier crowd that repeatedly tried to encourage him with chants of “Ra-fa! Ra-fa!”
And that’s when Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia, regained control. He broke right back, pointing to his left ear while walking to the sideline as if to taunt Nadal’s supporters. Djokovic then served out the victory, before meeting Nadal at the net for a hug.
Djokovic owns 24 Grand Slam titles, and Nadal 22, the two highest men’s totals in the century-plus history of the sport, both have been ranked No. 1, and no pair of men has played each other more often in the professional era. They are two-thirds of the so-called Big Three of men’s tennis, along with Roger Federer, who retired with 20 Slam titles. That trio enjoyed unprecedented success and prompted endless debates about which was the “GOAT” — “Greatest of All Time.”
But Djokovic and Nadal are accustomed to meeting — and fans are accustomed to watching them — in the latter stages of events, including nine major finals. Not merely the second round. It happened that early this time because while Djokovic is the top seed at the Summer Games, Nadal’s ranking is outside the top 150 on account of a lack of matches.
Part of Nadal’s troubles Monday were caused by not being in tip-top shape. His right thigh has been taped up during these Olympics, where he is also competing in doubles for Spain with Carlos Alcaraz.
And part of the problem, to be sure, was that Djokovic was, well, the best version of himself other than during that brief stretch in the second set, sliding along the baseline to get to everything, striking shots exactly where he wanted them, occasionally using drop shots to set up winners and force Nadal to run a lot. Djokovic wore a gray sleeve on his right knee, just as he did while making it to the final at Wimbledon three weeks ago. He tore his meniscus during the French Open in early June and had surgery in Paris.
None of that mattered on this warm afternoon under a cloudless sky, with the temperature in the 80s Fahrenheit. Folks in the stands waved fans in an attempt to stay cool; both players wore cold white towels around their necks during changeovers.

Lebanon’s Hassan makes history with win over Eubanks

Lebanon’s Hassan makes history with win over Eubanks
Updated 29 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Lebanon’s Hassan makes history with win over Eubanks

Lebanon’s Hassan makes history with win over Eubanks
  • Germany-born Hassan, ranked 170th in the world, won 6-4 6-2 for one of the best victories of his career
Updated 29 July 2024
Reuters

PARIS: Benjamin Hassan secured a landmark victory on Sunday as he became the first Lebanon player to win a match in an Olympic tennis event, stunning American Christopher Eubanks.

Germany-born Hassan, ranked 170th in the world, won 6-4 6-2 for one of the best victories of his career to fully vindicate being handed a Universality place by the ITF.

“I am unbelievably happy. We just enjoy it from the whole team. We are really proud and I'm also proud of myself,” the 29-year-old told reporters.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere. I was just trying to be calm because I didn’t want to waste too much energy. When I won I could let it all out.”

Hassan did not even set about becoming a professional until the age of 22, having previously played just for fun. But now he is living the dream as an Olympian and has a second-round clash against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez to look forward to.

He has thrown himself into life in the athletes village, amassing quite a collection of pins. “I think the most special one is Japan because I'm a huge fan of Japan. I like watching a lot of animated mangas,” he said.

Hassan was not the only Lebanon player in the draw as Hady Habib lost to French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday

Hassan and Habib also lost in the doubles on Sunday.

