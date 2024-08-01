You are here

Book Review: Sunset Oasis by Bahaa Taher

Book Review: Sunset Oasis by Bahaa Taher
Rahaf Jambi
Rahaf Jambi
Sunset Oasis by Bahaa Taher is a captivating historical novel that transports readers to the captivating world of 19th-century Egypt. The story follows the life of Asma, a young woman who finds herself caught up in the turbulent events of the time. 

Set in the Ottoman era, the novel opens with Asma living a quiet life in the remote oasis town of Siwa, tending her family’s date palm grove and dreaming of a life beyond the confines of the desert. However, her world is upended when she is forced to flee Siwa and take refuge in the bustling city of Cairo. There, she encounters Mahmoud Abul Ala, a charismatic revolutionary who draws her into the growing resistance movement against the occupiers. 

As Asma becomes more deeply involved in the fight for Egyptian independence, she must grapple with the ethical complexities of the conflict and the personal sacrifices it demands. Taher masterfully weaves together Asma’s intimate personal journey with the larger historical forces at play, creating a richly textured narrative that explores themes of identity, duty, and the human costs of political upheaval. 

One of the novel’s strengths is its vivid and immersive depiction of 19th-century Egypt. Taher’s meticulous research shines through in the book’s attention to historical detail, from the bustling markets of Cairo to the harsh beauty of the Saharan desert. Readers are transported to a bygone era, surrounded by the sights, sounds and customs of a world that feels both familiar and exotic. 

Asma is a complex and compelling protagonist, whose personal transformation mirrors the larger societal changes unfolding around her. As she navigates the treacherous political landscape, she is forced to confront her own beliefs and loyalties, as well as the realities of power, violence and the limits of resistance. 

“Sunset Oasis” is a masterful work of historical fiction that offers readers a nuanced and thought-provoking exploration of a pivotal moment in Egypt’s past. Taher’s lyrical prose, richly drawn characters and keen eye for historical detail make this a captivating and deeply satisfying read. Whether you are a fan of literary fiction, historical novels or simply a lover of compelling storytelling, this book is sure to leave a lasting impression. 

The original Arabic version of the novel, “Wahat Al-Ghurub,” was published in 2007. In 2009, the English translation, “Sunset Oasis,” was published and made available to international audiences. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

