War on Gaza

Source close to Hezbollah reports Israeli strikes near Syria-Lebanon border

A convoy of buses and trucks carry Syrian refugees with their belongings cross into Syria at the Lebanese border crossing point of Masnaa, in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, July 28, 2018. (AP)
A convoy of buses and trucks carry Syrian refugees with their belongings cross into Syria at the Lebanese border crossing point of Masnaa, in Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, July 28, 2018. (AP)
Updated 03 August 2024
AFP
Source close to Hezbollah reports Israeli strikes near Syria-Lebanon border

Source close to Hezbollah reports Israeli strikes near Syria-Lebanon border
  • The group had muted its attacks following the killing of its military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut on Tuesday and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday
Updated 03 August 2024
AFP
BEIRUT, Lebanon: A source close to Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said late Friday that Israel carried out strikes on a convoy of trucks entering Lebanon from Syria.
“Three Israeli strikes targeted a convoy of tanker trucks on the Syrian-Lebanese border in the Hawsh el-Sayyed Ali area, injuring one Syrian driver,” the source told AFP.
It was the latest in a series of Israeli strikes in the border area, the source added.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor also reported Israeli strikes inside Syria near the border with Lebanon, without mentioning any casualties.
Iran-backed Hezbollah has a strong presence on both sides of the eastern stretch of the Lebanese-Syria border, where it supports the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
The group has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israel since its Palestinian ally Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, sparking war in Gaza.
The group had muted its attacks following the killing of its military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut on Tuesday and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.
The Lebanese group claimed responsibility for five attacks on military positions in northern Israel on Friday.
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah addressed the funeral of Shukr on Friday, warning that Israel and “those who are behind it must await our inevitable response” to the twin killings.
Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah since October has killed at least 542 people on the Lebanese side, most of them fighters but also including 114 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
At least 22 soldiers and 25 civilians have been killed on the Israeli side, including in the annexed Golan Heights, according to army figures.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Lebanon US

UAE uncovers ‘terror-linked’ organization formed by fugitives abroad 

UAE uncovers ‘terror-linked’ organization formed by fugitives abroad 
Updated 26 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
UAE uncovers 'terror-linked' organization formed by fugitives abroad 

UAE uncovers ‘terror-linked’ organization formed by fugitives abroad 
Updated 26 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE said prosecutors have uncovered a new secret organization that was formed by fugitives from a terrorist group operating against the state from abroad, a statement on WAM said. 

Investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution revealed that fugitives from the "Reform Call", previously classified as a terrorist organization within the country, have formed a new secret group abroad. 

The Reform Call was slated for dissolution in 2013, but the new organization aims to revive the previous group and pursue similar objectives, WAM reported. 

The confessions of an arrested member of the organisation detailed the group’s structure and activities, and the roles of its members in threatening stability in the UAE, the statement said. 

The UAE State Security Department says it has been monitoring fugitives from various emirates who were sentenced in absentia in 2013. 

It said the surveillance found two groups of the organisation’s members who convened abroad and recruited others to form a new organisation.

The investigations further revealed that some of these members received funding from sources within the UAE and from “other terrorist groups and organisations outside the country.”

Authorities said the organisation has established alliances with other terrorist groups to strengthen ties, secure funding, maintain the organisation's presence, enhance protection mechanisms abroad, and achieve its objectives, the WAM statement said. 

In one country, the group is reportedly associated with several fronts posing as charitable or intellectual organisations and television channels, the most notable being the Cordoba Foundation (TCF), which is also classified as a terrorist organisation in the country since 2014. 

TCF presents itself as a Middle Eastern “think-tank” institution and is led by Anas Altikriti, a leader of the Muslim Brotherhood residing abroad, who played a significant role in organising demonstrations in front of UAE embassies and international organisations.

The fugitive members communicated in secret meetings via internet applications and through mutual visits between the two groups.

These activities include “leading smear campaigns, promoting hate speech, questioning the state's achievements, spreading discord among the populace, financing terrorism, engaging in money laundering, and cooperating with foreign intelligence services to destabilise state security.”

They also “incited actions against official institutions, targeted the UAE on human rights issues, sought to weaken confidence in the government, and stirred public opinion through fake online pages and accounts.”

Some members engaged directly with international human rights organisations, providing false information about state authorities in the UAE, WAM added.

The Public Prosecution is expected to release details of the terrorist organisation and its crimes upon the completion of these investigations.

Topics: UAE

Israeli airstrike kills 5 in West Bank, including Hamas commander — Palestinian media

Israeli airstrike kills 5 in West Bank, including Hamas commander — Palestinian media
Updated 2 min 44 sec ago
Reuters
Israeli airstrike kills 5 in West Bank, including Hamas commander — Palestinian media

Israeli airstrike kills 5 in West Bank, including Hamas commander — Palestinian media
  • Israeli military said it had carried out an airstrike against a militant cell around the West Bank city of Tulkarm
Updated 2 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

RAMALLAH: An Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in the occupied West Bank killed a commander in the Palestinian armed group Hamas on Saturday, Hamas media reported, while Palestinian news agency WAFA said four other men were also killed.
The identities of the others were not clear, according to the WAFA report, which cited health officials.
The Israeli military said it had carried out an airstrike against a militant cell around the West Bank city of Tulkarm. Hamas media said a vehicle carrying fighters had been struck and that one of the commanders of its Tulkarm brigades was killed.
Violence in the West Bank was on the rise before the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza began on Oct. 7 and has risen since, with frequent Israeli raids in the territory, which is among those that the Palestinians seek for a state.
Regionwide tensions have soared this week after the assassination of Hamas’ leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Teheran on Wednesday, a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Hezbollah senior military commander Fuad Shukr.
Haniyeh’s death was one in a series of killings of senior Hamas figures as the war in Gaza between the Palestinian militants and Israel nears its 11th month and concern grows that the conflict is spreading across the Middle East.
Hamas and Iran have both accused Israel of carrying out the assassination and have pledged to retaliate against their foe. Israel has neither claimed nor denied responsibility for the death.
Hezbollah, like Hamas, is backed by Iran and has also vowed revenge.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Hamas West Bank

UAE provides 70 tons of aid to displaced families in Gaza

UAE provides 70 tons of aid to displaced families in Gaza
Updated 50 min ago
Arab News
UAE provides 70 tons of aid to displaced families in Gaza

UAE provides 70 tons of aid to displaced families in Gaza
Updated 50 min ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE’s ‘Chivalrous Knight 3’ aid mission in Gaza provided 70 tons of aid to families in Gaza, reported state news agency WAM on Friday. 

The aid included dozens of shelter tents to house families who have been displaced by the ongoing fighting. 

The volunteers also distributed food boxes to displaced Palestinian families in shelter camps to help them cope with food shortages.

Operation ‘Chivalrous Knight 3’ aims to provide food and essential aid for families and children in Gaza amid the fierce fighting that killed over 39,000 Palestinians.

Topics: War on Gaza UAE

Nearly two-thirds of Gaza buildings damaged in war — UN

Nearly two-thirds of Gaza buildings damaged in war — UN
Updated 48 min 27 sec ago
AFP
Nearly two-thirds of Gaza buildings damaged in war — UN

Nearly two-thirds of Gaza buildings damaged in war — UN
  • The assessment compared imagery from May 2023 onward with images from July 6 this year
  • The latest war has resulted in 14 times more debris than combined total of previous ones
Updated 48 min 27 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: Nearly two-thirds of the buildings in the Gaza Strip have been damaged or destroyed since the Gaza war began in October, the UN said Friday.
“UNOSAT’s latest damage building assessment, based on satellite imagery ... reveals that 151,265 structures have been affected in the Gaza Strip,” the UN Satellite Center said.
“Of these, 30 percent were destroyed, 12 percent severely damaged, 36 percent moderately damaged, and 20 percent possibly damaged, representing approximately 63 percent of the total structures in the region.”
The assessment compared imagery from May 2023 onward with images from July 6 this year.
“The impact on civilian infrastructure is evident, with thousands of homes and essential facilities being damaged,” the agency said.
UNOSAT said the total debris in the Gaza Strip generated by the conflict amounts to approximately 41.95 million metric tonnes. The figure is up 83 percent from the nearly 23 million tonnes estimated on Jan. 7.
The conflict has resulted in 14 times more debris than the combined total from all previous conflicts in the Palestinian territory since 2008, UNOSAT said.
The agency estimated that 114 kg of debris was generated for each square meter in the Gaza Strip.
Geneva-based UNOSAT says its satellite imagery-based analysis helps the humanitarian community assess the extent of conflict-related damage and helps shape emergency relief efforts.

Topics: Gaza

Turkish Airlines postpones Friday night flights to Iran, state media says

Airplanes of Turkish Airlines sit on a tarmac at Istanbul Airport, Turkey March 29, 2020. (REUTERS file photo)
Airplanes of Turkish Airlines sit on a tarmac at Istanbul Airport, Turkey March 29, 2020. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 03 August 2024
Reuters
Turkish Airlines postpones Friday night flights to Iran, state media says

Airplanes of Turkish Airlines sit on a tarmac at Istanbul Airport, Turkey March 29, 2020. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Turkish Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue
Updated 03 August 2024
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish Airlines postponed its flights to Iran on Friday night due to tensions between Israel and Iran, Turkiye’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported, without specifying its source.
It said flights planned to different cities in Iran would resume starting Saturday morning.
Turkish Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue.

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Turkish Airlines Palestine Gaza Turkiye

