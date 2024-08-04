You are here

  • Home
  • ACWA Power’s net profit surges 35 percent to $274m in H1

ACWA Power’s net profit surges 35 percent to $274m in H1

ACWA Power’s net profit surges 35 percent to $274m in H1
ACWA Power aims to lead Saudi Arabia’s energy transition and expand globally. ACWA Power
Short Url

https://arab.news/4nh6u

Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

ACWA Power’s net profit surges 35 percent to $274m in H1

ACWA Power’s net profit surges 35 percent to $274m in H1
  • ACWA Power’s total revenue saw a marginal year-on-year increase of 2.58%, reaching SR2.81 billion
  • Net profit for the second quarter soared by 112.92 percent from SR291.17 million in the first three months
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi utility giant ACWA Power reported a 35.46 percent increase in net profit for the first half of 2024, reaching SR926.79 million ($246.88 million), compared to the same period last year. 

In a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, the company attributed the earnings rise to higher gross profit, driven by increased revenues, as well as growth from a higher profit share from equity-accounted investees and increased finance income. 

This comes as ACWA Power aims to lead Saudi Arabia’s energy transition and expand globally, targeting high-growth economies. The company plans to raise SR7.13 billion in capital to triple assets under management by 2030, supporting its growth and financial stability. 

“Our financial results renew our confidence in pursuing our ambitious growth agenda and allow us to accelerate our mission of delivering low-cost and responsible water and power globally,” Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, said in a statement. 

In the first half of 2024, ACWA Power’s total revenue saw a marginal year-on-year increase of 2.58 percent, reaching SR2.81 billion. 

“Despite the operational challenges witnessed in a few assets, the diversity of our asset base, as well as our business model, has allowed us to grow our operating and net profit in the first six months of this year,” said Abdulhameed Al-Muhaidib, chief financial officer at ACWA Power. 

The company’s net profit for the second quarter surged by 52.17 percent to SR630.62 million compared to the same period the previous year. 

Net profit for the second quarter soared by 112.92 percent from SR291.17 million in the first three months. 

As an early mover in green hydrogen and sustainable projects, the company aims to explore opportunities beyond the Kingdom, focusing on renewables and avoiding coal and oil investments as it works toward net zero by 2050. 

During the first half of this year, the firm, 50 percent owned by the Public Investment Fund, expanded its portfolio by adding a record 10.5 gigawatts of renewable power generation capacity. 

In May, it signed a power purchase agreement with the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan for up to 5GW Aral Wind with BESS project, Central Asia’s largest wind farm and ACWA Power’s 15th project in the region. 

In June, the Riyadh-based company signed another three PPAs for large-scale photovoltaic solar projects in Saudi Arabia, with a combined capacity of 5.5GW and a total investment cost of SR12.3 billion, as part of the fourth round of the ACWA Power-Public Investment Fund Strategic Framework Agreement. 

Topics: ACWA Power Saudi Arabia energy

Related

ACWA Power sells 35% stake in subsidiaries to China Southern Power Grid
Business & Economy
ACWA Power sells 35% stake in subsidiaries to China Southern Power Grid
ACWA Power secures $373m financing for Tashkent’s Riverside Power Plant
Business & Economy
ACWA Power secures $373m financing for Tashkent’s Riverside Power Plant

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil merchandise exports to GCC reach $2.9bn

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil merchandise exports to GCC reach $2.9bn
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil merchandise exports to GCC reach $2.9bn

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil merchandise exports to GCC reach $2.9bn
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s total non-oil merchandise exports to Gulf Cooperation Council countries reached SR10.99 billion ($2.9 billion) in May, a significant increase from SR8.43 billion in the same month last year.

According to preliminary data from the General Authority for Statistics, during this period, merchandise imports from GCC countries saw a modest rise from SR6.03 billion to SR6.24 billion.

As a result, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil trade balance with the GCC saw a notable improvement, climbing to SR4.74 billion in May from SR2.40 billion a year earlier. The UAE continued to be Saudi Arabia’s largest non-oil trading partner within the GCC. Non-oil exports from the UAE to Saudi Arabia grew from SR4.90 billion in May 2023 to SR6.07 billion this year. Imports from the UAE also increased, rising from SR3.63 billion to SR4.54 billion. This led to an improved trade balance with the UAE of SR1.52 billion, up from SR1.26 billion last year.

Kuwait, however, experienced a decrease in its trade balance with Saudi Arabia, dropping from SR1.26 billion in May 2023 to SR571.4 million this year. This decline was largely due to a significant drop in re-exports, which fell from SR898.2 million to SR147.6 million, alongside a slight reduction in imports from SR158.5 million to SR114.6 million.

Oman saw a substantial improvement in its trade deficit with Saudi Arabia, narrowing to a deficit of SR239.3 million in May from SR887.1 million the previous year. This positive shift was driven by an increase in Omani exports to Saudi Arabia, which rose to SR384.4 million from SR289.8 million, coupled with a reduction in imports to SR623.7 million from SR1.18 billion.

Bahrain achieved a significant increase in its trade surplus with Saudi Arabia, reaching SR2.83 billion in May, up from SR555.2 million the previous year. This improvement was due to a dramatic rise in re-exports from Bahrain, which surged from SR1.16 billion to SR3.36 billion, while imports decreased from SR922.1 million to SR795.6 million.

In contrast, Qatar’s trade balance with Saudi Arabia declined, falling from SR204.9 million in May 2023 to SR56.9 million this year. This decline was attributed to a reduction in Qatari exports to Saudi Arabia, which fell to SR223.2 million from SR344.4 million, while imports from Qatar increased slightly to SR166.3 million from SR139.4 million.

Topics: main

Related

Saudi imports, exports increase despite regional tensions
Business & Economy
Saudi imports, exports increase despite regional tensions
Saudi exporters receive over 31k certificates of origin in June in sign of robust sector
Business & Economy
Saudi exporters receive over 31k certificates of origin in June in sign of robust sector

Egypt’s net foreign assets positive for second month in June

Egypt’s net foreign assets positive for second month in June
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Egypt’s net foreign assets positive for second month in June

Egypt’s net foreign assets positive for second month in June
  • NFAs slid to 626.6 billion Egyptian pounds in June from 676.4 billion pounds as of end-May
Updated 1 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s net foreign assets stayed positive for a second straight month in June having been deeply negative for more than two years, central bank data showed.
NFAs slid to 626.6 billion Egyptian pounds in June from 676.4 billion pounds as of end-May. This works out to $13.05 billion at end-June and $14.31 billion at end-May, according to Reuters calculations based on the official central bank currency rate at the time.
Egypt has been using its NFAs, which include foreign assets at both the central bank and commercial banks, to help prop up its currency since at least September 2021. NFAs turned negative in February 2022.
But in February this year, the government boosted its finances by selling the development rights to Ras El-Hekma on the Mediterranean coast for $35 billion and in March by signing an $8 billion financial support package with the International Monetary Fund.
It also sharply devalued its currency, triggering a flood of portfolio investments and remittances from workers abroad.
Foreign assets fell at commercial banks in June but rose at the central bank, while foreign liabilities rose at both commercial banks and the central bank.

Topics: Egypt main Finance

Related

Saudi, Egypt investment ministers hold talks
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Egypt investment ministers hold talks
Oman’s foreign reserves increased by 9% in May
Business & Economy
Oman’s foreign reserves increased by 9% in May

Saudi Arabia launches 6th round of ‘Sah’ savings

Saudi Arabia launches 6th round of ‘Sah’ savings
Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia launches 6th round of ‘Sah’ savings

Saudi Arabia launches 6th round of ‘Sah’ savings
Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched the sixth round of its subscription-based savings product, Sah, for August, offering an appealing return of 5.48 percent.

This initiative, which began on Aug. 4 and will continue until Aug. 6, aims to bolster financial stability and encourage saving among Saudi citizens.

Sah, a Shariah-compliant sukuk, is managed by the National Debt Management Center and issued by the Ministry of Finance. The product is designed to be low-risk and fee-free, making it accessible through the digital channels of approved financial institutions. This latest round of Sah is part of a broader effort to foster a culture of saving by encouraging individuals to regularly set aside a portion of their income.

The sukuk aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program, which seeks to raise the national savings rate from its current level of 6 percent to an international benchmark of 10 percent by 2030. By offering an easy and structured way for Saudis to invest, Sah supports this ambitious goal.

Subscriptions for Sah start with a minimum amount of SR1,000 ($266.39), which is the value of one bond. The maximum subscription limit is set at SR200,000, allowing individuals to purchase up to 200 bonds during this subscription period.

Through this approach, the program aims to make savings more attractive and accessible to a broad segment of the population, further promoting financial growth and stability across the nation.

Topics: Finance

Related

Sah bonds: All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s first dedicated savings product for individuals
Business & Economy
Sah bonds: All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s first dedicated savings product for individuals

Saudi municipalities offer 57 investment opportunities across commercial and residential sectors

Saudi municipalities offer 57 investment opportunities across commercial and residential sectors
Updated 33 min 45 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi municipalities offer 57 investment opportunities across commercial and residential sectors

Saudi municipalities offer 57 investment opportunities across commercial and residential sectors
Updated 33 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Hail, Qassim, and Asir municipalities have unveiled 57 new investment opportunities across entertainment, sports, commercial, and residential sectors, aimed at boosting economic growth and supporting the private sector. 

These initiatives are intended to enhance service levels, improve quality of life, boost regional investment, and increase municipal revenues, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This move is part of the municipalities’ ongoing efforts to stimulate economic activity, enhance regional development, improve urban landscapes, and boost tourism and entertainment attractions. 

It also highlights Saudi Arabia’s commitment under Vision 2030 to foster a more resilient and inclusive economy by promoting growth in areas beyond major cities like Riyadh and Jeddah. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hail region Qassim Asir main

Related

Al-Baha, Eastern Province municipalities now offering over 1,000 investment opportunities
Business & Economy
Al-Baha, Eastern Province municipalities now offering over 1,000 investment opportunities
Qiddiya giga-project set to propel Saudi Arabia’s entertainment sector
Business & Economy
Qiddiya giga-project set to propel Saudi Arabia’s entertainment sector

Oman’s foreign reserves increased by 9% in May

Oman’s foreign reserves increased by 9% in May
Updated 36 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Oman’s foreign reserves increased by 9% in May

Oman’s foreign reserves increased by 9% in May
Updated 36 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: By the end of May, Oman’s economic landscape displayed promising signs of growth and stability as its foreign assets had risen to 7.37 billion Omani rials ($19.1 billion), reflecting a 9 percent increase from the 6.77 billion rials recorded a year earlier.

This surge underscores a solid buildup of reserves, positioning Oman well in the global financial arena.

Local liquidity also saw a significant uptick, reaching 23.7 billion Omani rials, which represents an 11.5 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. This growth in liquidity suggests a vibrant and expanding economic activity, with more funds circulating within the economy.

Adding to the positive economic indicators, the real effective exchange rate of the Omani rial improved by 2.1 percent, climbing to 117.6 points. This index measures the currency’s value relative to a basket of major currencies, adjusted for inflation, and its increase signifies enhanced competitiveness and purchasing power on the international stage.

In contrast, the total currency issued by the central bank saw a slight decrease of 1.9 percent, falling to 1.63 billion Omani rials. This reduction in currency issuance may reflect changes in demand or adjustments in monetary policy.

Meanwhile, the narrow money supply, encompassing currency outside the banking system and local currency demand deposits, grew by 7.3 percent, reaching 6.28 billion Omani rials. This rise indicates a higher level of liquidity, potentially boosting consumer spending and investment within the country.

The International Monetary Fund, following a visit in May led by Cesar Serra, mission chief for Oman, affirmed the resilience and stability of the nation’s banking sector. The IMF’s assessment praised the sector’s strong capital position, ample liquidity buffers, and high asset quality, reinforcing the overall positive economic outlook.

Together, these developments paint a picture of a robust and resilient Omani economy, characterized by growing reserves, increasing liquidity, a competitive exchange rate, and a stable banking sector.

Topics: Finance

Related

Oman’s total credit balance hits $81bn in May
Business & Economy
Oman’s total credit balance hits $81bn in May
Pakistan to establish trade mission in Oman to boost bilateral commercial relations
Pakistan
Pakistan to establish trade mission in Oman to boost bilateral commercial relations

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil merchandise exports to GCC reach $2.9bn
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil merchandise exports to GCC reach $2.9bn
Egypt’s net foreign assets positive for second month in June
Egypt’s net foreign assets positive for second month in June
Saudi Arabia launches 6th round of ‘Sah’ savings
Saudi Arabia launches 6th round of ‘Sah’ savings
Saudi municipalities offer 57 investment opportunities across commercial and residential sectors
Saudi municipalities offer 57 investment opportunities across commercial and residential sectors
Foreign nationals told to leave Lebanon
Foreign nationals told to leave Lebanon

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.